The state of all 32 franchises heading into the 2025 NFL Draft

Several teams don't have any immediate needs: The Buccaneers, Rams, Vikings and Giants could feel relatively at ease if the season started tomorrow.

This draft is enormous for the 49ers: As San Francisco looks to get back to the postseason, immediate help is needed along the defensive line to go along with other depth.

Estimated Reading Time: 30 minutes

The 2025 NFL Draft is just over two weeks away — and so are long-awaited answers to months of speculation and rumors. Just like the start and end of the season, the draft serves as a good point in the year to assess where every NFL team stands from a roster, coaching and future talent perspective.

Listed below are every squad’s most pressing needs to fill 2025 starter spots, as well as other positions to consider with an eye toward 2026.

Remaining Starter Needs: CB, LB

Remaining Depth/Future Needs: EDGE, Dl, OT, WR

The Cardinals put their significant cap space to use this offseason, upgrading one of the NFL’s worst defenses from a season ago by signing Josh Sweat, Calais Campbell, Dalvin Tomlinson and more. Still, Arizona needs a true perimeter lockdown cornerback, with neither Starling Thomas V nor Sean Murphy-Bunting reaching a 61.0 PFF coverage grade in 2024. Although the Cardinals added linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither, he has finished below a 60.0 PFF overall grade in each of the past two years, and 2024 starters Mack Wilson and Kyzir White weren’t much better, with sub-64.0 marks.

Even with Sweat, Campbell and Tomlinson now in tow, Arizona likely needs more blue-chip talent along the front four to pair with returning youngsters Baron Browning, BJ Ojulari and Darius Robinson. Likewise, Jonah Williams and Kelvin Beachum will be free agents next offseason, and the team is without clear succession plans at tackle. The Cardinals could also use another clear WR2 next to Marvin Harrison Jr. after their wideouts ranked only 28th in team PFF receiving grade last season.

Remaining Starter Needs: EDGE, C, S

Remaining Depth/Future Needs: Dl, ILB, TE

Yes, the Falcons signed Leonard Floyd to replace Matthew Judon, but his PFF pass-rushing grade has sat below 65.0 in each of the past two seasons. Meanwhile, after center Drew Dalman headed to the Bears, the Falcons currently have only Ryan Neuzil in the middle, and he recorded just a 58.5 PFF overall grade as the backup last year. On top of that, Atlanta seems to lack a clear complement to safety Jessie Bates III, as Justin Simmons is still a free agent and new signing Jordan Fuller generated only a 47.0 PFF coverage grade last season.

The team may have enough starting talent at interior defender and linebacker, but that doesn’t mean Atlanta should ignore those positions — especially with Kaden Elliss and David Onyemata on one-year deals. Tight end will be the elephant in the room, depending on what happens with Kyle Pitts as a potential trade target.

Remaining Starter Needs: G

Remaining Depth/Future Needs: CB, Dl, EDGE, LB, TE

The Ravens would be in relatively good shape if the season started tomorrow, but left guard appears to be the roster's biggest weakness. Patrick Mekari joined Jacksonville, which leaves Andrew Vorhees (57.2 PFF overall grade on 286 snaps last year) the projected starter there for now.

Baltimore is always looking toward the future, and that likely will shape the team’s 2025 rookie crop. The Ravens have a glut of impressive upcoming free agents on both sides of the ball, including Kyle Van Noy, Odafe Oweh, Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews — which means general manager Eric DeCosta could dip into both positional reservoirs via rookies. The team's defensive line is thin, with largely only Nnamdi Madubuike and Travis Jones. The outside cornerback unit could also use reinforcing, as projected starter Chidobe Awuzie played only 373 snaps last year with a 58.4 PFF coverage grade.

Remaining Starter Needs: CB

Remaining Depth/Future Needs: Dl, LB, RB

Cornerback was arguably Buffalo’s largest void going into the offseason, and that black hole has only widened following the team's decision to trade Kaiir Elam and not re-sign Rasul Douglas. The Bills’ current projected CB2 next to Christian Benford is Brandon Codrington, who recorded only a 50.5 PFF coverage grade last season. Simply put, Buffalo cannot go into 2025 without massively upgrading that room.

Although general manager Brandon Beane inked Larry Ogunjobi this offseason, he’ll be suspended for the first six games of the year and the Bills still need better run-stopping interior defenders. Inside linebacker is another question mark on defense, given that Matt Milano has played just 544 combined snaps over the past two seasons and both Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams posted 58.5 PFF overall grades or lower. If the Bills know they won't extend James Cook, then they could find a successor via an extremely deep running back class.

Remaining Starter Needs: EDGE, S

Remaining Depth/Future Needs: LB, WR, T

General manager Dan Morgan invested significant capital in his defense this offseason by adding Tershawn Wharton, Pat Jones II, Bobby Brown III and Trevon Moehrig. That work should continue in the draft, as the Panthers still need legit starters at edge defender and safety. Projected first-team players Jones (50.7 PFF pass-rushing grade last year) and Nick Scott (52.6 PFF overall grade) would be below average among their league-wide counterparts.

While the Panthers presumably have two starting inside linebackers — Josey Jewell and Christian Rozeboom — they still need to find a long-term replacement for veteran Shaq Thompson. Receiver is another position worth an investment, given Xavier Legette’s struggles as a rookie (59.4 PFF receiving grade) and Adam Thielen’s age. Tackle is a future need, as both Taylor Moton and Ikem Ekwonu are slated to be free agents at the end of the year, although it feels likely that the Panthers will pick up the latter‘s fifth-year option.

Remaining Starter Needs: RB

Remaining Depth/Future Needs: EDGE, S, T, LB

General manager Ryan Poles wasted effectively no time in shoring up his interior offensive line, acquiring Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson to mitigate a low point from 2024. Now, the Bears should direct their resources toward finding a long-term stud at running back, given D’Andre Swift’s underwhelming first year in Chicago (65.7 PFF rushing grade).

Even though the Bears signed Dayo Odeyingbo and still boast Montez Sweat, adding another high-upside edge rusher in the draft would help with their depth at that spot. Moreover, Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker will be free agents in 2026, and Brisker played in just five games last year. Tackle has been a contentious topic for Chicago this offseason, and drafting one to replace Braxton Jones next season is possible. Finally, Chicago linebackers slotted only 23rd in PFF overall grade last season and T.J. Edwards is in the last year of his deal.

Remaining Starter Needs: EDGE, G, S

Remaining Depth/Future Needs: Dl, CB

Cincinnati remains in dire need of a Robin to Trey Hendrickson’s Batman following Sam Hubbard’s retirement and the front office's little activity to address the position this offseason. While the Bengals signed Lucas Patrick to man one guard spot, the team ranked 29th in PFF overall grade there in 2024, partially due to Cordell Volson‘s struggles (59.4 PFF overall grade). Cincinnati returns Geno Stone after his poor 2024 but has yet to find a true replacement for Vonn Bell.

While the Bengals brought back B.J. Hill and added T.J. Slaton, each finished with sub-65.0 PFF pass-rushing grades in 2024, meaning more is needed at interior defender. Mike Hilton remains a free agent, while Cam Taylor-Britt and Dax Hill are on expiring deals, so the Bengals will probably need to draft a cornerback earlier than anticipated.

Remaining Starter Needs: QB, WR

Remaining Depth/Future Needs: OL, CB, EDGE, RB

Deshaun Watson‘s Achilles woes leave the Browns in desperate need of a true starting quarterback, and they are almost guaranteed to select one in the first two rounds despite trading for Kenny Pickett this offseason. Aside from under center, the team’s offense needs much more juice at receiver, with Jerry Jeudy being the only qualified Browns receiver to record a 66.0-plus PFF receiving grade in 2024.

Cleveland has a slew of other needs in terms of depth, which makes its draft pick at No. 2 overall so enticing. Could the Browns select Travis Hunter to replace the struggling Martin Emerson Jr. (48.4 PFF coverage grade) in 2026, or would the team want to pair Abdul Carter with Myles Garrett? Likewise, look for Cleveland to beef up its offensive line — either inside or outside — given that Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin and Ethan Pocic will all be free agents next offseason. And with Nick Chubb still unsigned, the Browns will probably want more firepower at running back next to Jerome Ford (80.3 PFF rushing grade).

Remaining Starter Needs: WR

Remaining Depth/Future Needs: Dl, EDGE, LB, RB, G

With Brandin Cooks heading back to New Orleans, the Cowboys lack any true receiving threat next to CeeDee Lamb. Lamb is the only returning Dallas skill-position player who recorded a 70.5 PFF receiving grade or better in 2024.

While the Cowboys may have most of their 2025 starters in place, the current roster construction is relying heavily on one-year deals for patchwork veterans. They need to upgrade a defensive line that ranked 18th in PFF overall grade and 29th in team PFF run-defense grade in 2024 — especially with uncertainty looming around Micah Parsons’ contract. The team could also use a young presence at inside linebacker, given DeMarvion Overshown’s significant injury. Landing talent at running back and guard should be a priority when looking toward the future.

Remaining Starter Needs: RB

Remaining Depth/Future Needs: WR, LB, Dl

The Broncos’ search for offensive weaponry has already yielded Evan Engram at tight end, but the team is sans a starting running back with Javonte Williams exiting. In turn, Denver is anticipated to add a dynamic rusher within its first three picks.

In a similar vein, the Broncos should look to upgrade at wide receiver, given that Courtland Sutton is on a one-year deal and that Devaughn Vele, Marvin Mims Jr. and Troy Franklin all carry uncertainty. Although the team inked Dre Greenlaw to a three-year contract to improve its inside linebacker corps, he played only 34 snaps last season. His counterpart Alex Singleton appeared in only three games. Interior defender could be a sneaky position to target with Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers set to be 2026 free agents.

Remaining Starter Needs: EDGE

Remaining Depth/Future Needs: G, WR

Detroit re-signed Marcus Davenport to a one-year deal to fill the other edge rusher spot next to Aidan Hutchinson, but the former Saint has never played more than 550 snaps in a single season. Effectively, the Lions need an every-down presence next to Hutchinson, who himself is recovering from a season-ending injury.

Following Kevin Zeitler‘s departure, the Lions appear ready to hand over the right guard keys to Christian Mahogany, who thrived there (91.5 PFF overall grade) on only 77 snaps in 2024. But given Mahogany’s inexperience and Graham Glasgow’s woes (57.2 PFF overall grade), Detroit would be smart to invest at guard. Additionally, the Lions should draft a receiver, given that Tim Patrick and Kalif Raymond are free agents next spring.

Remaining Starter Needs: EDGE

Remaining Depth/Future Needs: CB, Dl, LB, WR

The Packers invested heavily in only two players this offseason: guard Aaron Banks and cornerback Nate Hobbs. Yet, the team's glaring weakness is at edge rusher. No Packers starting edge defender reached even a 12.5% pass-rush win rate last season, and the team must give Rashan Gary a running mate.

Even if Hobbs plays on the outside in Green Bay (where he’s lined up on only 25.6% of career snaps), the Packers could use another young, skilled cornerback who could let him kick inside in nickel packages — especially considering Jaire Alexander’s inability to stay healthy. The team’s struggles on the inside of the defensive line parallel those on the outside, especially with Kenny Clark (60.0 PFF overall grade) majorly regressing in 2024. The Packers have starters in place at inside linebacker and wide receiver, but that could change if Quay Walker or Romeo Doubs ends up as part of a trade.

Remaining Starter Needs: T

Remaining Depth/Future Needs: IOL, Dl, WR, S

Houston overhauled its offensive line by bringing in Cam Robinson, Ed Ingram, Laken Tomlinson and Trent Brown, but none recorded higher than a 65.2 PFF overall grade last year and each will be a free agent come 2026. Consequently, the Texans’ biggest priority remains the offensive line, especially at right tackle, where Blake Fisher was the third-worst qualified tackle in PFF overall grade as a rookie.

Beyond guard and tackle, the Texans should invest more along the interior defensive line, where they ranked only 27th in PFF overall grade last season. While the team added veteran wideouts Christian Kirk, Braxton Berrios and Justin Watson, none profiles as a long-term complement to Nico Collins, with the former two playing on one-year deals. Finally, with Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward both pending free agents, Houston could look to add a safety after already trading for C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Remaining Starter Needs: TE, LB

Remaining Depth/Future Needs: EDGE, IOL

With Mo Alie-Cox still a free agent and Kylen Granson heading to the Eagles, no current Colts tight end reached even 15 targets a season ago. In a prove-it season for Anthony Richardson, expect Indianapolis to target a tight end within the first two rounds. Meanwhile, after the loss of E.J. Speed, the Colts effectively need at least one more starter over the middle, given that Jaylon Carlies played just 242 snaps as a rookie.

Although general manager Chris Ballard selected Laiatu Latu in the first round last year, Indianapolis still ranked 28th in team pressure rate in 2024. With Dayo Odeyingbo now in Chicago, Laiatu returns as the only Colts edge rusher to eclipse a 10.5% pass-rush win rate, making the position a major need. The same applies along the interior offensive line with Ryan Kelly and Will Fries now Vikings, although the Colts seemingly have one spot filled by Tanor Bortolini.

Remaining Starter Needs: Dl

Remaining Depth/Future Needs: TE, RB, WR

New general manager James Gladstone was busy addressing needs on both sides of the ball in his first free agency period, but he passed on improving his team's interior defensive line. Considering that the Jaguars ranked 28th in PFF overall grade for defensive linemen last year and lost Jeremiah Ledbetter, the team will almost assuredly pick a player early to man that spot next to Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.

With offensive guru Liam Coen should also come a glut of new weaponry for Trevor Lawrence. Gladstone inked two blocking tight ends in Johnny Mundt and Hunter Long, but Brenton Strange posted only a 68.2 PFF receiving grade, meaning the team could use more in the passing game. Likewise, with Travis Etienne heading into a contract year after a disappointing season (62.8 PFF rushing grade), the Jaguars are anticipated to add a running back on either Day 2 or 3. The team does field three starting receivers in Brian Thomas Jr., Gabe Davis and Dyami Brown, but the latter two finished with sub-67.0 PFF receiving grades in 2024.

Remaining Starter Needs: Dl

Remaining Depth/Future Needs: OL, RB, TE, CB

Tershawn Wharton is now a Panther, leaving veteran Mike Pennel projected to start next to Chris Jones, although Pennel registered only a 59.4 PFF overall grade on 387 snaps a year ago. In turn, Kansas City will likely seek a long-term game-wrecker on the inside, potentially as early as the first round.

The reigning three-time AFC champions signed Jaylon Moore to a two-year deal, but the team will presumably still take an offensive lineman early, considering Kingsley Suamataia’s rookie struggles (30.5 PFF pass-blocking grade) and Moore’s inexperience (831 career snaps). Beyond that, look for the Chiefs to target a tremendous running back class, given that Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt are entering contract years and that the team sat 22nd in PFF rushing grade by running backs in 2024. Travis Kelce’s year-to-year status might give general manager Brett Veach enough pause to draft a tight end earlier than expected, while Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams are all 2026 free agents at cornerback.

Remaining Starter Needs: CB, LB, WR

Remaining Depth/Future Needs: RB, G

New general manager John Spytek immediately went to work in bolstering Las Vegas’ dreary roster by trading for quarterback Geno Smith and adding players such as Jeremy Chinn, Elandon Roberts, Eric Stokes and Raheem Mostert. The unfortunate reality for Las Vegas is that this team is still significant strides away from contending. The Raiders need at least one more legitimate starter at outside cornerback, a coverage linebacker next to Roberts and a perimeter receiver to pair with Jakobi Meyers.

Mostert would likely sit as the team’s RB1 if camp opened today, but he produced only a 70.4 PFF rushing grade in 2024. After placing last in PFF rushing grade a season ago, the Raiders definitely need more juice at tailback in 2025 and beyond. The team’s offensive line for this year is in solid shape, but both Dylan Parham and Jordan Meredith will be free agents come season’s end, and Alex Cappa turned in only a 50.5 PFF overall grade last year.

Remaining Starter Needs: Dl

Remaining Depth/Future Needs: EDGE, CB, TE, WR

Poona Ford was a revelation for the Chargers last season, but his departure for the Rams (and Morgan Fox now a Falcon) gives Los Angeles a noticeable hole along its defensive line. Projected starters Otito Ogbonnia and Scott Matlock both finished below a 49.0 PFF overall grade a season ago, and additions Naquan Jones and Da’Shawn Hand failed to reach a 63.5 PFF overall grade themselves.

Meanwhile, the team’s needs along the front four extend to edge rusher following Joey Bosa’s release, coupled with Khalil Mack possibly playing just one more season. The Chargers did sign cornerbacks Donte Jackson and Benjamin St. Juste as depth next to Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart, but the two veterans comprised two of the seven worst qualifying cornerbacks by PFF overall grade last season.

The team re-signed Mike Williams and added Tyler Conklin, but neither will make a major dent in improving a corps that finished 19th in team PFF receiving grade, making the offensive skill positions another need.

Remaining Starter Needs: None

Remaining Depth/Future Needs: CB, LB, S, QB

Technically, the Rams’ current roster doesn’t have any positions where there isn’t an overtly clear starter after the team's moves in free agency. At the same time, Los Angeles' defense could still use reinforcements at cornerback, where Ahkello Witherspoon and Darious Williams failed to reach a 63.0 PFF coverage grade; at linebacker, where Nate Landman and Omar Speights both played fewer than 550 snaps; and at safety, where Kam Curl and Quentin Lake are on one-year contracts.

Quarterback is a highly intriguing position for the Rams. The team redid Matthew Stafford’s deal to keep him in the saddle, but his status feels very tentative at age 37. Don’t be surprised if Sean McVay adds a developmental quarterback on Day 2 or 3 to potentially groom as a successor.

Remaining Starter Needs: CB

Remaining Depth/Future Needs: T, Dl, S

The Dolphins’ journey to retool their secondary resulted in some answers, including Ashtyn Davis, Ifeatu Melifonwu and Artie Burns, but a big gap at cornerback remains. Burns has played 299 defensive snaps over the past three seasons, and former second-round pick Cam Smith turned in a well-below-average 30.1 PFF coverage grade in 2024. The Dolphins still need a real starter opposite Jalen Ramsey.

Following Terron Armstead’s retirement, the current plan appears to be for Miami to slot Patrick Paul in at left tackle, but the 2024 second-round pick produced an underwhelming 44.9 PFF overall grade last year. As follows, most expect the Dolphins to draft a tackle within their first two picks. Miami also needs to replace Calais Campbell and Da’Shawn Hand on the inside, while safety remains uncertain, as well, with Davis and Melifonwu profiling better as depth instead of starters.

Remaining Starter Needs: None

Remaining Depth/Future Needs: CB, S, Dl

According to Over the Cap, the Vikings were the second-biggest spender in free agency. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah rebuilt the trenches on both sides of the ball with Ryan Kelly and Will Fries, plus Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave. That leaves the Vikings in strong shape heading into a draft where they currently hold only four picks.

Minnesota re-signed Byron Murphy Jr. and added Isaiah Rodgers at cornerback, but considering the Vikings ranked eighth in nickel or dime snaps in 2024, the team probably needs another viable option with Stephon Gilmore and Shaquill Griffin unsigned. Sticking in the secondary, no more Cam Bynum, coupled with Harrison Smith and Josh Metellus being on expiring deals, means that Minnesota very well might explore another safety for its three-safety looks. The Vikings likely have their starting interior defensive line set with Hargrave, Allen and Harrison Phillips, but none posted even a 61.0 PFF overall grade. And all are 29 or older — rendering the defensive line still a group to target.

Remaining Starter Needs : T, WR

Remaining Depth/Future Needs: EDGE, G

New England’s roster has made considerable strides in only a few months of the offseason, especially on defense. But the Patriots still need a real starting left tackle, as Vederian Lowe recorded only a 54.0 PFF overall grade in that spot last season. Meanwhile, signing Stefon Diggs gives the Patriots a solid, veteran slot option, but no New England receiver with 30-plus targets accrued a 70.0-plus PFF receiving grade in 2024 — leaving the Patriots without a bona fide X.

The Patriots are deeper at edge rusher than before with Keion White, Harold Landry III and K’Lavon Chaisson, but Landry’s pass-rush win rate sat at just 4.8% last year and Chaisson is best used as depth.

New England may not feel 100% comfortable banking on former first-rounder Cole Strange at left guard, considering his injury history (117 snaps last year) and down play (48.6 PFF overall grade).

Remaining Starter Needs: Dl

Remaining Depth/Future Needs: CB, T, LB, QB

The Saints surprised many when they re-signed Chase Young, keeping their solid edge rusher tandem intact. However, the team’s interior defenders combined to rank 31st in PFF overall grade last season. Adding just Davon Godchaux (51.6 PFF overall grade) isn’t adequate, making it the biggest priority for the Saints in the draft.

While New Orleans appears to have much of the rest of its 2025 roster set, questions loom for 2026. New Orleans drafted Kool-Aid McKinstry in the second round last year, then moved on from Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo — and a similar pattern could follow with Alontae Taylor (35.4 PFF coverage grade). Trevor Penning is the current right tackle, but he registered only a 51.6 PFF pass-blocking grade in his first stint at the position. And how much longer will Demario Davis and Derek Carr be on the roster?

Remaining Starter Needs: None

Remaining Depth/Future Needs: QB, G, EDGE, Dl

In what could be his final free-agency window, general manager Joe Schoen was aggressive in upgrading some of the Giants’ biggest needs with players such as Russell Wilson, Jevon Holland and Paulson Adebo. As crazy as it might sound for a team that’s picking third overall, New York doesn't seem to have any real “starting” needs at this juncture.

Still, Schoen would be the first to admit that the Giants could use more talent, especially with an eye toward 2026. The team might not select a quarterback in the first round after inking Wilson and Jameis Winston — both of whom posted 69.9-plus PFF passing grades last year — but there’s no vision at the position beyond this year.

Greg Van Roten and Evan Neal aren’t under contract in 2026, and Giants guards cumulatively posted the 23rd-best PFF overall grade, which makes guard a position to target. Along the defensive line, Kayvon Thibodeaux could be on the trade block, while new signing Roy Robertson-Harris recorded only a 52.8 PFF overall grade last year.

Remaining Starter Needs: T

Remaining Depth/Future Needs: WR, TE, CB, Dl

Amid a busy offseason, it can be easy to overlook the Jets' loss of right tackle Morgan Moses to the Patriots. Now, the team will have to find a way to replace him via the draft, considering projected starter Chukwuma Okorafor played only 12 snaps with a 0.0 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024.

The Jets do currently have three starting receivers in Garrett Wilson, Josh Reynolds and Allen Lazard, but the latter two finished with sub-64.0 PFF receiving grades last year, making WR2 a big need. The same thinking applies at tight end, as Stone Smartt was targeted only 20 times in 2024. Projected CB2 Brandon Stephens recorded the sixth-worst PFF coverage grade of any qualified cornerback last year, so the Jets would probably like to upgrade. The team also lacks much viable depth at interior defender down Javon Kinlaw and Solomon Thomas.

Remaining Starter Needs: S

Remaining Depth/Future Needs: Dl, TE, CB

C.J. Gardner-Johnson‘s trade was a bit of a surprise, given how strong his 2024 campaign was for the defending Super Bowl champions. Now, Philadelphia is left with Sydney Brown to replace him, but he’s totaled only 421 total defensive snaps in his two-year career. In turn, the Eagles should target a safety who could compete to start right away.

General manager Howie Roseman will also likely look to fortify his defensive line early after Milton Williams‘ departure, although the Eagles already have a solid trio in Jalen Carter, Moro Ojomo and Jordan Davis. Dallas Goedert is also under contract for only one more year and has been reportedly floated in trades, making it seem like a reality that Philadelphia will draft a tight end. Finally, the Eagles appear to have their 2025 starting cornerbacks in order, but Adoree’ Jackson is on just a one-year deal after generating a decent 64.5 PFF coverage grade with the Giants in 2024.

Remaining Starter Needs: QB

Remaining Depth/Future Needs: Dl, RB, CB

The Steelers crossed off two significant needs this offseason via their acquisitions of D.K. Metcalf and Darius Slay, but the elephant in the room remains under center. Pittsburgh’s current starting quarterback is Mason Rudolph, who produced only a 61.5 PFF passing grade with the Titans last season. Even if the Steelers do land Aaron Rodgers, drafting a quarterback for the future within the first four rounds feels like a near lock.

Pittsburgh’s defensive line finished with the third-highest negatively graded run-defense play rate, plus lost Larry Ogunjobi, shaping interior defender as another priority for general manager Omar Khan. Beyond that, the Steelers will likely look to add more at running back amid Jaylen Warren struggling with fumbling over the past two seasons. Even with Slay and Joey Porter Jr. outside, the Steelers are probably still in need of a starting-caliber slot man and/or a long-term perimeter option.

Remaining Starter Needs: EDGE, Dl

Remaining Depth/Future Needs: G, LB, T, CB

The 49ers recently boasted one of the most complete rosters in the NFL, but as this offseason has indicated, that is now far from true. The team’s biggest deficiency is along the defensive line, which lost Leonard Floyd and Javon Hargrave — and which finished 2024 ranking 22nd in PFF overall grade, even with Nick Bosa’s heroics. San Francisco is incredibly thin at both edge rusher and interior defender and figures to target one of the two at Pick No. 11 in the 2025 NFL Draft.

With the loss of Aaron Banks in free agency, the 49ers also don’t have a clear-cut starter at left guard, although Ben Bartch produced a 74.8 PFF overall grade on 65 snaps there last season. Dre Greenlaw is now in Denver, so the team also needs reinforcement at inside linebacker next to Fred Warner. The good news is that Trent Williams staved off retirement for one more year, although he played his fewest snaps since 2017 — and may be in for a swan song. At cornerback, the Niners are in solid standing with Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green, but no other cornerback on the roster played even 300 snaps last year.

Remaining Starter Needs: G

Remaining Depth/Future Needs: WR, T, CB

Seattle’s new vision for 2025 and beyond has taken form with the additions of Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp, but almost nothing has been done to assuage one of the league’s worst offensive lines from a year ago. The primary concern lies at guard, where no Seahawk to play 300 or more snaps last year recorded even a 50.0 PFF overall grade. Losing Laken Tomlinson only exacerbates those worries.

The Seahawks currently field two effective receivers in Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Kupp, but the team could still use a boundary option, as both wideouts played at least 65.3% of their 2024 snaps in the slot. Tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas will be free agents next March, and Lucas (61.9 PFF overall grade) is definitely replaceable on the right side. Seattle’s cornerback room remains impressive, but Tariq Woolen and Josh Jobe are both on expiring contracts, which leaves uncertainty at the position beyond 2025.

Remaining Starter Needs: None

Remaining Depth/Future Needs: LB, EDGE, Dl

Having retained Chris Godwin, Lavonte David and Ben Bredeson while adding Haason Reddick, the Buccaneers should feel good heading into the draft. The focus for general manager Jason Licht will likely be finding younger upgrades at weaker positions, particularly on defense.

David is 35 and on a one-year deal, plus he recorded his lowest PFF overall grade (67.9) since 2016. On top of that, new signing Anthony Walker Jr. produced only a 39.1 PFF coverage grade, signifying that Tampa Bay may need help in terms of linebacker coverage. Even with Reddick now in the fold, the Buccaneers should look to better a defensive line where only Yaya Diaby and Vita Vea generated a 70.0-plus PFF pass-rushing grade in 2024.

Remaining Starter Needs: QB, WR, LB

Remaining Depth/Future Needs: EDGE, CB

The Titans‘s approach to their quarterback position was one of the driving dominos for lead-up to the 2025 NFL Draft. With Tennessee hardly budging and expressing minimal interest in veterans, it appears close to finalized that the team will select one (likely Cam Ward) with the first-overall pick. With that new quarterback in tow, the team will need another receiver next to Calvin Ridley after finishing 24th in team PFF receiving grade. At linebacker, only Cody Barton reached even 120 defensive snaps a season ago, as the Titans have lost all of Jack Gibbens, Jerome Baker and Luke Gifford.

The Titans ranked 28th in team PFF pass-rushing grade in 2024, and that was before moving on from Harold Landry III — making drafting a high-upside edge defender a priority. A similar attitude should follow at cornerback with Chidobe Awuzie no longer in Nashville. The Titans have requisite starters at the position (L’Jarius Sneed, Darrell Baker Jr., Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and Roger McCreary), but none turned in a 63.0 PFF coverage grade last year.

Remaining Starter Needs: EDGE

Remaining Depth/Future Needs: CB, WR, RB, T

The Commanders made more headlines on the trade block than with their extensive cap space, acquiring both Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel to bolster their offense. Yet, general manager Adam Peters didn’t do much to overhaul an edge rushing room that placed 29th in PFF overall grade and 31st in PFF run-defense grade. Signings Deatrich Wise Jr. (59.7 PFF overall grade) and Jacob Martin (63.5) are best as depth, leaving Washington needing a talented edge defender.

The Commanders' cornerback room is in a better place than it was a year ago, but Marshon Lattimore registered a paltry 40.7 PFF coverage grade after being traded to the team, and Jonathan Jones sat at only 61.1 himself. Samuel and Terry McLaurin appear to be a solid receiving duo, but the pair and Noah Brown are all on expiring contracts.

Washington’s top running backs, Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler, are also under contract through just 2025, which would make drafting a back on Day 3 plausible. Also, with Brandon Coleman moving to right tackle, the Commanders may want insurance, given his 56.5 PFF pass-blocking grade in his rookie campaign.