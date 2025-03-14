2025 NFL free agency grades for all 32 teams

Vikings earn top marks: The Vikings made several notable signings, including re-signing veteran safety Harrison Smith and adding defensive linemen Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen to bolster their defensive front.

Pressure on the Texans ahead of the draft: Though some acquisitions, like C.J. Gardner-Johnson, were clear upgrades, others—such as guards Ed Ingram and Laken Tomlinson—carry concerns due to past struggles in pass protection.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

The 2025 NFL free agency period has been a whirlwind, with teams across the league making aggressive moves to reshape their rosters.

From big-money deals to bargain signings, teams have been busy reshaping their rosters in free agency. Below, we grade the major signings and assess which teams made smart investments—and which may have overpaid.

For a full rundown of every team's moves, click here.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

2024 PFF Grade : 68.5

68.5 2024 PFF WAR : 0.08

0.08 Contract: 2 years, $29 million ($16 million guaranteed)

2 years, $29 million ($16 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

Tomlinson is headed to Arizona after spending the last two seasons in Cleveland. In 2024, he recorded four sacks and 36 total pressures, but his 7.9% pass-rush win rate was his lowest since 2019 with the Giants.

DI LJ Collier

2024 PFF Grade : 49.2

49.2 2024 PFF WAR : 0.04

0.04 Contract: 1 year, up to $4 million

1 year, up to $4 million PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $3.25 million ($2 million guaranteed)

1 year, $3.25 million ($2 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Collier will be returning to the desert for his third season with the Cardinals. He posted four sacks and 30 quarterback pressures in 2024, good for a 7.6% pass-rush win rate.

2024 PFF Grade : 53.1

53.1 2024 PFF WAR : 0.00

0.00 Contract: 1 year, $4.4 million

1 year, $4.4 million PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $2.2 million

1 year, $2.2 million PFF Deal Grade: Average

Jones returns to the Cardinals on an expected one-year deal. His 53.1 overall grade and 257 snaps in 2024 were both career lows, though he missed five games due to suspension. Much like last offseason, this is essentially a “prove-it” deal, but with the hope that a full 17-game season will provide a better evaluation for a long-term fit.

2024 PFF Grade : 59.1

59.1 2024 PFF WAR : 0.12

0.12 Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $5 million ($4 million guaranteed)

1 year, $5 million ($4 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Brissett will be Kyler Murray’s new backup, reuniting with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who was his quarterbacks coach in Cleveland in 2022. That season happened to be Brissett’s best, as he earned an 82.6 PFF grade—sixth among all quarterbacks. The 32-year-old has proven he can step in as a starter, which could be valuable given that Murray has missed multiple games in three of the last four seasons.

EDGE Josh Sweat

2024 PFF Grade : 70.0

70.0 2024 PFF WAR : 0.13

0.13 Contract: 4 years, $76.4 million ($41 million guaranteed)

4 years, $76.4 million ($41 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $54 million ($32.5 million guaranteed)

3 years, $54 million ($32.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Sweat reunites with head coach Jonathan Gannon, who was his defensive coordinator for two years with the Eagles. He gives the Cardinals some much-needed pass-rush help, as Arizona tied for the second-lowest PFF pass-rushing grade last season. Sweat has earned 70.0-plus PFF overall grades in four of the past five seasons and tallied 10.5 sacks across the 2024 regular season and the playoffs, with 2.5 coming in the Super Bowl.

2024 PFF Grade : 58.0

58.0 2024 PFF WAR : 0.06

0.06 Contract: 2 years, $15 million

2 years, $15 million PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $6 million ($5 million guaranteed)

1 year, $6 million ($5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

The Cardinals traded for Browning ahead of last year’s trade deadline and elected to bring him back on a two-year deal. He has dealt with injury issues throughout his career, but he’s provided some much-needed juice off the edge for Arizona when healthy. Browning ranked 23rd among all edge defenders in PFF pass-rush grade and pass-rush win rate last season.

Atlanta Falcons: C

2024 PFF Grade : 53.5

53.5 2024 PFF WAR : -0.09

-0.09 Contract: 1 year, $10 million

1 year, $10 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Floyd has failed to earn a PFF grade above 60.0 in each of the past two seasons, playing for both the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills. While he hasn’t been a dominant pass-rusher, he has been efficient at converting pressures into sacks, recording 59 sacks over the past five seasons.

2024 PFF Grade : 71.9

71.9 2024 PFF WAR : 0.29

0.29 Contract: 3 years, $18 million ($9.6 million guaranteed)

3 years, $18 million ($9.6 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Hughes is coming off the second-best season of his NFL career, ranking 28th among cornerbacks in PFF’s Wins Above Replacement metric in 2024. While he has been inconsistent throughout his career, this contract gives the Falcons flexibility if he struggles, and at $6 million per year, it’s a great value if he maintains last season’s level of play.

2024 PFF Grade : 57.3

57.3 2024 PFF WAR : 0.06

0.06 Contract: 2 years, $14 million ($8 million in first year)

2 years, $14 million ($8 million in first year) PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $7.5 million ($4 million guaranteed)

2 years, $7.5 million ($4 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Deablo struggled to find a consistent role in Las Vegas, making a change of scenery a potential boost for his career. In 2024, he earned a 59.6 run-defense grade, recording 17 stops and seven missed tackles, while allowing a 103.4 passer rating when targeted in coverage.

2024 PFF Grade : 77.8

77.8 2024 PFF WAR : 0.06

0.06 Contract: 1 year, $6 million

1 year, $6 million PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $20 million ($10 million guaranteed)

2 years, $20 million ($10 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Good

Hopkins moves from one MVP quarterback in Patrick Mahomes to another in Lamar Jackson as he continues his pursuit of a Super Bowl ring. A knee injury may have limited his effectiveness last season, but while he’s nearing 33 and past his prime, he can still be a valuable complement to Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. His size and ability to win in 50-50 situations should provide Jackson with a reliable red-zone and possession target.

2024 PFF Grade : 71.0

71.0 2024 PFF WAR : 0.25

0.25 Contract: 3 years, $60 million

3 years, $60 million PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $40 million ($27.5 million guaranteed)

2 years, $40 million ($27.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

The Ravens locked up Stanley for the exact annual amount we projected. The Ravens tackle earned an 80.9 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024, 16th among offensive tackles, and he has never posted a PFF pass-blocking grade below 75.0 in a season with at least 50 pass-blocking snaps.

S Damar Hamlin

2024 PFF Grade : 52.7

52.7 2024 PFF WAR : 0.02

0.02 Contract: 1 year

1 year PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $3 million ($2 million guaranteed)

1 year, $3 million ($2 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Hamlin put together the best season of his career on run defense, posting a 72.2 PFF grade in the discipline. He racked up 10 stops — five for no gain or a loss. He’ll look to clean up his tackling for 2024, as he missed 13 attempts last season (combined run and pass games).

2024 PFF Grade : 48.2

48.2 2024 PFF WAR : 0.03

0.03 Contract: 1 year, $10 million (8.3 million guaranteed)

1 year, $10 million (8.3 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Ogunjobi’s tour of the AFC North is over, as the Bills are signing the eight-year veteran who has spent the entirety of his career in Cleveland, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh. While not as stout against the run, Ogunjobi has posted pass-rush win rates of at least 7.8% in each of his past four seasons.

EDGE Joey Bosa

2024 PFF Grade : 61.1

61.1 2024 PFF WAR : 0.03

0.03 Contract: 1 year, $12.6 million ($12 million guaranteed)

1 year, $12.6 million ($12 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

Bosa will look to get back on track with the Bills this season, as his 2024 campaign with the Chargers saw him produce some of the lowest PFF grades of his career. He notched just 40 quarterback pressures with a 13.5% pass-rush win rate. Prior to 2024, he did not record a win rate for a season lower than 16.4%. While this is his 10th season in the league, he still does not turn 30 until this summer, so if he can return to full health, there is certainly hope that he can improve his form.

EDGE Michael Hoecht

2024 PFF Grade : 64.7

64.7 2024 PFF WAR : 0.06

0.06 Contract: 3 years, $24 million

3 years, $24 million PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $12 million total ($7.5 million guaranteed)

2 years, $12 million total ($7.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Hoecht is at his best in run support, as he posted a 74.7 PFF run-defense grade in 2024 while grading positively on 15.6% of run plays. He can also be a key contributor on special teams, as he has amassed at least 200 special teams reps each of the past four seasons and in 2024 posted an impressive 91.6 special teams grade.

WR Josh Palmer

2024 PFF Grade : 67.0

67.0 2024 PFF WAR : 0.17

0.17 Contract: 3 years, $36 million ($18 million guaranteed)

3 years, $36 million ($18 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $15 million ($10 million guaranteed)

2 years, $15 million ($10 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Palmer's signing signals the end of Amari Cooper’s tenure in Buffalo, as he was a trade deadline pickup for the Bills in 2024 but currently remains a free agent. Last year in Los Angeles, Palmer totaled 43 catches for 603 yards and a score, with 102 of his yards earned after the catch. During his four years with the Chargers, he accumulated 58 explosive plays (receptions of 15-plus yards).

Carolina Panthers: B

RB Rico Dowdle

2024 PFF Grade : 73.9

73.9 2024 PFF WAR : 0.13

0.13 Contract: 1 year, $3 million

1 year, $3 million PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $15 million ($8.5 million guaranteed)

3 years, $15 million ($8.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Dowdle had a career year with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024, earning a 74.4 PFF rushing grade, averaging 3.28 yards after contact per carry and forcing 45 missed tackles. He joins a Panthers backfield that includes Chuba Hubbard, who earned an 87.0 PFF rushing grade a year ago.

2024 PFF Grade : 67.8

Contract: 1 year, $3 million

1 year, $3 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Above average

Martin has been a reliable punter, earning a PFF punting grade above 65.0 in each of the past five seasons. He should be an upgrade over Johnny Hekker, who posted PFF punting grades of 60.2 in 2023 and 53.3 in 2024.

2024 PFF Grade : 63.6

2024 PFF WAR : 0.02

0.02 Contract: 1 year, $2.787 million ($2.787 million guaranteed)

1 year, $2.787 million ($2.787 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $7.5 million ($4 million guaranteed)

2 years, $7.5 million ($4 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

A solid depth re-signing for Carolina, Christensen had two games in 2024 where he earned a PFF grade above 75.0. He also brings valuable versatility, having started at both left tackle and center last season and at every position along the offensive line throughout his career.

DI Tershawn Wharton

2024 PFF Grade : 61.7

61.7 2024 PFF WAR : 0.15

0.15 Contract: 3 years, $54 million ($30 million guaranteed)

3 years, $54 million ($30 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $16.25 million ($9 million guaranteed)

2 years, $16.25 million ($9 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Acting as primarily an interior pass-rushing specialist for the Chiefs during their run to the Super Bowl in 2024, Wharton enjoyed a solid year of production, notching nine sacks on his way to capturing a career-best 71.9 PFF pass-rush grade. In his fifth season, Wharton secured his first-ever double-digit pass-rush win rate (10.5%). However, one year of production makes this significant contract a bit of a risk.

DI Bobby Brown III

2024 PFF Grade : 61.4

61.4 2024 PFF WAR : 0.05

0.05 Contract: 3 years, $21 million

3 years, $21 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

A fourth-round draft pick back in 2021, Brown has earned a PFF overall grade above 60.0 in all four of his NFL seasons. This is a modest deal, and he will form part of the Panthers' revamped interior defensive line rotation.

EDGE Patrick Jones II

2024 PFF Grade : 55.7

55.7 2024 PFF WAR : -0.03

-0.03 Contract: 2 years, $20 million

2 years, $20 million PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $10 million ($6 million guaranteed)

2 years, $10 million ($6 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Although Jones experienced a productive year as a rotational contributor along the Vikings’ front, his numbers largely came as a result of Brian Flores’ scheme in Minnesota. While Jones enjoyed a career-best 69.4 PFF run-defense grade in 2024, his marks as a pass-rusher left much to be desired. His seven sacks in 2024 were a career high, but he managed just a 6.7% pass-rush win rate — 103rd out of 130 qualifying edge defenders in 2024.

2024 PFF Grade : 67.5

: 67.5 2024 PFF WAR : 0.14

: 0.14 Contract: 3 years, $51 million

3 years, $51 million PFF Projected Contract: 4 years, $72 million ($40 million guaranteed)

4 years, $72 million ($40 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

The Panthers will hope Moehrig can bring his excellent 2024 run play (87.5 PFF run-defense grade) with him from Las Vegas to Carolina, and improve upon a down season in coverage. Last year with the Raiders, he allowed completions on 38 of 54 throws into his coverage for 436 yards and five touchdowns. He did snag two interceptions and force three incompletions.

2024 PFF Grade : 84.8

Contract: 1 year

1 year PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Alright, this is where we come into our own here at PFF. Daly was the highest-graded long snapper in the NFL last season, with no inaccurate snaps on field goals and extra points and just two from 84 punts. He also didn’t miss a tackle, and while this move isn’t going to move the needle for most people, it’s a smart re-signing by the Bears.

DI Grady Jarrett

2024 PFF Grade : 62.1

62.1 2024 PFF WAR : 0.14

0.14 Contract: 3 years, $43.5 million ($28.5 million guaranteed)

3 years, $43.5 million ($28.5 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Jarrett is 32 years old now and coming off a career-low 62.1 PFF overall grade. At his peak, he was one of the best interior pass-rushers in football, but he hasn’t registered 50 or more pressures in a season since 2020.

EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo

2024 PFF Grade : 66.1

66.1 2024 PFF WAR : 0.02

0.02 Contract: 3 years, $48 million ($32 million guaranteed)

3 years, $48 million ($32 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 4 years, $70 million ($42 million guaranteed)

4 years, $70 million ($42 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Odeyingbo has enjoyed a slow and steady ascent over the past couple of seasons, culminating in a career-high 66.1 PFF overall grade in 2024. The Bears are hoping that he can keep progressing opposite of Montez Sweat and show why he was a second-round pick in 2021.

C Drew Dalman

2024 PFF Grade : 78.8

78.8 2024 PFF WAR : 0.20

0.20 Contract: 3 years, $42 million ($28 million guaranteed)

3 years, $42 million ($28 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 4 years, $56 million ($30 million guaranteed)

4 years, $56 million ($30 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Good

Dalman earned a 78.8 PFF overall grade in 2024, ranking fifth among centers, and is now the second-highest-paid center in football. The 2021 fourth-round draft pick has earned a PFF overall grade above 65.0 in all three of his seasons as a starter and hit free agency at the perfect time to cash in.

2024 PFF Grade : 43.5

43.5 2024 PFF WAR :

Contract: 1 year, $1.52 million

1 year, $1.52 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Last season in Cincinnati, Wilson allowed 13 catches on 26 targets in coverage, with one forced incompletion. He also played 97 combined special teams snaps across the kick coverage and punt return units.

EDGE Joseph Ossai

2024 PFF Grade : 58.2

58.2 2024 PFF WAR : -0.01

-0.01 Contract: 1 year, $7 million

1 year, $7 million PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $4 million ($2.5 million guaranteed)

1 year, $4 million ($2.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

The Bengals brought Ossai back for a higher-than-projected number, but they couldn’t afford to lose any more depth on their defensive line. He’ll try to get back to his 2023 production, including a 68.4 PFF overall grade

2024 PFF Grade : 43.0

2024 PFF WAR : -0.02

Contract: 2 years, $15.1 million

2 years, $15.1 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Slaton didn’t play well in 2024, earning a 43.0 PFF overall grade that ranked 16th worst at the position. He did earn PFF overall grades above 60.0 in the two years prior, though. If he can get back to that level, then this can be a solid depth signing for the Bengals.

2024 PFF Grade : 71.1

71.1 2024 PFF WAR : 0.14

0.14 Contract: 3 years, $33 million ($16 million guaranteed)

3 years, $33 million ($16 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $20.5 million ($12 million guaranteed)

2 years, $20.5 million ($12 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Some struggles left the Bengals' defense reeling early in 2024, but thanks to the consistency of veterans like Hill, the unit salvaged the back half of the season. Hill buoyed the interior of this unit against the run, where he notched seven tackles for loss or no gain while generating a positively graded play on 21.6% of his run-defense snaps, earning him the highest PFF WAR mark of his career.

2024 PFF Grade : 88.2

88.2 2024 PFF WAR : 0.50

0.50 Contract: 1 year, $26.2 million

1 year, $26.2 million PFF Projected Contract: 4 years, $30 million per year ($70 million guaranteed)

4 years, $30 million per year ($70 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Higgins is coming off a career year in which he earned an 88.2 PFF grade while averaging 2.05 yards per route run, the second-best mark of his career. Keeping him makes sense for the Bengals, but a long-term deal would be a far better outcome.

2024 PFF Grade : 73.8

73.8 2024 PFF WAR : 0.28

0.28 Contract: 3 years, $25.5 million

3 years, $25.5 million PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $12 million ($6 million guaranteed)

2 years, $12 million ($6 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Gesicki earned a 73.8 PFF grade last season and secured a sizable contract extension with the Bengals. Cincinnati is clearly prioritizing the tight end position, as three of their top five players in target rate were tight ends, including Gesicki (19.4%). While the deal was an overpay based on our projections, it aligns with their approach in the passing game.

DI Maliek Collins

2024 PFF Grade : 57.8

57.8 2024 PFF WAR : 0.18

0.18 Contract: 2 years, $20 million ($13 million guaranteed)

2 years, $20 million ($13 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

Collins’ tenure in San Francisco is over after one season, and the Browns swooped in and signed him to a two-year deal. He remains at his best when rushing the passer, recording six sacks, 51 quarterback pressures and a 12.6% pass-rush win rate in 2024.

LB Devin Bush

2024 PFF Grade : 79.2

79.2 2024 PFF WAR : 0.14

Contract: 1 year, $3.25 million

1 year, $3.25 million PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $7 million, ($4 million guaranteed)

2 years, $7 million, ($4 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Bush played a valuable role in Cleveland’s defense, particularly after Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah suffered a season-ending injury. He set a career high and placed ninth among qualified linebackers with an 86.4 PFF run-defense grade across 273 such snaps. Bush will be just 27 years old heading into next season, so he could earn a larger paycheck if he proves himself similarly valuable in 2025.

2024 PFF Grade : 53.1

53.1 2024 PFF WAR : -0.04

-0.04 Contract: 1 year, $4.75 million

1 year, $4.75 million PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $13 million ($8 million guaranteed)

2 years, $13 million ($8 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Tryon-Shoyinka hasn’t quite lived up to his first-round status, but at just 25 years old, he still offers some upside for the Browns. With 135 total pressures on 1,416 pass-rushing snaps, he has the potential to be a solid rotational piece in Cleveland’s defense.

T Cornelius Lucas

2024 PFF Grade : 74.1

74.1 2024 PFF WAR : 0.14

0.14 Contract: 2 years, $10 million

2 years, $10 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

This is a nice addition for the Browns, giving them a player who can step in at either tackle spot if necessary. Lucas has played 400 or more snaps in five of the past six seasons, earning a PFF overall grade above 65.0 in all five of those years.

QB Kenny Pickett

The Browns potentially have an opening for a starting quarterback this offseason, so trading a fifth-round draft pick to acquire an option at the position is a stone worth turning. Through three NFL seasons, Pickett has produced a 4.2% big-time throw rate and a 2.2% turnover-worthy play rate.

LB Kenneth Murray

The Titans are sending Kenneth Murray and a seventh-round pick to the Cowboys in return for a sixth-round pick. Dallas will be Murray’s third team in three years after he spent his first four seasons with the Chargers and joined the Titans in 2024. Opposing quarterbacks produced a 122.5 passer rating when targeting Murray in coverage last season, and he accrued 20 run stops, seven for a loss or no gain. Murray is the fourth former first-round pick acquired by the Cowboys this offseason.

CB Kaiir Elam

The Bills have traded cornerback Kaiir Elam and a sixth-round pick to the Cowboys for a fifth-round pick and a seventh-round pick in this year’s draft. Elam made 10 appearances for Buffalo in 2024, starting five, including the AFC Championship game. He allowed 21 completions and a touchdown on 31 throws into his coverage in 2024, with two forced incompletions.

2024 PFF Grade : 71.2

71.2 2024 PFF WAR : 0.10

0.10 Contract: 3 years, $18 million, $5.5 million guaranteed

3 years, $18 million, $5.5 million guaranteed PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

This deal makes Turpin the highest-paid special teams player in NFL history. Regardless of how you value a return specialist, he’s proven to be worth the investment, earning an 88.4 overall grade as a returner in 2024 while scoring two touchdowns and forcing 14 missed tackles.

2024 PFF Grade : 46.8

46.8 2024 PFF WAR :

Contract: 2 years, $8 million

2 years, $8 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Thomas struggled to defend the run in New York, as he failed to post a run-defense grade over 50.0 in any of his three seasons with the Jets. His 8.4% pass-rush win rate in 2024 was the best figure of his career.

G Robert Jones

2024 PFF Grade : 56.1

56.1 2024 PFF WAR : -0.05

-0.05 Contract: 1 year, $4.75 million

1 year, $4.75 million PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $13.5 million ($8.25 million guaranteed)

3 years, $13.5 million ($8.25 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

This is likely a depth or competition move for the Cowboys. Jones earned a 56.1 PFF overall grade as a starter for the Miami Dolphins last season. He has yet to have a season of playing 300 or more snaps and earning a PFF overall grade above 60.0. He should slot in behind Tyler Smith at left guard, though he may get to compete to replace Zack Martin at right guard.

RB Javonte Williams

2024 PFF Grade : 61.7

61.7 2024 PFF WAR : 0.11

0.11 Contract: 1 year, $3 million

1 year, $3 million PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $7 million ($4 million guaranteed)

2 years, $7 million ($4 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

A knee injury in 2022 has kept Williams from ever reaching the highs of his rookie season, but he’s still a young player at 24 years old who might just need a new environment to succeed. Williams will at least play the Rico Dowdle role in a committee if Dallas uses a premium pick on a running back amid a loaded draft class at the position.

2024 PFF Grade : 68.1

68.1 2024 PFF WAR : 0.23

0.23 Contract: 4 years, $80 million ($52 million guaranteed)

4 years, $80 million ($52 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 4 years, $85 million ($50 million guaranteed)

4 years, $85 million ($50 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Good

Even if the raw sack totals don’t reflect it, Odighizuwa has been one of the league’s top pass-rushing defensive tackles over the past two seasons. Since 2023, the UCLA product ranks among the top 10 interior defenders in pass-rush grade, pass-rush win rate and pressure rate. Dallas doesn’t have to break the bank for him — a key advantage given the likely massive payday ahead for Micah Parsons.

Denver Broncos: A

TE Evan Engram

2024 PFF Grade : 72.5

72.5 2024 PFF WAR : 0.19

0.19 Contract: 2 years, $23 million ($16.5 million)

2 years, $23 million ($16.5 million) PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Good

After voicing his want to add an impact player to man the “Joker” position in his offense, Sean Payton gets a splash signing in Engram following his release from Jacksonville. Injuries limited Engram’s time on the field in 2024, but his last full season in 2023 proved he could be an impact player.

LB Justin Strnad

2024 PFF Grade : 49.9

49.9 2024 PFF WAR : 0.01

0.01 Contract: 1 year, $2.7 million

1 year, $2.7 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

Strnad played 425 reps in coverage for the Broncos last season, allowing 48 catches on 59 throws for 460 yards and a touchdown (forced one incompletion). He also was a prominent player on special teams, logging 213 snaps for the season with snaps on every unit but the field goal team.

WR Trent Sherfield

2024 PFF Grade : 68.8

68.8 2024 PFF WAR : 0.06

0.06 Contract: 2 years, $8 million

2 years, $8 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

Sherfield played the second-fewest offensive snaps of his career in Minnesota last season and tallied fewer than 100 receiving yards for the second consecutive season. He was the Vikings’ highest-graded special teamer, though, so he brings some depth value to Denver, where he will hope to carve out a role as a potential fifth wide receiver.

LB Dre Greenlaw

2024 PFF Grade : 82.0

82.0 2024 PFF WAR : 0.02

0.02 Contract: 3 years, $35 million

3 years, $35 million PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $48 million ($30 million guaranteed)

3 years, $48 million ($30 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Greenlaw tore his Achilles in last year's Super Bowl and played 34 snaps this past season before the 49ers shut him down. When healthy, he is one of the best coverage linebackers in the league, earning an 88.9 PFF coverage grade since 2022, third best among off-ball linebackers.

S Talanoa Hufanga

2024 PFF Grade : 57.8

57.8 2024 PFF WAR : 0.01

0.01 Contract: 3 years, $45 million ($20 million guaranteed)

3 years, $45 million ($20 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $25 million ($16 million guaranteed)

2 years, $25 million ($16 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Hufanga’s deal with the Broncos is more indicative of his value from a few years ago when he was fully healthy rather than his performance in a down and injury-marred 2024 season. His PFF run-defense grades have remained high over the past few seasons, though. It will be interesting to see how Denver features him with Brandon Jones already on the roster.

T Matt Peart

2024 PFF Grade : 67.4

67.4 2024 PFF WAR : 0.02

0.02 Contract: 2 years, $7 million

2 years, $7 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

Denver was home to PFF’s second-highest-graded offensive line in 2024. While Peart’s impact was minimal (just 190 snaps), he produced well in pass protection when asked to enter the lineup. His 69.8 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024 was the highest mark of his career, as he surrendered zero sacks across his 98 pass sets. The Broncos are solid up front and add further insurance along the offensive line with this signing.

2024 PFF Grade : 67.3

67.3 2024 PFF WAR : 0.10

0.10 Contract: 3 years, $39 million ($26 million guaranteed)

3 years, $39 million ($26 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $18 million ($10 million guaranteed)

2 years, $18 million ($10 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Jones is a solid player who earned a 67.3 PFF grade last season, 37th among qualifying interior defenders. However, his contract comes with a hefty price tag, placing him just outside the top 20 at the position in terms of average annual value.

Detroit Lions: B

DI Levi Onwuzurike

2024 PFF Grade : 70.2

70.2 2024 PFF WAR : 0.16

0.16 Contract: 1 year, $5.5 million

1 year, $5.5 million PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $20 million ($13 million guaranteed)

2 years, $20 million ($13 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Good

The Lions get Onwuzurike back on a one-year, “prove it” deal, as past injuries and inconsistent play likely paved the way for them to be able to re-sign him. 2024 was Onwuzirike’s healthiest and most productive season to date, and he notched 45 quarterback pressures in the regular season, including a career-high nine in Detroit’s Week 18 win over Minnesota.

DI Roy Lopez

2024 PFF Grade : 54.9

54.9 2024 PFF WAR : 0.07

0.07 Contract: 1 year, $4.65 million

1 year, $4.65 million PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $14 million ($10 million guaranteed)

2 years, $14 million ($10 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Lopez’s play against the run was all over the place during his two seasons with Arizona, as he graded positively on 18.8% of run plays in 2023 and 2024 while also grading negatively on 19.3%. His pass-rush win rate in each of those years was just over 8.0%.

2024 PFF Grade : 70.7

70.7 2024 PFF WAR : 0.36

0.36 Contract: 3 years, $48 million ($32 million guaranteed)

3 years, $48 million ($32 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $42 million ($27.5 million guaranteed)

3 years, $42 million ($27.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Good

The Lions lost Carlton Davis to the Patriots and still managed to upgrade at the position while paying significantly less than what Davis received from New England. Reed was PFF’s top available free-agent cornerback and has earned 70.0-plus PFF grades in each of the past six seasons. Reed was also among the 20 best cornerbacks in the NFL in PFF’s lockdown rate metric (51.3%). He’s a model of consistency at one of the most volatile positions in the NFL and is a big-time addition to an already very strong secondary.

LB Derrick Barnes

2024 PFF Grade : 71.8

71.8 2024 PFF WAR : 0.02

0.02 Contract: 3 years, $24 million ($16 million guaranteed)

3 years, $24 million ($16 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $2.75 million ($1.5 million guaranteed)

1 year, $2.75 million ($1.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

While Barnes didn’t sign a huge contract, this may be a slight overpay by Detroit for a player who has flashed in run defense over the past three years but is coming off of a season-ending knee injury. There is also the question of his position, as he has played an increased number of snaps as an edge defender since the latter half of the 2023 season.

CB Nate Hobbs

2024 PFF Grade : 61.4

61.4 2024 PFF WAR : 0.05

0.05 Contract: 4 years, $48 million ($16 million guaranteed)

4 years, $48 million ($16 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $4 million ($2 million guaranteed)

1 year, $4 million ($2 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

The Packers will hope they can find the rookie version of Nate Hobbs, who in 2021 earned a 79.2 PFF coverage grade, the best of his career. 2024 was the worst year of his career, as he allowed a catch on 68.1% of passes into his coverage while posting a career-low 6.4% forced incompletion percentage. He was also limited healthwise by an ankle injury, missing six of the Raiders’ final eight games.

G Aaron Banks

2024 PFF Grade : 65.4

65.4 2024 PFF WAR : 0.08

0.08 Contract: 4 years, $77 million

4 years, $77 million PFF Projected Contract: 4 years, $65 million ($37.5 million guaranteed)

4 years, $65 million ($37.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

The good news with this deal is that Banks is coming off a career-high 65.4 PFF overall grade in 2024 and has developed throughout his NFL career. However, a deal that makes him the sixth-highest-paid guard in football is very rich. The Packers are betting on his continued development.

G Ed Ingram

The Texans are trading a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Vikings for guard Ed Ingram. Ingram played only the first 10 weeks of 2024 before being relegated to the bench. He allowed five sacks and 25 total quarterback pressures on 332 pass-blocking snaps for a 7.5% pressure rate — on par with his performances the previous two seasons. Unless the Texans rework Ingram’s deal, they will absorb his cap hit of $3.406 million.

2024 PFF Grade : 57.9

57.9 2024 PFF WAR : 0.08

0.08 Contract: 2 years, $9.5 million

2 years, $9.5 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

Edwards has been in the league since 2015, and even at 31 years old, he remains a reliable depth option. In 2024, he generated 33 total pressures, including six sacks and seven quarterback hits, while earning a 69.2 PFF pass-rushing grade.

2024 PFF Grade : 62.7

62.7 Contract: 1 year, $4.25 million

1 year, $4.25 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

While Tomlinson’s grades have dropped off in recent years, his availability has not. He has logged more than 1,000 snaps in eight consecutive seasons with the 49ers, Jets and Seahawks. With Seattle in 2024 he played 724 pass block snaps, allowing six sacks and 40 total pressures.

The Texans trade away another starter along the offensive line, but this one makes a lot more sense than the Laremy Tunsil deal. Green has struggled in the NFL so far, and the Eagles will hope to revive his career—much like they did with Mekhi Becton in 2024. Meanwhile, Houston upgrades its defensive backfield with Gardner-Johnson, who is coming off a career-high 77.7 PFF grade in a Super Bowl-winning season with Philadelphia.

LB Jake Hansen

2024 PFF Grade : 78.0

78.0 2024 PFF WAR : 0.05

0.05 Contract: 1 year, $1.7 million

1 year, $1.7 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

Hansen dealt with several injuries in 2024 but still managed to log 349 special teams snaps. He has earned at least a 72.0 special teams grade in each of his three seasons with the Texans.

EDGE Darrell Taylor

2024 PFF Grade : 59.8

59.8 2024 PFF WAR : 0.06

0.06 Contract: 1 year, $5.25 million

1 year, $5.25 million PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $10.5 million ($6 million guaranteed)

2 years, $10.5 million ($6 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Taylor is a solid rotational option for the Texans off the edge, coming off a season where he earned a 70.5 PFF pass-rushing grade and racked up 31 pressures from 225 pass-rushing snaps for the Bears.

2024 PFF Grade : 44.9

44.9 2024 PFF WAR : -0.03

-0.03 Contract: 1 year, $2 million

1 year, $2 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

After acquiring Christian Kirk from the Jaguars via trade, the Texans make another move here to further solidify their slot receiving depth. The 29-year-old Berrios had his 2024 cut short after suffering an ACL injury in Week 7 and produced just a single reception across his 85 routes run to start the year. However, the slot receiver profiles well as a depth add while the Texans' offense grapples with not having Tank Dell in the lineup.

Indianapolis Colts: B

2024 PFF Grade : 49.9

49.9 2024 PFF WAR : -0.01

-0.01 Contract: 1 year, $2.5 million ($1.5 million guaranteed)

1 year, $2.5 million ($1.5 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

A third-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2020 draft, Gallimore has struggled to develop beyond a rotational role in the NFL. Last season with the Rams, he played 145 snaps against the run, recording just four run stops and two tackles for loss or no gain. As a pass rusher, he generated only six total pressures on 118 pass-rush snaps.

2024 PFF Grade : 72.0

72.0 2024 PFF WAR : 0.88

0.88 Contract: 1 year, $14 million ($13.15 million guaranteed)

1 year, $14 million ($13.15 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $6 million ($5 million guaranteed)

1 year, $6 million ($5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

The Colts are making Jones one of the highest-paid backups in the NFL, potentially signaling an open competition with the struggling Anthony Richardson. While Jones isn’t a high-end starting option, he has earned a 70.0-plus PFF grade in each of the last four seasons in which he played at least 350 snaps. Still, this move feels like an overpay by Indianapolis.

WR Ashton Dulin

2024 PFF Grade : 56.3

56.3 2024 PFF WAR : -0.01

-0.01 Contract: 2 years, $8.5 million

2 years, $8.5 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

Dulin is a core special teamer for the Colts, having logged 1,208 snaps in five seasons (he missed almost all of the 2023 season with an ACL injury). He boasted an excellent 86.0 special teams grade in 2024.

CB Charvarius Ward

2024 PFF Grade : 56.2

56.2 2024 PFF WAR : 0.07

0.07 Contract: 3 years, $60 million ($35 million guaranteed)

3 years, $60 million ($35 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $43.5 million ($25 million guaranteed)

3 years, $43.5 million ($25 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

The Colts are betting on Ward to bounce back after a rough 2024 season with the San Francisco 49ers. He earned a career-low 58.2 PFF coverage grade last year but ranked inside the top 15 at the position in 2022 and 2023. If Indianapolis can get that version of Ward out of this deal, it’s a nice upgrade for the team's defense.

S Camryn Bynum

2024 PFF Grade : 61.6

61.6 2024 PFF WAR : 0.06

0.06 Contract: 4 years, $60 million

4 years, $60 million PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $42.75 million ($28.25 million guaranteed)

3 years, $42.75 million ($28.25 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

With new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo heading up the Colts‘ defense, Indianapolis made it a point to invest in its secondary. Bynum's addition provides a replacement for Julian Blackmon, pairing the former Viking with Nick Cross to create a solid foundation on the backend and amplify a unit that ranked 21st in EPA per dropback in 2024.

C Robert Hainsey

2024 PFF Grade : 73.3

73.3 2024 PFF WAR : 0.05

0.05 Contract: 3 years, $21 million ($13 million guaranteed)

3 years, $21 million ($13 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

Hainsey was at his best in 2022 when he earned a 66.7 PFF overall grade but has been a solid pass blocker throughout his career. The former third-round draft pick earned PFF pass-blocking grades above 60.0 in both of his seasons as a full-time starter.

TE Hunter Long

2024 PFF Grade : 69.3

69.3 2024 PFF WAR : 0.13

0.13 Contract: 2 years, $5 million

2 years, $5 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

In tandem with the signing of Johnny Mundt, the Jaguars opted to fill the void at tight end left by Evan Engram with a pair of specialized options. Long has been an option highlighted in the receiving game but profiles well as an in-line blocker. In 2024, the 26-year-old earned the highest PFF grades of his career as a run blocker (68.1) and a pass blocker (73.4).

G Patrick Mekari

2024 PFF Grade : 59.0

59.0 2024 PFF WAR : 0.1

0.1 Contract: 3 years, $37.5 million ($20 million guaranteed)

3 years, $37.5 million ($20 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $20.6 million ($11 million guaranteed)

3 years, $20.6 million ($11 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

This is a hefty contract for Mekari, who is coming off a career-low 59.0 PFF grade in 2024. He is a starting-caliber offensive lineman, though, and brings the versatility to play all across the offensive line in a pinch. If Mekari plays at the level of when he earned a 71.0 PFF overall grade back in 2023, the Jaguars will be happy with this deal.

TE Johnny Mundt

2024 PFF Grade : 57.9

57.9 2024 PFF WAR : 0.11

0.11 Contract: 2 years, $5.5 million

2 years, $5.5 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

After releasing Evan Engram last week, the Jaguars were looking for supplemental in-line help. Although Mundt struggled in his final year in Minnesota, he isn’t far removed from his career-best PFF receiving grade (72.5) in 2023, certainly providing the driving force of this deal. While he won’t match Engram's production in Jacksonville, Mundt is a willing run blocker, albeit inconsistent at times.

S Eric Murray

2024 PFF Grade : 63.7

63.7 2024 PFF WAR : 0.05

0.05 Contract: 3 years, $22.5 million ($12 million guaranteed)

3 years, $22.5 million ($12 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: N/aA

N/aA PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

With Foyesade Oluokun and Devin Lloyd headlining the Jaguars' linebacking corps, Murray profiles as an addition that could, at best, amplify one of the NFL’s lowest-graded run-stopping units or, at worst, act as an insurance policy should either incumbents miss extended time, as Oluokun did this past season. However, the price to get a deal down fell to the higher end of the scale. Murray profiles as an average run-stopper and a below-average coverage defender entering his age-31 season.

WR Dyami Brown

2024 PFF Grade : 66.9

66.9 2024 PFF WAR : 0.15

0.15 Contract: 1 year, $10 million

1 year, $10 million PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $6 million ($3.5 million guaranteed)

2 years, $6 million ($3.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

The Jaguars paying for Brown, on the heels of releasing Christian Kirk, is more evidence of them wanting Brian Thomas Jr. to have more playing time in the slot (as well as outside) as their WR1. Brown joins Gabe Davis as a potential vertical field stretcher to open the middle areas and allow Thomas to be more of an after-the-catch weapon.

CB Jourdan Lewis

2024 PFF Grade : 71.7

71.7 2024 PFF WAR : 0.34

0.34 Contract: 3 years, $30 million ($20 million guaranteed)

3 years, $30 million ($20 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $7 million ($4 million guaranteed)

2 years, $7 million ($4 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

In his final season in Dallas, Lewis had one of the best years of his career from the slot. The 29-year-old corner earned a career-high 78.2 PFF coverage grade in 2024 and ranked seventh among cornerbacks in advanced PFF coverage grade, placing him in the 98th percentile at the position. His new deal with Jacksonville makes him the NFL’s highest-paid nickel cornerback, but with Jarrian Jones already manning the slot in Jacksonville, this move could signal a shift to the outside for Lewis.

2024 PFF Grade : 68.9

68.9 Contract: 2 years, $20 million ($15 million guaranteed)

2 years, $20 million ($15 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

Fulton is coming off his highest-graded season with the Chargers and now joins the three-time defending AFC champion Chiefs looking to build on his 2024 campaign. While he allowed six touchdowns last season, he also recorded 11 forced incompletions and an interception.

2024 PFF Grade : 70.2 (in 2023)

70.2 (in 2023) 2024 PFF WAR : 0.03 (in 2023)

0.03 (in 2023) Contract: 1 year, $3.5 million

1 year, $3.5 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

Mitchell, dealing with a hamstring injury early in the 2024 campaign, was placed on injured reserve by the 49ers without a designation to return, resulting in the running back missing the entirety of the season. The Chiefs needed to fill in the backfield depth behind Isiah Pacheco with the departure of Kareem Hunt this offseason. Mitchell has been seldom utilized over the past three seasons but consistently produces PFF rushing grades exceeding 70.0 when healthy.

T Jaylon Moore

2024 PFF Grade : 74.9

74.9 2024 PFF WAR : 0.06

0.06 Contract: 2 years, $30 million

2 years, $30 million PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $27 million ($16.5 million guaranteed)

3 years, $27 million ($16.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

After the injury to Trent Williams toward the end of the 2024 season, Moore stepped into the 49ers‘ lineup and performed admirably. He earned a 74.9 PFF overall grade, highlighted by his solid metrics as a pass blocker. He allowed just 10 quarterback pressures, including a sack, across 155 pass sets. The Chiefs fill a dire need at tackle with this signing, but the price may have been on the upper end of the scale for a guy with limited experience (just over 800 career snaps).

WR Marquise Brown

2024 PFF Grade : 65.5

65.5 2024 PFF WAR : 0.04

0.04 Contract: 1 year, $11 million ($6.5 million guaranteed)

1 year, $11 million ($6.5 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $18 million ($10 million guaranteed)

2 years, $18 million ($10 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Brown re-signs with Kansas City after injuries limited him to just five games in 2024. He’ll still be only 28 years old during the upcoming season, and the Chiefs will hope he can finally add an explosive element to their passing game.

2024 PFF Grade : 64.0

64.0 2024 PFF WAR : 0.07

0.07 Contract: 3 years, $45 million ($30 million guaranteed)

3 years, $45 million ($30 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 4 years, $60 million ($40 million guaranteed)

4 years, $60 million ($40 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Good

PFF’s contract projection for Bolton was spot on, matching his $15 million average annual value and $10 million in guaranteed money per year. While his last two seasons haven’t been as efficient as his first two, he remains a key piece of Kansas City’s defense and just turned 25. A second-level defender who fully understands the defensive scheme and responsibilities holds significant value.

2024 PFF Grade : 76.3

76.3 2024 PFF WAR : 0.25

0.25 Contract: 1 year, $23.4 million fully guaranteed

1 year, $23.4 million fully guaranteed PFF Projected Contract: 4 years, $86 million ($52 million guaranteed)

4 years, $86 million ($52 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Good

Despite perceptions of a down year, Smith's 76.3 overall grade in 2024 was actually a career-high. With little variance between his best and worst seasons, he has proven to be a consistently good player. The Chiefs prioritized Smith over Thuney, trading the veteran to Chicago. While the franchise tag exceeds our projected average, Smith could be in line to reset the guard market again next year.

Las Vegas Raiders: B

2024 PFF Grade : 69.3

69.3 2024 PFF WAR : N/A

N/A Contract: 1 year, $2.1 million

1 year, $2.1 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

Mostert will turn 33 in April, but that isn’t stopping him from continuing his NFL career.

Injuries derailed his 2024 season with the Dolphins, causing him to miss six games. He finished with just 87 carries after nearly 400 combined rushing attempts in 2022 and 2023. Despite the reduced workload, he still forced 16 missed tackles and recorded 10 explosive runs.

While many expect the Raiders to add a significant backfield piece in the draft, Mostert currently appears to be in line for a major role in Las Vegas.

CB Eric Stokes

2024 PFF Grade : 61.3

61.3 2024 PFF WAR : 0.11

0.11 Contract: 1 year, $4 million

1 year, $4 million PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $1.75 million ($850,000 guaranteed)

1 year, $1.75 million ($850,000 guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Stokes has never quite lived up to his first-round billing, but he’ll look for a fresh start with the Raiders. The former Packer is solid in zone coverage, so he should be a good fit with Pete Carroll now as his head coach. Las Vegas’ 32.0 PFF coverage grade in 2024 was tied for the lowest of any team over the past four seasons, and while this signing by no means solves that, Stokes is at least a depth piece who may still have a ceiling he can tap into.

LB Elandon Roberts

2024 PFF Grade : 79.7

79.7 2024 PFF WAR : 0.1

0.1 Contract: 1 year, $3 million

1 year, $3 million PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $3.25 million ($1.5 million guaranteed)

1 year, $3.25 million ($1.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Roberts enjoyed the two best seasons of his career in Pittsburgh, largely thanks to being used as a two-down linebacker. That’s the part of the job that departing Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane, whom he will likely replace, was best at, so expect similar results here

EDGE Malcolm Koonce

2024 PFF Grade : N/A

N/A 2024 PFF WAR : N/A

N/A Contract: 1 year, $12 million

1 year, $12 million PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $37.5 million ($25 million guaranteed)

2 years, $37.5 million ($25 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Good

Koonce could’ve cashed in big time this offseason had he not torn his ACL in August, forcing him to miss all of 2024. Instead, he re-signs with the Raiders on a one-year, prove-it deal. Koonce was one of the 25 most valuable edge defenders in 2023, according to PFF’s WAR metric, and was excellent across the second half of that season. From Week 10 on, his 36 pressures tied for eighth among edge defenders.

S Jeremy Chinn

2024 PFF Grade : 65.2

2024 PFF WAR : 0.05

Contract: 2 years, $16 million

2 years, $16 million PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $8.5 million per year

3 years, $8.5 million per year PFF Deal Grade: Average

Chinn ranked sixth among safeties in tackles resulting in a defensive stop (35) this past season. He's at his best close to the line of scrimmage. He earned a 70.3 PFF overall grade and a 73.9 PFF coverage grade when lined up in the box, compared to a 61.0 PFF overall grade and a 60.2 PFF coverage grade at free safety.

2024 PFF Grade: 60.5

60.5 2024 PFF WAR: 0.04

0.04 Contract: 1 year, $3.35 million

1 year, $3.35 million PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $2.25 million ($3 million guaranteed)

2 years, $2.25 million ($3 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Hand battled injuries and limited playing time over the previous three seasons before finally becoming a consistent contributor for the Dolphins in 2024, logging a career-high 564 defensive snaps. As a result, he recorded 17 defensive stops, the second-most of his career.

He now joins a Chargers defensive line that recently added Teair Tart but still needs further reinforcements to solidify the interior.

WR Mike Williams

2024 PFF Grade : 58.8

58.8 2024 PFF WAR : 0.01

0.01 Contract: 1 year, $6 million

1 year, $6 million PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $6 million ($5 million guaranteed)

1 year, $6 million ($5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Williams just never gelled in Pittsburgh last season. Thus, he has opted to return to the team that drafted him in 2017. The one area Williams continued to excel in with the Jets and Steelers was contested balls, as he hauled in nine of 14 opportunities in 2024.

C Bradley Bozeman

2024 PFF Grade : 61.7

61.7 2024 PFF WAR : 0.05

0.05 Contract: 2 years, $6.5 million (up to $12 million)

2 years, $6.5 million (up to $12 million) PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $2.5 million ($1.25 million guaranteed)

1 year, $2.5 million ($1.25 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Bozeman returns to the Chargers after signing a one-year deal with them in 2024. He served as their starting center throughout last season, playing over 1,100 snaps and earning a 61.7 overall grade. With the interior offensive line market thinning at the time of the deal, bringing back a familiar player to solidify the trenches makes sense.

RB Najee Harris

2024 PFF Grade : 77.2

77.2 2024 PFF WAR : 0.13

0.13 Contract: 1 year, up to $9.25 million

1 year, up to $9.25 million PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $30 million ($18.5 million guaranteed)

3 years, $30 million ($18.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

This likely means the Chargers are moving on from 2024 starter J.K. Dobbins, who remains a free agent. In his final year with the Steelers, Harris generated a career-high 0.24 missed tackles forced per attempt and a solid 30 explosive runs (10-plus yards).

2024 PFF Grade : 78.1

78.1 2024 PFF WAR : 0.16

0.16 Contract: 1 year, $5.5 million

1 year, $5.5 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Tart had a career year in his first season with the Chargers and returns to Los Angeles looking to prove himself once again on a one-year deal. The former Texan finished 2024 as one of the 25 most valuable defensive tackles in the league, according to PFF's WAR metric, and his 75.6 PFF pass-rush grade ranked 16th at his position.

CB Donte Jackson

2024 PFF Grade : 49.4

49.4 2024 PFF WAR : -0.11

-0.11 Contract: 2 years, $13.5 million

2 years, $13.5 million PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $4 million ($3 million guaranteed)

1 year, $4 million ($3 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Jackson struggled to a career-low 50.0 PFF overall grade in 2024 after being traded from the Carolina Panthers to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he still winds up landing a multi-year contract. If the Chargers are counting on him to start in 2025, they’ll be hoping for a bounce back.

EDGE Khalil Mack

2024 PFF Grade : 90.2

90.2 2024 PFF WAR : 0.27

0.27 Contract: 1 year, $18 million ($18 million guaranteed)

1 year, $18 million ($18 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $45 million ($40 million guaranteed)

2 years, $45 million ($40 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Elite

The Chargers weren’t able to secure Mack for multiple years, but getting him at an $18 million price tag, even for just one season, is a huge win. First and foremost, it lines up with their winning window, which is only now opening with a good outlook for the next few seasons. Mack also earned an elite 90.2 PFF overall grade in 2024, the seventh 90.0-plus mark of his career. He will be 34 years old for the 2025 season but is clearly still worth the price needed to bring him back.

2024 PFF Grade : 68.6

68.6 2024 PFF WAR : 0.20

0.20 Contract: 2 years, TBD

2 years, TBD PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $10 million ($6 million guaranteed)

2 years, $10 million ($6 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Shelton returns to Los Angeles, where he played from 2019-2023, after spending just one season in Chicago. The 29-year-old center is coming off the highest-graded season of his career, earning a 68.6 PFF grade. During his time with the Bears, he improved significantly as a pass protector, allowing a 3.8% pressure rate—over two percentage points lower than his 2023 performance as the Rams' starting center.

DI Poona Ford

2024 PFF Grade : 85.3

85.3 2024 PFF WAR : 0.22

0.22 Contract: 3 years, $29.6 million ($17 million guaranteed)

3 years, $29.6 million ($17 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $3.5 million ($1.5 million guaranteed)

1 year, $3.5 million ($1.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Ford gets to stay in Los Angeles by going from the Chargers to the Rams. He was a dominant run defender last year, placing third among defensive tackles with an 80.3 PFF run-defense grade. For a Rams defensive line that was elite at getting after the quarterback but was just average at stopping the run, this signing makes a ton of sense.

2024 PFF Grade : 70.8

70.8 2024 PFF WAR : 0.22

0.22 Contract: 1 year, $11 million (4.505 million guaranteed)

1 year, $11 million (4.505 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

The Rams are bringing back Garoppolo as their backup. He made one start last season in Week 18 when Los Angeles rested Matthew Stafford, posting a 70.8 PFF overall grade against the Seahawks. Now one of the league’s highest-paid backups, Garoppolo brings extensive starting experience and serves as a solid insurance option if Stafford goes down.

2024 PFF Grade : 75.8

75.8 2024 PFF WAR : 0.34

0.34 Contract: 2 years, $44 million ($26 million guaranteed)

2 years, $44 million ($26 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Good

Although Adams is now 32 years old, he remains productive and proved he could be a solid second option in the Rams offense. He averaged 2.04 yards per route run last season, tying for 27th among all wide receivers in 2024.

2024 PFF Grade : 78.3

78.3 2024 PFF WAR : 0.28

0.28 Contract: 3 years, $57.75 million ($30 million guaranteed)

3 years, $57.75 million ($30 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 4 years, $58 million ($37.5 million guaranteed)

4 years, $58 million ($37.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Jackson’s deal is a slight annual overpay, but locking up their starting left tackle for three more years was the right move for the Rams.

2024 PFF Grade : 67.3

67.3 2024 PFF WAR : 0.01

0.01 Contract: 2 years, $8.25 million

2 years, $8.25 million PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $11 million ($6.5 million guaranteed)

2 years, $11 million ($6.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

The Seahawks waived Dodson after Week 9 of the 2024 season due to poor play against the run, opening the door for the Dolphins to acquire him for the second half of the season. They will hope his play can return to his 2023 all-around form, when his 90.2 PFF overall grade led all linebackers in the league. While his run play declined in 2024, his coverage abilities continued to shine, with opposing quarterbacks producing just an 81.2 passer rating when targeting him.

2024 PFF Grade : 63.3

2024 PFF WAR : 0.15

Contract: 2 years, $6.5 million ($3.2 million guaranteed)

2 years, $6.5 million ($3.2 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $7 million ($4 million guaranteed)

2 years, $7 million ($4 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

The former undrafted receiver out of Indiana earned his expanded role by gaining the trust of the Titans' staff over multiple seasons. After a career year in 2024 — highlighted by nine touchdown receptions and 11 catches of 15 or more yards — Westbrook-Ikhine entered free agency with some upside. The Dolphins signed the 27-year-old at a slight value over his projection, adding him to a receiving corps led by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

2024 PFF Grade : 54.5

54.5 2024 PFF WAR : 0.01

0.01 Contract: 1 year, $4 million

1 year, $4 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

Melifonwu flashed potential during his time in Detroit, but injuries frequently kept him off the field. His best season came in 2023, when he earned an 82.1 overall grade, posted a 22.6% forced incompletion rate and recorded a 15.0% pass-rush win rate.

IOL James Daniels

2024 PFF Grade : 92.9

92.9 2024 PFF WAR : 0.15

0.15 Contract: 3 years, $24 million

3 years, $24 million PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $5.5 million ($3 million guaranteed)

1 year, $5.5 million ($3 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Daniels was on his way to the best season of his career in 2024 before tearing his Achilles in Week 4. In eight seasons for the Steelers and Bears, Daniels has allowed just eight sacks across 3,640 pass-blocking reps. He also brings extensive experience at all three interior offensive line positions.

QB Zach Wilson

2024 PFF Grade : N/A

N/A 2024 PFF WAR : N/A

N/A Contract: 1 year, $6 million ($6 million guaranteed)

1 year, $6 million ($6 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

Following a one-year stint with the Broncos as their third-string quarterback, Wilson will now likely be Tua Tagovailoa’s backup in Miami. Considering Tagovailoa has missed multiple games in four of his five seasons, it’s a destination that could lead to some playing time for Wilson.

S Harrison Smith

2024 PFF Grade : 67.7

67.7 2024 PFF WAR : 0.11

0.11 Contract: 1 year, $10.25 million

1 year, $10.25 million PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $7.5 million ($6 million guaranteed )

1 year, $7.5 million ($6 million guaranteed PFF Deal Grade: Average

Thirteen seasons was not enough for Harrison Smith in Minnesota, as he is now set to return to the Vikings with a reworked deal. He notched yet another season of 1,000-plus defensive snaps in 2024, the sixth time he has achieved that in the past seven years. Smith recorded three interceptions and four forced incompletions during his latest campaign.

DI Javon Hargrave

2024 PFF Grade : 60.6

60.6 2024 PFF WAR : 0.04

0.04 Contract: 2 years, $30 million ($19 million guaranteed)

2 years, $30 million ($19 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Hargrave played just 104 snaps in 2024 before suffering a season-ending injury, but he has been one of the best interior pass-rushers in the NFL since 2020. He produced a PFF pass-rushing grade above 80.0 in every season from 2020 to 2023.

G Will Fries

2024 PFF Grade : 86.9

86.9 2024 PFF WAR : 0.12

0.12 Contract: Five years, $88 million

Five years, $88 million PFF Projected Contract: 4 years, $57.25 million ($30 million guaranteed)

4 years, $57.25 million ($30 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Good

This is a significant contract, but considering Fries was one of the best guards in football through the first five weeks of the 2024 season, it’s a move that makes sense for Minnesota. His deal will place him just outside the top 10 in average annual value, and based on his trajectory, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him grade among the top five guards in 2025.

DI Jonathan Allen

2024 PFF Grade : 57.3

57.3 2024 PFF WAR : 0.08

0.08 Contract: 3 years, $60 million

3 years, $60 million PFF Projected Contract: N/ A

N/ PFF Deal Grade: Average

Allen became a cap casualty as Washington restructured its roster to align with the new regime’s long-term plans. Now 30, his run-defense grades dipped into the 40s in each of the past two seasons, making the move justifiable. However, the Vikings are in a position to take a chance on Allen, hoping he can raise their defensive line’s floor as they push forward in what they still see as a winning window after a quarterback change.

2024 PFF Grade : 73.4

73.4 2024 PFF WAR : 0.4

0.4 Contract: 3 years, $66 million

3 years, $66 million PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $52 million ($34.5 million guaranteed)

3 years, $52 million ($34.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Murphy picked the perfect time to have his best season and is now one of the league’s five highest-paid cornerbacks because of it. His six interceptions in 2024 were tied for the most at the position, and he was one of the 15 most valuable cornerbacks in the NFL, according to PFF’s WAR metric. While this does seem to be an overpay by the Vikings, Minnesota’s secondary would’ve been in dire straits had Murphy walked out the door.

C Ryan Kelly

2024 PFF Grade : 67.0

67.0 2024 PFF WAR : 0.1

0.1 Contract: 2 years, $18 million ($9 million guaranteed)

2 years, $18 million ($9 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $19 million ($8 million guaranteed)

2 years, $19 million ($8 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

The Vikings get some stability at center with Kelly that they simply never had with Garrett Bradbury. The former Colt’s 77.5 PFF pass-blocking grade since 2023 ranks third among all centers in the league, while his 76.0 PFF overall grade ranks 10th. He’s far from a long-term answer at 32 years old, but he should help J.J. McCarthy as he enters his first year as a starter.

2024 PFF Grade : 73.2

73.2 2024 PFF WAR : 0.19

0.19 Contract: 2 years, $15 million ($8 million guaranteed)

2 years, $15 million ($8 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $3 million

1 year, $3 million PFF Deal Grade: Average

The Vikings had numerous struggles at outside cornerback last season, so it is no surprise to see them ink a player like Rodgers. Rodgers was tested in coverage 40 times in 2024, and he allowed just 19 catches for 210 yards while forcing eight incompletions.

2024 PFF Grade : 75.4

75.4 2024 PFF WAR : 0.13

0.13 Contract: 2 years, $20 million ($13 million guaranteed)

2 years, $20 million ($13 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $14 million ($8 million guaranteed)

2 years, $14 million ($8 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Jones' 75.4 overall grade in 2024 was a career low, but he remains a valuable part of the Vikings‘ backfield thanks to his patience and receiving ability, as he just posted a near-career-high in receiving yards (420). With Minnesota pushing to win now, bringing Jones back is a solid move.

2024 PFF Grade: 63.0

63.0 2024 PFF WAR: 0.07

0.07 Contract: 1 year, $5 million

1 year, $5 million PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $12 million ($7.5 million guaranteed)

2 years, $12 million ($7.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Chaisson quietly put together the best season of his career with the Raiders in 2024, posting a 13.9% pass-rush win rate (topping 10.0% for the first time in his career). He racked up six sacks and 34 total pressures while adding 10 stops in run defense.

WR Mack Hollins

2024 PFF Grade : 62.0

62.0 2024 PFF WAR : 0.19

0.19 Contract: 2 years, $10.4 million

2 years, $10.4 million PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $4.25 million ($2.5 million guaranteed)

1 year, $4.25 million ($2.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Despite a dire need at receiver, the Patriots have yet to secure one of the cycle’s top free-agent targets. But they supplement their receiving corps here with a quality veteran to help develop their young offensive players. Although Hollins never broke out while playing in Buffalo, he still managed to showcase some impressive contested-catch ability, securing seven of 12 contested targets.

2024 PFF Grade : 76.5

76.5 2024 PFF WAR : 0.31

0.31 Contract: 4 years, $104 million ($63 million guaranteed)

4 years, $104 million ($63 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $63 million ($40 million guaranteed)

3 years, $63 million ($40 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Williams played a crucial role in the Eagles’ run to the Super Bowl, dominating as the highest-graded pass-rusher (91.4) this postseason. That performance marked a career best for Williams, who catapulted to the upper echelon of interior pass-rushers, eclipsing even the likes of Chris Jones. Williams earned himself a massive deal to headline a Patriots' pass rush that clocked the fewest interior pressures (45) in the NFL this past season.

2024 PFF Grade : 63.3

63.3 2024 PFF WAR : 0.13

0.13 Contract: 3 years, $24 million

3 years, $24 million PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $10 million ($6 million guaranteed)

2 years, $10 million ($6 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

The Patriots make a splash on the offensive line, adding Moses to bolster protection for Drake Maye on the right side. While Moses had a few rough games in 2024, he still finished with a 69.2 PFF pass-blocking grade and has posted a grade above 65.0 every season since 2015. The contract may be a bit rich, but the Patriots have money to spend and a clear need for improvement up front, so this move makes sense.

2024 PFF Grade : 67.4

67.4 2024 PFF WAR : 0.12

0.12 Contract: 3 years, $37.5 million ($20.6 million guaranteed)

3 years, $37.5 million ($20.6 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $24 million ($13 million guaranteed)

3 years, $24 million ($13 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Spillane has established himself as a top-tier run defender at his position, though that success hasn’t necessarily translated to passing downs. The Patriots have been willing to deploy defenders based on the situation, so Spillane should be a locked-in early-down player with the possibility of coming off on passing downs. Alongside a healthy Ja'Whaun Bentley and Kyle Dugger in those latter situations, Spillane might be given the opportunity to play to his strengths and make a positive impact for the Patriots' defense in 2025.

CB Carlton Davis

2024 PFF Grade : 73.4

73.4 2024 PFF WAR : 0.40

0.40 Contract: 3 years, $60 million ($34.5 million guaranteed)

3 years, $60 million ($34.5 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $42 million ($25 million guaranteed)

3 years, $42 million ($25 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

This is a big contract for Davis, who should bolster the Patriots' secondary with his consistently high floor. He hasn’t posted a PFF coverage grade below 60.0 since his rookie season in 2018 and also excels against the run, earning a 77.7 PFF run-defense grade in 2024.

2024 PFF Grade : 70.5

70.5 2024 PFF WAR : 0.02

0.02 Contract: 3 years, $43.5 million ($26 million guaranteed)

3 years, $43.5 million ($26 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Landry reunites with his former head coach, Mike Vrabel, in New England, though the Patriots had to pay a premium to get him. While the former Titan tallied nine sacks last year, his 4.7% pass-rush win rate was the lowest in the league among 86 qualifying edge defenders.

2024 PFF Grade : 59.5

2024 PFF WAR : 0.02

Contract: 3 years, $9 million ($4.86 million guaranteed)

PFF Projected Contract: N/A

PFF Deal Grade: Average

Yiadom has limitations in coverage, having earned a PFF coverage grade above 60.0 just once in his NFL career, but he brings value as a strong run defender. He has posted a PFF run-defense grade above 74.0 in each of the past two seasons, and the Saints secured his services without overpaying, making this a solid depth addition.

2024 PFF Grade : 78.2

78.2 2024 PFF WAR : 0.15

0.15 Contract: 3 years, $31.5 million ($22.25 million guaranteed)

3 years, $31.5 million ($22.25 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $46.5 million ($25 million guaranteed)

3 years, $46.5 million ($25 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Good

Reid is coming off a career-best 78.2 PFF grade in 2024, ranking 10th among safeties in coverage grade and 11th in run-defense grade. He also finished as the eighth-most valuable safety in the league, according to PFF’s WAR metric. This is a smart move for a Saints front office that, given its cap situation, can’t afford any more bad contracts.

TE Juwan Johnson

2024 PFF Grade : 66.7

66.7 2024 PFF WAR : 0.28

0.28 Contract: 3 years, $30.75 million ($21.25 million guaranteed)

3 years, $30.75 million ($21.25 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $29.25 million ($17 million guaranteed)

3 years, $29.25 million ($17 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

The top free-agent tight end is off the board as Johnson re-signs with the Saints. At 6-foot-4, 231 pounds, the Oregon product blurs the line between tight end and wide receiver. That versatility is evident in how New Orleans utilizes him as a downfield threat—his 9.0-yard average depth of target since 2021 ranks fifth among all tight ends. Regardless of how he’s classified, Johnson has been one of the Saints' most productive pass-catchers in recent years.

EDGE Chase Young

2024 PFF Grade : 66.4

66.4 2024 PFF WAR : 0.09

0.09 Contract: 3 years, $51 million

3 years, $51 million PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $35 million ($20 million guaranteed)

2 years, $35 million ($20 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

The Saints felt good enough about Young’s 2024 campaign to sign him long term, but they will certainly hope he gets back to his 2023 production with the 49ers when he racked up 13 sacks and 80 quarterback pressures. He accumulated eight sacks and notched a 13.5% pass-rush win rate with the Saints in 2024.

New York Giants: B

2024 PFF Grade : 63.0

63.0 2024 PFF WAR : 0.07

0.07 Contract: 3 years, $45.3 million ($30.3 million guaranteed)

3 years, $45.3 million ($30.3 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 4 years, $82 million ($43.75 million guaranteed)

4 years, $82 million ($43.75 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

The Giants can now pair Holland with Tyler Nubin, their second-round pick from last year. While Holland didn’t enter free agency on a high note, finishing with a 63.0 overall grade in 2024, he posted elite coverage grades in 2021 and 2023. The Giants are betting on him returning to that form within their young secondary.

EDGE Chauncey Golston

2024 PFF Grade : 65.3

65.3 2024 PFF WAR : 0.04

0.04 Contract: 3 years, $19.5 million

3 years, $19.5 million PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $12.5 million (($7.5 million guaranteed)

2 years, $12.5 million (($7.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Golston set career highs in total snaps (790) and pressures (37) in 2024 but has been more productive as a rotational player. In 2022 and 2023, he earned PFF pass-rushing grades of 72.5 and 75.0, respectively, while being on the field for fewer than 200 pass-rushing snaps each year.

LB Chris Board

2024 PFF Grade : 50.3

50.3 2024 PFF WAR : 0.00

0.00 Contract: 2 years, $6 million

2 years, $6 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

Board is headed to a new team for the fourth consecutive season. He has logged more than 300 special teams reps in all seven years of his career while earning a 70.0-plus special teams grade in five seasons.

T James Hudson III

2024 PFF Grade : 50.3

50.3 2024 PFF WAR : -0.09

-0.09 Contract: 2 years, $12 million

2 years, $12 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

Hudson played just four games in 2024 before a shoulder injury ended his season early. Across 989 career pass-blocking reps since 2021, he has allowed 10 sacks and 43 quarterback pressures.

WR Darius Slayton

2024 PFF Grade : 59.0

59.0 2024 PFF WAR : 0.1

0.1 Contract: 2 years, $36 million

2 years, $36 million PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $40 million ($27.5 million guaranteed)

3 years, $40 million ($27.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

It’s been a revolving door at wide receiver and quarterback during Slayton’s career with the Giants, and he has been the one constant. He has registered at least 600 receiving yards in four of the past five seasons with at least 17 explosive plays in five of the past six.

2024 PFF Grade : 52.7

52.7 2024 PFF WAR : -0.03

-0.03 Contract: 2 years, $10 million

2 years, $10 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

The Giants needed some new bodies along the interior of their defensive line. Rakeem Nunez-Roches was the starting defensive tackle next to Dexter Lawrence and earned just a 46.7 PFF overall grade in 2024. Robertson-Harris is a new face, and while a change-up is good, it comes with tempered expectations because of his low PFF grades recently.

CB Paulson Adebo

2024 PFF Grade : 63.3

63.3 2024 PFF WAR : 0.12

0.12 Contract: 3 years, $54 million ($36 million guaranteed)

3 years, $54 million ($36 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $40 million ($20 million guaranteed)

3 years, $40 million ($20 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Adebo isn’t coming off his best season, but given what his top level has looked like and his age, this is a nice deal for the New York Giants. His best season came in 2023, when he earned an 80.5 PFF coverage grade. Through four seasons in the

C Josh Myers

2024 PFF Grade : 54.2

54.2 2024 PFF WAR : -0.08

-0.08 Contract: 1 year, $3.5 million

1 year, $3.5 million PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $12.5 million ($6.25 million guaranteed)

2 years, $12.5 million ($6.25 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Myers’ struggles in pass protection likely led to Green Bay’s willingness to move on from him. Last year, he surrendered just one sack but allowed 31 total quarterback pressures, the third most in the league among centers.

S Andre Cisco

2024 PFF Grade : 58.8

58.8 2024 PFF WAR : 0.05

0.05 Contract: 1 year, $10 million

1 year, $10 million PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $27 million ($16 million guaranteed)

3 years, $27 million ($16 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Cisco’s PFF overall grade regressed from 67.8 in 2023 to 58.8 in 2024 with the Jaguars due to poor play in coverage. While he had one interception and six forced incompletions, he also allowed 21 completions on 33 throws into his coverage, and opposing quarterbacks posted a 121.5 passer rating when testing him. But he did allow a sub-87.0 passer rating into his coverage in both 2022 and 2023.

CB Brandon Stephens

2024 PFF Grade : 54.0

54.0 2024 PFF WAR : -0.06

-0.06 Contract: 3 years, $36 million ($23 million)

3 years, $36 million ($23 million) PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $10 million ($6 million guaranteed)

2 years, $10 million ($6 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Stephens endured a tough 2024 season with the Ravens and was often picked on by opposing teams. He allowed a career-high 806 yards in coverage and has let up at least 65 receptions in his coverage in each of the past two seasons. This is a big contract to hand out for that level of performance.

QB Justin Fields

2024 PFF Grade : 71.0

71.0 2024 PFF WAR : 0.25

0.25 Contract: 2 years, $40 million ($30 million guaranteed)

2 years, $40 million ($30 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $11 million ($11 million guaranteed)

1 year, $11 million ($11 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

The NFL has a long history of teams signing free agents who played well against them during the season, and the Jets’ signing of Fields looks to be the latest case. When Fields was still with the Bears in 2023, he shredded former Lions defensive coordinator (and new Jets head coach) Aaron Glenn’s unit in two games to the tune of 421 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, no interceptions and another 172 yards and a score on the ground with seven forced missed tackles.

The signing also unites Fields with Jets star receiver Garrett Wilson, who played with him at Ohio State in 2019 and 2020.

Fields started the first six games of 2024 for the Steelers before being benched in favor of Russell Wilson. In those starts, he tallied a 76.3% adjusted completion rate with six big-time throws and six turnover-worthy plays. On the ground, he recorded 305 yards and five scores.

The terms of his deal suggest that while Fields is the clear starter in New York for at least 2025, they are not yet fully committed to him long term. This could imply the Jets may still have interest in another quarterback via the draft, albeit unlikely at pick No. 7 overall.

LB Jamien Sherwood

2024 PFF Grade : 73.8

73.8 2024 PFF WAR : 0.16

0.16 Contract: 3 years, $45 million ($30 million guaranteed)

3 years, $45 million ($30 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $45 million ($30 million guaranteed)

3 years, $45 million ($30 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Sherwood entered free agency as one of the youngest starting-caliber players on the market. He ranked among the top 20 linebackers in PFF overall grade in 2024 in his first opportunity to grab hold of an expanded role. Sherwood will now continue to pair with Quincy Williams to form one of the league’s better linebacker duos.

2024 PFF Grade : 54.9

54.9 2024 PFF WAR : 0.01

0.01 Contract: 1 year

1 year PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $4.5 million total

1 year, $4.5 million total PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Uche has always flashed potential as a pass-rusher but has yet to fully put it together—or stay healthy for an entire season. He posted a solid 17.6% win rate with the Patriots last season, but after being traded to the Chiefs, he was a healthy scratch for most games down the stretch, including the playoffs.

The Eagles have a history of maximizing players with Uche’s skill set and hope he can help offset the losses of Josh Sweat, who signed with the Cardinals.

2024 PFF Grade : 56.0

56.0 2024 PFF WAR : 0.05

Contract: 1 year, $1.79 million ($620k guaranteed)

1 year, $1.79 million ($620k guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

Gainwell’s yards per carry has steadily declined over the past three seasons, dropping to 3.8 in 2024 as a reserve for the Eagles. With Najee Harris now in Los Angeles, the Steelers will likely look to add more talent behind Jaylen Warren in the draft to strengthen their backfield.

G Kenyon Green

The Texans trade away another starter along the offensive line, but this one makes a lot more sense than the Laremy Tunsil deal. Green has struggled in the NFL so far, and the Eagles will hope to revive his career—much like they did with Mekhi Becton in 2024. Meanwhile, Houston upgrades its defensive backfield with Gardner-Johnson, who is coming off a career-high 77.7 PFF grade in a Super Bowl-winning season with Philadelphia.

2024 PFF Grade : 90.1

90.1 2024 PFF WAR : 0.32

0.32 Contract: 3 years, $51 million ($34 million guaranteed)

3 years, $51 million ($34 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $45 million ($29.25 million guaranteed)

3 years, $45 million ($29.25 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Baun capitalized on his breakout season with a deal that makes him one of the five highest-paid linebackers in the NFL. In New Orleans, he often looked lost transitioning from edge rusher to linebacker, but he found his footing in Philadelphia as an off-ball player, finishing as the league’s highest-graded linebacker last season. Now, he stays with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio as he and the Eagles aim to defend their Super Bowl title.

2024 PFF Grade : 54.9

54.9 2024 PFF WAR : 0.01

0.01 Contract: 1 year, $4.5 million

1 year, $4.5 million PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $3.75 million ($2.75 million guaranteed)

1 year, $3.75 million ($2.75 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Rudolph spent the first five years of his NFL career in Pittsburgh before departing for Tennessee last season. Now, he returns to a team still searching for stability at quarterback. In 2024 with the Titans, Rudolph appeared in eight games, completing 60.9% of his passes while recording six big-time throws and eight turnover-worthy plays.

CB Darius Slay

2024 PFF Grade : 73.3

73.3 2024 PFF WAR : 0.49

0.49 Contract: 1 year, $10 million fully guaranteed

1 year, $10 million fully guaranteed PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Good

Slay recently expressed interest in playing another season despite being released by the Eagles, and he won’t need to leave the state to find his new team. Last year with the Super Bowl Champion Eagles, he allowed just 33 catches on 68 throws into his coverage and racked up an impressive 14 forced incompletions, equalling his total from 2023.

LB Malik Harrison

2024 PFF Grade : 51.6

51.6 2024 PFF WAR : 0.01

0.01 Contract: 2 years, $10 million

2 years, $10 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

Harrison can be a rotational linebacker for the Steelers and should be more of a fixture on run defense. He graded positively on 14.3% of run plays and had an average depth of tackle of 2.00 yards in 2024 with the Ravens.

2024 PFF Grade : 74.3

74.3 2024 PFF WAR : 0.32

0.32 Contract: Five years, $150 million

Five years, $150 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

The Steelers made a significant investment in Metcalf, trading the No. 52 overall pick to acquire him from Seattle and signing him to a five-year, $150 million deal—making him the latest receiver to earn $30 million per year. While Metcalf is a talented player, his skill set closely mirrors that of George Pickens, potentially creating redundancies if Pickens isn’t traded. Since entering the league in 2019, Metcalf has more than doubled the next closest receiver in accepted penalties (17)—ironically, that next closest receiver is Pickens with eight.

San Francisco 49ers: D

QB Mac Jones

2024 PFF Grade : 65.0

65.0 2024 PFF WAR : 0.26

0.26 Contract: 2 years, $7 million ($5 million guaranteed)

2 years, $7 million ($5 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $3.75 million ($2.5 million guaranteed)

1 year, $3.75 million ($2.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Jones was forced into action in Week 10 of the 2024 season due to Jaguars franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s injury, and he struggled to find consistency. He completed 64.8% of his passes and had eight big-time throws across his appearances, but he also racked up eight interceptions and 10 turnover-worthy plays. Barring injury, he’ll likely serve as Brock Purdy‘s primary backup in San Francisco.

WR Demarcus Robinson

2024 PFF Grade : 65.0

65.0 2024 PFF WAR : 0.26

0.26 Contract: Two years, $9.5 million ($6 million guaranteed)

Two years, $9.5 million ($6 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

Robinson has earned a PFF grade of 65.0 or better in each of the past three seasons and is a solid fit for the 49ers offense. With San Francisco’s loaded skill group — including its top receivers, tight end George Kittle, and running back Christian McCaffrey — he will likely be the sixth option in the passing attack. However, he has been a reliable target, dropping just two of 66 catchable passes over the past two seasons.

EDGE DeMarcus Lawrence

2024 PFF Grade : 56.8

56.8 2024 PFF WAR : 0.00

0.00 Contract: 3 years, up to $42 million ($18 million guaranteed)

3 years, up to $42 million ($18 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $15 million ($8 million guaranteed)

2 years, $15 million ($8 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Good

Lawrence suffered a foot injury in Week 4 of the 2024 season and missed the remainder of the year. Looking back at 2023, he was a dynamic pass-rusher for the Cowboys, totaling 57 pressures with a 16.4% pass-rush win rate. He also had a monster year stuffing the run, boasting a 92.4 PFF run-defense grade with positive grades on 28.6% of his run snaps.

2024 PFF Grade : 61.7

61.7 2024 PFF WAR : 0.01

0.01 Contract: One year, $5.5 million

One year, $5.5 million PFF Projected Contract: One year, $2.25 million

One year, $2.25 million PFF Deal Grade: Average

Valdes-Scantling delivered several big plays in 2024, recording 19 receptions and four touchdowns while averaging 21.6 yards per catch with 11 explosive plays. Expect his role in Seattle to resemble what he had in New Orleans and Kansas City, serving as a deep threat who can stretch the field.

T Josh Jones

2024 PFF Grade : 49.8

49.8 2024 PFF WAR : 0.01

0.01 Contract: 1 year, $4.75 million

1 year, $4.75 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

Jones will step into a swing tackle role in Seattle, the same role he filled with the Baltimore Ravens in 2024. He has earned a PFF overall grade above 50.0 just once in his career, so in an ideal world, he will be exclusively a sixth offensive lineman, as opposed to starting should either Charles Cross or Abraham Lucas miss time.

QB Sam Darnold

2024 PFF Grade : 80.7

80.7 2024 PFF WAR : 2.69

2.69 Contract: 3 years, $100.5 million ($55 million guaranteed)

3 years, $100.5 million ($55 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $60 million ($35 million guaranteed)

2 years, $60 million ($35 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Sam Darnold reunites with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who was with him in San Francisco in 2023. Darnold had an inspiring comeback season with the Vikings, finishing as the seventh-most-valuable quarterback, according to PFF’s wins above replacement metric. He’s not an upgrade over the recently traded Geno Smith, but it’s a nice consolation prize for a Seahawks team that is seemingly entering a rebuild.

LB Ernest Jones

2024 PFF Grade : 60.7

60.7 2024 PFF WAR : 0.06

0.06 Contract: 3 years, $33 million ($15 million guaranteed)

3 years, $33 million ($15 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $36 million ($22.5 million guaranteed)

3 years, $36 million ($22.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Jones’ ride on the NFL carousel slows down for the time being as he re-signs with Seattle. His PFF overall grade represents a mediocre player, but he leans into his ability as a solid run defender. His subpar play in coverage keeps him below the top of a burgeoning linebacker market. Since 2022, Jones owns the eighth-highest PFF run-defense grade among qualified linebackers.

2024 PFF Grade : 83.2

83.2 2024 PFF WAR : 3.00

3.00 Contract: Final year of a 3-year, $75 million deal

Final year of a 3-year, $75 million deal PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Good

Smith’s 3.00 WAR ranked fifth among all NFL players last season, making the Raiders’ acquisition of him for a third-round pick a steal. With limited free-agent options and no control over a top quarterback selection at No. 6 in the draft, this move fills a key need. Smith, now 34 and turning 35 next season, reunites with Pete Carroll and should hit the ground running.

DI Greg Gaines

2024 PFF Grade : 56.0

56.0 2024 PFF WAR : -0.03

-0.03 Contract: 1 year, $3.5 million

1 year, $3.5 million PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $2.5 million ($1.75 million)

1 year, $2.5 million ($1.75 million) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Gaines failed to earn a 60.0 or better PFF grade in each of his previous two seasons with the Buccaneers, but he did have a nice stretch at the end of the 2024 season. From Week 16 through the wild-card round of the playoffs, he earned a PFF grade above 70.0 in every game.

2024 PFF Grade : 75.2

75.2 Contract: 2 years, $6 million

2 years, $6 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

The Buccaneers struggled in the punting game last season, as all three punters who played for them in 2024 earned PFF punting grades below 60.0. In contrast, Dixon has po

WR Chris Godwin

2024 PFF Grade : 86.4

86.4 2024 PFF WAR : 0.30

0.30 Contract: 3 years, $66 million ($44 million guaranteed)

3 years, $66 million ($44 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $65 million ($45 million guaranteed)

3 years, $65 million ($45 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Good

Before going down with a gruesome injury in October, Godwin was on track to produce one of the best seasons of his career. Through Week 7, he recorded the third-highest PFF receiving grade (85.7) among wide receivers, displaying his savvy route-running capability from the slot. After receiving two franchise tags in previous cycles, the price was untenable for a third, but the Buccaneers still manage to retain a crucial piece of their offense.

EDGE Haason Reddick

2024 PFF Grade : 53.5

53.5 2024 PFF WAR : -0.06

-0.06 Contract: 1 year, $14 million

1 year, $14 million PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $25 million ($15 million guaranteed)

2 years, $25 million ($15 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Reddick wound up playing just 392 snaps in 2024 after a long holdout with the New York Jets, where he ended up via trade. It resulted in his lowest-graded season of the past five years and is likely a big part of why he is signing just a one-year deal as free agency opens. At just 30 years old, he should still have plenty left in the tank. If the Buccaneers can get the version of him that racked up 155 pressures across two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, then it’s a nice move.

2024 PFF Grade : 67.9

67.9 2024 PFF WAR : 0.14

0.14 Contract: 1 year, $10 million ($9 million guaranteed)

1 year, $10 million ($9 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $6.5 million

1 year, $6.5 million PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

At 34, David remained one of Tampa’s most reliable and impactful defenders. His 67.9 PFF grade—near a career low—reflects some expected decline with age, but bringing him back for a 14th season (matching Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks) was crucial for a Buccaneers team still thin at linebacker heading into 2025.

2024 PFF Grade : 54.3

54.3 2024 PFF WAR : -0.03

-0.03 Contract: 1 year, $10 million

1 year, $10 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

Jones joins the Titans after just two seasons with the Seahawks. He totaled nine sacks, 95 total pressures and 16 total run stops in that span. In 2024, he generated pressure on 13.3% of pass-rush snaps, the highest mark of his career.

G Kevin Zeitler

2024 PFF Grade : 86.8

86.8 2024 PFF WAR : 0.46

0.46 Contract: 1 year, $9 million

1 year, $9 million PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $6.25 million

1 year, $6.25 million PFF Deal Grade: Good

Zeitler may be 34, but he was still one of the best guards in the league in 2024. He posted an 87.2 PFF run-blocking grade with the Lions last year while allowing five sacks and 20 total quarterback pressures. While his pass protection may not have been quite at his normal standard, his PFF run-blocking grade was his best seasonal output since 2014 with the Bengals.

2024 PFF Grade : 60.1

60.1 2024 PFF WAR : N/A

N/A Contract: One year, $1.327 million

One year, $1.327 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

Hance has been a backup lineman for the Jaguars for the past three seasons but got more playing time under Bill Callahan in Cleveland in 2021. For his career, he has played 528 pass block reps, allowing five sacks and 47 total pressures.

WR Van Jefferson

2024 PFF Grade : 57.2

57.2 2024 PFF WAR : 0.03

0.03 Contract: 1 year, $2.5 million

1 year, $2.5 million PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $1.5 million ($500,000 guaranteed)

1 year, $1.5 million ($500,000 guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Despite playing in every game of Pittsburgh’s 2024 season, Jefferson made little impact. He notched just 27 catches for 320 yards and three scores with two drops. He recorded 0.73 yards per route run — marking his second consecutive season (with the Rams in 2023) under 1.0.

S Xavier Woods

2024 PFF Grade : 57.0

57.0 2024 PFF WAR : 0.02

0.02 Contract: 2 years, $10 million

2 years, $10 million PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $6.75 million ($4 million guaranteed)

2 years, $6.75 million ($4 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Woods’ play slipped considerably last season, as he posted a PFF overall grade 23 points higher in 2023. Last year with the Panthers, he allowed a catch on 68.0% of throws and five touchdowns into his coverage, although he also notched three picks and four forced incompletions. In three seasons with the Panthers, he amassed six interceptions and 17 forced incompletions.

P Johnny Hekker

2024 PFF Grade : 53.3

2024 PFF WAR :

Contract: 1 year

1 year PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Below average

Once considered one of the NFL’s top punters, Hekker has struggled to maintain that level of play in recent years. In 2024, he earned a PFF punting grade below 60.0 for the first time in his career, ranking fifth-worst in the league.

LB Cody Barton

2024 PFF Grade : 63.7

63.7 2024 PFF WAR : 0.12

0.12 Contract: 3 years, $21 million

3 years, $21 million PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $7.5 million ($4.5 million guaranteed)

2 years, $7.5 million ($4.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Barton is a solid run defender, earning a 76.9 PFF run-defense grade in 2024, but he is limited in coverage. He has earned a PFF coverage grade of 60.0 or better just once in his career.

2024 PFF Grade : 67.2

67.2 2024 PFF WAR : 0.04

0.04 Contract: 4 years, $82 million ($50 million guaranteed)

4 years, $82 million ($50 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $45 million ($28 million guaranteed)

3 years, $45 million ($28 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

The Titans spend big here on Moore, making him one of the 10 highest-paid tackles in the league. While he’s coming off the best season of his career, the former Steeler still hasn’t been one of the 40 highest-graded tackles at any point in his first four years. Tennessee is hoping that the 26-year-old is just beginning to reach his potential while also allowing their 2024 first-round pick, JC Latham, to switch back to his collegiate position of right tackle.

TE John Bates

2024 PFF Grade: 47.3

47.3 2024 PFF WAR: 0.12

0.12 Contract: 3 years, $21 million ($11.52 million guaranteed)

3 years, $21 million ($11.52 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $8 million ($5 million guaranteed)

2 years, $8 million ($5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

The Commanders are trusting that Bates will return to his prior form, as his production as both a run blocker and a receiver dipped in 2024. He earned a career-low 51.1 PFF run-blocking grade while grabbing just eight passes for 84 yards. The best year of his career was his 2021 rookie season, when he posted a 70.7 PFF overall grade and an outstanding 87.6 PFF run-blocking grade.

WR Noah Brown

2024 PFF Grade : 70.7

70.7 2024 PFF WAR : 0.17

0.17 Contract: 1 year, $4.5 million

1 year, $4.5 million PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $2.38 million ($1.25 million guaranteed)

1 year, $2.38 million ($1.25 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

While the Commanders are likely not done adding to their wide receiver corps, bringing back Noah Brown was a logical move after losing Dyami Brown to the Jaguars. In 2024, Noah Brown caught 36 of his 61 targets for 468 yards, with 11 of those receptions resulting in gains of 15-plus yards.

CB Jonathan Jones

2024 PFF Grade : 60.7

60.7 2024 PFF WAR : 0.06

0.06 Contract: 1 year

1 year PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $3 million ($1.5 million guaranteed)

1 year, $3 million ($1.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

The Commanders were thin at cornerback by the end of last season, making the signing of veteran Jones a logical move. In 2024 with the Patriots, Jones allowed 40 completions on 57 targets in coverage, surrendering seven touchdowns but also recording one interception and eight forced incompletions.

2024 PFF Grade : 59.7

59.7 2024 PFF WAR : 0.02

0.02 Contract: 1 year, $5 million

1 year, $5 million PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $4 million ($3 million guaranteed)

1 year, $4 million ($3 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

The Commanders continue to load up their defensive interior with pass-rush specialists. In his eighth and final season with the Patriots, Wise tallied six sacks and 22 total quarterback pressures with an 11.2% pass-rush win rate.

2024 PFF Grade : 88.3

88.3 2024 PFF WAR : 0.49

0.49 Contract: One year, $8 million

One year, $8 million PFF Projected Contract: One year, $6.5 million ($5 million guaranteed)

One year, $6.5 million ($5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

With Mariota firmly in the backup stage of his career, his decision to stay with the Commanders comes as no surprise. Last season, he completed 35 of 49 passes for 370 yards, recording four big-time throws without a single turnover-worthy play.

2024 PFF Grade : 62.5

62.5 Contract: 2 years, $8 million

2 years, $8 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

With the Saints in 2024, Harris allowed 27 completions on 44 targets in coverage, recording five pass breakups and one interception. He also registered seven run stops, four of which came at or behind the line of scrimmage.

T Laremy Tunsil

The biggest move of the opening day of free agency: the Commanders made a splash and landed the fourth-most valuable left tackle in football last season. Tunsil has earned a PFF pass-blocking grade above 85.0 in five of the past six seasons. Adding a franchise left tackle to block for quarterback Jayden Daniels is an elite move.

2024 PFF Grade : 53.4

53.4 2024 PFF WAR : 0.11

0.11 Contract: 3 years, $45 million ($30 million guaranteed)

3 years, $45 million ($30 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $18 million ($10 million guaranteed)

2 years, $18 million ($10 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Below average

After four disappointing years with the 49ers, Kinlaw had the best season of his career with the Jets. The former first-round pick’s 68.2 PFF pass-rush grade was a top-30 mark in the league, and he posted a career-high 4.5 sacks. Still, this feels like an overpay by the Commanders, considering he’s now one of the 20 highest-paid defensive tackles despite never earning a 60.0 PFF grade in any of his five seasons.

LB Bobby Wagner

2024 PFF Grade : 88.3

88.3 2024 PFF WAR : 0.37

0.37 Contract: 1 year, $9.5 million ($6.06 million guaranteed)

1 year, $9.5 million ($6.06 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $5 million

1 year, $5 million PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Wagner continues to defy age. At 34, he posted the highest WAR value of any off-ball linebacker in the NFL in 2024, backed by a 90.9 run-defense grade. While he’s no longer the coverage spy he was seven or eight years ago, his reliability against the run played a key role in Washington bringing him back —despite the slightly higher-than-expected price tag.

TE Zach Ertz

2024 PFF Grade : 67.0

67.0 2024 PFF WAR : 0.42

0.42 Contract: 1 year, $6.25 million ($5.6 million guaranteed)

1 year, $6.25 million ($5.6 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $3.5 million ($2.5 million guaranteed)

1 year, $3.5 million ($2.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Ertz saw a resurgence in 2024 while catching passes from Jayden Daniels in Washington. His 72.5 PFF receiving grade was his highest since 2019. Including the postseason, only Travis Kelce caught more passes on third and fourth down than Ertz did among tight ends. Ertz also hauled in more than 64% of his contested targets. He isn’t capable of taking over games anymore, but he’s proven to be a reliable security blanket for Daniels despite his age.

2024 PFF Grade : 71.3

71.3 2024 PFF WAR : 0.19

0.19 Contract: Final year of a three-year, $71.5 million deal

Final year of a three-year, $71.5 million deal PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Good

Since his breakout 2021 season, Samuel has been regarded as one of the league’s most versatile offensive weapons. However, injuries and other factors have impacted his availability and production. He earned a career-low 71.3 overall grade in 2024, which, combined with his price tag, led to him being traded for just a third-round pick. Despite his recent decline, he’s a worthwhile gamble for the Commanders in terms of draft capital, cap space and scheme fit.