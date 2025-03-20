Every team’s best trade asset ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

Could the Cowboys trade Micah Parsons? The edge defender market has ballooned this offseason, but Dallas seemingly hasn't made any legitimate progress with its star.

Star receivers might be moved: Trade rumors about Brandon Aiyuk, Tyreek Hill and George Pickens continue to swirl.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

The 2025 NFL offseason has already featured some wildly unexpected trades, including Geno Smith, D.K. Metcalf and Laremy Tunsil. More will assuredly be on the way, especially as the 2025 NFL Draft nears.

The days leading up to the draft — and even the event itself — can serve as a natural incubator of player movement. In recent years, trades of Aaron Rodgers, A.J. Brown, Marquise Brown and John Franklin-Myers have occurred during the window of the draft itself.

With the highly anticipated event roughly a month away, let’s take stock of every squad’s best trade asset if a deal were to be completed in that span. Note that these players are at least plausible trade assets, meaning someone like Patrick Mahomes won’t be included.

The Cardinals possess several budding young stars, including Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. offensively along with top picks B.J. Ojulari and Darius Robinson on defense. But the team wouldn't be overly likely to trade any of those four.

Instead, Williams could be on the move, given the right circumstances. The former first-round pick turned in a 73.3 PFF pass-blocking grade last year, although he played just 343 total snaps. Still only 27 but a free agent in 2026, Williams would probably garner interest around the league.

The Falcons could attract suitors for Kirk Cousins, but his waning play (72.3 PFF passing grade) and contract ($40 million cap hit in 2025) might complicate the team’s potential trade return. Meanwhile, Pitts is still only 24 and teeming with potential.

Pitts came into the NFL as a fourth overall pick but, unfortunately, hasn’t lived up to the billing so far. His 70.1 PFF receiving grade over the past two years slots 17th out of 28 qualifying tight ends, and he hasn’t hit 1.50 yards per route run since 2022. As the Florida alumnus goes into a contract year, he could still be worth a Day 2 pick.

Baltimore’s list of players going into a contract year is relatively steep, although many — Derrick Henry, Mark Andrews and Kyle Van Noy — are over 28. Oweh, though, is a name to keep an eye on in that group for trade purposes.

The former first-round pick has notched 109 pressures over the past two seasons on a 77.9 PFF pass-rushing grade, which ranks 21st among qualified edge defenders. While Oweh has been above average as both a pass rusher and a run defender, his play might not warrant a lucrative extension. The Ravens could face a crossroads with the 26-year-old heading into the draft.

The Bills have been busy locking down several key contributors who were set to hit the market, including Greg Rousseau and Khalil Shakir. James Cook and Christian Benford are still in limb, but both will seemingly be extended. Milano could be more uncertain.

Milano was one of the NFL’s standout linebackers during the 2022 season, recording a 77.1 PFF overall grade with an 83.2 PFF coverage mark. But injuries have taken a toll over the past two years, as Milano has played only 544 total snaps since 2023. After returning last season, he netted only a 53.3 PFF overall grade. Now 30, Milano hasn’t proven to be a reliable contributor and could be offered up on the market.

Many of the Panthers’ building blocks seem untouchable, but Mays could get moved based on the team’s offseason transactions.

Carolina re-signed Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen, which means the team's center situation doesn’t have a lot of clarity. Mays posted a terrific 74.9 PFF pass-blocking grade across 495 total snaps in 2024, but he’s amassed only 980 snaps in his three-year career. With experience playing both guard and center, the 2026 free agent could be a trade piece.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles recognized that his defensive line was in inadequate shape going into this offseason, splurging on the likes of Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett. With other pieces in place, Billings could be expendable.

Billings played only 297 snaps last season while battling a torn pec, but he was still productive in that stretch, producing a 78.6 PFF pass-rushing grade. Gervon Dexter Sr. is returning, Jarrett will presumably start and Chicago might draft another player inside, which means the 30-year-old Billings — in a contract year — could be an asset.

The flames surrounding Hendrickson’s trade request have extinguished a bit in light of recent reports that Cincinnati is working to retain him. But with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins receiving nearly $70 million combined per year, the Bengals might need to get creative to keep their superstar.

Hendrickson was among the league’s best defensive players last season, ranking first in pass-rush win rate (20.0%), third in PFF pass-rushing grade (90.4), third in total pressures (83) and ninth in PFF overall grade (88.1) among qualified edge defenders. Cincinnati being late to reward Hendrickson means that he’d probably require at least $35 million per year unless the All-Pro is willing to take a discount.

Myles Garrett would easily have topped the Browns’ list of assets, but he’s now safely under contract for the immediate future. With Cleveland’s roster facing legitimate questions across the board throughout the next two years, Newsome’s fit is uncertain.

The Northwestern product was strong throughout his first three pro seasons but took a step back in 2024, posting only a 54.0 PFF coverage grade with a 120.7 passer rating allowed when targeted. Newsome has seemingly been a constant in trade discussions, and that could amplify with him going into the last year of his rookie deal.

There’s no name on this list bigger than Parsons, whose contract situation has yet to be resolved despite players from the subsequent draft class already being extended. Over the past three seasons, Parsons trails only Myles Garrett in PFF overall grade (93.7) and PFF pass-rushing grade (94.3).

The Parsons trade discourse has cooled for now, but Dallas can't delay this forever. We saw CeeDee Lamb hold out of camp and nearly force a trade to pressure an extension from Jerry Jones. If Dallas knows it can’t pay what Parsons desires as early as the draft, then all bets are off.

The Broncos have been active spenders on defense this offseason, paying a combined $76.5 million to Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw. Denver also has other pending free agents to handle, although Franklin-Myers probably won’t be among the group to be extended.

In his first year in Denver, Franklin-Myers just kept producing, leading the team with a 17.8% pass-rush win rate and an 82.9 PFF pass-rushing grade. But with Nik Bonitto also on an expiring deal and D.J. Jones getting a big payday, Franklin-Myers doesn’t seem to be a long-term piece on Sean Payton’s team.

The Lions addressed the loss of Carlton Davis III by signing D.J. Reed to a big-ticket deal, but the list of defensive players entering the last year of contracts is long. Robertson feels like one of the more likely players to be dealt.

In his first year in Detroit, Robertson churned out a 62.2 PFF coverage grade but a stellar 89.7 PFF run-defense grade. Given that the Lions drafted Ennis Rakestraw Jr. in the second round last year, the team should figure to get him additional reps this year — potentially by trading Robertson.

The Packers headed into the offseason with a bit of a logjam at wide receiver: Green Bay fields four solid young options in Doubs, Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks, but none is consistently stellar. Green Bay’s search for a clear-cut WR1 hasn’t yielded any answers yet, either.

Watson may have the most upside of the bunch, but a torn ACL suffered late in the year would reduce his trade value. At the same time, Doubs has been effective in the past two years, ranking second on the team with a 75.0 PFF receiving grade and leading the way with 83 first downs picked up. The bottom line is that Green Bay probably will not re-sign both Watson and Doubs next offseason, and the latter could net more capital right now.

The Texans’ foundational stars on both sides of the ball seem secure (although Laremy Tunsil defied that). But the team could look to make a deal for one of its safeties.

Houston traded for C.J. Gardner-Johnson this offseason, who registered a strong 77.7 PFF overall grade with the Eagles last year. On top of that, the team returns second-year piece Calen Bullock as well as veteran Jimmie Ward. Pitre (73.9 PFF overall grade) still feels like a key cog in Houston’s defense with his well-rounded skill set, but having one more year left on his contract could make a trade possible. After all, nothing can be ruled out with general manager Nick Caserio calling the shots.

Ordinarily, this could figure to be Anthony Richardson, who has underwhelmed and hardly played during his two pro seasons. But with the Colts publicly committing to a quarterback battle through at least July, Richardson probably won’t be traded yet. Instead, one of the team’s receivers could go.

The Colts have four legitimately viable wideouts in Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Pierce and A.D. Mitchell. Pierce is also the only one in a contract year, and his dynamic deep receiving skill (99.1 PFF receiving grade) would resonate with most teams. Indianapolis might keep all four in a pivotal year for its quarterback room, but Pierce would be the best bet to be traded.

Recently hired general manager James Gladstone has already done considerable work to cut ties with players under previous leadership, notably Christian Kirk and Evan Engram. Etienne might be next up.

The former Clemson star declined in 2024, netting a career-worst 62.8 PFF rushing grade with only 2.48 yards after contact per attempt. New head coach Liam Coen could want to maximize Etienne’s abilities, but he also just enjoyed a tremendous rookie year from fourth-round pick Bucky Irving in Tampa Bay. Considering that Etienne is also a 2026 free agent, it wouldn’t be a shock if the Jaguars dealt him.

The Chiefs are known for keeping their core starters in place, particularly on defense, but this offseason has been fraught with change. That includes at cornerback with the signing of Kristian Fulton, which might not leave a clear future for a player like Watson.

Watson’s 2024 season was limited by a broken leg, but he was a standout cover man with a 71.6 PFF coverage grade. However, Kansas City has several other young cornerbacks, including Chamarri Conner — who is more of a slot option — Joshua Williams and Nazeeh Johnson. All of Watson, Williams and Johnson will be 2026 free agents, but Watson would be the most valuable if traded.

Las Vegas’ offensive blueprint is slowly coming to fruition after the team traded for Geno Smith. The Raiders will definitely look to upgrade their skill-position talent in the draft, but Mayer might not be in those plans.

The Notre Dame product played just 461 snaps last year as he dealt with a personal issue. On top of that, through two pro seasons, he hasn’t even reached a 60.0 PFF overall grade. Yes, Pete Carroll could implement Mayer next to Brock Bowers in 12 personnel, but Mayer has reportedly been floated in trade talks. The 23-year-old could be sought after if offered.

The Chargers won’t be ready to part with Quentin Johnston just yet, although the former first-rounder might be on thin ice going into Year 3. That leaves Johnson as a different marquee player who might be close to an exit.

Los Angeles signed guard Mekhi Becton and center Andre James in free agency, while Bradley Bozeman and Trey Pipkins are each back in the fold. Johnson’s 62.5 PFF overall grade leads Chargers guards since 2023, but his fifth-year option will probably get declined — and a trade may ensue.

The Rams can’t afford to trot out the exact same personnel from a secondary that ranked 19th in PFF coverage grade in 2024. With other burgeoning options at safety, some of the team’s veterans could be on the trade block.

In his first season with the Rams, Curl registered a 63.7 PFF coverage grade and a 68.5 PFF run-defense grade. Yet, his PFF overall grade (68.4) trailed rookie Kamren Kinchens (71.5). It will be tough to keep Kinchens off the field in 2025, and Curl has just one year left on his contract.

The first element to address with the Dolphins is that the team doesn’t have many outstanding and realistic trade assets. And while Hill doesn’t appear outwardly likely to leave Miami, there could be some motivation to trade him.

Last year proved a tougher campaign for the star wideout, as his 77.3 PFF receiving grade and 1.75 yards per route run were the worst marks of his storied career. On top of that, Hill is under contract for only two more full years and is 31. The Dolphins probably won't trade him, but among the team's possible options, he would be the most intriguing.

Minnesota overhauled its trenches as part of commendable free agency work, including on the interior defensive line with Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave. Neither is coming off a remarkable season, but it means someone like Phillips, now lower in the rotation, could be traded.

Phillips finished with sub-61.0 PFF grades as a pass rusher and a run defender last year, but he’s previously been stout against the run. From 2021 to 2023, his PFF run-defense grade sat in the 91st percentile and his run-stop rate placed in the 88th percentile. Teams could take a shot on the 29-year-old in the hopes of seeing a rebound.

Mike Vrabel set his sights on revamping his defense via free agency, and he’s been aggressive at linebacker with the additions of Robert Spillane and Jack Gibbens. Consequently, Elliss could be traded.

Across 514 snaps last year, Elliss produced a 72.6 PFF overall grade, powered by a 70.0-plus grade in run defense, tackling and pass rush. Considering fellow linebacker Jahlani Tavai was extended but Elliss will be a free agent in 2026, it leaves the latter as a real trade candidate.

Derek Carr and Tyrann Mathieu were clear options to be on this list, but both appear in steady shape on the Saints’ roster heading into the 2025 season. Davis, though, has a little more uncertainty after his contract was restructured, leaving him on a one-year deal.

Despite playing his 13th season, Davis was still strong last year, earning an 80.2 PFF run-defense grade. More specifically, his 81.3 PFF overall grade from Weeks 11-18 ranked fifth among qualified linebackers. Still able to play at a high level, at least against the run, Davis could draw trade interest even at age 36.

The Giants are in a strange place from a roster construction standpoint in that they either have untouchable young players or players who seemingly wouldn’t attract much interest. The one player who might fit into an alternate category is Thibodeaux.

The former fifth-overall pick displayed encouraging signs last season with a 72.0 PFF pass-rushing grade, but he saw time on only 593 snaps. Reports have indicated that Thibodeaux’s fifth-year option will be picked up, which would probably nix a trade, but it’s possible that general manager Joe Schoen could deal Thibodeaux, not worry about the option and draft someone instead — such as Penn State‘s Abdul Carter at third overall.

The Jets are confronting a similar situation to what Seattle stared down this offseason: a slew of impressive players with expiring contracts. New general manager Darren Mougey is in an unenviable position, picking between extending young stars and moving on from others. The stud with the highest chance of being traded would probably be Vera-Tucker.

Vera-Tucker finally stayed healthy last year, and his play paid dividends with a 74.5 PFF grade in both pass blocking and run blocking. The two years before, though, Vera-Tucker didn’t even reach 450 snaps. It might seem unfathomable to move on from such a versatile 25-year-old offensive lineman, but the Jets can’t pay everyone — and Vera-Tucker would net a bigger return than someone like Breece Hall or Joe Tippmann.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman might be the most forward-thinking executive in the sport, which is why it’s not surprising to see him reportedly engage in trade discussions for Goedert.

The 30-year-old tight end was productive yet again for Philadelphia last year, producing a 75.8 PFF receiving grade with 6.6 yards after the catch per reception. At the same time, he played in only 14 of 20 games due to a knee injury and will be a free agent in 2026. There’s a good chance the Eagles will trade Goedert before the draft and select a tight end on Day 2 or 3.

The Steelers checked a big-name receiver move off their bucket list when they traded for and extended D.K. Metcalf. There’s tremendous appeal in pairing him with Pickens, but the two are also very similar players, which leaves questions about the latter’s future.

Pickens rose to the occasion in 2024, earning a career-high 79.7 PFF receiving grade with 2.11 yards per route run. But drop issues (12.3% drop rate) and lingering concerns about maturity overshadow his on-field production. In an offseason with few signature perimeter receiver stars available, a team might get aggressive in trading for the pending free agent.

San Francisco has retooled its roster going into 2025, moving on from Deebo Samuel, Charvarius Ward, Dre Greenlaw, Javon Hargrave and others. On the surface, it wouldn’t seem like the same applies to Aiyuk, but there’s more than meets the eye.

Aiyuk was involved in trade scenarios for nearly four months last summer before agreeing to a four-year, $120 million extension with the 49ers. Still, he turned in a career-low 74.1 PFF receiving grade before tearing his ACL in Week 7. Reports have resurfaced about the team wanting to trade Aiyuk, especially before $31 million is guaranteed on April 1. That gives credence to the idea that a swap could happen after nearly a year of build-up.

The Seahawks’ stunning firesale has begun, and more top young players need contract clarity going into the summer. Mafe is the team’s top defender who has just one year left on his deal.

Over the past two years, Mafe slots in the 66th percentile in PFF pass-rushing grade and the 74th percentile in PFF run-defense grade while recording a solid 12.2% pass-rush win rate. His pass-rushing metrics dipped a bit last year, but his run defense improved significantly. Seattle invested $32.5 million in DeMarcus Lawrence and has other impressive pieces in Uchenna Nwosu and Derick Hall, which could make Mafe available if the team doesn’t want to extend him.

The Buccaneers seem to retain their developed players at a higher rate than most teams, but general manager Jason Licht isn’t afraid to swing a trade every now and then. White feels like a player who meets those criteria.

Entering the 2024 season as the team’s primary running back, White posted a solid 73.7 PFF rushing grade, operating as the team’s pass-blocking back (69.2 PFF pass-blocking grade, sixth best among qualifiers). Yet, he was quickly overtaken by then-rookie Bucky Irving, whose 90.0 PFF rushing grade slotted seventh among rushers with 100 or more carries. As White heads into a contract season, Tampa Bay could find a replacement in the draft's later rounds.

The Titans upgraded a roster devoid of much star power in free agency, but there still aren’t a ton of immediate or realistic trade assets. One player who might qualify as an underrated option is Hooker.

While playing 848 snaps — third on Tennessee — Hooker notched a solid 66.3 PFF coverage grade with just a 68.4 passer rating allowed when targeted. Plus, the Titans will return safety Quandre Diggs and signed Xavier Woods. The 26-year-old Hooker, on the books for just one more year, is a versatile chess piece who teams might go after.

The Commanders’ offseason has centered on upgrading the pieces around Jayden Daniels. In that sense, it might seem paradoxical to trade Robinson, but there would be good reasons to do so.

His PFF rushing grade has declined in all three seasons, and his 34 missed tackles forced in 2024 tied for 27th out of 31 qualified rushers. With Robinson only under contract for one more year and this draft class being rich at the position, trading him in favor of a rookie would be plausible.