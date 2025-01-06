2025 Fantasy Football Rankings: Ja'Marr Chase lands at No. 1, Bijan Robinson leads RBs

Ja’Marr Chase takes the top spot: Chase was the clear top producer in fantasy points at the wide receiver last season, making him the safest pick at the top of the draft for next season.

Bijan Robinson leads the running backs: While Saquon Barkley scored the most fantasy points at running back in 2024, Robinson was more consistent on a play-by-play and week-by-week basis.

16 rookies in the top 150: While this rookie class isn’t as top-heavy at quarterback or wide receiver as last season, the running backs are better, which could shake up the early rounds of fantasy football drafts.

With the conclusion of the 2024 NFL season, these way-too-early 2025 fantasy football rankings are an initial look at how players could be ranked this summer.

Player movement in free agency will have a big factor on the rankings, particularly at running back. For now, players expected to be unrestricted free agents are marked as free agents in the team column. We are still two weeks away from when underclassmen need to declare for the NFL draft, so we've included players listed on our draft big board and will update when that deadline passes.

