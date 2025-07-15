Top 10 offenses ahead of the 2025 college football season

Clemson boasts college football's most dangerous offense: The Tigers may have the best passing game in college football next season.

Penn State is a close second: Weaknesses are few and far between in the Nittany Lions’ offense, which is led by arguably the top running back room in college football.

You can’t win a football game without putting points on the board.

After ranking the top 10 players at every position and the top 10 units at every position, here’s a look at PFF's top 10 offenses in college football entering the 2025 season.

Clemson’s passing attack projects as the nation’s best in 2025. The Tigers feature PFF’s top quarterback in Cade Klubnik and PFF's third-ranked receiving corps. No other school placed in the top five of both lists.

Clemson also has a top-10 offensive line, with five of the six offensive linemen who played 500 snaps last year set to return for 2025. The only real question mark for the offense is at tailback, with true freshman Gideon Davidson projected to start. But even he was the No. 4 running back recruit in the 2025 high school class.

Penn State is the only team to be mentioned in all of PFF's quarterbacks, running back units, receiving corps and offensive line rankings. The Nittany Lions topped the running back unit rankings, thanks to two of the top-six running backs in college football: Nicholas Singleton (No. 3) and Kaytron Allen (No. 6). They will take handoffs from Drew Allar, PFF's No. 4 quarterback in the FBS.

Penn State addressed its biggest issue over the past few years, wide receiver, this offseason through the transfer portal, securing impactful additions like Trebor Pena, Devonte Ross and Kyron Hudson.

The Arch Manning Era is here. He is the Heisman Trophy favorite at (+700) on FanDuel Sportsbook, despite having started only two games in his college career. He earned an impressive 88.0 PFF overall grade on 233 snaps, though, and will have PFF’s No. 3 running back unit and No. 8 receiving corps to help him out.

The biggest question for Texas is along the offensive line, as the elite unit from 2024 lost four of five starters. However, intriguing players are waiting in the wings, including tackles Trevor Goosby and Brandon Baker.

The Crimson Tide boast PFF’s top-ranked offensive line ahead of the 2025 campaign, with three elite starters in left tackle Kadyn Proctor, center Parker Brailsford and guard Jaeden Roberts. The star of the offense is sophomore Ryan Williams, PFF's second-ranked wide receiver. He headlines an uber-skilled receiving corps that placed fifth in our rankings.

Alabama has plenty of depth at running back, as always, but will have to break in a new quarterback. However, it's still a top-10 quarterback room because of the unit's abundance of talent.

DJ Lagway enters his true sophomore season as PFF’s No. 7 quarterback in college football, and he may have more potential than any other signal-caller. He led the Power Four with an 8.8% big-time throw rate as a true freshman in 2024. The Gators have a top-five offensive line blocking for him, including center Jake Slaughter, the nation’s best interior offensive lineman. Florida also has a top-10 wide receiver in Eugene Wilson III and an exciting running back in sophomore Jadan Baugh.

The Tigers have the quarterback and requisite weapons to score on anyone; it’s just a matter of whether the blockers will allow them to shine properly. Garrett Nussmeier is a top-five quarterback after placing in the top 10 for both passing yards (fifth) and big-time throws (seventh) last season. LSU's seventh-ranked receiving corps and 11th-ranked running back unit will aid him in 2025.

Four starters along the Tigers' offensive line were drafted into the NFL, including top-five pick Will Campbell. That is the team's big question mark.

The Fighting Irish’s rushing attack powered the team to the national title game last year, and it should remain a major strength in 2025. Notre Dame has the best running back in America and a top-five overall player in the country in Jeremiyah Love, along with great depth behind him.

A top-10 offensive line and a top-10 receiving corps also reside in South Bend. The only real question is under center, but redshirt freshman CJ Carr was the No. 6 quarterback recruit in the 2024 class.

The Aggies may unleash the best rushing attack in college football next year. They have a top-five running back unit, a top-five offensive line, one of the best rushing quarterbacks (Marcel Reed) and even a couple of wide receivers who are capable rushers (Kevin Concepcion and Terry Bussey).

The only question is if Texas A&M will have enough of a passing game to complement that, because Reed ranked only 114th in PFF passing grade last year (64.6). The Aggies do have a top-10 receiving corps to help him out, though.

The defending national champions are returning only four starters on offense, but one is the best player in college football: sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

He leads the best receiving corps in college football, which also has a potential first-round pick in Carnell Tate and a top-three tight end in Purdue transfer Max Klare. The Buckeyes did lose star running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, but sophomore James Peoples and West Virginia transfer CJ Donaldson are capable replacements.

Ohio State will have a new starting quarterback but still has a top-10 quarterback room, thanks to a couple of former top-10 overall recruits in redshirt freshman Julian Sayin and true freshman Tavien St. Clair. The offensive line was the team’s biggest issue last season and lost four major contributors, making it an area to monitor.

Oregon’s passing attack has questions to answer, but the Ducks should be able to run the football very well. They will field PFF’s sixth-ranked running back unit and fifth-ranked running back in Tulane transfer Makhi Hughes. The offensive line remains a top-five unit, thanks to a few high-level transfers joining the program.

Dante Moore takes over at quarterback after serving as Dillon Gabriel’s backup. The redshirt sophomore has plenty of talent as the No. 3 overall recruit from the 2023 high school class. The biggest area of concern is at wide receiver after projected No. 1 option Evan Stewart suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon in June. Dakorien Moore will need to be an instant star as a true freshman, and he has plenty of potential as the No. 1 wide receiver and a top-five overall player in the 2025 cycle.