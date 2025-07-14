2016 NFL Redraft: Rebuilding the first round based on PFF grades and data

A quarterback for the Rams: No, not Jared Goff. Los Angeles makes Dak Prescott the No. 1 overall pick in this redraft.

From undrafted to first-round pick: Top slot cornerback Mike Hilton has recorded four 73.0-plus season-long PFF coverage grades and four season-long 76.0 PFF run-defense grades. He goes to the Panthers at pick No. 30.

The NFL draft is a crapshoot.

While NFL teams do their best to forecast which prospects will translate best to the next level, the reality is that franchises rarely get a pick exactly right.

But what would a draft look like if teams had the benefit of hindsight? PFF has world-class data for every player on every play in every NFL game, dating back to the 2006 season. Knowing what we know now, here is how the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft could have looked.

Any trades made during the original draft were reversed, while trades made before the draft were kept in place.

Original Pick: QB Jared Goff, California

There’s a great argument to keep Goff as the No. 1 overall pick: He brought the Rams to the Super Bowl in 2018 and boasts an 83.3 career PFF overall grade so far. But since the team traded Goff in 2021 to the Lions for an upgrade in Matthew Stafford, we’ll instead give them Dak Prescott.

After being drafted in the fourth round by the Dallas Cowboys, Prescott has turned into one of the NFL's better quarterbacks. He has made four Pro Bowls and owns an elite 90.7 career PFF overall grade. In 2023, he was the most valuable player in the league, according to PFF WAR.

Although some might roll their eyes at this pick, Goff's body of work is worth this No. 2 selection in a redraft. He has recorded two season-long 83.0-plus PFF passing grades and seven 70.0-plus marks.

Goff has orchestrated great offenses, a key piece of those units' success, and the Eagles badly needed a quarterback ahead of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Jared Goff's Career PFF Grades

Hill has a case to be considered the most dominant wide receiver over the past 10 years. He earned his first sub-79.0 PFF receiving grade in 2024 but has surpassed 82.0 seven times and 92.0 twice over the past decade

His athleticism has made him a nightmare to cover over the years.

Elliott was terrific for the Cowboys and will be selected later in this redraft, but Dallas had a massive need at cornerback in 2016 and simply cannot pass on Ramsey here. The newest Pittsburgh Steeler has been the most valuable cornerback in the NFL since he was drafted in 2016, according to PFF WAR, and owns the highest PFF coverage grade in that span (92.8).

Jones is a sure-fire Hall of Famer, and a big part of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ dynasty over the past seven seasons — including three Super Bowls. He has earned PFF pass-rush grades above 90.0 in six of those campaigns. His 80.5 career sacks already place him 199th all time. Over the past five seasons, Jones trails only Aaron Donald in PFF WAR among defensive tackles.

Henry is a special running back. He was viewed as an alien coming out of Alabama in 2016, and has not only lived up to those expectations but exceeded them. Henry has recorded a PFF rushing grade above 74.0 in all but his rookie season, with five campaigns where he exceeded 80.0, and even earned his highest single-season mark at age 30 in 2024 (93.5).

Henry ranks 19th all time in total rushing yards, and with two or three more seasons, he could crack the top 10.

Original Pick: DI DeForest Buckner, Oregon

Joey Bosa’s younger brother, Nick, is widely regarded as a top NFL edge defender for the 49ers. In this redraft, the elder Bosa brother ends up in San Francisco as well. The five-time Pro Bowler is easily the best edge rusher from the 2016 class, sporting a 91.1 career PFF overall grade so far.

Byard was originally a third-round pick out of Middle Tennessee State. He has far exceeded the expectations attached to that draft slot as a two-time All-Pro and a two-time Pro Bowler.

He has earned four single-season PFF coverage grades above 80.0, and two above 90.0. He is also on a seven-year run of recording a PFF tackling grade above 83.0. Since 2020, Byard's 1.44 PFF WAR trails only Antoine Winfield Jr. among safeties.

Original Pick: EDGE Leonard Floyd, Georgia

Throughout his time in New England and Kansas City, Thuney was an elite pass-protecting guard. The Bears acquired him via trade this offseason, and they’re getting a player who has earned at least an 80.0 PFF pass-blocking grade in six of the past seven seasons. Thuney also allowed no more than two sacks in any of those seven years.

Apple was a miss by the Giants, lasting only three years in New York before getting traded to the Saints. In this redraft, New York opts for Buckner, who has made three Pro Bowls and been one of the five most valuable defensive tackles in the NFL since he was drafted, according to PFF WAR.

DeForest Buckner's Career PFF Grades

Clark has long been a stable presence on Green Bay’s defensive line. His first six seasons were particularly impressive, as he recorded a 90.2 PFF overall grade that ranked ninth among qualified defensive tackles. Clark’s best work came in 2018, when he was one of just three interior defenders to place in the top 10 in PFF pass-rush grade and PFF run-defense grade.

Original Pick: DI Sheldon Rankins, Louisville

If not for injuries, Thomas was on a path to a legendary career. Across his first four seasons, including the playoffs, he led the NFL in catches and contested catches while placing second behind Julio Jones in receiving yards and PFF receiving grade.

The Dolphins stick with their original selection, adding one of the NFL’s best pass protectors since he was drafted. Tunsil, a five-time Pro Bowler, owns an elite 91.4 PFF pass-blocking grade for his career.

By his second NFL season, Simmons worked his way into Denver’s starting lineup and became one of the best safeties in the NFL. From 2016 to 2023, he ranked 12th among qualified safeties with a 90.0 PFF overall grade. He was one of just six players from that group to earn at least a 90.0 PFF grade in coverage and run defense.

Original Pick: WR Corey Coleman, Baylor

Stanley is among the NFL’s premier pass protectors, ranking seventh with an 88.5 PFF pass-blocking grade among offensive tackles with at least 1,500 pass blocking reps since 2016. He has only once allowed more than three sacks across the first nine seasons of his career.

Like the Dolphins, the Lions are happy to recreate their original offensive tackle pick. Decker made his first Pro Bowl in 2024 and is still Detroit’s starting left tackle. He has an excellent 85.3 career PFF pass-blocking grade through his nine NFL seasons.

Original Pick: S Keanu Neal, Florida

Hargrave was a solid player across four years in Pittsburgh, but he developed into one of the league’s elite pass rushers during his time in Philadelphia and San Francisco. From 2020 to 2023, his 92.4 PFF pass-rush grade, 12.9% pressure rate and 15.9% pass-rush win rate all ranked third in the NFL — behind future Hall of Famers Aaron Donald and Chris Jones.

Original Pick: C Ryan Kelly, Alabama

In desperate need of protection for Andrew Luck, the Colts selected a center who provided just about everything they could have asked for in his nine seasons.

Ryan Kelly played at least 880 snaps in seven of those nine years while recording at least a 67.0 PFF overall grade in six. His best season came in 2023, when his 77.2 PFF overall grade ranked eighth among qualified centers.

Original Pick: EDGE Shaq Lawson, Clemson

The Bills needed help at linebacker entering the 2016 NFL Draft, and they grab the best one in the class here in Campbell. His prime was short-lived, but in 2021, he was a first-team All-Pro and ranked second among linebackers in PFF overall grade (85.0).

Conklin, when healthy, is among the NFL's better right tackles. Across his first six NFL seasons, he ranked 15th among qualified offensive tackles in PFF overall grade (85.9). His 84.9 PFF run-blocking grade placed him seventh among the same group.

Elliott's rushing efficiency tapered off, but he was a true workhorse during his first seven seasons in Dallas. From 2016 to 2022, he earned an elite 90.5 PFF rushing grade. Including the postseason, he led the NFL in carries while placing second behind Derrick Henry in rushing yards (8,655). No other player came within 2,000 yards of Elliott and Henry across that span.

Original Pick: WR Josh Doctson, TCU

Before the Texans drafted Deshaun Watson in 2017, they were lost at quarterback. Wentz at least provides some stability for the franchise. From 2017 to 2019, he was the ninth-most-valuable quarterback in the league, according to PFF WAR.

Whitehair was quite effective in his early years with the Bears. He earned an 87.5 PFF overall grade as a rookie in 2016, before posting single-season marks above 70.0 for three out of the next four seasons. He played more than 900 snaps in each of his first six years in the league.

Year-to-year reliability is rare for NFL cornerbacks, but Fuller provided it. He earned a 90.6 PFF overall grade and a 91.2 PFF coverage grade in his second season. He went on to post 70.0-plus PFF overall grades in five of the next six seasons.

Burns ended up as a lackluster draft pick, so the Steelers nab Bradberry to shore up their cornerback unit. In 2020 and 2022, he was one of the 10 most valuable cornerbacks in the league, according to PFF WAR.

Original Pick: QB Paxton Lynch, Memphis

Reader came off the board in the fifth round in 2016, but even if he were drafted just for his run-defense ability, he belongs much higher in a redraft. He has recorded six season-long 70.0-plus PFF run-defense grades in his career.

Original Pick: DI Kenny Clark, UCLA

Onyemata has been an NFC South mainstay, spending the majority of his career with the New Orleans Saints and now featuring for the Atlanta Falcons. He earned single-season PFF overall grades above 79.0 in four years with the Saints, and even recorded one with the Falcons past the age of 30.

Original Pick: G Joshua Garnett, Stanford

The Chiefs boost their receiving corps here by selecting Boyd. He owns a solid 77.6 PFF receiving grade for his career and crossed 1,000 yards twice with the Bengals.

Judon was a fifth-round pick in 2016, and he has turned his opportunity into 72.0 career regular-season sacks. The Patriots specifically used him to perfection in 2021 and 2022, seasons in which he logged double-digit sacks and recorded 70.0-plus PFF pass-rush grades.

Hilton has built quite a career for himself as one of the NFL’s most impactful slot defenders. He has recorded four 73.0-plus season-long PFF coverage grades and four season-long 76.0 PFF run-defense grades.

The Broncos won a Super Bowl in 2015 with the help of an elite defense, and they add to it here with Bell. He boasts an excellent 86.7 PFF run-defense grade for his career and has consistently been an above-average starting safety.