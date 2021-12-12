Fantasy Football Week 14 Recap: Immediate takeaways & analysis for every game

Blowout divisional victories highlighted the last week of the fantasy football regular season. The Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons all had double-digit leads by halftime, and while there weren’t as many huge offensive performances as there had been in previous weeks, there were plenty of defensive touchdowns to add some chaos to Week 14.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2021.

Cam Sims : 3 receptions, 69 yards, 1 TD, (22.3 aDOT)

Amari Cooper : 5 receptions, 51 yards, 1 TD, (13.6% threat rate)

Monitor the Terry McLaurin injury: McLaurin suffered a concussion while fighting for a contested catch. He didn’t catch any of the four passes thrown his way today. Washington has been using six wide receivers significantly in recent weeks, and this would mean all of their receivers would see a slight increase in playing time. DeAndre Carter would be the most attractive option of the group if McLaurin misses time, but it’s largely a situation to avoid.

The Cowboys without Tony Pollard: Pollard missed this game with a foot injury. Typically, we would expect Ezekiel Elliott to play 80%-plus of offensive snaps in this situation, but the former All-Pro is also less than 100%. Third-string back Corey Clement ended up seeing significant playing time. This was a 70/30 split in the first half and a 50/50 split in the second due to the Cowboys' large lead. Clement can be left off the waiver wire, as it would take another blow-out as well as Pollard missing more time for him to see significant touches.

Don’t start Ricky Seals-Jones: Washington recently lost Logan Thomas for the season but had Seals-Jones returning from injury to make up for it. Washington’s tight end has seen significant fantasy value since Ron Rivera became the head coach, as the starter typically played over 90% of offensive snaps and received plenty of targets.

Washington changed their strategy for this game. Seals-Jones was in for all two-tight end sets and for most third downs, but rookie John Bates was the tight end on most early downs. Both players ended up with a catch each. Washington plays the Eagles twice in the next three weeks, and Philadelphia has allowed the most fantasy points to tight ends this season. Unfortunately, the split in snaps will make it very difficult to start either player.

D’Onta Foreman : 13 carries, 47 yards, 1 TD, (23.1% first down rate); 2 receptions, 15 receiving yards

Marvin Jones Jr. : 6 receptions, 70 yards, (3 first downs)

Don’t worry about James Robinson: A week on from his Week 13 benching, Robinson returned as the team's starter. He gained only four yards on six carries today, but his next two games are against the Texans and Jets.

The Jaguars fell behind right from the start this week, but the upcoming games scripts should allow them to run more often. The Texans' and Jets' run defenses have allowed significantly more fantasy points to running backs, so Robinson should also find more success in those games.

The Titans' three-man backfield: The Titans had used D’Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard to much success in recent weeks, but Jeremy McNichols rejoined the backfield to complicate matters. McNichols served as the primary third-down back, which hurt Hilliard's fantasy value. Almost all of McNichols' touches occurred in the fourth quarter while Tennessee had a three-score lead. It’s fine for all three of these backs to be on fantasy rosters, but Foreman is the only one who can be trusted going forward.

The return of Julio Jones: The future Hall of Famer missed the last month of the season with a hamstring injury. He had a relatively quiet return in Week 14, with four catches for 33 yards. They used him as part of a wide receiver rotation and let him sit almost all of the fourth quarter with the victory secured. He should see a higher percentage of playing time next week and could be a factor in the fantasy playoffs. The Titans have the second-easiest schedule for wide receivers over the next three weeks.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire : 10 carries, 37 yards, 2 TD, (0% stuffed rate); 3 receptions, 5 receiving yards

Hunter Renfrow : 13 receptions, 117 yards, 1 TD, (4.1 aDOT)

Sell high on Hunter Renfrow: I mentioned Renfrow as a sell-high candidate in dynasty leagues two weeks ago, as the Raiders will likely upgrade at wide receiver this offseason and it is difficult for slot receivers to maintain high fantasy value. This week presents another good opportunity to get what you can for the Raiders' slot receiver. His performance today makes him an attractive option, but the Raiders have the worst schedule for wide receivers the rest of the season. Each of their next three opponents is in the top half of the league at preventing fantasy points to wide receivers.

Don’t overreact to the Kansas City wide receivers: Josh Gordon and Mecole Hardman had fallen to fourth and fifth on the wide receiver depth chart over the last month. You couldn’t tell that just from watching the highlights of this game, which included a 44-yard catch by Hardman and Gordon’s first touchdown since Sept. 8, 2019. Despite these big plays, they both ran a route on less than half of Kansas City’s pass plays. Receivers who consistently play that little don’t need to be on fantasy rosters.

Don’t overreact to the Kansas City running backs: The Chiefs' backfield has been two-man committee in recent weeks, just as it was in the first quarter of this game. Derrick Gore led the team in rushing yards at 66 and played nearly as many snaps as the two starters. In all, 16 of his snaps came in the last 17 minutes of the game when Kansas City had at least a 29-point lead. It’s unlikely Gore is heavily involved in the game plan again unless Kansas City sees another victory like this.

Rashaad Penny : 16 carries, 137 yards, 2 TD, (7.1 yards after contact per carry), 1 reception, 1 receiving yard

Tyler Lockett : 5 receptions, 142 yards, 1 TD, (25.9 aDOT)

Add Rashaad Penny: The Seahawks had struggled to find a primary rushing back after Chris Carson was lost for the season. Penny seemed like he would be the primary backup early in the season, but injuries prevented him from keeping the job. He was given a chance over Alex Collins today and was impressive. Seattle has a rough matchup next week but plays the Bears and Lions in the fantasy championship weeks. The only concern is Adrian Peterson, who remained on the practice squad this week due to injury. Ideally, Seattle lets Penny keep the job after this performance even with the future Hall of Famer as an option.

Monitor the Rex Burkhead injury: The Texans backfield took a hit before the game even started with David Johnson landing on the Covid-19 list when inactives were announced. Backup Jaylen Samuels was also placed on the list the week before. They took a further hit with Burkhead exiting the game with a groin injury. This left Royce Freeman as the last man standing in the backfield. Freeman had a big game as a receiver with six catches for 51 yards but barely averaged over 1.0 yard per carry.

The Texans play Jacksonville next week, so their starting running back could be worth starting. Freeman is worth a waiver wire pickup for this game alone depending on who all is available.

Don’t add Gerald Everett: Everett will end up among the top scoring fantasy tight ends of the week because he scored a touchdown. He wasn’t used in the offense as much as usual, seeing fewer snaps than Will Dissly and seeing his fewest targets in a game since October. He’s been too unreliable to start in fantasy, so he doesn’t need to be on fantasy rosters.

Mark Andrews : 11 receptions, 115 yards, 1 TD, (7 first downs)

Rashod Bateman : 7 receptions, 103 yards, (2.64 YPRR)

Monitor the Lamar Jackson injury: Jackson suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter and was carted to the locker room. He was ruled out during halftime. Tyler Huntley took over and did his best Jackson impression, gaining 45 yards on the ground on six carries. He would be a waiver wire target depending on the league if Jackson misses time. The rest of the Ravens offense would have their fantasy value downgraded if the injury is serious.

Monitor the Kareem Hunt injury: Hunt went to the locker room late in the 1st quarter with an ankle injury. He eventually returned to the sideline but never returned to the game. D’Ernest Johnson took most of Hunt’s snaps, as we had seen earlier in the season. Cleveland could have kept Hunt out as a precaution since they had a 17-point lead at multiple points in the game. If this is a serious injury, then Johnson can be picked up off the waiver wire.

Monitor the Sammy Watkins injury: The Ravens continued to deploy a heavy rotation at wide receiver. Watkins left the game in the third quarter and didn’t return. No injury was disclosed, but he was on the sideline without his helmet in the fourth quarter. Watkins typically plays in more run situations than pass, but his presence is preventing Rashod Bateman from seeing as much playing time as some would like. Five of Bateman’s seven catches occurred in the fourth quarter after Watkins was out. This makes it unlikely that Bateman can be a fantasy starter this season unless the Watkins injury is serious.

Alvin Kamara : 27 carries, 120 yards, 1 TD, (7 avoided tackles), 4 receptions, 25 receiving yards

Braxton Berrios : 6 receptions, 52 receiving yards, (4.0 aDOT)

Alvin Kamara‘s Return: Kamara missed the past month of football but returned this week to carry the Saints' offense. He took on a similar role to the one he held at the start of the season, where he was touching the ball the majority of the time when on the field. He’s once again a must-start running back for the rest of the season. The only concern is that Mark Ingram II missed this game while on the COVID-19 list, and he could cut into Kamara’s carries once he’s back.

Jets' banged-up backfield: The Jets still have Michael Carter on injured reserve, and they also didn’t have Tevin Coleman due to a concussion. This left Ty Johnson as the primary back for New York, with La’Mical Perine playing more in rushing situations. Neither back hit 30 yards rushing, although Johnson at least had four catches for 40 yards. Both backs who played today can remain on the waiver wire, as their next matchup against the Dolphins isn’t much better than this one. They have a much better matchup in two weeks against the Jaguars, but ideally, Carter and Coleman will both be able to play in that game.

Jets also hurting at WR: Both Corey Davis and Elijah Moore have recently landed on injured reserve, forcing the Jets to rely on their backups at wide receiver. This game should have been an opportunity for Denzel Mims to boost his value. He didn’t catch his only target in the first quarter, and he was taken out of the game after penalties on back-to-back plays in the second quarter. The former second-round pick only played one snap in the second half in favor of former undrafted receiver D.J. Montgomery. This game made it less likely that Mims will be back in 2022. All of the Jets' healthy wide receivers should be off fantasy radars for the rest of 2021.

Cordarrelle Patterson : 16 carries, 58 yards, (41 yards after contact), 1 TD, 2 receptions, 1 receiving yard

Robby Anderson : 7 catches, 84 yards, 1 TD, (34.3% threat rate)

Add Ameer Abdullah: Christian McCaffrey landed on injured reserve after the Panthers' Week 12 matchup, leaving a two-man backfield between Abdullah and Chuba Hubbard for the rest of the season. Hubbard saw the majority of the rushing game work while Abdullah saw a majority of the pass game work, as expected. Hubbard had the much better game today from a fantasy football perspective, but that was partially because Carolina was able to keep the game close for most of the day.

Their remaining games are against the Bills, Buccaneers and Saints. Their division rivals are two of the top three teams at preventing rushing yards by running backs. Combine that with the likely game scripts in these games, and it will be Abdullah who has a better chance at some production.

Don’t add Robby Anderson: Anderson has been one of the biggest disappointments in fantasy football this season. This was his first game over 60 yards this season and first time over 40 yards in over two months. The Panthers will need to pass a lot in their next three games against teams that are that are good at shutting down wide receivers. It’s unlikely you’ll want to trust Anderson in your starting lineups in any of those games, so he doesn’t need to be added.

Kyle Pitts’ decreased role: Pitts played in a career-high 94% of offensive snaps one week ago, which seemed to push him closer to the elite fantasy tight ends of the NFL. This week Hayden Hurst returned from injured reserve, leading to a career-low in percentage of offensive snaps for Pitts. Luckily, most of his missed-snaps were running situations, but this also left Pitts off the field for some pass plays. He caught five passes for 61 yards, which fantasy managers can’t complain too much about, but this hurts his upside the rest of the season.

