2014 NFL Redraft: Rebuilding the first round based on PFF grades and data

Aaron Donald, unsurprisingly, pushes his way to the top: One of the greatest defenders in NFL history lands in Houston at the No. 1 overall pick in this redraft.

The ever-consistent Mike Evans joins the top two: The Rams nab the elite Evans, who has put together 11 straight 1,000-yard seasons since the start of his NFL career.

The NFL draft is a crapshoot.

While NFL teams do their best to forecast which prospects will translate best to the next level, the reality is that franchises rarely get a pick exactly right.

But what would a draft look like if teams had the benefit of hindsight? PFF has world-class data for every player on every play in every NFL game, dating back to the 2006 season. Knowing what we know now, here is how the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft could have looked.

Any trades made during the original draft were reversed, while trades made before the draft were kept in place.

While Clowney has enjoyed a very solid career and will be selected later in this redraft, Donald is one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history. He was originally drafted 13th overall by the Rams and earned an incredible 97.1 career PFF overall grade across 10 seasons.

Donald won three Defensive Player of the Year awards, tying him with Lawrence Taylor and J.J. Watt for the most all time. Truthfully, he could’ve doubled that total, as he racked up six PFF Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Aaron Donald's Career PFF Grades

Original Pick: T Greg Robinson, Auburn

Evans has already put together a historic NFL career. His receiving yardage total hasn't dipped below 1,000 in any of his first 11 seasons, and his elite 92.6 PFF receiving grade since his rookie campaign ranks ninth in the NFL — one spot ahead of 2014 classmate Davante Adams.

Evans has shown no signs of slowing down, as his 90.2 PFF receiving grade in 2024 ranked fourth in the NFL and as the second-best mark of his illustrious career.

Original Pick: QB Blake Bortles, UCF

Bortles ultimately didn't pan out for the Jaguars, failing to earn a 70.0 PFF overall grade in any of his six seasons. In this redraft, Jacksonville opts for the recently retired Carr to bolster their passing attack.

Carr was a solid starter for 11 years with the Raiders and Saints, earning an 86.6 career PFF passing grade. He was also one of the 10 most valuable quarterbacks in the league in four of those seasons, according to PFF WAR.

Original Pick: WR Sammy Watkins, Clemson

Mack proved any doubters very, very wrong. The once inexperienced two-star recruit out of Buffalo was worth every bit of his original top-five selection in the 2014 NFL Draft. The four-time first-team All-Pro has earned an incredible 94.4 PFF overall grade since entering the league.

Mack has also logged at least a 90.0 PFF overall grade in seven of his 11 seasons. Across that span, he ranks sixth among edge defenders in PFF pass-rush grade and leads the NFL in PFF run-defense grade.

Original Pick: EDGE Khalil Mack, Buffalo

A second Fresno State Bulldog finds his way into the top five of this redraft. Adams ironically spent his past three seasons with the Raiders and will now spend his prime with the Silver and Black in this scenario.

From 2018 to 2022, Adams was both the highest-graded (94.2) and most valuable wide receiver in the NFL, according to PFF WAR.

There is a spot in Canton waiting for Martin. The seven-time first-team All-Pro boasted a 93.6 PFF overall grade from 2014 to 2021, the best mark among all guards. His best work came in the final season of that stretch, when he earned an incredible 93.4 PFF overall grade that ranked third among all offensive linemen.

Martin slowed down over his final three seasons, but Dallas will still have a hard time replacing his production and leadership after his recent retirement.

The 2014 NFL Draft was loaded at guard, and Bitonio is the second player at the position off the board in this redraft's top 10. While Zack Martin produced a Hall-of-Fame career, Bitonio is the most valuable guard in the league since being drafted in 2014, per PFF WAR.

Bitonio has been one of the NFL's five highest-graded guards in four of his 11 seasons and led all guards in 2021 with an elite 93.6 PFF overall grade.

Few players have gotten off to a more electric start in the NFL than Odell Beckham Jr. Lauded for his blazing speed and incredible hands, Beckham became an instant star with the New York Giants. Across his first five seasons, he earned a 92.6 PFF receiving grade that ranked fifth among all wide receivers.

Injuries shortened what could have been a Hall of Fame-worthy career, but Beckham did contribute to the Rams’ Super Bowl-winning outfit in 2021. He’ll forever be remembered for his highlight-reel plays in New York.

Original Pick: LB Anthony Barr, UCLA

This pick was traded twice on draft night, first to the Browns so the Bills could move up to select Sammy Watkins and then again to the Vikings, who picked Anthony Barr.

With Buffalo sticking here at No. 9 in a redraft, Cooks is the pick. He has crossed 1,000 receiving yards in six of his 11 NFL seasons and owns an 84.3 career PFF receiving grade.

Brandin Cooks' 2018 Receiving Production by Target Depth

Lawrence took a couple of years to truly hit his stride in Dallas, but his prime years were as good as any NFL edge defender's. From 2017 to 2023, Lawrence earned an elite 93.0 PFF overall grade. That included a terrific 91.7 PFF run-defense grade, which ranked third in the NFL — behind Khalil Mack and Von Miller.

Lawrence joined Seattle for the 2025 season, where he hopes to contribute after injuries limited him in 2024.

Original Pick: T Taylor Lewan, Michigan

Three quarterbacks started at least five games for the Titans in 2014: Zach Mettenberger, Charlie Whitehurst and Jake Locker. Tennessee opt sfor some consistency here with Garoppolo, who has been mostly an average quarterback in the NFL, posting a 79.9 career PFF overall grade so far.

He did almost lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl victory in 2019, but it's the much-needed quarterback-room stability he provides that makes him the 11th pick in this redraft.

Linsley was one of the NFL’s most consistent pass protectors during his excellent 10-year career. From 2014 to 2022, the two-time All-Pro ranked fifth among centers in PFF overall grade (88.7) and third in PFF pass-blocking grade (90.5).

His final full season in 2022 was his best as a pass blocker, as he earned a 90.2 PFF pass-blocking grade and didn’t allow a sack for the second consecutive season.

Original Pick: DI Aaron Donald, Pittsburgh

The Rams miss out on selecting Aaron Donald, one of the franchise’s greatest players, but Mike Evans and Jake Matthews are certainly nice consolation prizes.

Matthews is still going steady for the Falcons 11 years into his career, earning 70.0-plus PFF grades in every season besides his rookie year. His 85.4 PFF pass-blocking grade this past season placed him seventh among all offensive tackles.

The Bears desperately needed defensive help in the 2014 NFL Draft, and the recently retired C.J. Mosley could’ve led a turnaround. The five-time second-team All-Pro was a consistent force, earning at least a 66.8 PFF overall grade in all but one of his NFL campaigns.

Mosley's final full season, 2023, was his best: He ranked sixth in the NFL with an 82.9 PFF overall grade, buoyed by a position-leading 90.6 PFF coverage grade.

While he didn’t live up to his billing as the No. 1 overall pick, Clowney is far from a bust. He has made three Pro Bowls and sports an 89.5 career PFF overall grade heading into the 2025 season.

With the Steelers badly needing help at edge defender following LaMarr Woodley’s departure, Clowney would be a more-than-welcome addition.

Barrett is the crown jewel of the 2014 undrafted class. He didn’t play any defensive snaps as a rookie, but in the 10 years since, he has earned an elite 90.0 PFF overall grade and an identical 90.0 PFF pass-rush grade.

Barrett was a contributor for two Super Bowl victors, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. That season, he racked up a league-leading 98 pressures, 10 of which came against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.

Mosley is off the board, so the Ravens select Moses, who dominated in a short stint in Baltimore. With the Ravens in 2022 and 2023, he was the fourth-most-valuable tackle in the league, according to PFF WAR. The only three tackles ranked above Moses were Penei Sewell, Trent Williams and Lane Johnson — all multiple-time first-team All-Pros.

Morgan Moses' Career PFF Grades

Original Pick: S Calvin Pryor, Louisville

Landry was less heralded than his LSU teammate Odell Beckham Jr., but he put together a strong career in his own right.

Across his first seven seasons, Landry recorded a 90.8 PFF receiving grade — tying him for 11th among qualified wide receivers. His 670 regular-season receptions during that span were the third most in the NFL, behind DeAndre Hopkins and Julio Jones. He was also excellent after the catch, forcing 107 missed tackles from 2014 to 2020 — the second most in the NFL.

The Dolphins originally drafted Jarvis Landry in the second round in 2014, and went on to star for the team for four years. With him off the board, Miami instead selects Robinson.

The Pro Bowler led the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns in 2015 with the Jaguars and was the third-most-valuable receiver in 2020 with the Bears, according to PFF WAR. Landry has earned an 84.7 PFF overall grade across his 11 seasons thus far.

Injuries plagued the back end of Lewan’s career, but he was an outstanding player across his first six NFL seasons. He earned an 89.0 PFF overall grade in that span, ranking 13th among qualified offensive tackles.

Lewan's best work came in 2016, when he earned an 87.0 PFF overall grade (third best in the NFL). He was also one of just three offensive linemen that season to post 85.0-plus grades as a run blocker and a pass protector.

Cinton-Dix was a worthy original selection, but Ward was the most valuable defensive back from the 2014 class, according to PFF WAR — and the most valuable safety in the league in 2022. He boasts an elite 92.5 PFF run-defense grade and a fantastic 89.4 PFF coverage grade across his 11 seasons.

While Clinton-Dix retired after seven seasons, Ward is entering Year 12 as a member of the Houston Texans.

Watkins didn’t become the superstar that most expected him to be as the fourth-overall pick, but he did have a productive career that included major contributions to Patrick Mahomes' first Super Bowl run in Kansas City.

From 2014 to 2019, Watkins earned a solid 79.9 PFF receiving grade. He looked like a rising superstar in 2015, when his 89.6 PFF receiving grade ranked eighth in the NFL. Unfortunately, injuries plagued the rest of his career as he played 600 or more snaps just twice in the following seven seasons.

Original Pick: EDGE Dee Ford, Auburn

Norwell wasn’t quite as dominant as 2014 class counterparts Zack Martin and Joel Bitonio, but he was a quality guard in his own right.

Norwell was named a first-team All-Pro in 2017 after leading all guards with a 92.3 PFF pass-blocking grade. His 81.7 career PFF pass-blocking grade would’ve significantly helped the Chiefs had they drafted him, as they earned bottom-10 PFF pass-blocking grades in 2014 and 2015.

Linder’s career was short-lived due to injuries, but he was a solid performer, particularly in pass protection. Across his first seven NFL seasons, Linder ranked sixth among all qualified interior offensive linemen with an elite 91.2 PFF pass blocking grade. That includes three seasons in which he did not give up a sack.

Original Pick: CB Jason Verrett, TCU

Most will remember Malcolm Butler for his heroic game-sealing interception on the goal line in Super Bowl 49. The former undrafted free agent was arguably the best cornerback from the 2014 class. He recorded an elite 90.1 career PFF coverage grade across his seven seasons and was one of the 10 most valuable cornerbacks in the NFL for three of those years, according to PFF WAR.

Original Pick: LB Marcus Smith, Louisville

The Browns were desperate for a quarterback after the Brandon Weeden debacle, hence their aggressive trade up for Johnny Manziel. In a redraft, they stay patient and allow Teddy Bridgewater to fall to them.

Bridgewater looked the part of an NFL starter during his first two seasons, earning a 74.7 PFF overall grade. Unfortunately, he suffered a serious knee injury in practice before the 2016 season that changed the trajectory of his career. He has bounced back to be a solid backup and a championship-winning high school head coach, but his career will go down as one of the biggest “what-ifs” of this draft.

Teddy Bridgewater's 2014 Passing Production by Depth

The Saints originally traded this pick on draft night to the Cardinals, who selected Deone Bucannon. With New Orleans staying put in a redraft, the team selects Van Noy.

The BYU product has produced quality play across 11 seasons, owning a 76.0 career PFF overall grade. The reliable Van Noy has logged at least 500 snaps in each of the past nine years. He now enters his age-34 season as a projected starter for the Ravens.

The Panthers sought a replacement for standout left tackle Jordan Gross after his retirement at the end of the 2013 season, and former seventh-rounder Charles Leno Jr. would have been a worthy option.

After playing sparingly in his rookie season, Leno logged at least 880 snaps in each year from 2015 to 2023. During that time, he recorded an 82.2 PFF pass-blocking grade — a top-25 mark among qualified tackles.

Original Pick: DI Dominique Easley, Florida

Easley lasted just two years in New England before getting cut. Jones is the second-best defensive tackle from the 2014 NFL Draft, trailing only the legendary Aaron Donald.

Jones sports 70.0-plus career PFF pass-rushing and PFF run-defense grades across 11 seasons and will enter his 12th NFL campaign in 2025 as the Buffalo Bills' projected starting nose tackle.

A knee injury cut Tuitt’s career short, but he developed into a productive player after a tough rookie season. From 2015 to 2020, he earned a top-notch 83.5 PFF overall grade.

He seemed to improve over time, ranking seventh in the NFL in PFF overall grade (89.1) in 2019, before setting career highs in pressures (71) and sacks (12) in 2020, both top-three marks among defensive tackles.

Barr made four Pro Bowls with the Vikings and earned an 83.8 career PFF pass-rushing grade. He finished his second season, 2015, as one of the 10 most valuable linebackers in the league, according to PFF WAR.

Barr and Brandon Marshall would have formed one of the better linebacker units in the NFL.

Original Pick: QB Teddy Bridgewater, Louisville

Five-time Pro Bowler Trai Turner rounds out this redraft due to his solid stretch of play in Carolina, where he spent his first six seasons. Turner earned a 76.3 PFF overall grade in that span while contributing to some of the best Panthers teams in recent memory.

Turner's best season came amid the Panthers' Super Bowl run in 2015, when he ranked as a top-eight guard in the NFL in PFF overall grade and PFF pass-blocking grade.