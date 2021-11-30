Fantasy Football Week 13: 5 to Waiver Wire Add, 5 to Drop, 5 to Buy Low, 5 to Sell High

Injuries highlighted Week 12 while many fantasy managers were fighting for the fantasy playoffs. Some of those injuries were serious, leading to a number of opportunities on the waiver wire.

The five players to add will focus on injury replacements for players expected to miss multiple weeks. There are a number of players who are questionable for Week 13. There are also a few players who are tough to ignore after playing so well recently.

The players to buy low or sell high will once again focus on dynasty leagues, identifying trade candidates if you want to improve your team in 2022 and beyond.

FIVE PLAYERS TO ADD

Dalvin Cook was carted off the field with a shoulder injury in the third quarter of the Vikings' Week 12 game against the San Francisco 49ers. The plan is to sit Cook for at least a few games so that he can potentially be ready for a playoff run.

Mattison took over as the primary running back for the rest of the game — just as he has any time Cook’s been injured the last few seasons. He’s replaced Cook twice this season and was a top-10 running back in each of those games. Rookie Kene Nwangwu will serve as the backup, but he’s only played three offensive snaps in his career.

Mattison has been on rosters in a significant number of leagues and should be picked up in any league where he is available. This is a situation where it’s worth spending all of your remaining FAB on him, as he can go straight into fantasy starting lineups each week.

Hilliard started for Tennessee, though the Titans' two backs were used interchangeably throughout the game. There was a slight preference toward D’Onta Foreman on early downs and goal-line work but not as much as expected. Hilliard was the more impressive back of the two, which should lead to even more work after Tennessee's Week 13 bye. He gained 131 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries while forcing five missed tackles in Week 12.

The only concern is Jeremy McNichols, who was once again inactive due to a concussion. Once he’s back, there is a chance he could cut into Hilliard’s playing time. Starting Hilliard in Week 14 could be risky, but fantasy managers should definitely pick him up if he can play close to this level going forward.

Christian McCaffrey suffered a season-ending ankle injury, leaving Carolina's backfield as a two-man committee between Abdullah and Chuba Hubbard. Nonetheless, Abdullah should be the preferred back in fantasy football, as he’s played 73 offensive snaps over the past four weeks compared to Hubbard's 39. They have been near-even in terms of carries, but Abdullah has received significantly more work in passing situations.

The Panthers have a bye this coming week, which is followed by games against the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. Hubbard might be the better of the two against Atlanta, but the other three opponents are strong against rushers and are games where Carolina is likely to be playing from behind. Abdullah will likely see significantly more work throughout the fantasy playoffs. We are used to placing a lot of fantasy value on the Panthers' top running back, but with the time split and schedule, neither back should be a high-priority addition.

The Patriots' third wide receiver had a quiet start to the season, but he’s been WR16 since Week 3. In Week 12, he put together his third top-10 fantasy finish of the season and his second top-five finish in the last three weeks, as he caught five passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns. With how well he’s been playing, his playing time could increase going forward.

He might not be someone you trust in fantasy starting lineups, as he’s relied on big plays to produce rather than consistent targets. It’s worth noting the Patriots play the Jacksonville Jaguars during fantasy football championship week, giving him what could be one of the week's best matchups. Bourne could be a championship winner that week.