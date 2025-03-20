4 teams that should fill a major need by trading for a veteran instead of drafting a rookie

The Denver Broncos could get younger at receiver with George Pickens: D.K. Metcalf and Pickens largely share similar skill sets as downfield threats that can win at the catch point, and with the latter’s contract set to expire after this season, teams will be interested.

Estimated reading time: 11 minutes

With free agency largely in the rearview and the NFL draft quickly approaching, franchises will be tasked with evaluating their rosters and determining which needs require immediate attention. Although many teams will take their chances with their favorite prospects being available when they’re on the clock, some will opt to get aggressive in taking advantage of their window to win now by trading for key veterans.

Let’s take a look at the possible franchises that would be better served filling voids with veteran trades as opposed to risking it in the draft.

Undoubtedly, the Lions faithful are ecstatic to get their cornerstone pass-rusher, Aidan Hutchinson, back after the would-be Defensive Player of the Year candidate missed the vast majority of last season after fracturing his leg in Week 6. Without the 24-year-old active, Detroit tallied just 21 sacks – ranking 27th in the NFL from Week 7 onward – good for just a 61.7 team pass-rush grade.

Needless to say, returning Hutch’s 95.0 PFF pass-rush grade to the lineup will have a massive impact on the entire unit's ability to draw one-on-ones and generate pressure, something that was exceedingly difficult without him. However, the problem still persists: Outside of Hutchinson, this defense struggles to generate consistent pressure off the edge.

Although this year’s draft class features a strong group of edge rushers, Detroit’s win-now mentality may lead the team to execute a trade to address the deficiency, as the Lions had attempted to with Za’Darius Smith at the deadline.

One potential name to target could be the guy who was selected three picks after Hutchinson in 2022, Kayvon Thibodeaux. The New York Giants edge rusher hasn’t made the impact many thought he would in New York, eclipsing a 70.0 single-season PFF pass-rush grade just once, but the right situation could set the record straight.

With a fifth-year option decision looming – a subsequent extension – New York has a decision to make on what path forward to take with Thibodeaux. Should the Giants decide to maximize their trade value for Thibs, now would be the time. Detroit has the structure in place to tap into the pass rusher’s potential, as well as the cap space to facilitate an extension, should the team decide to.

The Broncos have been busy this offseason gearing up for another postseason run, utilizing their cap space well to build up the roster and take advantage of the window they have with a quarterback on a rookie deal. However, Denver has been notably quiet in targeting weapons to bolster this offense – something many thought would be their prime directive this offseason – as Evan Engram has been the biggest signing.

That may signal that this front office will be targeting weapons outside of free agency, and while it could be geared towards a draft selection, another likely route would be through trade.

Enter: George Pickens. The Steelers acquired D.K. Metcalf via trade and subsequently extended the former Seattle Seahawks receiver with a massive deal worth over $30 million annually. Given the unlikelihood of Pittsburgh allocating even more money at the position – with looming extension talks for T.J. Watt on the horizon – the probability of a Pickens trade is high.

Metcalf and Pickens largely share similar skill sets as downfield threats that can win at the catch point, and with the latter’s contract set to expire after this season, teams will be interested.

With Courtland Sutton’s contract set to expire after this season and the longtime Bronco set to turn 30 years old this season, Denver could look to get younger with Pickens. Like Metcalf, Pickens and Sutton share a similar profile, as both ranked above the 78th percentile in average depth of target over the last three seasons. The biggest difference comes in their ability to win against single coverage, where Pickens has charted in the 74th percentile over that same span, while Sutton lands in the 47th percentile.

Commanders’ general manager Adam Peters has been no stranger to acquiring high-end talent via trades this offseason, and one notable spot he may target next is the pass rush.

Washington’s defense struggled to generate pressure off the edge, posting just a 19.4% pass-rush win rate (24th in the NFL) at the position while Dorance Armstrong finished as the only edge rusher to post a PFF pass-rush grade above 66.0.

Signing Deatrich Wise Jr. to replace the outgoing Dante Fowler Jr. was solid, but finding a true top-end pass-rusher to buoy this defense remains a key need for Washington heading into 2025.

Hendrickson requested permission to seek a trade earlier this offseason. The 30-year-old pass-rusher was also seeking an extension with his contract set to expire after the 2025 season but now appears to be the odd man out in Cincy’s future.

Coming off the best season of his career, where he earned a top-five PFF pass-rush grade (90.4) while leading the NFL in sacks (18), Hendrickson profiles as the perfect piece to elevate Dan Quinn’s defense.

Los Angeles was quiet during this year’s free agent cycle despite many expecting this team to make a splash with its significant cap space. With a need to provide Justin Herbert with more weapons, the Chargers agreed to terms with Mike Williams, returning the former Charger to the team that drafted him.

While Williams is a solid veteran addition with familiarity, he failed to catch on in New York and Pittsburgh last season after tearing his knee in 2023, which doesn’t bode particularly well for his potential to resurrect his career at 31 years old.

There’s still time for the Chargers to make a splash and take advantage of Herbert’s prime years – a blockbuster trade to bring in a game-breaking receiver in Tyreek Hill.

While the former All-Pro has walked back his very public discontent following Miami’s difficult season, there is still a very real possibility that Hill has played his last down in Miami. Per Over the Cap’s Jason Fitzgerald, despite signing a new three-year deal last August, Hill’s contract is structured in a way that his bonus doesn’t kick in until near the start of the 2025 season, giving the team ample time to facilitate a trade, should they decide to move on.

Despite finishing with the lowest PFF receiving grade (77.3) of his career in 2024, Hill is still one of the NFL’s most dynamic weapons. Across the last three seasons, Hill has ranked in the 92nd percentile in receiving grade and the 99th percentile in yards per route run.

Paired with Ladd McConkey, this Chargers receiving corps could become a terrifying group with Herbert slinging the rock.