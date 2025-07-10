2026 NFL Draft: Preseason wide receiver rankings

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon leads the way: Lemon’s play speed jumps off the tape. His sharp footwork and body control already allow him to create consistent separation on releases and route breaks against both zone and man coverage. Over his career, he’s earned an 84.0% open target rate, putting him in the 93rd percentile for separation.

Washington's Denzel Boston is the top “X” receiver prospect: Boston was on a tear early in 2025, racking up 492 receiving yards over his first six games—an 82.0 yards per game average. He finished the season with a 95.7% catch rate on catchable passes and a 52.0% contested catch rate, showcasing his strong hands and physicality as a true “X” receiver.

As football has shifted further into a pass-first era, the players on the receiving end have evolved right along with it. Today’s wide receivers win in so many different ways that lumping them all into a single ranking doesn’t fully capture their distinct skill sets, nor does it reflect how NFL teams value and prioritize them on draft boards.

With that in mind, I’ve broken my early 2026 NFL Draft receiver rankings into three sub-position categories: X receiver, Z receiver and slot. At the end, I’ll compile them into a numerical top 10, but first, let’s break down the top five in each role.

X RECEIVERS

In a traditional sense, the “X” receiver is the wideout who lines up outside, close to the sideline, and on the line of scrimmage. Remember, offenses are required to have at least seven players on the line of scrimmage—the five offensive linemen plus two others, typically a mix of wide receivers and tight ends. Because the “X” aligns on the line so often, they’re usually (though not always) positioned opposite the tight end, isolated against single or even double coverage.

This alignment means they don’t benefit from extra space between themselves and a press defender pre-snap, making it critical for an “X” receiver to win physically. Size, length and strength are the prerequisites for this role, allowing them to beat press coverage and make contested catches. Beyond those traits, route polish and ball skills are what elevate an “X” into true WR1 territory.

1. DENZEL BOSTON, WASHINGTON

Boston was on a tear early in 2025, racking up 492 receiving yards over his first six games—an 82.0 yards per game average. He finished the season with a 95.7% catch rate on catchable passes and a 52.0% contested catch rate, showcasing his strong hands and physicality as a true “X” receiver. But Boston isn’t just a big-bodied target; he also brings plus movement skills for the role, with sharp route running, impressive acceleration and a YAC-focused mentality. With defenses now keying in on him, the question is whether he can sustain those strong numbers against heightened attention.

2. ELIJAH SARRATT, INDIANA

Sarratt is an alpha in every sense of the word, with the mentality you want in a line-of-scrimmage receiver to dominate the catch point. He’s posted a contested catch percentage above 50.0% in every season of his career, and his competitiveness leaps off the screen, whether he’s fighting for the ball or setting the tone as a blocker.

He’s not a burner on vertical routes and can be a bit stiff at the top of his breaks, but when the ball is in the air, it feels like it’s his. Early signs point to him filling a role similar to what Jauan Jennings has carved out for the 49ers.

3. CHASE ROBERTS, BYU

Roberts is one of my early “my guys” for the 2026 NFL Draft. At a listed 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, he’s above the 70th percentile for the position in both height and weight, making him an ideal candidate to thrive as an “X” receiver. Unlike many big-bodied wideouts, Roberts pairs his size with impressive fluidity and movement skills. His separation rates against single coverage and all coverage sit above the 50th percentile for the position, and he shows advanced nuance in his route running, consistently winning with the “little things” that separate pros from prospects.

He’ll be one of the older players in the class, having served an LDS church mission from 2019 to 2021, but his skill set already looks pro-ready.

4. NIC ANDERSON, LSU

I was very high on Anderson entering last season — he’s the younger brother of former NFL players Rodney and Ryder Anderson — but a quad injury limited him to just one game. Listed at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, he has a long, slender frame paired with a track background that makes him a vertical matchup nightmare.

Anderson can win with his size and length in contested catch situations, but he’s equally capable of burning defenders up the sideline off press coverage if they aren’t prepared for his speed. Now healthy and paired with quarterback Garrett Nussmeier at LSU, Anderson is poised for a breakout season.

5. JA’KOBI LANE, USC

At 6-foot-4, 195 pounds, Lane is a long, lean “X” receiver who thrives in contested-catch situations. He relishes the opportunity to turn 50/50 balls into 70/30 in his favor, thanks to excellent head-eye coordination and a catch radius he maximizes consistently.

That playstyle comes with pros and cons. On the plus side, Lane hauled in 12 contested catches in 2024. On the other hand, he saw 25 contested targets, which suggests a lack of consistent separation. It’s a tough living making your mark purely as a contested-catch specialist, but Lane has the skill set to be one of the best at it.

Honorable Mention: Dane Key (Nebraska), Bryce Lance (NDSU), Nyck Harbor (South Carolina)

Z RECEIVERS

“Z” receivers are often the “do-it-all” wideouts in an offense. From a formation standpoint, a “Z” typically lines up a step or two off the line of scrimmage as an outside receiver. In some formations, they may align in the slot between the “X” and the line, and they’re still considered a “Z” if there are only two receivers on the field.

Being off the line gives them advantages: it allows a free release into their route without immediate contact from press defenders and enables pre-snap motion to create mismatches.

“Z” receivers can win in multiple ways but must have the quickness, long speed, and body control to create separation at all three levels — deep, intermediate and short. Overall athleticism is critical for a “Z” to provide the versatility required to succeed at the pro level.

1. JORDYN TYSON, ARIZONA STATE

Tyson emerged as Arizona State’s top pass catcher during their 2024 College Football Playoff run. While he may not possess one elite physical trait, he excels in many areas. He was especially effective in the intermediate game, posting an elite 92.0 receiving grade on targets between 10 and 19 yards.

Tyson also flashes the ability to win vertically, both from the slot and outside, with several impressive catches through contact — a critical skill for thriving on in-breaking routes. The 2025 season will be all about proving just how dominant he can be as a go-to weapon.

2. EUGENE (TRE) WILSON, FLORIDA

Tre Wilson profiles as an ideal “Z” receiver. He’s a springy athlete in every sense, able to accelerate quickly, hit top speed to threaten vertically and change direction with sharpness. That athleticism gives him high-end potential as a route runner, something he already flashed as a true freshman in 2023.

Wilson battled through injuries in 2024, leading to a dip in production, but his skill set remains enticing. He’s also proven reliable, with zero career drops to date, and his combination of burst, speed and precision makes him a versatile weapon in any passing attack.

3. CARNELL TATE, OHIO STATE

If Tate were at almost any other school, his production would likely be much higher. Playing as WR3 behind Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka limited his opportunities, but he’s already flashed traits of a future NFL receiver. Though listed at just 191 pounds, Tate plays strong at the catch point, posting a 54.5% contested catch rate. His blocking ability also saw him deployed frequently as an “X” or “Z” receiver.

As he steps into a starting role, the key for Tate will be elevating his play speed and improving his separation percentages—two areas that could unlock his full potential.

4. GERMIE BERNARD, ALABAMA

Bernard has been on quite a college football journey, now at his third program, but the road has shaped him into a solid draft prospect. With a high-cut frame, he’s not the most fluid change-of-direction athlete, yet his all-around athleticism gives him the versatility to line up at all three receiver spots.

In 2024, Bernard led his team with a 79.7 receiving grade and showcased his vertical ability with a 22.5% deep-target rate. That blend of size, experience and downfield threat makes him an intriguing projection at the next level.

5. EVAN STEWART, OREGON

Stewart brings an impressive track pedigree to the football field as a former state champion relay sprinter and long jumper, as well as a runner-up in the triple jump. He began his career at Texas A&M and flashed early as a true freshman, but his production dipped before transferring to Oregon.

In 2024, Stewart posted a 66.7 receiving grade — lower than expected — and now faces another hurdle after suffering a major knee injury this summer that could sideline him for all of 2025. His straight-line speed is NFL-caliber, but he was still working on translating that athleticism into consistent separation before the injury setback.

Honorable Mention: J. Michael Sturdivant (Florida), Johntay Cook II (Syracuse)

SLOT RECEIVERS

Slot receivers are exactly what you’d expect: the wideout aligned closest to the offensive line, with at least one other receiver positioned between them and the sideline. As football has evolved and 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end and three receivers) has become the league’s most popular offensive formation, slot-specific receivers have grown in prominence.

Unlike outside receivers, slot players rarely face press coverage, so length and strength aren’t prerequisites, though the ability to win contested catches in tight areas is still valuable. Being off the line of scrimmage also allows them to be used in pre-snap motion, creating favorable matchups.

The slot alignment naturally gives receivers a “two-way go,” meaning they can break routes inside or outside without the sideline acting as an extra defender for coverage players to lean on. Traditionally, slots have been high-volume, low-ADOT targets, but modern offenses increasingly use them to stretch the field vertically if the receiver has true long speed.

The “must-have” traits for this sub-position? Quick, twitchy movement skills that drive high separation rates as a route runner, plus agility and a YAC-focused mentality to turn short throws into big gains.

1. MAKAI LEMON, USC

Lemon isn’t just my top wide receiver in the slot category; he’s my WR1 overall heading into the 2026 draft cycle. The reason? Separation. His 85.6 receiving grade in 2024 was one of the best in this group, and he posted it as a true sophomore in his first year as a full-time contributor.

Lemon’s play speed jumps off the tape. His sharp footwork and body control already allow him to create consistent separation on releases and route breaks against both zone and man coverage. Over his career, he’s earned an 84.0% open target rate, putting him in the 93rd percentile for separation.

2. ANTONIO WILLIAMS, CLEMSON

Williams has posted solid receiving grades of 73.9 and 72.6 over the past two seasons, but there’s reason to believe he has another gear. At 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, he’s on the smaller side, which fits his slot receiver projection, but his agility and burst give him a clear edge on out-breaking routes.

His 88th percentile separation score against single coverage over the last two years underscores how dangerous he can be as a route runner. With a potential QB1 in Cade Klubnik leading the offense, Williams is poised to become a focal point and take his game to the next level.

3. DEION BURKS, OKLAHOMA

Burks was limited to just five games last season due to a thigh injury, but when healthy, he’s flashed clear NFL potential. At 5-foot-9, 190 pounds, he’s not the biggest receiver, but his explosiveness is undeniable. Bruce Feldman’s College Football Freaks List highlighted Burks as a weight-room standout, with a 540-pound squat and a 400-pound bench press.

That power translates to the field, where he posted a 99.1 in-game athleticism score from PFF during his final season at Purdue (2023) before transferring to Oklahoma. A fully healthy Burks could emerge as one of the most electric offensive playmakers in the 2026 class.

4. ZACHARIAH BRANCH, GEORGIA

Branch will take his talents from USC to Georgia this season, bringing with him one of the most dangerous return skill sets in college football. A former high school state champion in the 100m, 200m and long jump, Branch’s elite track background translates directly to his game-breaking speed on the field.

As a receiver, he currently relies too heavily on his speed and hasn’t yet developed the route-running nuance needed to consistently separate, as reflected in his career-high receiving grade of 68.0. However, if he sharpens his technique, that speed could make him nearly unguardable. He also showed his explosiveness as a return man, earning a 75.2 grade in that role as a freshman in 2023.

5. JADEN GREATHOUSE, NOTRE DAME

Greathouse doesn’t have elite speed, which can be a challenge for a smaller receiver who spends most of his time in the slot. But playing in the middle of the field isn’t just about speed, it’s also about toughness and reliability in traffic, and Greathouse excels there. His catchable pass percentage was an outstanding 97.8% and he hauled in 80.0% of his contested targets, both elite marks.

He also demonstrates nuanced route running, consistently finding ways to create separation despite lacking top-tier change-of-direction athleticism. That combination of savvy and toughness draws some parallels to Khalil Shakir at the same stage.

Honorable Mention: Eric Rivers (Georgia Tech), Eric Singleton Jr. (Auburn), KC Concepcion (Texas A&M)

OVERALL TOP 10