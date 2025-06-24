Fantasy Football: Dynasty rookie stashes at every position

Tory Horton could get an early opportunity to produce in Seattle's new-look offense: The fifth-rounder is the rookie WR15 by ADP but has a clearer path to snaps than some of the first-year receivers being drafted ahead of him.

Oronde Gadsden II is a late-round dart throw: The rookie has early-season potential in Los Angeles, backed by Greg Roman’s affinity for tight ends and a shallow depth chart ahead of him.

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

There's never time to take your foot off the pedal in dynasty fantasy football; it's a year-round process. Scouting the Ashton Jeantys and Cam Wards of the world for fantasy potential is the easy part. Finding the Kyren Williamses and Puka Nacuas tends to be a bit harder.

So, we're diving into rookie stashes position by position. These three players at every position may go off the board late or not at all in 2025 dynasty rookie drafts, but they're worth stashing due to their ability and team environment.

The North Dakota State product earned elite 90.0-plus PFF overall grades in each of the past two seasons, and his 1.7% turnover-worthy play rate over that span was one of the best marks in college football. He comes with the obvious caveat that recent North Dakota State quarterbacks have been hit-or-miss in the NFL, from Carson Wentz to Easton Stick to Trey Lance, but don’t let that stop you from stashing the dual-threat weapon in deeper leagues.

Croskey-Merritt sits as just the RB20 in 2025 dynasty rookie drafts, buried in a class full of potential workhorses. While the Commanders made him the final running back selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, his potential to eventually lead the team’s backfield makes him a dynasty stash.

There is no better time to invest in an unknown in the Seahawks’ receiver room. Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and quarterback Sam Darnold enter their first season with the team and are set to usher in a new offensive era — one in which anyone could emerge as a fantasy asset.

Gadsden is less a stash and more a late-rounder with a significant opportunity to work his way into the Chargers’ TE1 role in short order. The rookie TE7’s ADP places him at the very end of four-round drafts with 12 teams, but his upside is that of the class' TE3.

