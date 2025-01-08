Final 2024 NFL offensive line rankings

• Eagles finish the regular season as PFF's top-ranked offensive line: For the third straight season, Philadelphia is home to the NFL's most well-rounded offensive line.

• Broncos come in at a respectable No. 2: After fielding PFF's seventh-ranked offensive line in 2023, Denver moved into the upper echelon of units in 2024.

Few things are more important to an NFL team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcomes of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

We monitored NFL offensive line play all season long and highlighted each team's biggest weak-link players. Now, with the 2024 NFL regular season in the books, here are the final rankings. This list reflects how each unit performed overall this season.

Key:

Red text = weakest link

Best lineup:

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Cam Jurgens

RG Mekhi Becton

RT Lane Johnson

The Eagles‘ offensive line endured a rough patch toward the middle of the season due to injuries to both starting tackles and Cam Jurgens’ growing pains in his first year at center. However, once the unit got healthy again, it started to play up to its potential and was the best offensive line in the NFL.

Overall, the unit tied for just 24th in PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating (83.6) after allowing 154 pressures — including 23 sacks — on 539 pass plays. For comparison, Philadelphia allowed only 14 sacks in the 2023 regular season.

Best player: Jordan Mailata

Mailata’s 96.9 PFF overall grade led all offensive linemen this season.