The Fantasy Football Utilization Report: Week 17 waiver, trade and drop candidates

Volume is king in fantasy football, and this report will help you understand which players are due more or less according to their roles. It is a great way to know who is overperforming (sell high) and underperforming (buy low) based on historical data tied to metrics we know drive volume.
- Overall offense: Which teams are enabling winning volume and efficiency across game scripts
- Quarterbacks: How involved is each quarterback in the running game and who is unlocking upside for their weapons
- Running backs: Which backs are handling early downs, short-yardage and passing downs
- Tight ends: Who is running enough routes and meeting critical targets per route thresholds
- Receivers: Which receivers are in the most routes and operating broadly within the offense
WEEK 16 TAKEAWAYS
Waiver Wire
Note: Waivers are listed in order of priority without FAB allocations this week since it is the championship week for most leagues. Prioritize what you need and get it.
Tier 1: Likely to start in all formats
WR – Elijah Moore is available in 45-55% of formats and is eligible to return from IR. He is an instantaneous WR2 with upside if active.
RB – Boston Scott will take over Miles Sanders' role and is a low-end RB2 this weekend. If Jordan Howard (questionable) can't suit up, Scott is a high-end RB2 option in the second-most run-heavy attack in the NFL.
RB – Darrel Williams could handle over half of the Chiefs' backfield work, including the passing downs, if Clyde Edwards-Helaire (week-to-week) can't go. He is a mid-range RB2 with upside in that scenario.
Tier 2: Likely to start in deeper formats
WR – Isaiah McKenzie has WR4 and WR11 finishes in two spot starts for Beasley. Beasley has a chance to play if he can clear COVID protocols, but if he is out, McKenzie is a high-end WR3 with upside.
WR – K.J. Osborn has WR21, WR17, WR64 and WR15 finishes in games Adam Thielen (questionable) has missed or not been a full participant this season. He is a solid WR3 if Thielen is out.
WR – Josh Palmer will start again in Week 17 with Mike Williams (COVID-19) already ruled out. Palmer filled in for Keenan Allen in Week 14 and posted a WR15 finish. Last week he finished as WR22 replacing Williams.
RB – Rex Burkhead has handled over 60% of the work in the last two games with David Johnson out. If Johnson can't go in Week 17, he is a low-end RB2 option again. If Johnson does play, he returns to RB3 territory.
RB – Dare Ogunbowale led the Jaguars backfield in Week 16 with James Robinson (heel) knocked from the contest. However, the team didn't have any other options available, making the backfield tougher to forecast for Week 17. Ryquell Armstead could be more involved, and Jacksonville is one of the worst offenses in the NFL.
Tier 3: Likely can't make championship starting lineups in most formats
QB – Trey Lance could start for Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb). His heavy involvement in the running game will create a solid floor with upside if he must start. He is a high-end QB2 for Week 17.
RB – Cam Akers is a stash play if you have a Week 18 championship format. There is a chance he plays this weekend, and the Rams are thin behind Sony Michel at running back.
See more waiver recommendations below under each team.
Upgrades
RB – Sony Michel is an every-down back in a top-five offense and is a set-it-and-forget RB1 for championship weekend.
RB – Michael Carter handled over 70% of the snaps, including most of the passing-down work in Week 16. The Jets reduced their backfield rotation to two backs rather than three, making Carter a mid-range RB2.
See the team summaries below for more upgrade news.
Downgrades
RB – Saquon Barkley played only 34% of the snaps in Week 16, and Devontae Booker spelled him often in the passing game. He remains the lead option on early downs, but that isn't worth much in one of the worst offenses in the NFL. The former No. 1 overall fantasy pick is a low-end RB2.
See more waiver recommendations below under each team.
Data notes and acronyms:
- 1st/2nd = first and second downs
- LDD = long down and distance (third and fourth down with three or more yards to go)
- SDD = short down and distance (second, third and fourth down with two or fewer yards to go)
- i5 = inside the five-yard line
2MIN = two-minute offense (hurry-up offense)
- Close = score within three points
- Lead = leading by four points or more
- Trail = trailing by four points or more
- Plays = penalties included for utilization splits and rates
- Pass Play = all dropbacks (i.e., attempts, sacks and scrambles)
- ADOT = average depth of target
- Air Yards = ADOT multiplied by targets
- TTT = average time to throw
- PA = play action
- PA Targets = percentage of player's targets that came using play action
- Fantasy finishes = through Sunday night game
- YPRR = yards per route run
- TPRR = targets per route run
- EZ = end zone
- TOP = time of possession
- Pass vs. Run Splits = based on the percentage of time a team throws or passes
ARIZONA CARDINALS
Monday Night Football (re-issue of Week 13 data with updated ranks)
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game
|Plays per Minute
|Time of Possession
|Pass Rank
|Run Rank
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|Trail Run
|Close Run
|Lead Run
|13
|19
|11
|24
|9
|14
|12
|20
|19
|21
|13
- Pass-volume environment: Average (upgrade)
- Run-volume environment: Good
- Pass/run tendencies: Balanced
Over the last three games, the Cardinals are dropping back to pass on 73% of plays thanks to trailing game scripts. They have trailed by four or more 71% of the time — well above their season average of 29%. Arizona is fourth in regulation dropbacks per game (44.6) over the last six weeks.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Kyler Murray
|14
|10.7
|70%
|2.89
|7.8
|26%
|12%
|9%
|7%
|0%
|13
|15
|7.6
|66%
|2.62
|6.3
|21%
|20%
|0%
|5%
|0%
|19
|16
|7.5
|72%
|2.48
|5.9
|16%
|14%
|2%
|0%
|0%
|6
|YTD
|8.4
|77%
|2.77
|8.2
|31%
|12%
|5%
|5%
|21%
|11
Rest of season: top-five QB
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|James Conner
|14
|96%
|76%
|59%
|19%
|26%
|75%
|100%
|94%
|100%
|2
|15
|44%
|40%
|33%
|4%
|12%
|50%
|0%
|13%
|0%
|30
|16
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|YTD
|54%
|45%
|36%
|7%
|16%
|66%
|58%
|41%
|35%
|7
|Chase Edmonds
|14
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|15
|39%
|30%
|25%
|2%
|7%
|0%
|0%
|67%
|0%
|49
|16
|92%
|76%
|73%
|23%
|28%
|100%
|100%
|91%
|95%
|6
|YTD
|40%
|24%
|38%
|10%
|20%
|26%
|17%
|51%
|64%
|33
|Jonathan Ward
|14
|4%
|0%
|2%
|0%
|0%
|25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|85
|15
|15%
|5%
|15%
|2%
|13%
|50%
|0%
|7%
|0%
|64
|16
|15%
|5%
|14%
|0%
|0%
|20%
|0%
|9%
|5%
|77
|YTD
|3%
|2%
|2%
|0%
|7%
|8%
|0%
|3%
|1%
|131
Monitoring: Conner missed Week 16 with a heel injury, and Edmonds stepped into a full-time role. Edmonds is a low-end RB1 if Conner misses another game.
Rest of season:
- Edmonds: low-end RB1 if Conner misses in Week 17 mid-range RB3
- Conner: low-end RB2
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|14
|79%
|13%
|13%
|22.5
|27%
|0%
|14%
|33%
|43
|15
|96%
|23%
|26%
|8.8
|33%
|25%
|15%
|33%
|5
|16
|93%
|23%
|25%
|9.0
|31%
|0%
|20%
|10%
|31
|YTD
|80%
|20%
|19%
|11.4
|28%
|21%
|17%
|28%
|24
|A.J. Green
|WR
|14
|77%
|22%
|21%
|13.2
|26%
|25%
|29%
|20%
|19
|15
|69%
|22%
|17%
|10.1
|25%
|50%
|31%
|13%
|31
|16
|86%
|8%
|8%
|16.7
|17%
|0%
|20%
|33%
|76
|YTD
|78%
|17%
|16%
|12.8
|26%
|26%
|19%
|30%
|41
|Antoine Wesley
|WR
|14
|7%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|138
|15
|84%
|16%
|15%
|7.4
|16%
|25%
|38%
|0%
|65
|16
|80%
|12%
|10%
|14.5
|20%
|67%
|0%
|0%
|39
|YTD
|33%
|11%
|5%
|10.8
|6%
|8%
|4%
|32%
|130
|Rondale Moore
|WR
|14
|46%
|15%
|9%
|5.3
|4%
|0%
|0%
|25%
|72
|15
|29%
|19%
|7%
|-3.7
|-3%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|74
|16
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|YTD
|45%
|24%
|13%
|1.2
|2%
|3%
|12%
|28%
|55
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|14
|80%
|15%
|15%
|7.7
|11%
|25%
|14%
|29%
|12
|15
|91%
|23%
|24%
|9.0
|30%
|0%
|8%
|27%
|8
|16
|98%
|31%
|33%
|6.6
|30%
|33%
|60%
|8%
|5
|YTD
|50%
|21%
|13%
|7.1
|12%
|11%
|20%
|28%
|6
Upgrade: Ertz moves into mid-range TE1 territory with his second 90%-plus route week. He is averaging 28% of the team targets since Hopkins left the lineup again.
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
|Name
|POS
|Rts
|Man Tgt%
|Zone Tgt%
|Man TPRR
|Zone TPRR
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|457
|20%
|17%
|21%
|19%
|A.J. Green
|WR
|441
|18%
|14%
|19%
|16%
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|437
|23%
|16%
|22%
|20%
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|317
|16%
|11%
|27%
|17%
|Rondale Moore
|WR
|262
|7%
|14%
|19%
|24%
|Chase Edmonds
|HB
|218
|6%
|9%
|18%
|21%
|James Conner
|HB
|208
|4%
|7%
|13%
|17%
|Antoine Wesley
|WR
|194
|3%
|4%
|8%
|12%
Rest of season:
- Hopkins: out for season
- Kirk: low-end WR2
- Green: low-end WR3
- Moore: stash WR5
- Ertz: mid-range TE1
ATLANTA FALCONS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game
|Plays per Minute
|Time of Possession
|Pass Rank
|Run Rank
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|Trail Run
|Close Run
|Lead Run
|30
|22
|26
|13
|20
|22
|18
|7
|11
|15
|26
- Pass-volume environment: Below-average
- Run-volume environment: Below-average
- Pass/run tendencies: Balanced
The Falcons average the second-fewest regulation plays per game since Week 11.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Matt Ryan
|14
|8.2
|81%
|2.64
|6.8
|32%
|11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|24
|15
|10.1
|75%
|3.09
|7.4
|38%
|5%
|10%
|8%
|0%
|16
|16
|8.0
|90%
|2.67
|9.0
|30%
|21%
|0%
|11%
|0%
|21
|YTD
|7.5
|77%
|2.66
|7.1
|28%
|7%
|3%
|6%
|10%
|18
Rest of season: low-end QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|14
|50%
|43%
|42%
|15%
|36%
|40%
|0%
|9%
|0%
|17
|15
|61%
|58%
|58%
|7%
|9%
|88%
|100%
|22%
|100%
|56
|16
|57%
|37%
|44%
|5%
|8%
|100%
|0%
|71%
|0%
|33
|YTD
|45%
|39%
|40%
|12%
|27%
|49%
|50%
|37%
|33%
|8
|Mike Davis
|14
|56%
|30%
|52%
|23%
|38%
|80%
|0%
|100%
|0%
|18
|15
|46%
|32%
|45%
|4%
|6%
|25%
|0%
|78%
|30%
|66
|16
|57%
|37%
|41%
|5%
|9%
|0%
|0%
|71%
|0%
|46
|YTD
|58%
|35%
|52%
|10%
|17%
|47%
|20%
|75%
|67%
|36
Downgrade: Patterson saw his lowest share of rushing attempts (37%) in four games, and his once astronomical TPRR has come back to earth (9% and 8%). The veteran wonder could get things going again with more explosive runs (0% over the last two games) and more targets — the underlying route data is similar to earlier in the season.
Rest of season:
- Patterson: high-end RB2
- Davis: low-end RB3
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Russell Gage
|WR
|14
|87%
|25%
|23%
|10.8
|31%
|0%
|18%
|33%
|47
|15
|88%
|32%
|39%
|11.2
|43%
|25%
|71%
|45%
|7
|16
|85%
|22%
|24%
|8.2
|25%
|0%
|25%
|60%
|57
|YTD
|58%
|22%
|15%
|8.4
|17%
|11%
|18%
|20%
|47
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|14
|42%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|104
|15
|60%
|9%
|7%
|24.0
|17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|50
|16
|85%
|17%
|19%
|6.5
|16%
|0%
|25%
|0%
|71
|YTD
|57%
|14%
|9%
|10.0
|12%
|19%
|9%
|22%
|81
|Christian Blake
|WR
|14
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|105
|15
|13%
|20%
|4%
|9.0
|3%
|25%
|14%
|0%
|139
|16
|26%
|14%
|5%
|5.0
|3%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|104
|YTD
|7%
|22%
|2%
|8.9
|2%
|4%
|2%
|25%
|190
|Tajae Sharpe
|TE
|14
|87%
|8%
|8%
|18.0
|17%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|92
|15
|55%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|141
|16
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|YTD
|53%
|11%
|7%
|9.2
|9%
|4%
|5%
|20%
|117
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|14
|74%
|27%
|23%
|10.2
|29%
|0%
|27%
|17%
|9
|15
|85%
|21%
|25%
|12.9
|32%
|25%
|14%
|43%
|10
|16
|81%
|27%
|29%
|12.8
|46%
|0%
|50%
|0%
|4
|YTD
|82%
|21%
|20%
|11.4
|30%
|19%
|21%
|28%
|5
Note: Gage had another solid target-share day (24%), but the Falcons ran a season-low 45 plays. The late-season breakout got open on 57% of single-man opportunities and saw a target on 29% of those routes.
Note: Pitts had a tremendous game, getting open on 63% of his single-man coverage looks. The rookie saw help coverage on 27% of his routes.
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
|Name
|POS
|Rts
|Man Tgt%
|Zone Tgt%
|Man TPRR
|Zone TPRR
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|463
|27%
|19%
|26%
|20%
|Russell Gage
|WR
|332
|18%
|14%
|27%
|20%
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|313
|8%
|9%
|10%
|15%
|Tajae Sharpe
|WR
|302
|9%
|7%
|14%
|12%
|Mike Davis
|HB
|292
|6%
|12%
|12%
|19%
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|HB
|222
|14%
|12%
|26%
|28%
|Hayden Hurst
|TE
|208
|4%
|7%
|9%
|17%
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|193
|11%
|10%
|30%
|25%
Rest of season:
- Pitts: mid-range TE1
- Gage: low-end WR2
BALTIMORE RAVENS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game
|Plays per Minute
|Time of Possession
|Pass Rank
|Run Rank
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|Trail Run
|Close Run
|Lead Run
|3
|20
|1
|11
|22
|12
|16
|6
|21
|17
|27
- Pass-volume environment: Good
- Run-volume environment: Above-average (downgrade)
- Pass/run tendencies: Pass-balanced (previously balanced)
The Ravens average the fourth-most regulation plays (69.2) and the most dropbacks per game (45.5) since Week 11.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Lamar Jackson
|14
|1.8
|100%
|3.13
|4.3
|33%
|6%
|17%
|17%
|0%
|31
|15
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|16
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|YTD
|10.0
|74%
|3.06
|7.5
|35%
|21%
|11%
|8%
|33%
|13
|Tyler Huntley
|14
|8.8
|85%
|2.77
|7.1
|4%
|6%
|11%
|7%
|0%
|14
|15
|6.8
|78%
|3.03
|5.4
|22%
|28%
|16%
|2%
|0%
|2
|16
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|YTD
|7.3
|79%
|2.90
|5.9
|15%
|4%
|10%
|7%
|0%
|38
|Josh Johnson
|14
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|15
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|16
|8.0
|76%
|2.43
|7.6
|16%
|21%
|5%
|2%
|0%
|7
|YTD
|7.9
|73%
|2.64
|7.5
|14%
|2%
|5%
|3%
|0%
|43
Rest of season:
- Jackson: top-three QB
- Huntley: low-end QB1 in any games Jackson misses
- Johnson: low-end QB1 in any games Jackson and Huntley miss
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Devonta Freeman
|14
|66%
|76%
|58%
|14%
|16%
|75%
|0%
|42%
|75%
|22
|15
|56%
|33%
|52%
|3%
|4%
|33%
|0%
|57%
|79%
|59
|16
|56%
|43%
|49%
|5%
|10%
|100%
|100%
|22%
|100%
|27
|YTD
|41%
|29%
|36%
|7%
|15%
|35%
|33%
|38%
|69%
|30
|Latavius Murray
|14
|27%
|6%
|25%
|0%
|0%
|25%
|100%
|25%
|21%
|37
|15
|41%
|39%
|33%
|8%
|19%
|67%
|0%
|36%
|21%
|44
|16
|29%
|36%
|24%
|3%
|9%
|67%
|0%
|11%
|0%
|53
|YTD
|29%
|23%
|20%
|3%
|9%
|46%
|11%
|21%
|10%
|55
Rest of season:
- Freeman: high-end RB3
- Murray: low-end RB4
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|14
|95%
|14%
|19%
|13.3
|31%
|0%
|10%
|14%
|52
|15
|94%
|30%
|38%
|4.4
|24%
|25%
|0%
|36%
|17
|16
|93%
|22%
|24%
|8.4
|26%
|50%
|25%
|11%
|47
|YTD
|83%
|23%
|25%
|11.9
|32%
|31%
|25%
|36%
|14
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|14
|75%
|18%
|19%
|9.3
|22%
|0%
|20%
|0%
|18
|15
|96%
|4%
|5%
|23.5
|19%
|25%
|8%
|50%
|107
|16
|91%
|13%
|14%
|5.2
|9%
|50%
|13%
|20%
|30
|YTD
|51%
|16%
|11%
|9.8
|11%
|9%
|10%
|25%
|73
|Sammy Watkins
|WR
|14
|25%
|15%
|5%
|20.5
|14%
|0%
|10%
|0%
|128
|15
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|16
|4%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|119
|YTD
|38%
|18%
|9%
|12.8
|12%
|9%
|11%
|30%
|92
|James Proche
|WR
|14
|32%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|131
|15
|27%
|7%
|3%
|8.0
|3%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|100
|16
|60%
|31%
|22%
|9.0
|24%
|0%
|38%
|0%
|25
|YTD
|25%
|12%
|4%
|9.8
|4%
|0%
|6%
|10%
|129
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|14
|89%
|24%
|30%
|6.5
|24%
|100%
|40%
|9%
|2
|15
|90%
|27%
|32%
|10.9
|52%
|50%
|50%
|33%
|2
|16
|80%
|29%
|27%
|11.0
|37%
|0%
|13%
|30%
|1
|YTD
|83%
|23%
|25%
|10.8
|30%
|40%
|25%
|31%
|1
Monitoring: Brown's routes and target shares remain strong despite struggles in the box score over the last few games. The Ravens are on pace to throw the ball 14% more than 2020, meaning Brown is still in a good spot and should break free from this slump soon.
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
|Name
|POS
|Rts
|Man Tgt%
|Zone Tgt%
|Man TPRR
|Zone TPRR
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|546
|18%
|28%
|18%
|25%
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|542
|32%
|23%
|29%
|22%
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|342
|8%
|7%
|12%
|11%
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|335
|14%
|10%
|20%
|15%
|Sammy Watkins
|WR
|254
|10%
|8%
|19%
|15%
|Devonta Freeman
|HB
|236
|5%
|8%
|13%
|15%
|James Proche
|WR
|168
|5%
|4%
|18%
|10%
|Latavius Murray
|HB
|134
|1%
|3%
|6%
|10%
|Patrick Ricard
|FB
|131
|0%
|3%
|0%
|9%
Rest of season:
- Brown: low-end WR1
- Bateman: boom-bust WR4
- Andrews: top-three TE
BUFFALO BILLS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game
|Plays per Minute
|Time of Possession
|Pass Rank
|Run Rank
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|Trail Run
|Close Run
|Lead Run
|9
|13
|8
|3
|30
|5
|1
|5
|28
|32
|28
- Pass-volume environment: Good
- Run-volume environment: Below average (downgrade)
- Pass/run tendencies: Pass-heavy
The Bills pass the ball more than the NFL average in all situations:
- Trailing by four or more: +5%
- Within three points: +12%
- Leading by four or more: +8%
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Josh Allen
|14
|6.4
|75%
|2.61
|5.7
|26%
|50%
|8%
|5%
|–
|2
|15
|9.8
|69%
|2.92
|6.2
|41%
|7%
|3%
|10%
|–
|7
|16
|7.3
|80%
|3.22
|6.7
|35%
|37%
|4%
|0%
|33%
|3
|YTD
|8.9
|75%
|2.85
|7.0
|32%
|17%
|7%
|4%
|23%
|1
Rest of season: top-three QB
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Devin Singletary
|14
|81%
|29%
|57%
|13%
|17%
|80%
|–
|100%
|100%
|14
|15
|93%
|79%
|71%
|3%
|4%
|100%
|–
|85%
|100%
|7
|16
|68%
|44%
|65%
|15%
|18%
|63%
|67%
|88%
|–
|10
|YTD
|57%
|42%
|49%
|9%
|14%
|37%
|31%
|50%
|67%
|26
|Zack Moss
|14
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|15
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|16
|33%
|11%
|21%
|2%
|9%
|38%
|0%
|13%
|–
|52
|YTD
|33%
|25%
|25%
|5%
|17%
|53%
|38%
|38%
|29%
|49
|Matt Breida
|14
|15%
|21%
|11%
|0%
|0%
|20%
|–
|0%
|0%
|64
|15
|4%
|4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|–
|0%
|0%
|77
|16
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|YTD
|8%
|8%
|6%
|1%
|18%
|9%
|0%
|7%
|3%
|80
Monitoring: Moss returned to the lineup over Breida but was a nonfactor.
Upgrade: Singletary withstood the return of Moss to the lineup and is an every-week RB2 moving forward after three consecutive top-15 finishes.
Rest of season:
- Singletary: mid-range RB2
- Breida: free agent
- Moss: stash RB5
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|14
|89%
|22%
|25%
|13.8
|54%
|25%
|25%
|17%
|32
|15
|90%
|17%
|21%
|9.8
|21%
|0%
|13%
|33%
|18
|16
|85%
|31%
|32%
|9.5
|41%
|38%
|33%
|23%
|8
|YTD
|86%
|24%
|26%
|11.9
|34%
|30%
|28%
|34%
|6
|Cole Beasley
|WR
|14
|86%
|20%
|23%
|3.5
|12%
|0%
|17%
|36%
|25
|15
|62%
|28%
|24%
|4.4
|11%
|0%
|0%
|57%
|48
|16
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|YTD
|68%
|21%
|18%
|5.4
|11%
|4%
|18%
|33%
|37
|Gabriel Davis
|WR
|14
|80%
|16%
|17%
|7.4
|19%
|50%
|33%
|25%
|27
|15
|90%
|20%
|24%
|19.0
|47%
|100%
|25%
|57%
|4
|16
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|YTD
|40%
|17%
|8%
|14.0
|13%
|16%
|12%
|36%
|53
|Isaiah McKenzie
|WR
|14
|9%
|17%
|2%
|-4.0
|-1%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|98
|15
|26%
|22%
|7%
|-0.5
|0%
|0%
|13%
|0%
|92
|16
|87%
|28%
|29%
|9.8
|39%
|13%
|33%
|25%
|4
|YTD
|19%
|18%
|4%
|7.1
|3%
|2%
|6%
|35%
|115
|Emmanuel Sanders
|WR
|14
|35%
|5%
|2%
|21.0
|7%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|80
|15
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|16
|90%
|7%
|7%
|6.0
|6%
|13%
|17%
|33%
|78
|YTD
|78%
|13%
|13%
|15.9
|23%
|18%
|11%
|35%
|46
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|14
|91%
|16%
|19%
|3.6
|10%
|25%
|8%
|22%
|3
|15
|81%
|16%
|17%
|9.8
|17%
|0%
|38%
|60%
|18
|16
|90%
|7%
|7%
|2.0
|2%
|25%
|8%
|67%
|14
|YTD
|67%
|14%
|12%
|7.7
|10%
|18%
|12%
|38%
|7
Waiver: McKenzie is an upside WR3 if Beasley (COVID-19) misses another game. McKenzie has been nothing short of extraordinary in two spot starts over the past two seasons.
Note: Davis won't play in Week 17 (COVID-19) and is droppable unless your league plays a Week 18 championship. Even then, we don't know if Davis will reclaim his role. Most likely, he will rotate with Sanders.
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
|Name
|POS
|Rts
|Man Tgt%
|Zone Tgt%
|Man TPRR
|Zone TPRR
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|564
|32%
|23%
|29%
|22%
|Emmanuel Sanders
|WR
|500
|10%
|15%
|11%
|15%
|Cole Beasley
|WR
|445
|14%
|20%
|16%
|24%
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|430
|14%
|11%
|16%
|14%
|Devin Singletary
|HB
|325
|3%
|10%
|6%
|16%
|Gabriel Davis
|WR
|253
|12%
|7%
|24%
|14%
|Zack Moss
|HB
|155
|5%
|5%
|18%
|17%
|Isaiah McKenzie
|WR
|126
|5%
|4%
|18%
|18%
Rest of season:
- Diggs: low-end WR1
- Beasley: low-end WR3
- Sanders: free agent
- Davis: free agent
- McKenzie: high-end WR3 if Beasley is out in Week 17
- Knox: low-end TE1
CAROLINA PANTHERS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game
|Plays per Minute
|Time of Possession
|Pass Rank
|Run Rank
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|Trail Run
|Close Run
|Lead Run
|14
|15
|15
|18
|15
|6
|26
|16
|27
|7
|17
- Pass-volume environment: Average
- Run-volume environment: Above-average (downgrade)
- Pass/run tendencies: Balanced
The Panthers are 26th in non-overtime plays per game since Week 11.
Quarterback
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Cam Newton
|14
|7.0
|65%
|2.28
|7.7
|32%
|36%
|4%
|4%
|0%
|17
|15
|8.0
|55%
|2.57
|4.1
|29%
|43%
|7%
|9%
|50%
|6
|16
|8.3
|54%
|2.13
|4.7
|25%
|33%
|0%
|19%
|0%
|32
|YTD
|7.5
|64%
|2.44
|5.4
|26%
|10%
|4%
|7%
|27%
|34
|Sam Darnold
|14
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0%
|–
|–
|15
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|16
|9.7
|65%
|2.77
|5.9
|8%
|0%
|3%
|11%
|0%
|26
|YTD
|8.0
|72%
|2.88
|6.4
|23%
|6%
|4%
|7%
|20%
|28
Downgrade: The Panthers continue to rotate quarterbacks, with Sam Darnold now getting involved, rendering all of them unstartable in all formats.
Rest of season: low-end QB2s
Running back
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Chuba Hubbard
|14
|39%
|40%
|23%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|0%
|8%
|22%
|29
|15
|47%
|29%
|29%
|3%
|8%
|25%
|0%
|44%
|0%
|50
|16
|49%
|40%
|22%
|0%
|0%
|67%
|0%
|33%
|22%
|76
|YTD
|40%
|37%
|27%
|6%
|18%
|43%
|13%
|24%
|32%
|41
|Ameer Abdullah
|14
|59%
|16%
|59%
|11%
|18%
|50%
|0%
|83%
|78%
|40
|15
|53%
|14%
|52%
|12%
|17%
|75%
|0%
|56%
|0%
|11
|16
|33%
|13%
|25%
|15%
|46%
|33%
|100%
|56%
|83%
|48
|YTD
|19%
|8%
|19%
|6%
|23%
|19%
|7%
|28%
|34%
|66
Downgrade: Hubbard, Abdullah and Cam Newton continue to divide the workload on a terrible offense.
Rest of season:
- Hubbard: mid-range RB4
- Abdullah: mid-range RB4
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|D.J. Moore
|WR
|14
|92%
|29%
|29%
|9.1
|30%
|0%
|30%
|40%
|31
|15
|90%
|25%
|30%
|10.7
|41%
|0%
|25%
|40%
|29
|16
|89%
|19%
|23%
|12.0
|30%
|50%
|27%
|11%
|43
|YTD
|93%
|25%
|29%
|11.0
|39%
|40%
|26%
|26%
|15
|Robby Anderson
|WR
|14
|95%
|34%
|34%
|12.9
|50%
|100%
|20%
|25%
|6
|15
|100%
|18%
|24%
|5.8
|17%
|0%
|17%
|38%
|35
|16
|96%
|20%
|26%
|13.1
|36%
|0%
|9%
|10%
|42
|YTD
|92%
|17%
|20%
|11.5
|28%
|25%
|19%
|18%
|50
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|WR
|14
|46%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|106
|15
|13%
|17%
|3%
|11.0
|4%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|121
|16
|65%
|3%
|3%
|3.0
|1%
|0%
|18%
|0%
|101
|YTD
|42%
|11%
|6%
|6.6
|5%
|5%
|11%
|22%
|142
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|14
|51%
|10%
|6%
|5.5
|4%
|0%
|10%
|0%
|29
|15
|60%
|11%
|9%
|9.0
|10%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|46
|16
|47%
|12%
|8%
|4.0
|3%
|0%
|9%
|67%
|28
|YTD
|41%
|11%
|6%
|9.0
|7%
|5%
|6%
|32%
|47
Downgrade: Moore has only three top-24 finishes since Week 5 and hasn't cracked the top-12 since Week 3. His utilization remains elite, but the Panthers have to make quarterback changes in 2022. Out of 36 receivers with at least 200 routes and an ADOT between nine and 12, Moore Ranks 32nd in catchable pass percentage (70%).
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
|Name
|POS
|Rts
|Man Tgt%
|Zone Tgt%
|Man TPRR
|Zone TPRR
|D.J. Moore
|WR
|548
|32%
|28%
|26%
|24%
|Robby Anderson
|WR
|546
|21%
|20%
|17%
|18%
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|261
|2%
|7%
|5%
|12%
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|WR
|249
|11%
|4%
|16%
|8%
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|243
|2%
|7%
|4%
|14%
|Chuba Hubbard
|HB
|157
|3%
|7%
|11%
|20%
|Ameer Abdullah
|HB
|149
|7%
|8%
|22%
|23%
|Brandon Zylstra
|WR
|148
|8%
|3%
|25%
|10%
|Christian McCaffrey
|HB
|119
|7%
|10%
|24%
|40%
Rest of season:
- Moore: high-end WR3
- Anderson: boom-bust WR5
CHICAGO BEARS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game
|Plays per Minute
|Time of Possession
|Pass Rank
|Run Rank
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|Trail Run
|Close Run
|Lead Run
|8
|8
|18
|16
|17
|24
|17
|25
|9
|16
|8
- Pass-volume environment: Below-average (upgrade)
- Run-volume environment: Average
- Pass/run tendencies: Balanced
The Bears drop back to pass less than the NFL average in all game scripts:
- Trailing by four or more: -2%
- Within three points: -1%
- Leading by four or more: -3%
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Justin Fields
|14
|7.8
|63%
|3.36
|6.8
|14%
|7%
|19%
|5%
|0%
|8
|15
|8.0
|86%
|3.23
|7.3
|15%
|8%
|11%
|6%
|0%
|12
|16
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|YTD
|10.1
|67%
|3.06
|6.9
|24%
|7%
|13%
|10%
|6%
|30
|Nick Foles
|14
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|15
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|16
|6.1
|81%
|2.69
|7.1
|20%
|10%
|3%
|10%
|0%
|16
|YTD
|6.1
|81%
|2.69
|7.1
|20%
|1%
|3%
|10%
|0%
|54
Rest of season:
- Fields: low-end QB1 with upside
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|David Montgomery
|14
|84%
|67%
|74%
|22%
|22%
|0%
|100%
|86%
|90%
|16
|15
|71%
|75%
|50%
|17%
|25%
|75%
|–
|77%
|55%
|17
|16
|78%
|68%
|67%
|26%
|30%
|80%
|100%
|62%
|100%
|7
|YTD
|56%
|49%
|44%
|10%
|18%
|61%
|56%
|56%
|61%
|21
|Khalil Herbert
|14
|8%
|7%
|6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|68
|15
|22%
|0%
|29%
|11%
|31%
|25%
|–
|0%
|35%
|41
|16
|11%
|6%
|9%
|3%
|25%
|0%
|0%
|15%
|0%
|29
|YTD
|29%
|26%
|22%
|4%
|13%
|22%
|11%
|25%
|28%
|58
Rest of the season:
- Montgomery: low-end RB1
- Herbert: stash RB5
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|14
|91%
|13%
|16%
|16.8
|33%
|0%
|18%
|20%
|84
|15
|98%
|15%
|19%
|11.7
|28%
|40%
|25%
|29%
|23
|16
|98%
|21%
|26%
|7.1
|30%
|0%
|25%
|50%
|40
|YTD
|93%
|20%
|25%
|12.0
|34%
|19%
|23%
|26%
|27
|Damiere Byrd
|WR
|14
|57%
|8%
|6%
|13.0
|10%
|0%
|9%
|0%
|24
|15
|92%
|14%
|17%
|8.3
|17%
|0%
|17%
|0%
|25
|16
|91%
|5%
|6%
|7.5
|8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|95
|YTD
|58%
|9%
|7%
|9.7
|7%
|3%
|7%
|7%
|112
|Marquise Goodwin
|WR
|14
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|15
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|16
|30%
|17%
|6%
|7.0
|7%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|77
|YTD
|37%
|16%
|8%
|13.3
|11%
|3%
|7%
|18%
|109
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|14
|74%
|16%
|16%
|4.6
|9%
|50%
|18%
|20%
|28
|15
|88%
|22%
|25%
|7.3
|23%
|20%
|25%
|0%
|9
|16
|84%
|15%
|16%
|8.8
|23%
|50%
|8%
|20%
|16
|YTD
|76%
|19%
|19%
|8.2
|17%
|16%
|16%
|18%
|21
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
|Name
|POS
|Rts
|Man Tgt%
|Zone Tgt%
|Man TPRR
|Zone TPRR
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|524
|27%
|24%
|24%
|20%
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|430
|18%
|19%
|20%
|19%
|Damiere Byrd
|WR
|327
|8%
|6%
|11%
|8%
|Allen Robinson II
|WR
|302
|14%
|14%
|23%
|19%
|David Montgomery
|HB
|247
|7%
|12%
|16%
|20%
|Marquise Goodwin
|WR
|209
|10%
|7%
|20%
|15%
|Khalil Herbert
|HB
|126
|3%
|4%
|12%
|13%
|Jimmy Graham
|TE
|95
|6%
|4%
|29%
|16%
Rest of season:
- Mooney: mid-range WR3
- Kmet: mid-range TE2
CINCINNATI BENGALS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game
|Plays per Minute
|Time of Possession
|Pass Rank
|Run Rank
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|Trail Run
|Close Run
|Lead Run
|22
|31
|6
|22
|11
|29
|13
|10
|4
|20
|23
- Pass-volume environment: Below average (upgrade)
- Run-volume environment: Average (downgrade)
- Pass/run tendencies: Balanced (previously run-balanced)
The Bengals are 11th in regulation plays and 15th in dropbacks per game since Week 11.
In Week 16, they finally unveiled the offense the fantasy community has been clamoring for, dropping back to pass on 72% of plays despite leading by four or more on 72% of snaps. Their previous dropback rates in similar scripts: 44%, 57%, 47%.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Joe Burrow
|14
|8.6
|84%
|2.74
|10.2
|15%
|4%
|3%
|13%
|0%
|9
|15
|6.5
|75%
|3.43
|7.1
|21%
|5%
|14%
|10%
|0%
|21
|16
|8.8
|89%
|2.61
|11.4
|14%
|5%
|2%
|6%
|25%
|1
|YTD
|8.7
|79%
|2.65
|8.7
|21%
|4%
|3%
|9%
|12%
|8
Rest of season: low-end QB1
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Joe Mixon
|14
|60%
|72%
|38%
|6%
|13%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|30
|15
|58%
|77%
|39%
|5%
|9%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|39
|16
|82%
|86%
|64%
|14%
|19%
|67%
|50%
|20%
|78%
|2
|YTD
|66%
|72%
|49%
|9%
|14%
|60%
|71%
|19%
|43%
|3
|Samaje Perine
|14
|42%
|16%
|55%
|16%
|23%
|100%
|0%
|100%
|100%
|33
|15
|30%
|18%
|35%
|10%
|18%
|0%
|0%
|85%
|100%
|43
|16
|14%
|0%
|16%
|5%
|22%
|0%
|0%
|70%
|22%
|64
|YTD
|26%
|14%
|28%
|7%
|19%
|29%
|0%
|68%
|53%
|54
Monitoring: Mixon reclaimed some passing-down work (64% routes) from Perine with 20% of the LDD work and 78% of the two-minute offense. He is a mid-range to high-end RB1 in games where his routes push towards 50%. The veteran back as RB3, RB35, RB23, RB4, RB2, RB4, and RB2 finishes when he gets to 49% or more of the routes.
Rest of season:
- Mixon: low-end RB1
- Perine: mid-range RB4 and a top-five cuff
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|14
|83%
|18%
|19%
|14.7
|32%
|0%
|13%
|0%
|21
|15
|97%
|11%
|15%
|5.0
|12%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|71
|16
|85%
|30%
|30%
|12.2
|41%
|40%
|38%
|23%
|1
|YTD
|79%
|24%
|22%
|12.2
|32%
|35%
|22%
|17%
|16
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|14
|98%
|21%
|25%
|16.3
|47%
|100%
|38%
|13%
|4
|15
|100%
|10%
|15%
|17.0
|40%
|0%
|17%
|33%
|108
|16
|95%
|19%
|20%
|10.0
|23%
|0%
|25%
|0%
|13
|YTD
|96%
|20%
|23%
|14.1
|38%
|42%
|26%
|21%
|8
|Tyler Boyd
|WR
|14
|88%
|11%
|13%
|10.0
|15%
|0%
|13%
|25%
|49
|15
|94%
|22%
|30%
|9.2
|43%
|0%
|33%
|17%
|9
|16
|89%
|9%
|9%
|14.3
|15%
|20%
|0%
|0%
|16
|YTD
|87%
|17%
|18%
|8.1
|17%
|10%
|20%
|16%
|28
|C.J. Uzomah
|TE
|14
|81%
|18%
|19%
|3.3
|7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|11
|15
|81%
|17%
|20%
|3.8
|12%
|0%
|17%
|0%
|28
|16
|67%
|21%
|16%
|3.6
|6%
|20%
|13%
|43%
|17
|YTD
|76%
|13%
|12%
|4.7
|7%
|10%
|9%
|23%
|17
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
|Name
|POS
|Rts
|Man Tgt%
|Zone Tgt%
|Man TPRR
|Zone TPRR
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|527
|26%
|22%
|24%
|19%
|Tyler Boyd
|WR
|480
|19%
|17%
|18%
|16%
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|430
|25%
|22%
|28%
|23%
|C.J. Uzomah
|TE
|416
|10%
|14%
|10%
|15%
|Joe Mixon
|HB
|267
|7%
|9%
|15%
|14%
|Samaje Perine
|HB
|152
|5%
|7%
|13%
|22%
|Drew Sample
|TE
|105
|0%
|4%
|0%
|15%
Rest of season:
- Chase: low-end WR1
- Higgins: high-end WR2
- Boyd: high-end WR4
- Uzomah: low-end TE2
CLEVELAND BROWNS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game
|Plays per Minute
|Time of Possession
|Pass Rank
|Run Rank
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|Trail Run
|Close Run
|Lead Run
|24
|27
|7
|26
|7
|31
|24
|17
|2
|9
|16
- Pass-volume environment: Poor
- Run-volume environment: Good
- Pass/run tendencies: Run-heavy
The Browns run the ball more than the NFL average in every game script.
- Trailing by four or more: +7%
- Within three points: +4%
- Leading by four or more: +0%
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Baker Mayfield
|14
|7.2
|77%
|2.79
|5.9
|34%
|11%
|9%
|0%
|0%
|20
|15
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|16
|9.7
|66%
|2.65
|6.2
|29%
|4%
|2%
|12%
|0%
|20
|YTD
|9.2
|73%
|2.85
|7.4
|26%
|3%
|5%
|8%
|0%
|25
Rest of season: low-end QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Nick Chubb
|14
|66%
|63%
|50%
|13%
|24%
|100%
|–
|0%
|0%
|28
|15
|66%
|92%
|42%
|4%
|8%
|100%
|100%
|29%
|0%
|9
|16
|60%
|71%
|41%
|11%
|24%
|67%
|100%
|10%
|56%
|5
|YTD
|45%
|50%
|31%
|5%
|14%
|38%
|47%
|6%
|21%
|11
|D'Ernest Johnson
|14
|22%
|15%
|16%
|3%
|17%
|0%
|–
|67%
|0%
|46
|15
|32%
|4%
|39%
|14%
|33%
|0%
|0%
|64%
|100%
|47
|16
|38%
|17%
|41%
|3%
|6%
|33%
|0%
|90%
|44%
|38
|YTD
|25%
|17%
|21%
|5%
|18%
|26%
|5%
|44%
|41%
|52
Rest of season:
- Chubb: high-end RB2; high-end RB1 while Hunt is out
- Hunt: mid-range RB2
- Johnson: free agent; low-end RB3 while Hunt is out
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Jarvis Landry
|WR
|14
|89%
|29%
|30%
|8.6
|36%
|0%
|25%
|33%
|28
|15
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|16
|89%
|19%
|20%
|9.3
|19%
|0%
|22%
|14%
|46
|YTD
|50%
|24%
|15%
|8.5
|15%
|0%
|13%
|30%
|58
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|WR
|14
|97%
|21%
|23%
|15.6
|51%
|0%
|38%
|14%
|33
|15
|94%
|29%
|29%
|14.6
|52%
|0%
|25%
|13%
|39
|16
|89%
|16%
|17%
|21.8
|38%
|0%
|22%
|33%
|103
|YTD
|65%
|14%
|12%
|16.6
|21%
|11%
|14%
|27%
|67
|Rashard Higgins
|WR
|14
|42%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|129
|15
|81%
|17%
|14%
|9.3
|17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|60
|16
|68%
|21%
|17%
|9.0
|16%
|0%
|22%
|17%
|41
|YTD
|51%
|14%
|9%
|12.5
|13%
|0%
|12%
|8%
|107
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|14
|76%
|23%
|20%
|4.0
|11%
|100%
|0%
|50%
|5
|15
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|16
|41%
|29%
|14%
|8.4
|12%
|0%
|0%
|60%
|25
|YTD
|52%
|20%
|12%
|5.8
|8%
|21%
|11%
|36%
|24
|David Njoku
|TE
|14
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|15
|97%
|17%
|18%
|9.8
|22%
|50%
|17%
|60%
|25
|16
|45%
|10%
|6%
|11.0
|6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|53
|YTD
|49%
|18%
|11%
|9.8
|12%
|32%
|13%
|28%
|23
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
|Name
|POS
|Rts
|Man Tgt%
|Zone Tgt%
|Man TPRR
|Zone TPRR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|WR
|325
|22%
|9%
|24%
|12%
|Rashard Higgins
|WR
|269
|8%
|10%
|10%
|15%
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|260
|12%
|14%
|16%
|22%
|Jarvis Landry
|WR
|256
|17%
|17%
|19%
|29%
|David Njoku
|TE
|246
|13%
|11%
|23%
|17%
|Nick Chubb
|HB
|164
|5%
|7%
|14%
|15%
|Harrison Bryant
|TE
|134
|5%
|7%
|21%
|17%
|Anthony Schwartz
|WR
|125
|5%
|4%
|12%
|13%
|Kareem Hunt
|HB
|107
|5%
|7%
|15%
|27%
|D'Ernest Johnson
|HB
|105
|6%
|5%
|18%
|19%
Rest of season:
- Landry: mid-range WR3
- Peoples-Jones: boom-bust WR4
- Hooper: low-end TE2
- Njoku: low-end TE2
DALLAS COWBOYS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game
|Plays per Minute
|Time of Possession
|Pass Rank
|Run Rank
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|Trail Run
|Close Run
|Lead Run
|2
|6
|9
|14
|19
|16
|6
|9
|17
|27
|24
- Pass-volume environment: Good
- Run-volume environment: Good
- Pass/run tendencies: Pass-balanced
The Cowboys have led by four or more on 65% of plays in their last four games. They have dropped back to pass on 63% of snaps in that timespan — an increase over similar game scripts early in the season (50% drop back rate).
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Dak Prescott
|14
|6.7
|69%
|2.80
|5.4
|22%
|12%
|7%
|9%
|0%
|25
|15
|6.0
|83%
|2.57
|5.9
|33%
|7%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|22
|16
|11.5
|81%
|2.67
|8.5
|27%
|8%
|5%
|7%
|0%
|2
|YTD
|8.4
|77%
|2.65
|7.4
|25%
|6%
|3%
|5%
|13%
|10
Rest of season: low-end QB1
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Ezekiel Elliott
|14
|64%
|36%
|62%
|15%
|20%
|100%
|0%
|53%
|100%
|35
|15
|62%
|53%
|56%
|11%
|18%
|100%
|100%
|67%
|100%
|10
|16
|58%
|35%
|49%
|3%
|4%
|71%
|0%
|44%
|100%
|11
|YTD
|66%
|51%
|60%
|11%
|15%
|73%
|52%
|61%
|91%
|6
|Tony Pollard
|14
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|15
|41%
|40%
|34%
|8%
|21%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|0%
|21
|16
|34%
|31%
|30%
|8%
|21%
|14%
|100%
|33%
|0%
|42
|YTD
|32%
|31%
|25%
|7%
|25%
|28%
|9%
|29%
|9%
|27
Note: Elliott's utilization remains at career lows, but touchdowns are a powerful antidote. The veteran hasn't topped 100 all-purpose yards since Week 6.
Rest of season:
- Elliott: high-end RB2
- Pollard: high-end RB3
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|14
|98%
|16%
|18%
|6.7
|18%
|25%
|33%
|14%
|22
|15
|98%
|13%
|14%
|6.8
|16%
|0%
|11%
|40%
|89
|16
|81%
|29%
|28%
|15.4
|39%
|33%
|10%
|18%
|9
|YTD
|72%
|19%
|16%
|12.3
|23%
|22%
|18%
|18%
|26
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|14
|83%
|30%
|28%
|5.6
|24%
|25%
|13%
|27%
|30
|15
|71%
|32%
|25%
|6.7
|28%
|0%
|22%
|44%
|27
|16
|81%
|13%
|13%
|11.6
|13%
|0%
|0%
|20%
|44
|YTD
|75%
|24%
|20%
|10.9
|26%
|24%
|18%
|30%
|13
|Michael Gallup
|WR
|14
|90%
|20%
|21%
|9.1
|28%
|0%
|20%
|13%
|45
|15
|95%
|11%
|11%
|16.3
|30%
|0%
|22%
|25%
|58
|16
|77%
|11%
|10%
|21.3
|20%
|33%
|10%
|25%
|61
|YTD
|48%
|18%
|10%
|12.4
|15%
|16%
|12%
|22%
|82
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|14
|90%
|7%
|8%
|6.7
|8%
|0%
|0%
|67%
|48
|15
|90%
|22%
|22%
|7.4
|27%
|100%
|33%
|25%
|4
|16
|79%
|24%
|23%
|6.8
|14%
|0%
|30%
|22%
|2
|YTD
|78%
|18%
|16%
|7.3
|14%
|11%
|13%
|30%
|4
Upgrade: Schultz has returned to relevance despite the crowded receiving corps. His range of outcomes is broad, but the upside is high enough to push him into the mid-TE2 territory.
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
|Name
|POS
|Rts
|Man Tgt%
|Zone Tgt%
|Man TPRR
|Zone TPRR
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|500
|14%
|16%
|15%
|19%
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|482
|20%
|20%
|22%
|24%
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|464
|21%
|14%
|25%
|17%
|Ezekiel Elliott
|HB
|389
|9%
|11%
|14%
|16%
|Michael Gallup
|WR
|312
|13%
|10%
|28%
|17%
|Cedrick Wilson
|WR
|306
|11%
|8%
|17%
|15%
|Tony Pollard
|HB
|163
|4%
|9%
|15%
|28%
|Noah Brown
|WR
|152
|3%
|5%
|12%
|20%
|Blake Jarwin
|TE
|126
|2%
|3%
|12%
|12%
Rest of season:
- Lamb: high-end WR2
- Cooper: low-end WR2
- Gallup: mid-range WR4
- Schultz: mid-range TE1
DENVER BRONCOS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game
|Plays per Minute
|Time of Possession
|Pass Rank
|Run Rank
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|Trail Run
|Close Run
|Lead Run
|28
|29
|5
|25
|8
|18
|22
|29
|15
|11
|4
- Pass-volume environment: Below average (downgrade)
- Run-volume environment: Above average
- Pass/run tendencies: Run-balanced
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Teddy Bridgewater
|14
|7.5
|84%
|2.68
|7.2
|31%
|0%
|0%
|4%
|0%
|21
|15
|7.4
|70%
|2.82
|4.5
|24%
|6%
|4%
|8%
|0%
|31
|16
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|YTD
|8.4
|77%
|2.83
|7.2
|25%
|4%
|3%
|7%
|11%
|20
|Drew Lock
|14
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|15
|14.3
|50%
|2.85
|7.3
|15%
|3%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|29
|16
|10.8
|82%
|2.86
|7.0
|24%
|7%
|4%
|8%
|0%
|29
|YTD
|10.6
|66%
|2.70
|6.1
|27%
|1%
|1%
|10%
|0%
|50
Rest of season:
- Bridgewater: low-end QB2
- Lock: low-end QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Javonte Williams
|14
|49%
|38%
|54%
|8%
|14%
|60%
|0%
|56%
|100%
|9
|15
|59%
|45%
|45%
|13%
|22%
|83%
|0%
|62%
|80%
|20
|16
|52%
|47%
|44%
|9%
|18%
|50%
|100%
|50%
|–
|28
|YTD
|51%
|45%
|44%
|11%
|20%
|60%
|39%
|50%
|52%
|13
|Melvin Gordon III
|14
|50%
|60%
|29%
|0%
|0%
|40%
|100%
|33%
|0%
|7
|15
|41%
|45%
|26%
|3%
|10%
|17%
|0%
|38%
|20%
|37
|16
|55%
|47%
|33%
|5%
|13%
|50%
|0%
|50%
|–
|74
|YTD
|47%
|46%
|40%
|6%
|13%
|40%
|50%
|45%
|44%
|20
Note: The Broncos only managed 40 plays and 15 rushing attempts on Sunday against the Raiders, which isn't enough to support a split backfield.
Rest of season:
- Gordon: low-end RB2
- Williams: low-end RB2 with upside
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|14
|96%
|8%
|8%
|16.0
|17%
|0%
|9%
|0%
|90
|15
|93%
|20%
|22%
|16.1
|35%
|0%
|38%
|29%
|86
|16
|81%
|24%
|23%
|12.0
|25%
|0%
|22%
|20%
|60
|YTD
|90%
|18%
|19%
|16.0
|36%
|24%
|22%
|18%
|43
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|14
|82%
|29%
|24%
|5.7
|18%
|0%
|27%
|0%
|50
|15
|79%
|13%
|13%
|16.8
|21%
|0%
|23%
|0%
|135
|16
|81%
|20%
|18%
|12.5
|21%
|0%
|44%
|25%
|50
|YTD
|43%
|22%
|11%
|9.4
|12%
|0%
|13%
|16%
|80
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|14
|71%
|26%
|20%
|8.6
|23%
|0%
|18%
|20%
|74
|15
|95%
|14%
|16%
|18.0
|28%
|100%
|0%
|40%
|19
|16
|89%
|17%
|18%
|13.0
|22%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|81
|YTD
|87%
|16%
|16%
|12.2
|23%
|38%
|13%
|20%
|39
|Noah Fant
|TE
|14
|64%
|24%
|16%
|10.8
|23%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|14
|15
|76%
|21%
|19%
|3.0
|6%
|0%
|8%
|33%
|11
|16
|81%
|20%
|18%
|7.0
|12%
|0%
|22%
|25%
|23
|YTD
|71%
|20%
|17%
|6.2
|13%
|19%
|15%
|34%
|12
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|TE
|14
|54%
|36%
|20%
|2.2
|6%
|0%
|27%
|60%
|4
|15
|31%
|31%
|13%
|6.3
|8%
|0%
|8%
|25%
|17
|16
|22%
|33%
|9%
|29.5
|25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|85
|YTD
|29%
|24%
|8%
|5.9
|6%
|0%
|8%
|53%
|27
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
|Name
|POS
|Rts
|Man Tgt%
|Zone Tgt%
|Man TPRR
|Zone TPRR
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|473
|25%
|18%
|23%
|18%
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|453
|23%
|13%
|23%
|13%
|Noah Fant
|TE
|368
|13%
|19%
|17%
|23%
|Javonte Williams
|HB
|231
|7%
|12%
|16%
|22%
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|230
|12%
|11%
|20%
|23%
|Melvin Gordon III
|HB
|210
|3%
|7%
|8%
|13%
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|TE
|156
|10%
|8%
|28%
|23%
|Kendall Hinton
|WR
|127
|3%
|4%
|11%
|13%
Rest of season:
- Sutton: low-end WR4
- Jeudy: mid-range WR4
- Patrick: free agent
- Fant: high-end TE2
DETROIT LIONS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game
|Plays per Minute
|Time of Possession
|Pass Rank
|Run Rank
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|Trail Run
|Close Run
|Lead Run
|19
|18
|24
|17
|16
|21
|30
|27
|12
|3
|6
- Pass-volume environment: Average
- Run-volume environment: Average
- Pass/run tendencies: Balanced
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Jared Goff
|14
|8.5
|69%
|2.82
|5.5
|31%
|5%
|2%
|5%
|100%
|23
|15
|6.7
|84%
|2.51
|8.3
|25%
|0%
|0%
|7%
|0%
|8
|16
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|YTD
|6.8
|77%
|2.67
|6.5
|21%
|1%
|2%
|7%
|17%
|24
|Tim Boyle
|14
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|15
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|16
|6.0
|77%
|2.48
|5.5
|21%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|23
|YTD
|5.3
|74%
|2.37
|4.6
|25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|55
Rest of season:
- Goff: low-end QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Jamaal Williams
|14
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|15
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|16
|41%
|58%
|26%
|0%
|0%
|43%
|0%
|8%
|10%
|37
|YTD
|28%
|34%
|18%
|5%
|23%
|36%
|33%
|14%
|13%
|48
|Craig Reynolds
|14
|46%
|52%
|36%
|6%
|13%
|50%
|0%
|25%
|0%
|24
|15
|65%
|74%
|40%
|4%
|8%
|67%
|0%
|50%
|50%
|18
|16
|41%
|33%
|43%
|13%
|27%
|43%
|0%
|62%
|30%
|34
|YTD
|10%
|13%
|7%
|1%
|17%
|14%
|0%
|10%
|3%
|86
|Godwin Igwebuike
|14
|44%
|38%
|40%
|0%
|0%
|38%
|0%
|75%
|100%
|55
|15
|18%
|6%
|30%
|8%
|25%
|33%
|0%
|25%
|50%
|61
|16
|16%
|0%
|20%
|0%
|0%
|14%
|0%
|31%
|60%
|89
|YTD
|10%
|5%
|12%
|2%
|13%
|13%
|0%
|16%
|20%
|89
Downgrade: Williams returned to action and reclaimed the lead spot, but the backfield is now a three-way committee. The veteran had a team-high 58% rushing attempts. Reynolds served as the change of pace back and split passing-down duties with Igwebuike. Swift practiced last week and could return in Week 17.
Rest of season:
- Swift: low-end RB1
- Williams: mid-range RB3
- Reynolds: free agent
- Igwebuike: free agent
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|14
|88%
|30%
|31%
|5.4
|20%
|0%
|33%
|36%
|26
|15
|93%
|37%
|40%
|7.1
|43%
|0%
|50%
|20%
|6
|16
|89%
|32%
|31%
|6.5
|34%
|0%
|40%
|10%
|6
|YTD
|80%
|21%
|19%
|6.7
|19%
|9%
|24%
|20%
|30
|Josh Reynolds
|WR
|14
|81%
|15%
|14%
|18.8
|31%
|0%
|11%
|20%
|56
|15
|83%
|26%
|24%
|10.3
|37%
|100%
|20%
|17%
|12
|16
|91%
|16%
|16%
|12.8
|33%
|0%
|10%
|40%
|69
|YTD
|29%
|17%
|6%
|15.1
|14%
|9%
|8%
|30%
|84
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|14
|74%
|16%
|14%
|9.4
|16%
|0%
|11%
|20%
|35
|15
|87%
|13%
|12%
|9.0
|16%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|73
|16
|80%
|18%
|16%
|8.0
|21%
|100%
|10%
|0%
|73
|YTD
|78%
|15%
|14%
|10.4
|21%
|9%
|12%
|19%
|56
|Brock Wright
|TE
|14
|36%
|33%
|14%
|4.0
|7%
|50%
|11%
|60%
|25
|15
|53%
|7%
|4%
|2.0
|1%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|68
|16
|46%
|19%
|9%
|-0.3
|-1%
|0%
|10%
|67%
|32
|YTD
|13%
|20%
|3%
|3.4
|2%
|5%
|1%
|67%
|66
Note: St. Brown has eclipsed the 30% target share mark in four consecutive games (32%, 31%, 40%, 31%) and has three top-six finishes. The rookie began the season operating almost exclusively as a slot receiver, but 32%, 46%, 37% and 32% of his routes have come from outside during this stretch.
He will be an intriguing player to track this offseason. It will be a plus if he stays on the field in two-wide sets.
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
|Name
|POS
|Rts
|Man Tgt%
|Zone Tgt%
|Man TPRR
|Zone TPRR
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|453
|24%
|18%
|26%
|20%
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|446
|13%
|13%
|15%
|14%
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|393
|20%
|16%
|23%
|20%
|D'Andre Swift
|HB
|280
|12%
|15%
|24%
|25%
|Josh Reynolds
|WR
|246
|9%
|9%
|17%
|19%
|Trinity Benson
|WR
|150
|2%
|4%
|7%
|14%
|Quintez Cephus
|WR
|130
|5%
|4%
|12%
|19%
|KhaDarel Hodge
|WR
|120
|4%
|4%
|16%
|15%
|Jamaal Williams
|HB
|109
|2%
|5%
|9%
|24%
Rest of season:
- Hockenson: out for season
- Brown: low-end WR2
- Reynolds: low-end WR4
GREEN BAY PACKERS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game
|Plays per Minute
|Time of Possession
|Pass Rank
|Run Rank
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|Trail Run
|Close Run
|Lead Run
|23
|32
|3
|21
|12
|30
|7
|14
|3
|26
|19
- Pass-volume environment: Below average
- Run-volume environment: Below average
- Pass/run tendencies: Balanced
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Aaron Rodgers
|14
|7.7
|83%
|2.53
|9.2
|28%
|4%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|3
|15
|9.4
|74%
|2.76
|8.7
|36%
|9%
|6%
|8%
|0%
|5
|16
|5.2
|76%
|2.26
|5.9
|21%
|4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|8
|YTD
|8.3
|77%
|2.60
|7.8
|27%
|4%
|3%
|5%
|6%
|7
Rest of season: mid-range QB1
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Aaron Jones
|14
|45%
|20%
|50%
|9%
|15%
|67%
|33%
|50%
|100%
|8
|15
|63%
|57%
|49%
|6%
|11%
|0%
|0%
|67%
|100%
|13
|16
|56%
|50%
|49%
|18%
|35%
|100%
|0%
|63%
|100%
|19
|YTD
|56%
|43%
|52%
|12%
|20%
|43%
|38%
|66%
|98%
|9
|A.J. Dillon
|14
|54%
|60%
|25%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|67%
|50%
|0%
|34
|15
|37%
|30%
|33%
|3%
|9%
|100%
|100%
|33%
|0%
|26
|16
|44%
|38%
|37%
|9%
|25%
|0%
|0%
|38%
|0%
|32
|YTD
|41%
|42%
|29%
|7%
|20%
|61%
|56%
|28%
|2%
|25
Downgrade: With Jones now leading the way in rushing attempts and passing-downs in consecutive games, Dillon returns to RB3 status.
Rest of season:
- Jones: high-end RB2
- Dillon: mid-range RB3
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Davante Adams
|WR
|14
|98%
|33%
|37%
|7.9
|38%
|50%
|36%
|23%
|1
|15
|97%
|20%
|23%
|4.9
|12%
|20%
|33%
|43%
|15
|16
|100%
|38%
|38%
|7.2
|53%
|40%
|38%
|8%
|2
|YTD
|88%
|30%
|31%
|9.8
|36%
|21%
|32%
|22%
|2
|Allen Lazard
|WR
|14
|73%
|24%
|20%
|10.7
|28%
|25%
|27%
|43%
|8
|15
|82%
|14%
|13%
|11.8
|16%
|40%
|33%
|25%
|66
|16
|94%
|16%
|15%
|12.4
|35%
|20%
|25%
|20%
|27
|YTD
|67%
|12%
|10%
|11.7
|14%
|21%
|13%
|26%
|65
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|14
|88%
|14%
|14%
|8.6
|16%
|25%
|18%
|0%
|67
|15
|77%
|25%
|23%
|21.1
|51%
|0%
|22%
|29%
|8
|16
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|YTD
|46%
|17%
|9%
|19.0
|21%
|9%
|11%
|20%
|74
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|WR
|14
|3%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|111
|15
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|16
|83%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|149
|YTD
|20%
|8%
|2%
|10.1
|2%
|0%
|3%
|22%
|165
|Josiah Deguara
|TE
|14
|63%
|12%
|9%
|2.3
|3%
|0%
|9%
|0%
|20
|15
|59%
|24%
|16%
|3.2
|5%
|20%
|11%
|60%
|29
|16
|60%
|14%
|9%
|3.0
|5%
|20%
|13%
|33%
|37
|YTD
|31%
|14%
|5%
|4.3
|3%
|9%
|6%
|40%
|54
Note: Valdes-Scantling missed Week 16 due to COVID-19, and Lazard and St. Brown each saw a boost in routes as a result.
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
|Name
|POS
|Rts
|Man Tgt%
|Zone Tgt%
|Man TPRR
|Zone TPRR
|Davante Adams
|WR
|467
|36%
|30%
|38%
|28%
|Allen Lazard
|WR
|346
|8%
|8%
|10%
|10%
|Aaron Jones
|HB
|275
|12%
|13%
|21%
|20%
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|251
|15%
|6%
|27%
|11%
|Randall Cobb
|WR
|245
|8%
|7%
|16%
|12%
|Robert Tonyan
|TE
|186
|5%
|6%
|14%
|13%
|Josiah Deguara
|TE
|163
|3%
|6%
|10%
|17%
|A.J. Dillon
|HB
|154
|1%
|10%
|6%
|25%
|Marcedes Lewis
|TE
|132
|3%
|7%
|14%
|21%
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|WR
|102
|6%
|1%
|19%
|4%
Rest of season:
- Adams: top-three WR
- Valdes-Scantling: low-end WR3
- Lazard: low-end WR3 while Cobb out Valdes-Scantling are out
- Deguara: low-end TE2
HOUSTON TEXANS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game
|Plays per Minute
|Time of Possession
|Pass Rank
|Run Rank
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|Trail Run
|Close Run
|Lead Run
|31
|14
|29
|19
|14
|15
|31
|15
|18
|2
|18
- Pass-volume environment: Poor
- Run-volume environment: Below average (upgrade)
- Pass/run tendencies: Balanced
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Davis Mills
|14
|6.2
|76%
|2.54
|6.8
|26%
|0%
|4%
|4%
|0%
|16
|15
|7.6
|68%
|2.47
|7.0
|19%
|4%
|0%
|3%
|0%
|15
|16
|7.7
|81%
|2.09
|9.4
|18%
|3%
|0%
|4%
|0%
|9
|YTD
|7.5
|75%
|2.51
|6.7
|21%
|2%
|2%
|7%
|0%
|31
Upgrade: Mills is averaging 276 yards and 1.75 touchdowns per game over his last four complete contests.
Rest of season:
- Mills: mid-range QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Rex Burkhead
|14
|44%
|46%
|39%
|9%
|19%
|67%
|0%
|60%
|33%
|25
|15
|64%
|57%
|45%
|11%
|21%
|100%
|0%
|69%
|100%
|45
|16
|62%
|58%
|53%
|7%
|13%
|100%
|100%
|73%
|100%
|3
|YTD
|31%
|26%
|26%
|5%
|15%
|37%
|40%
|46%
|40%
|53
|Royce Freeman
|14
|54%
|46%
|51%
|16%
|26%
|33%
|0%
|47%
|67%
|20
|15
|15%
|11%
|16%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|74
|16
|35%
|32%
|27%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|18%
|0%
|55
|YTD
|11%
|8%
|9%
|2%
|12%
|11%
|0%
|10%
|14%
|87
|David Johnson
|14
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|15
|20%
|21%
|13%
|4%
|25%
|0%
|0%
|31%
|0%
|58
|16
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|YTD
|32%
|17%
|31%
|8%
|21%
|28%
|0%
|53%
|44%
|59
Waiver: Burkhead topped 60% of snaps for the second time in as many weeks with Johnson out. If Johnson misses again, Burkhead is a high-end RB3. When Johnson returns, this is likely a three-way committee to avoid.
Rest of season:
- Burkhead: high-end RB3 if Johnson is out again; low-end RB3
- Johnson: low-end RB4
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|14
|89%
|23%
|24%
|6.7
|27%
|0%
|29%
|18%
|13
|15
|94%
|34%
|36%
|9.0
|42%
|50%
|43%
|20%
|3
|16
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|YTD
|89%
|24%
|26%
|11.1
|39%
|30%
|31%
|21%
|18
|Nico Collins
|WR
|14
|79%
|21%
|20%
|10.9
|35%
|67%
|14%
|44%
|41
|15
|71%
|18%
|14%
|10.5
|20%
|50%
|14%
|25%
|82
|16
|77%
|19%
|15%
|5.0
|10%
|0%
|20%
|0%
|33
|YTD
|56%
|15%
|11%
|10.4
|15%
|26%
|12%
|32%
|96
|Chris Conley
|WR
|14
|56%
|7%
|4%
|-2.5
|-2%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|75
|15
|48%
|13%
|7%
|1.0
|1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|85
|16
|83%
|13%
|11%
|14.7
|21%
|0%
|10%
|0%
|23
|YTD
|56%
|11%
|7%
|10.5
|10%
|4%
|4%
|34%
|99
|Chris Moore
|WR
|14
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|15
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|16
|37%
|40%
|15%
|2.3
|4%
|0%
|0%
|25%
|56
|YTD
|20%
|18%
|4%
|2.9
|2%
|0%
|5%
|21%
|122
|Brevin Jordan
|TE
|14
|42%
|26%
|13%
|8.0
|17%
|33%
|21%
|33%
|6
|15
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|16
|60%
|24%
|15%
|4.5
|9%
|0%
|30%
|25%
|11
|YTD
|20%
|24%
|6%
|6.7
|5%
|9%
|7%
|23%
|39
Note: Cooks missed Week 16 due to COVID-19.
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
|Name
|POS
|Rts
|Man Tgt%
|Zone Tgt%
|Man TPRR
|Zone TPRR
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|489
|29%
|27%
|26%
|24%
|Chris Conley
|WR
|309
|10%
|6%
|14%
|8%
|Nico Collins
|WR
|307
|7%
|12%
|11%
|17%
|Jordan Akins
|TE
|203
|7%
|7%
|15%
|15%
|Pharaoh Brown
|TE
|182
|6%
|8%
|17%
|18%
|David Johnson
|HB
|162
|8%
|8%
|18%
|23%
|Rex Burkhead
|HB
|145
|6%
|5%
|20%
|15%
|Danny Amendola
|WR
|127
|7%
|6%
|22%
|21%
|Royce Freeman
|HB
|112
|0%
|4%
|0%
|14%
|Chris Moore
|WR
|105
|6%
|3%
|20%
|17%
|Brevin Jordan
|TE
|104
|7%
|5%
|26%
|24%
Rest of season:
- Cooks: mid-range WR2
- Collins: stash WR5
- Conley: punt play if Cooks misses Week 17
- Jordan: free agent
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game
|Plays per Minute
|Time of Possession
|Pass Rank
|Run Rank
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|Trail Run
|Close Run
|Lead Run
|17
|30
|4
|29
|4
|27
|14
|26
|6
|19
|7
- Pass-volume environment: Poor
- Run-volume environment: Good
- Pass/run tendencies: Run-heavy
The Colts are 32nd in dropbacks per game (27.8) since Week 11. They have run the ball 55% of plays during that stretch thanks to trailing by four or more points only 6% of the time.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Carson Wentz
|13
|8.2
|77%
|2.72
|7.2
|42%
|4%
|4%
|4%
|0%
|24
|15
|10.9
|50%
|3.14
|4.8
|71%
|18%
|7%
|7%
|0%
|30
|16
|7.8
|73%
|2.45
|8.0
|39%
|3%
|3%
|6%
|0%
|11
|YTD
|8.3
|73%
|2.75
|7.0
|34%
|6%
|5%
|5%
|10%
|15
Note: Wentz is out for Week 17 due to COVID-19. Sam Ehlinger will start.
Rest of season: mid-range QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Jonathan Taylor
|13
|76%
|68%
|40%
|0%
|0%
|75%
|75%
|40%
|–
|3
|15
|98%
|76%
|79%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|0%
|100%
|–
|2
|16
|78%
|84%
|54%
|8%
|11%
|100%
|100%
|80%
|0%
|24
|YTD
|68%
|67%
|48%
|10%
|18%
|81%
|80%
|55%
|6%
|1
|Nyheim Hines
|13
|19%
|6%
|40%
|18%
|40%
|0%
|0%
|60%
|–
|29
|15
|19%
|0%
|43%
|17%
|33%
|33%
|0%
|14%
|–
|34
|16
|26%
|9%
|32%
|4%
|13%
|100%
|0%
|20%
|100%
|61
|YTD
|33%
|12%
|38%
|10%
|24%
|30%
|0%
|37%
|95%
|44
Rest of season:
- Taylor: No. 1 RB
- Hines: mid-range RB4
- Mack: stash RB5
Receivers and tight ends:
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|13
|100%
|33%
|36%
|7.5
|33%
|33%
|33%
|75%
|17
|15
|79%
|45%
|42%
|14.8
|56%
|0%
|50%
|80%
|101
|16
|100%
|39%
|46%
|5.3
|32%
|0%
|33%
|42%
|19
|YTD
|97%
|23%
|26%
|10.8
|33%
|23%
|36%
|35%
|17
|Zach Pascal
|WR
|13
|68%
|18%
|14%
|9.3
|15%
|33%
|33%
|0%
|77
|15
|86%
|17%
|17%
|16.5
|25%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|84
|16
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|YTD
|86%
|14%
|15%
|9.5
|17%
|19%
|10%
|33%
|68
|T.Y. Hilton
|WR
|13
|76%
|11%
|9%
|11.0
|12%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|62
|15
|50%
|14%
|8%
|6.0
|5%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|88
|16
|86%
|19%
|19%
|13.6
|34%
|50%
|33%
|40%
|22
|YTD
|32%
|17%
|7%
|12.3
|10%
|13%
|10%
|28%
|104
|Jack Doyle
|WR
|13
|36%
|11%
|5%
|6.0
|3%
|0%
|17%
|0%
|38
|15
|43%
|17%
|8%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|58
|16
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|55
|YTD
|47%
|17%
|9%
|6.9
|8%
|6%
|9%
|39%
|28
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|13
|20%
|25%
|5%
|-1.0
|-1%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|45
|15
|64%
|11%
|8%
|15.0
|11%
|100%
|50%
|0%
|63
|16
|76%
|9%
|8%
|5.0
|5%
|0%
|11%
|0%
|22
|YTD
|42%
|16%
|8%
|11.4
|11%
|19%
|7%
|41%
|29
Waiver/Monitoring: Alie-Cox could see more work with Doyle battling ankle and knee injuries. The massive tight end saw a season-high 76% routes with Doyle knocked out of Week 16.
Waiver/Monitoring: Hilton could see more work if Pascal can't return from the COVID-19 list. He was in a route on 86% of the Colts' dropbacks.
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
|Name
|POS
|Rts
|Man Tgt%
|Zone Tgt%
|Man TPRR
|Zone TPRR
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|496
|28%
|24%
|23%
|21%
|Zach Pascal
|WR
|440
|15%
|13%
|13%
|13%
|Jonathan Taylor
|HB
|249
|8%
|12%
|12%
|22%
|Jack Doyle
|TE
|237
|8%
|10%
|14%
|18%
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|219
|9%
|7%
|16%
|14%
|Nyheim Hines
|HB
|188
|6%
|13%
|18%
|27%
|T.Y. Hilton
|WR
|171
|9%
|6%
|22%
|16%
|Parris Campbell
|WR
|118
|5%
|4%
|16%
|15%
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|108
|5%
|6%
|18%
|23%
Rest of season:
- Pittman: low-end WR2
- Hilton: low-end WR4 while Pascal is out
- Doyle: low-end TE2
- Alie-Cox: high-end TE2 if Doyle is out
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game
|Plays per Minute
|Time of Possession
|Pass Rank
|Run Rank
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|Trail Run
|Close Run
|Lead Run
|25
|4
|31
|7
|26
|19
|20
|18
|14
|13
|15
- Pass-volume environment: Good
- Run-volume environment: Poor
- Pass/run tendencies: Pass-balanced
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Trevor Lawrence
|14
|8.1
|74%
|2.68
|5.5
|16%
|0%
|2%
|7%
|0%
|29
|15
|6.9
|85%
|2.91
|5.5
|26%
|16%
|2%
|7%
|0%
|24
|16
|10.9
|80%
|3.06
|7.2
|33%
|10%
|7%
|2%
|40%
|17
|YTD
|8.3
|72%
|2.85
|5.9
|25%
|10%
|5%
|5%
|21%
|23
Rest of season: low-end QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|James Robinson
|14
|64%
|75%
|53%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|0%
|21%
|0%
|66
|15
|84%
|72%
|67%
|12%
|15%
|50%
|100%
|64%
|77%
|6
|16
|15%
|10%
|13%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|20%
|13%
|0%
|73
|YTD
|55%
|50%
|45%
|9%
|17%
|47%
|53%
|31%
|44%
|19
|Dare Ogunbowale
|14
|7%
|0%
|9%
|6%
|50%
|0%
|0%
|14%
|0%
|54
|15
|14%
|4%
|16%
|6%
|29%
|50%
|0%
|29%
|23%
|69
|16
|83%
|59%
|76%
|11%
|13%
|100%
|20%
|88%
|100%
|15
|YTD
|12%
|7%
|11%
|2%
|18%
|19%
|5%
|15%
|20%
|94
Note: Robinson is done for the season (Achilles).
Waiver: Ogunbowale handled every-down duties without any other backs available in the game. Ryquell Armstead will help replace Robinson moving forward, but how the backfield will shake out is anyone's guess. Given how bad the Jaguars' offense is, Ogunbowale is a low-end RB2 even if holds onto his elite utilization. Given that won't likely happen, consider him a high-end RB3.
Rest of season:
- Robinson: out for season
- Ogunbowale: low-end RB2 to high-end RB3
- Hyde: free agent (IR)
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|WR
|14
|98%
|16%
|21%
|8.3
|21%
|0%
|11%
|14%
|36
|15
|91%
|11%
|12%
|15.5
|27%
|67%
|0%
|25%
|81
|16
|89%
|33%
|37%
|11.2
|38%
|50%
|33%
|31%
|20
|YTD
|93%
|18%
|20%
|12.5
|30%
|46%
|15%
|29%
|35
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|14
|79%
|18%
|18%
|14.8
|32%
|0%
|11%
|17%
|46
|15
|96%
|23%
|27%
|8.2
|32%
|0%
|45%
|33%
|22
|16
|93%
|13%
|14%
|18.4
|24%
|25%
|33%
|40%
|48
|YTD
|38%
|17%
|8%
|12.4
|12%
|12%
|11%
|30%
|105
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|WR
|14
|85%
|16%
|18%
|4.2
|9%
|0%
|33%
|17%
|60
|15
|62%
|22%
|18%
|2.7
|7%
|0%
|9%
|0%
|38
|16
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|YTD
|69%
|20%
|17%
|6.0
|12%
|8%
|24%
|18%
|52
|Tavon Austin
|WR
|14
|49%
|22%
|15%
|7.4
|13%
|0%
|22%
|0%
|69
|15
|33%
|20%
|9%
|13.0
|17%
|33%
|18%
|0%
|96
|16
|63%
|24%
|20%
|14.1
|26%
|25%
|22%
|43%
|24
|YTD
|29%
|18%
|7%
|10.6
|9%
|12%
|7%
|21%
|114
|James O'Shaughnessy
|TE
|14
|66%
|20%
|18%
|3.2
|7%
|0%
|0%
|67%
|22
|15
|58%
|17%
|12%
|7.3
|13%
|0%
|9%
|25%
|12
|16
|50%
|17%
|11%
|9.0
|9%
|0%
|11%
|0%
|15
|YTD
|29%
|19%
|7%
|6.5
|5%
|0%
|4%
|27%
|44
Note: Shenault missed Week 16 due to COVID-19.
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
|Name
|POS
|Rts
|Man Tgt%
|Zone Tgt%
|Man TPRR
|Zone TPRR
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|WR
|568
|30%
|16%
|24%
|15%
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|WR
|427
|15%
|18%
|16%
|22%
|James Robinson
|HB
|275
|5%
|11%
|10%
|20%
|Dan Arnold
|TE
|257
|11%
|10%
|17%
|21%
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|233
|11%
|7%
|21%
|16%
|Jamal Agnew
|WR
|185
|14%
|5%
|31%
|14%
|James O'Shaughnessy
|TE
|180
|1%
|10%
|2%
|27%
|Tavon Austin
|WR
|176
|3%
|7%
|10%
|20%
|Carlos Hyde
|HB
|161
|2%
|4%
|5%
|13%
|D.J. Chark Jr.
|WR
|113
|2%
|5%
|11%
|19%
Rest of season:
- Jones: low-end WR4
- Shenault: free agent
- Treadwell: low-end WR4
- O'Shaughnessy: low-end TE2
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game
|Plays per Minute
|Time of Possession
|Pass Rank
|Run Rank
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|Trail Run
|Close Run
|Lead Run
|1
|2
|14
|1
|32
|1
|3
|3
|32
|30
|30
- Pass-volume environment: Good
- Run-volume environment: Below average
- Pass/rush tendencies: Pass-heavy
The Chiefs throw the ball more than the NFL average in all game situations:
- Trailing by four or more: +9%
- Within three points: +7%
- Leading by four or more: +9%
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Patrick Mahomes
|14
|5.9
|91%
|3.00
|10.8
|33%
|4%
|10%
|10%
|0%
|12
|15
|6.7
|76%
|2.78
|8.7
|22%
|6%
|4%
|2%
|0%
|3
|16
|8.8
|83%
|2.94
|8.6
|16%
|0%
|0%
|6%
|0%
|5
|YTD
|7.7
|79%
|2.78
|7.4
|28%
|4%
|6%
|4%
|0%
|5
Rest of season: top-four QB
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Darrel Williams
|14
|35%
|7%
|51%
|14%
|21%
|67%
|0%
|60%
|0%
|19
|15
|30%
|28%
|28%
|0%
|0%
|60%
|100%
|75%
|18%
|71
|16
|42%
|31%
|48%
|10%
|20%
|80%
|33%
|78%
|20%
|23
|YTD
|46%
|36%
|45%
|9%
|16%
|64%
|63%
|57%
|35%
|24
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|14
|35%
|37%
|26%
|14%
|33%
|0%
|0%
|13%
|0%
|10
|15
|70%
|50%
|70%
|10%
|12%
|40%
|0%
|25%
|82%
|38
|16
|30%
|25%
|33%
|3%
|9%
|20%
|33%
|0%
|80%
|26
|YTD
|32%
|35%
|27%
|4%
|12%
|19%
|11%
|9%
|38%
|38
|Derrick Gore
|14
|30%
|33%
|21%
|9%
|33%
|33%
|0%
|27%
|0%
|12
|15
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|16
|28%
|33%
|12%
|10%
|75%
|0%
|0%
|22%
|0%
|21
|YTD
|8%
|12%
|5%
|1%
|23%
|6%
|11%
|4%
|0%
|77
Waiver/Monitoring: Edwards-Helaire is week-to-week due to a collarbone injury. Williams will likely handle a near every-down role with Gore spelling him on early-downs occasionally if Edwards-Helaire is out, making the veteran back a mid-range RB2.
Rest of season:
- Edwards-Helaire: low-end RB2
- Williams: high-end RB4; mid-range RB2 if Edwards-Helaire is out
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|14
|82%
|17%
|18%
|15.5
|48%
|0%
|36%
|25%
|42
|15
|87%
|28%
|29%
|9.1
|40%
|33%
|30%
|25%
|2
|16
|64%
|10%
|7%
|7.0
|5%
|0%
|13%
|0%
|80
|YTD
|82%
|26%
|27%
|10.8
|37%
|28%
|32%
|30%
|5
|Byron Pringle
|WR
|14
|74%
|5%
|5%
|11.0
|8%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|77
|15
|70%
|11%
|10%
|2.5
|4%
|0%
|20%
|25%
|63
|16
|88%
|25%
|24%
|11.4
|31%
|50%
|13%
|14%
|7
|YTD
|52%
|13%
|8%
|12.1
|13%
|16%
|7%
|18%
|54
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|14
|59%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|134
|15
|75%
|5%
|5%
|11.5
|8%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|114
|16
|64%
|10%
|7%
|6.5
|5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|86
|YTD
|63%
|7%
|6%
|11.0
|8%
|12%
|5%
|27%
|110
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|14
|31%
|20%
|9%
|22.5
|35%
|0%
|7%
|0%
|57
|15
|42%
|19%
|10%
|10.0
|15%
|33%
|20%
|0%
|87
|16
|48%
|31%
|17%
|7.2
|14%
|0%
|25%
|40%
|35
|YTD
|56%
|18%
|13%
|7.6
|13%
|16%
|9%
|32%
|49
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|14
|82%
|17%
|18%
|5.0
|15%
|0%
|21%
|25%
|24
|15
|87%
|30%
|32%
|7.8
|37%
|33%
|10%
|31%
|1
|16
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|YTD
|81%
|22%
|22%
|7.6
|22%
|8%
|24%
|25%
|2
|Noah Gray
|TE
|14
|18%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|75
|15
|19%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|61
|16
|88%
|7%
|7%
|4.5
|4%
|0%
|13%
|0%
|34
|YTD
|18%
|7%
|2%
|3.6
|1%
|8%
|1%
|67%
|78
Monitoring: Kelce missed Week 16 due to COVID-19. Gray was in a route an impressive 88% of dropbacks.
Monitoring: With Hill coming off the COVID-19 list Saturday, he may not have been 100%: He was only in a route on 64% of the Chiefs' dropbacks. Pringle saw his highest target share of the season (25%) and scored two touchdowns.
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
|Name
|POS
|Rts
|Man Tgt%
|Zone Tgt%
|Man TPRR
|Zone TPRR
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|536
|34%
|24%
|31%
|25%
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|531
|26%
|21%
|24%
|22%
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|414
|3%
|6%
|4%
|9%
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|374
|13%
|14%
|19%
|19%
|Byron Pringle
|WR
|331
|7%
|9%
|10%
|15%
|Darrel Williams
|HB
|292
|4%
|10%
|7%
|18%
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|HB
|185
|5%
|4%
|13%
|13%
|Noah Gray
|TE
|113
|1%
|1%
|3%
|6%
|Josh Gordon
|WR
|109
|3%
|2%
|11%
|11%
|Jerick McKinnon
|HB
|102
|1%
|3%
|5%
|17%
Rest of season:
- Kelce: top-three TE
- Hill: top-three WR
- Pringle: low-end WR3 if Kelce is out again
- Hardman: free agent
- Gray: punt play TE if Kelce is out again
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game
|Plays per Minute
|Time of Possession
|Pass Rank
|Run Rank
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|Trail Run
|Close Run
|Lead Run
|16
|21
|21
|10
|23
|7
|11
|24
|26
|22
|9
- Pass-volume environment: Above average
- Run-volume environment: Poor
- Pass/run tendencies: Pass-balanced
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Derek Carr
|14
|4.2
|86%
|2.61
|5.8
|16%
|0%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|22
|15
|9.0
|78%
|2.81
|6.2
|19%
|4%
|5%
|5%
|0%
|20
|16
|6.0
|83%
|2.67
|8.0
|27%
|13%
|7%
|7%
|0%
|22
|YTD
|8.4
|78%
|2.71
|7.8
|20%
|6%
|3%
|6%
|7%
|14
Rest of season: low-end QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Josh Jacobs
|14
|73%
|69%
|61%
|14%
|19%
|0%
|0%
|83%
|92%
|23
|15
|64%
|58%
|52%
|11%
|18%
|60%
|0%
|10%
|100%
|19
|16
|70%
|68%
|58%
|13%
|17%
|60%
|0%
|0%
|–
|20
|YTD
|53%
|50%
|42%
|11%
|22%
|54%
|43%
|25%
|52%
|16
|Peyton Barber
|14
|11%
|8%
|12%
|7%
|50%
|0%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|45
|15
|19%
|19%
|18%
|3%
|13%
|0%
|0%
|10%
|0%
|46
|16
|17%
|13%
|10%
|4%
|33%
|0%
|0%
|11%
|–
|30
|YTD
|11%
|14%
|6%
|2%
|28%
|7%
|14%
|7%
|1%
|78
|Jalen Richard
|14
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|15
|16%
|0%
|20%
|0%
|0%
|20%
|0%
|80%
|0%
|92
|16
|14%
|3%
|26%
|4%
|14%
|40%
|0%
|89%
|–
|68
|YTD
|8%
|2%
|10%
|2%
|21%
|14%
|0%
|35%
|10%
|109
Downgrade: Jacobs has lost the passing-down work back to Richard, but his routes haven't fallen much due to the Raiders' ability to avoid LDD situations (14% and 13%) over the last two games. They also didn't use the two-minute offense in Week 16, despite using it the 10th-most on the season (11%). As a result, Jacobs should continue to see most of the rushing work but is now a mid-range RB2 rather than a high-end RB2 option.
Rest of season:
- Jacobs: mid-range RB2
- Richard: low-end RB4
- Barber: upside-stash RB5
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Hunter Renfrow
|WR
|14
|96%
|30%
|33%
|4.1
|33%
|50%
|44%
|36%
|3
|15
|89%
|14%
|14%
|5.8
|9%
|50%
|0%
|0%
|59
|16
|77%
|13%
|13%
|15.7
|33%
|100%
|0%
|33%
|29
|YTD
|78%
|23%
|21%
|6.5
|16%
|23%
|25%
|25%
|11
|Zay Jones
|WR
|14
|82%
|15%
|14%
|2.8
|10%
|0%
|22%
|0%
|59
|15
|91%
|24%
|25%
|18.3
|51%
|0%
|44%
|11%
|20
|16
|84%
|28%
|29%
|5.4
|26%
|0%
|20%
|57%
|38
|YTD
|54%
|15%
|10%
|15.6
|18%
|13%
|13%
|20%
|79
|Bryan Edwards
|WR
|14
|67%
|9%
|7%
|11.3
|19%
|0%
|11%
|33%
|73
|15
|80%
|12%
|11%
|6.3
|8%
|50%
|11%
|0%
|33
|16
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|YTD
|75%
|11%
|9%
|15.1
|17%
|23%
|13%
|20%
|64
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|14
|86%
|14%
|14%
|6.0
|21%
|50%
|11%
|0%
|30
|15
|93%
|23%
|25%
|2.4
|7%
|0%
|11%
|33%
|7
|16
|90%
|15%
|17%
|9.3
|26%
|0%
|60%
|25%
|9
|YTD
|46%
|14%
|8%
|7.8
|7%
|13%
|6%
|28%
|25
Monitoring: Moreau has two top-10 finishes and continues to see elite route participation while Darren Waller is out. He is still only a high-end TE2 option if Waller can't go given his low TPRR in a below-average offense.
Downgrade: The Raiders opted to use more 12 personnel (25%) in a non-trailing script, possibly due to the strength of Denvers' secondary, which pushed Renfrow's routes below 80%. With Renfrow's value again attached to the use of 11 personnel, his weekly floor takes a hit.
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
|Name
|POS
|Rts
|Man Tgt%
|Zone Tgt%
|Man TPRR
|Zone TPRR
|Hunter Renfrow
|WR
|466
|18%
|20%
|20%
|22%
|Bryan Edwards
|WR
|447
|17%
|6%
|22%
|7%
|Darren Waller
|TE
|331
|17%
|14%
|27%
|23%
|Zay Jones
|WR
|323
|9%
|10%
|17%
|15%
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|272
|9%
|7%
|16%
|14%
|Josh Jacobs
|HB
|252
|3%
|14%
|9%
|26%
|Henry Ruggs III
|WR
|217
|10%
|5%
|24%
|13%
|DeSean Jackson
|WR
|179
|8%
|5%
|24%
|14%
|Kenyan Drake
|HB
|166
|2%
|9%
|9%
|27%
Rest of season:
- Renfrow: low-end WR2
- Waller: top-five TE
- Moreau: high-end TE2 while Waller is out
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game
|Plays per Minute
|Time of Possession
|Pass Rank
|Run Rank
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|Trail Run
|Close Run
|Lead Run
|11
|5
|23
|4
|29
|2
|9
|2
|31
|24
|31
- Pass-volume environment: Good
- Run-volume environment: Poor
- Pass/run tendencies: Pass-heavy
The Chargers throw the ball more than the NFL average in all game situations:
- Trailing by four or more: +8%
- Within three points: +4%
- Leading by four or more: +9%
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Justin Herbert
|14
|8.2
|77%
|2.99
|8.9
|31%
|6%
|6%
|6%
|33%
|5
|15
|9.9
|71%
|3.02
|6.2
|39%
|6%
|7%
|0%
|25%
|4
|16
|7.5
|84%
|2.83
|9.6
|28%
|0%
|10%
|3%
|0%
|12
|YTD
|7.7
|77%
|2.70
|7.6
|29%
|7%
|5%
|4%
|17%
|3
Rest of season: mid-range QB1
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Austin Ekeler
|14
|46%
|34%
|47%
|13%
|24%
|33%
|33%
|30%
|100%
|13
|15
|34%
|33%
|33%
|11%
|29%
|22%
|25%
|33%
|36%
|5
|16
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|YTD
|59%
|50%
|53%
|14%
|22%
|59%
|43%
|57%
|78%
|2
|Justin Jackson
|14
|30%
|26%
|28%
|3%
|11%
|0%
|33%
|30%
|0%
|41
|15
|53%
|36%
|51%
|3%
|5%
|11%
|0%
|78%
|64%
|24
|16
|73%
|61%
|70%
|25%
|29%
|100%
|0%
|71%
|100%
|1
|YTD
|18%
|15%
|16%
|4%
|20%
|9%
|4%
|25%
|13%
|57
|Joshua Kelley
|14
|27%
|29%
|11%
|3%
|25%
|67%
|0%
|40%
|0%
|43
|15
|16%
|19%
|9%
|0%
|0%
|67%
|50%
|0%
|7%
|65
|16
|27%
|28%
|25%
|3%
|10%
|0%
|0%
|29%
|0%
|60
|YTD
|13%
|10%
|11%
|1%
|8%
|20%
|9%
|18%
|8%
|104
Note: Ekeler was activated off the reserve COVID-19 list yesterday.
Rest of season:
- Ekeler: top-three RB
- Jackson: RB5 stash
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|14
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|15
|79%
|27%
|26%
|14.9
|38%
|20%
|36%
|44%
|10
|16
|84%
|15%
|16%
|7.2
|15%
|0%
|33%
|20%
|58
|YTD
|86%
|24%
|25%
|9.0
|29%
|17%
|31%
|31%
|10
|Mike Williams
|WR
|14
|92%
|18%
|20%
|2.8
|7%
|0%
|13%
|17%
|40
|15
|77%
|28%
|26%
|12.2
|32%
|40%
|18%
|22%
|46
|16
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|YTD
|78%
|20%
|19%
|11.1
|27%
|26%
|15%
|27%
|20
|Josh Palmer
|WR
|14
|94%
|21%
|23%
|9.9
|28%
|25%
|25%
|43%
|15
|15
|49%
|5%
|3%
|13.0
|4%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|91
|16
|95%
|15%
|19%
|11.2
|28%
|100%
|17%
|33%
|21
|YTD
|36%
|14%
|6%
|10.3
|8%
|10%
|6%
|35%
|88
|Jalen Guyton
|TE
|14
|72%
|12%
|10%
|25.0
|30%
|0%
|13%
|0%
|14
|15
|42%
|11%
|6%
|8.5
|5%
|20%
|9%
|50%
|36
|16
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|YTD
|58%
|9%
|6%
|12.7
|11%
|12%
|9%
|26%
|77
|Jared Cook
|TE
|14
|69%
|21%
|17%
|8.4
|17%
|75%
|13%
|60%
|15
|15
|67%
|21%
|17%
|6.7
|11%
|0%
|9%
|50%
|23
|16
|68%
|19%
|16%
|7.4
|15%
|0%
|17%
|40%
|19
|YTD
|66%
|17%
|13%
|8.5
|15%
|21%
|17%
|21%
|18
Waiver: Mike Williams will miss Week 17 due to COVID-19, making Palmer a viable WR3. The rookie has WR15 and WR21 finishes filling in for Allen and Williams.
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
|Name
|POS
|Rts
|Man Tgt%
|Zone Tgt%
|Man TPRR
|Zone TPRR
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|556
|35%
|21%
|33%
|20%
|Mike Williams
|WR
|496
|22%
|19%
|22%
|21%
|Jared Cook
|TE
|420
|14%
|12%
|18%
|16%
|Jalen Guyton
|WR
|371
|5%
|6%
|7%
|10%
|Austin Ekeler
|HB
|337
|7%
|17%
|12%
|26%
|Josh Palmer
|WR
|237
|5%
|6%
|12%
|13%
|Donald Parham
|TE
|155
|6%
|4%
|21%
|15%
|Justin Jackson
|HB
|100
|1%
|5%
|3%
|29%
Rest of season:
- Allen: low-end WR1
- Williams: high-end WR3
- Palmer: high-end WR3 while Williams is out
- Cook: mid-range TE2
LOS ANGELES RAMS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game
|Plays per Minute
|Time of Possession
|Pass Rank
|Run Rank
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|Trail Run
|Close Run
|Lead Run
|26
|16
|25
|15
|18
|10
|5
|13
|23
|28
|20
- Pass-volume environment: Average
- Run-volume environment: Average
- Pass/run tendencies: Pass-balanced
The Rams drop back to pass more than the league average in all game scripts and situations:
- Trailing by four or more points: +2%
- Within three points: +5%
- Trailing by four or more points: +1%
- Neutral first downs: +8%
- Inside the five: +18%
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Matthew Stafford
|14
|9.0
|79%
|2.59
|9.6
|27%
|0%
|0%
|9%
|0%
|7
|15
|8.0
|86%
|2.78
|8.4
|33%
|10%
|0%
|12%
|0%
|14
|16
|9.2
|61%
|2.89
|5.3
|34%
|6%
|3%
|0%
|0%
|24
|YTD
|8.8
|75%
|2.65
|8.1
|25%
|6%
|2%
|4%
|8%
|6
Monitoring: Stafford has fallen outside of the top-12 fantasy passers in consecutive outings, but the Rams remain a top-five offense. Stafford should bounce back soon, given his weapons and the teams' commitment to throwing the ball inside the five-yard line.
Rest of season: mid-range QB1
Running Backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Sony Michel
|14
|100%
|95%
|70%
|3%
|4%
|100%
|0%
|100%
|0%
|32
|15
|73%
|62%
|68%
|7%
|10%
|100%
|0%
|92%
|0%
|16
|16
|90%
|84%
|74%
|11%
|14%
|100%
|100%
|90%
|100%
|8
|YTD
|44%
|46%
|34%
|4%
|12%
|48%
|38%
|42%
|46%
|37
|Darrell Henderson
|14
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|15
|27%
|21%
|22%
|7%
|25%
|0%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|54
|16
|7%
|3%
|8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10%
|0%
|71
|YTD
|52%
|41%
|48%
|8%
|15%
|49%
|54%
|47%
|49%
|23
|Jake Funk
|14
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|15
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|16
|3%
|3%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|94
|YTD
|2%
|1%
|2%
|0%
|0%
|3%
|0%
|5%
|6%
|157
Upgrade: With Henderson out at least the next three weeks, Michel's every-down role should be safe.
Waiver/Monitoring: Cam Akers — amazingly — has a chance to play this weekend, according to Sean McVay. The second-year back is six months removed from an Achilles injury, and the Rams need the help with Henderson on IR. Initially, some reported Akers was activated so he could count 2021 towards his pension, but as of now, he is next up if Michel goes down.
It is hard to fathom Akers having much of a role unless injury strikes, but he is worth a pickup if your league championship happens to be on Week 18.
Rest of season:
- Darrell Henderson: free agent
- Sony Michel: low-end RB1 while Henderson is out; potentially a high-end RB3 after
- Cam Akers: stash RB5
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|14
|100%
|45%
|52%
|8.3
|48%
|50%
|30%
|33%
|2
|15
|97%
|38%
|43%
|10.1
|54%
|100%
|27%
|42%
|1
|16
|100%
|32%
|33%
|6.6
|24%
|20%
|18%
|33%
|10
|YTD
|97%
|31%
|33%
|8.6
|33%
|25%
|28%
|22%
|1
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|14
|89%
|20%
|21%
|6.2
|14%
|25%
|40%
|33%
|11
|15
|95%
|10%
|11%
|16.3
|22%
|0%
|36%
|33%
|103
|16
|97%
|22%
|22%
|13.4
|32%
|60%
|55%
|25%
|28
|YTD
|30%
|20%
|7%
|14.1
|11%
|13%
|21%
|21%
|57
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|14
|92%
|10%
|10%
|21.0
|24%
|25%
|10%
|33%
|29
|15
|100%
|6%
|7%
|11.0
|10%
|0%
|9%
|0%
|62
|16
|100%
|16%
|17%
|19.8
|36%
|20%
|0%
|33%
|102
|YTD
|88%
|15%
|15%
|14.2
|24%
|21%
|13%
|27%
|33
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|14
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|15
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|16
|84%
|19%
|17%
|3.7
|7%
|0%
|18%
|33%
|13
|YTD
|74%
|15%
|13%
|5.3
|8%
|15%
|13%
|27%
|20
Note: Cooper Kupp has four touchdowns on receptions thrown inside the five-yard line — tied for first in the NFL with Davante Adams. The Rams' pass-heavy nature in close is another driver to Kupp's massive success in 2021.
Note: Beckham now has four top-36 finishes in five games since the Rams' bye week. The Rams utilize 11 personnel the most in the NFL (83%), which means Beckham is almost always on the field in passing situations.
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
|Name
|POS
|Rts
|Man Tgt%
|Zone Tgt%
|Man TPRR
|Zone TPRR
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|533
|38%
|31%
|35%
|31%
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|481
|12%
|15%
|13%
|16%
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|406
|11%
|12%
|14%
|15%
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|340
|17%
|13%
|26%
|19%
|Robert Woods
|WR
|305
|9%
|13%
|12%
|24%
|Darrell Henderson
|HB
|264
|7%
|7%
|16%
|13%
|Sony Michel
|HB
|189
|3%
|5%
|8%
|14%
Rest of season:
- Kupp: top-six WR
- Beckham: mid-range WR3
- Jefferson: mid-range WR3
- Higbee: high-end TE2
MIAMI DOLPHINS: Monday Night Football (only commentary and ranks updated)
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game
|Plays per Minute
|Time of Possession
|Pass Rank
|Run Rank
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|Trail Run
|Close Run
|Lead Run
|12
|12
|19
|8
|25
|4
|4
|12
|29
|29
|21
- Pass-volume environment: Above average (downgrade)
- Run-volume environment: Below average (upgrade)
- Pass/run tendencies: Balanced
The Dolphins have run the ball on 47% of plays over the last five games and now lead the league in 12 personnel utilization (62%). They still rank highly in pass rate against the league average for the season, but their approach is evolving.
Passing versus the NFL average by game situation:
- Trailing by four or more: +6%
- Within three points: +6%
- Leading by four or more: +1%
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Tua Tagovailoa
|12
|3.8
|87%
|2.20
|7.4
|47%
|8%
|3%
|6%
|0%
|20
|13
|7.2
|87%
|2.38
|6.0
|41%
|4%
|2%
|5%
|0%
|13
|15
|10.0
|62%
|2.68
|7.3
|58%
|10%
|10%
|3%
|0%
|14
|YTD
|7.2
|77%
|2.48
|7.1
|44%
|5%
|5%
|4%
|18%
|26
Rest of season: mid-range QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Myles Gaskin
|12
|50%
|42%
|50%
|6%
|13%
|20%
|100%
|55%
|0%
|13
|13
|64%
|63%
|49%
|5%
|9%
|100%
|0%
|75%
|69%
|34
|15
|36%
|25%
|31%
|0%
|0%
|29%
|0%
|13%
|–
|34
|YTD
|55%
|50%
|45%
|11%
|21%
|0%
|35%
|46%
|40%
|18
|Duke Johnson Jr.
|12
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|13
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|15
|57%
|55%
|28%
|4%
|11%
|57%
|100%
|38%
|–
|1
|YTD
|5%
|8%
|2%
|0%
|10%
|7%
|12%
|2%
|0%
|90
|Salvon Ahmed
|12
|18%
|13%
|17%
|3%
|17%
|40%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|56
|13
|32%
|33%
|16%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|31%
|57
|15
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|YTD
|18%
|16%
|14%
|4%
|21%
|0%
|0%
|6%
|5%
|77
Downgrade: The Dolphins are resolute in their commitment to rotate their backfield. On Monday night, Johnson, Gaskin and Lindsay all played a significant percentage of snaps (35%, 31% and 29%, respectively). Johnson and Lindsay each handled 42% of rushing attempts, and Gaskin saw the most routes (47%).
Rest of season:
- Gaskin: low-end RB3
- Johnson: low-end RB3 with a chance to be the lead back for Miami (no one knows)
- Lindsay: low-end RB4
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|12
|78%
|37%
|32%
|7.8
|66%
|33%
|57%
|30%
|1
|13
|84%
|30%
|28%
|8.2
|32%
|0%
|36%
|45%
|15
|15
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|YTD
|82%
|23%
|23%
|7.1
|21%
|7%
|26%
|30%
|18
|DeVante Parker
|WR
|12
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|13
|71%
|16%
|13%
|11.6
|21%
|0%
|18%
|20%
|29
|15
|97%
|30%
|35%
|12.0
|42%
|25%
|43%
|44%
|13
|YTD
|43%
|22%
|11%
|12.6
|19%
|13%
|13%
|29%
|65
|Albert Wilson
|WR
|12
|47%
|40%
|19%
|-1.8
|-9%
|0%
|29%
|17%
|58
|13
|62%
|26%
|18%
|4.3
|11%
|0%
|18%
|29%
|52
|15
|56%
|12%
|8%
|25.0
|19%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|73
|YTD
|36%
|18%
|7%
|5.6
|6%
|3%
|8%
|32%
|110
|Isaiah Ford
|WR
|12
|19%
|33%
|6%
|12.5
|21%
|33%
|0%
|50%
|97
|13
|18%
|13%
|3%
|3.0
|1%
|33%
|9%
|100%
|48
|15
|44%
|21%
|12%
|12.7
|15%
|0%
|29%
|0%
|33
|YTD
|11%
|20%
|3%
|9.7
|3%
|7%
|3%
|23%
|119
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|12
|89%
|10%
|10%
|3.7
|9%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|27
|13
|78%
|29%
|26%
|7.5
|27%
|33%
|18%
|50%
|7
|15
|78%
|29%
|27%
|6.7
|18%
|25%
|14%
|71%
|10
|YTD
|78%
|20%
|19%
|8.8
|22%
|13%
|20%
|41%
|7
Note: Waddle returned to action and dominated with 46% of the targets.
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
|Name
|POS
|Rts
|Man Tgt%
|Zone Tgt%
|Man TPRR
|Zone TPRR
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|497
|25%
|22%
|26%
|22%
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|467
|21%
|17%
|22%
|18%
|Myles Gaskin
|HB
|263
|8%
|11%
|17%
|21%
|DeVante Parker
|WR
|261
|14%
|10%
|26%
|20%
|Durham Smythe
|TE
|240
|5%
|6%
|10%
|13%
|Albert Wilson
|WR
|216
|8%
|8%
|21%
|17%
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|189
|5%
|5%
|13%
|13%
|Adam Shaheen
|TE
|133
|2%
|4%
|11%
|13%
|Preston Williams
|WR
|106
|3%
|3%
|16%
|15%
Rest of season:
- Waddle: mid-range WR2
- Parker: high-end WR3
- Gesicki: mid-range TE1
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game
|Plays per Minute
|Time of Possession
|Pass Rank
|Run Rank
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|Trail Run
|Close Run
|Lead Run
|11
|12
|20
|23
|10
|23
|10
|21
|10
|23
|12
Pass-volume environment: Average
Run-volume environment: Above average
Pass/run tendencies: Balanced
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Kirk Cousins
|14
|11.7
|55%
|2.45
|7.0
|18%
|3%
|3%
|0%
|0%
|19
|15
|12.9
|60%
|2.95
|3.6
|23%
|0%
|7%
|13%
|0%
|23
|16
|9.8
|78%
|2.72
|8.3
|18%
|5%
|7%
|7%
|0%
|10
|YTD
|8.3
|77%
|2.58
|7.4
|26%
|3%
|3%
|4%
|5%
|9
Rest of season: low-end QB1
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Dalvin Cook
|14
|77%
|77%
|60%
|10%
|15%
|75%
|100%
|73%
|100%
|1
|15
|89%
|88%
|72%
|10%
|9%
|100%
|0%
|76%
|100%
|23
|16
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|YTD
|53%
|54%
|41%
|8%
|17%
|77%
|55%
|42%
|49%
|12
|Alexander Mattison
|14
|19%
|17%
|17%
|3%
|20%
|25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|51
|15
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|16
|75%
|68%
|73%
|11%
|13%
|100%
|50%
|75%
|100%
|13
|YTD
|33%
|31%
|28%
|6%
|19%
|18%
|9%
|24%
|23%
|39
|Kene Nwangwu
|14
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|15
|8%
|9%
|6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|12%
|0%
|60
|16
|19%
|26%
|14%
|6%
|33%
|0%
|50%
|0%
|0%
|57
|YTD
|3%
|3%
|2%
|1%
|36%
|2%
|5%
|2%
|0%
|121
Monitoring: Cook (unvaccinated) was placed on the COVID-19 list last Thursday, so he has a chance to play if he tests negative on Sunday before the game against the Packers. Mattison is an RB1 again against the Packers if Cook doesn't play.
Rest of season:
- Cook: top-six RB
- Mattison: mid-range RB1 if Cook is out
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|14
|100%
|42%
|48%
|13.6
|56%
|80%
|44%
|36%
|9
|15
|100%
|30%
|45%
|17.3
|60%
|33%
|55%
|33%
|16
|16
|98%
|30%
|36%
|16.2
|60%
|50%
|45%
|15%
|12
|YTD
|94%
|26%
|30%
|13.4
|48%
|39%
|34%
|25%
|3
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|14
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|15
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|16
|41%
|17%
|8%
|9.0
|8%
|0%
|9%
|33%
|63
|YTD
|76%
|19%
|17%
|9.5
|20%
|21%
|18%
|24%
|23
|K.J. Osborn
|WR
|14
|89%
|28%
|28%
|14.6
|34%
|20%
|44%
|13%
|17
|15
|94%
|11%
|15%
|5.3
|6%
|0%
|9%
|0%
|64
|16
|82%
|19%
|19%
|15.1
|30%
|50%
|18%
|14%
|15
|YTD
|75%
|15%
|13%
|9.9
|16%
|11%
|18%
|18%
|44
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|14
|80%
|7%
|7%
|3.5
|2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|31
|15
|81%
|13%
|15%
|19.3
|22%
|33%
|18%
|0%
|48
|16
|91%
|13%
|14%
|3.4
|5%
|0%
|9%
|20%
|18
|YTD
|72%
|17%
|15%
|6.1
|11%
|21%
|14%
|25%
|16
Monitoring: Thielen reaggravated his high-ankle sprain and is questionable to play in Week 17.
Waiver/Upgrade: Osborn posted a top-15 finish in Week 16 with Thielen knocked from the game. In games Thielen has missed or left early, Osborn now has WR21, WR17, WR64 and WR15 finishes.
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
|Name
|POS
|Rts
|Man Tgt%
|Zone Tgt%
|Man TPRR
|Zone TPRR
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|540
|37%
|28%
|32%
|25%
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|442
|20%
|17%
|22%
|18%
|K.J. Osborn
|WR
|427
|17%
|13%
|16%
|16%
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|401
|13%
|15%
|14%
|18%
|Dalvin Cook
|HB
|236
|5%
|9%
|11%
|18%
|Alexander Mattison
|HB
|158
|2%
|8%
|7%
|21%
|Dede Westbrook
|WR
|122
|3%
|3%
|9%
|13%
Rest of season:
- Jefferson: high-end WR1
- Thielen: low-end WR1
- Osborn: mid-range WR3 if Thielen is out; WR5 if not
- Conklin: low-end TE1 if Thielen is out; high-end TE2 if not
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game
|Plays per Minute
|Time of Possession
|Pass Rank
|Run Rank
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|Trail Run
|Close Run
|Lead Run
|27
|25
|16
|28
|5
|25
|32
|22
|8
|1
|11
Pass-volume environment: Poor
Run-volume environment: Good
Pass/run tendencies: Run heavy (previously run balanced)
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Mac Jones
|13
|6.3
|67%
|2.77
|6.3
|67%
|10%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|30
|15
|11.2
|64%
|3.06
|6.6
|17%
|0%
|2%
|2%
|0%
|10
|16
|10.4
|53%
|3.18
|4.5
|33%
|13%
|8%
|3%
|0%
|28
|YTD
|8.2
|74%
|2.61
|7.2
|28%
|6%
|3%
|5%
|0%
|21
Rest of season: mid-range QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Damien Harris
|13
|25%
|21%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|15%
|50%
|16
|15
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|16
|49%
|75%
|18%
|0%
|0%
|80%
|100%
|0%
|0%
|4
|YTD
|37%
|43%
|19%
|3%
|15%
|31%
|52%
|8%
|7%
|18
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|13
|63%
|50%
|33%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|0%
|46%
|50%
|31
|15
|46%
|53%
|29%
|2%
|8%
|33%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|52
|16
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|YTD
|22%
|26%
|12%
|4%
|26%
|20%
|17%
|4%
|2%
|51
|Brandon Bolden
|13
|12%
|8%
|33%
|33%
|100%
|0%
|0%
|38%
|0%
|43
|15
|56%
|21%
|57%
|10%
|15%
|67%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|36
|16
|52%
|8%
|69%
|17%
|21%
|40%
|0%
|100%
|100%
|47
|YTD
|30%
|8%
|37%
|10%
|23%
|45%
|9%
|74%
|84%
|50
Monitoring: Stevenson's vaccination status is unclear, but he could return for Week 17 if vaccinated.
Rest of season:
- Harris: high-end RB2 if Stevenson is out; low-end RB2 if not
- Stevenson: mid-range RB3
- Bolden: low-end RB4
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|13
|67%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|139
|15
|94%
|27%
|29%
|10.4
|27%
|40%
|27%
|25%
|24
|16
|92%
|24%
|27%
|11.6
|30%
|0%
|36%
|25%
|36
|YTD
|93%
|22%
|24%
|9.8
|28%
|14%
|30%
|21%
|34
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|13
|67%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|105
|15
|76%
|9%
|7%
|13.3
|8%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|34
|16
|72%
|15%
|13%
|13.3
|17%
|0%
|27%
|0%
|70
|YTD
|69%
|16%
|13%
|9.4
|15%
|5%
|13%
|23%
|31
|Nelson Agholor
|WR
|13
|100%
|33%
|33%
|11.0
|58%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|104
|15
|39%
|32%
|14%
|14.0
|18%
|0%
|13%
|0%
|49
|16
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|YTD
|74%
|15%
|13%
|14.4
|22%
|14%
|8%
|29%
|63
|N'Keal Harry
|WR
|13
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|140
|15
|61%
|14%
|10%
|20.3
|17%
|0%
|7%
|0%
|51
|16
|97%
|17%
|20%
|12.8
|25%
|100%
|9%
|67%
|84
|YTD
|27%
|15%
|4%
|14.5
|8%
|5%
|3%
|55%
|139
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|13
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|82
|15
|82%
|21%
|19%
|11.8
|20%
|60%
|33%
|13%
|3
|16
|85%
|19%
|20%
|11.2
|22%
|0%
|9%
|17%
|42
|YTD
|69%
|18%
|14%
|10.3
|18%
|59%
|21%
|17%
|10
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
|Name
|POS
|Rts
|Man Tgt%
|Zone Tgt%
|Man TPRR
|Zone TPRR
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|485
|30%
|21%
|27%
|19%
|Nelson Agholor
|WR
|385
|15%
|11%
|18%
|13%
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|357
|15%
|12%
|18%
|16%
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|356
|17%
|12%
|21%
|16%
|Brandon Bolden
|HB
|187
|4%
|13%
|10%
|33%
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|143
|5%
|13%
|19%
|37%
|N'Keal Harry
|WR
|141
|3%
|6%
|10%
|20%
|Damien Harris
|HB
|101
|2%
|4%
|12%
|15%
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|HB
|65
|4%
|3%
|29%
|22%
Rest of season:
- Jakobi Meyers: low-end WR3
- Kendrick Bourne: boom-bust WR4
- Hunter Henry: high-end TE2
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: Monday Night Football (only commentary and ranks updated)
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game
|Plays per Minute
|Time of Possession
|Pass Rank
|Run Rank
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|Trail Run
|Close Run
|Lead Run
|24
|24
|16
|26
|7
|28
|22
|31
|5
|11
|2
Pass-volume environment: Poor
Run-volume environment: Good
Pass/run tendencies: Run heavy
The Saints run the ball over the league average in all game scripts:
- Trailing by four or more: +4%
- Within three points: +2%
- Leading by four or more: 10%
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Taysom Hill
|13
|8.2
|61%
|3.10
|6.4
|34%
|32%
|9%
|4%
|0%
|4
|14
|4.5
|85%
|2.73
|8.3
|36%
|20%
|11%
|11%
|33%
|4
|15
|9.1
|60%
|2.95
|5.7
|13%
|32%
|3%
|7%
|0%
|24
|YTD
|7.9
|68%
|3.01
|6.7
|32%
|11%
|9%
|6%
|20%
|33
Rest of season: low-end QB1
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Alvin Kamara
|13
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|14
|74%
|63%
|66%
|25%
|28%
|40%
|33%
|82%
|0%
|5
|15
|61%
|35%
|57%
|25%
|35%
|100%
|–
|67%
|0%
|37
|YTD
|54%
|46%
|44%
|14%
|25%
|67%
|53%
|53%
|36%
|12
|Mark Ingram II
|13
|43%
|45%
|23%
|3%
|10%
|50%
|–
|23%
|0%
|48
|14
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|15
|49%
|29%
|50%
|8%
|13%
|0%
|–
|60%
|0%
|42
|YTD
|23%
|16%
|20%
|6%
|22%
|42%
|13%
|23%
|40%
|38
Rest of season:
- Kamara: low-end RB1
- Ingram: low-end RB3
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Tre'Quan Smith
|WR
|13
|75%
|19%
|18%
|12.3
|27%
|0%
|18%
|43%
|69
|14
|76%
|14%
|15%
|6.7
|22%
|0%
|40%
|0%
|64
|15
|67%
|15%
|8%
|7.5
|7%
|0%
|18%
|0%
|57
|YTD
|57%
|16%
|11%
|10.1
|13%
|9%
|15%
|26%
|90
|Marquez Callaway
|WR
|13
|63%
|13%
|11%
|13.0
|17%
|0%
|18%
|0%
|81
|14
|86%
|17%
|20%
|6.3
|28%
|0%
|0%
|25%
|66
|15
|87%
|35%
|38%
|10.3
|43%
|0%
|36%
|22%
|12
|YTD
|79%
|17%
|17%
|13.7
|27%
|35%
|24%
|15%
|44
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|13
|50%
|8%
|5%
|16.0
|10%
|0%
|9%
|100%
|25
|14
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|15
|30%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|116
|YTD
|18%
|11%
|3%
|12.9
|4%
|4%
|5%
|40%
|133
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|13
|44%
|5%
|3%
|27.0
|9%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|30
|14
|34%
|10%
|5%
|5.0
|6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|38
|15
|53%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|70
|YTD
|28%
|12%
|4%
|12.5
|6%
|9%
|4%
|12%
|47
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|13
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|14
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|15
|40%
|17%
|8%
|11.5
|11%
|0%
|9%
|0%
|41
|YTD
|46%
|18%
|10%
|6.2
|7%
|13%
|8%
|28%
|34
|Nick Vannett
|TE
|13
|33%
|25%
|11%
|3.5
|4%
|0%
|9%
|75%
|15
|14
|72%
|24%
|25%
|3.6
|20%
|0%
|20%
|60%
|19
|15
|37%
|9%
|4%
|23.0
|11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|68
|YTD
|13%
|18%
|3%
|7.4
|3%
|4%
|2%
|50%
|63
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
|Name
|POS
|Rts
|Man Tgt%
|Zone Tgt%
|Man TPRR
|Zone TPRR
|Marquez Callaway
|WR
|383
|20%
|15%
|19%
|16%
|Tre'Quan Smith
|WR
|273
|14%
|9%
|19%
|14%
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|219
|6%
|11%
|10%
|22%
|Alvin Kamara
|HB
|214
|10%
|14%
|16%
|29%
|Deonte Harris
|WR
|191
|11%
|14%
|24%
|30%
|Ty Montgomery
|WR
|148
|6%
|5%
|16%
|14%
|Mark Ingram II
|HB
|147
|5%
|10%
|18%
|23%
|Kenny Stills
|WR
|141
|7%
|4%
|17%
|14%
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|138
|6%
|3%
|19%
|9%
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|88
|3%
|2%
|13%
|9%
Rest of season:
- Smith: free agent
- Callaway: free agent
- Humphrey: free agent
NEW YORK GIANTS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game
|Plays per Minute
|Time of Possession
|Pass Rank
|Run Rank
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|Trail Run
|Close Run
|Lead Run
|6
|3
|27
|6
|27
|13
|8
|30
|20
|25
|3
Pass-volume environment: Above average
Run-volume environment: Poor
Run/pass tendencies: Pass balanced
The Giants have led by a field goal or more on only 6% of plays in 2021.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Mike Glennon
|14
|8.7
|63%
|2.71
|5.3
|23%
|0%
|3%
|5%
|0%
|10
|15
|8.0
|63%
|2.53
|4.1
|21%
|4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|35
|16
|5.5
|72%
|2.88
|3.4
|10%
|0%
|7%
|0%
|0%
|27
|YTD
|7.9
|67%
|2.67
|4.9
|21%
|1%
|2%
|3%
|0%
|42
|Jake Fromm
|14
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|15
|10.1
|64%
|2.67
|6.8
|0%
|0%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|33
|16
|5.6
|43%
|2.60
|1.5
|32%
|0%
|14%
|9%
|0%
|35
|YTD
|7.6
|52%
|2.63
|3.7
|20%
|0%
|9%
|9%
|0%
|62
Rest of season: both are low-end QB2s to avoid
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Saquon Barkley
|14
|54%
|62%
|43%
|9%
|18%
|0%
|0%
|54%
|0%
|11
|15
|59%
|60%
|53%
|23%
|42%
|50%
|0%
|21%
|50%
|22
|16
|34%
|65%
|19%
|3%
|10%
|25%
|0%
|21%
|67%
|49
|YTD
|45%
|39%
|39%
|10%
|22%
|38%
|15%
|36%
|55%
|32
|Devontae Booker
|14
|40%
|31%
|43%
|15%
|29%
|67%
|0%
|38%
|100%
|21
|15
|44%
|32%
|34%
|6%
|15%
|50%
|0%
|79%
|50%
|27
|16
|54%
|26%
|49%
|10%
|16%
|75%
|0%
|63%
|33%
|31
|YTD
|47%
|36%
|38%
|8%
|17%
|60%
|38%
|54%
|45%
|31
Downgrade: Barkley tumbles further down the ranks, with Booker stealing more routes and the offense tanking. The former No. 1 overall pick is nearing two-down banger territory. There isn't a need for the Giants to push Barkley, and he should prioritize his health in a contract season.
Rest of season:
- Barkley: low-end RB2
- Booker: low-end RB3
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Kenny Golladay
|WR
|14
|84%
|21%
|21%
|13.9
|33%
|0%
|29%
|29%
|81
|15
|97%
|19%
|20%
|17.4
|40%
|100%
|21%
|0%
|42
|16
|83%
|19%
|21%
|12.6
|47%
|50%
|25%
|13%
|72
|YTD
|61%
|18%
|14%
|14.2
|26%
|36%
|14%
|30%
|76
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|14
|68%
|11%
|9%
|13.7
|14%
|0%
|14%
|67%
|136
|15
|79%
|10%
|9%
|20.3
|20%
|0%
|7%
|33%
|70
|16
|77%
|10%
|10%
|9.3
|17%
|0%
|8%
|75%
|100
|YTD
|53%
|16%
|10%
|13.3
|18%
|8%
|9%
|36%
|102
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|14
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|15
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|16
|53%
|30%
|21%
|3.8
|14%
|0%
|17%
|0%
|65
|YTD
|32%
|27%
|10%
|6.5
|9%
|4%
|12%
|21%
|78
|Evan Engram
|TE
|14
|75%
|13%
|12%
|12.5
|17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|43
|15
|84%
|16%
|14%
|7.0
|12%
|0%
|21%
|20%
|20
|16
|83%
|12%
|13%
|4.4
|10%
|50%
|25%
|40%
|7
|YTD
|68%
|15%
|12%
|5.7
|9%
|4%
|16%
|26%
|22
Note: Golladay is the target leader on the team, but his catchable target rate has been atrocious over the last three games at 29%, 43% and 38%.
Monitoring: Toney returned to action but was only in a route on 53% of dropbacks. However, he led the team in TPRR (27%), as he has often done when available. The rookie isn't more than a boom-bust WR4 option in Week 17 but could be the top option for the Giants in 2022 if he can stay healthy.
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
|Name
|POS
|Rts
|Man Tgt%
|Zone Tgt%
|Man TPRR
|Zone TPRR
|Evan Engram
|TE
|422
|9%
|13%
|10%
|17%
|Kenny Golladay
|WR
|381
|18%
|13%
|23%
|17%
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|326
|13%
|10%
|20%
|16%
|Saquon Barkley
|HB
|245
|5%
|12%
|10%
|25%
|Devontae Booker
|HB
|230
|6%
|9%
|13%
|20%
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|219
|13%
|10%
|40%
|22%
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|203
|11%
|11%
|21%
|30%
|Kyle Rudolph
|TE
|186
|4%
|6%
|12%
|16%
|John Ross
|WR
|148
|6%
|3%
|19%
|10%
|Collin Johnson
|WR
|129
|5%
|4%
|16%
|17%
Rest of season:
- Golladay: low-end WR4
- Toney: boom-bust WR4
- Slayton: free agent
- Engram: mid-range TE2
NEW YORK JETS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game
|Plays per Minute
|Time of Possession
|Pass Rank
|Run Rank
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|Trail Run
|Close Run
|Lead Run
|21
|8
|30
|5
|28
|8
|25
|8
|25
|8
|25
Pass-volume environment: Above average
Run-volume environment: Poor
Pass/run tendencies: Pass heavy
The Jets remain pass-heavy but only out of necessity. In Week 16, they trailed by four or more 0% of plays for the first time all season and ran the ball 56%. This team wants to be run-balanced at heart, and their roster moves will likely support that goal this offseason.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Zach Wilson
|14
|7.5
|58%
|3.16
|4.8
|14%
|0%
|8%
|6%
|0%
|26
|15
|4.7
|68%
|3.18
|7.4
|31%
|5%
|9%
|19%
|100%
|9
|16
|5.6
|84%
|2.93
|4.6
|31%
|3%
|12%
|4%
|0%
|4
|YTD
|8.1
|70%
|3.03
|6.1
|25%
|3%
|4%
|9%
|17%
|29
Note: Don't buy Wilson's two top-12 finishes. He had a fluky 91 yards rushing in Week 16 and has back-to-back weeks with a rushing touchdown.
Rest of season: low-end QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Michael Carter
|14
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|15
|56%
|38%
|44%
|10%
|13%
|0%
|0%
|75%
|100%
|62
|16
|73%
|48%
|58%
|11%
|13%
|80%
|33%
|67%
|88%
|17
|YTD
|43%
|41%
|32%
|9%
|23%
|34%
|29%
|25%
|29%
|28
|Tevin Coleman
|14
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|15
|37%
|38%
|19%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|53
|16
|32%
|42%
|19%
|5%
|20%
|40%
|67%
|17%
|50%
|41
|YTD
|17%
|24%
|9%
|3%
|23%
|32%
|17%
|5%
|4%
|72
|Ty Johnson
|14
|73%
|46%
|74%
|18%
|19%
|100%
|0%
|94%
|100%
|27
|15
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|16
|2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|91
|YTD
|37%
|17%
|37%
|10%
|21%
|36%
|17%
|66%
|70%
|47
Upgrade: Carter took over 73% of the snaps in Week 16, as the Jets did not involve a third back for the first time in over a month. Coleman will continue to spell the rookie at times on early-downs, but Carter appears to have a firm grip on the passing-down work after two encouraging weeks of LDD and two-minute utilization.
Rest of season:
- Carter: mid-range RB2
- Coleman: low-end RB4
- Johnson: free agent
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Keelan Cole
|WR
|14
|79%
|13%
|13%
|15.6
|27%
|0%
|21%
|0%
|78
|15
|78%
|8%
|10%
|10.0
|19%
|0%
|40%
|0%
|99
|16
|81%
|10%
|11%
|7.5
|14%
|0%
|20%
|0%
|75
|YTD
|49%
|14%
|8%
|13.6
|14%
|5%
|12%
|15%
|103
|Braxton Berrios
|WR
|14
|47%
|39%
|24%
|4.0
|13%
|0%
|36%
|11%
|44
|15
|28%
|11%
|5%
|-6.0
|-6%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|41
|16
|88%
|22%
|26%
|1.8
|8%
|0%
|20%
|40%
|49
|YTD
|38%
|21%
|9%
|4.6
|6%
|9%
|10%
|17%
|72
|Denzel Mims
|WR
|14
|30%
|7%
|3%
|13.0
|5%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|108
|15
|47%
|13%
|10%
|15.5
|30%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|127
|16
|58%
|13%
|11%
|16.0
|30%
|50%
|10%
|0%
|132
|YTD
|27%
|11%
|4%
|13.6
|6%
|9%
|1%
|28%
|149
|Tyler Kroft
|WR
|14
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|15
|53%
|11%
|10%
|-0.5
|-1%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|26
|16
|96%
|20%
|26%
|4.6
|22%
|0%
|10%
|60%
|24
|YTD
|26%
|14%
|4%
|6.6
|4%
|5%
|3%
|55%
|57
Note: Elijah Moore is eligible to return for Week 17 and is a mid-range WR2 with significant upside if he plays.
Monitoring: Jamison Crowder missed Week 16, and Berrios took over the primary slot duties.
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
|Name
|POS
|Rts
|Man Tgt%
|Zone Tgt%
|Man TPRR
|Zone TPRR
|Jamison Crowder
|WR
|391
|13%
|14%
|16%
|20%
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|321
|20%
|13%
|32%
|21%
|Keelan Cole
|WR
|300
|13%
|6%
|19%
|12%
|Corey Davis
|WR
|290
|12%
|12%
|18%
|23%
|Ryan Griffin
|TE
|271
|6%
|9%
|12%
|17%
|Ty Johnson
|HB
|235
|8%
|10%
|16%
|24%
|Braxton Berrios
|WR
|235
|10%
|9%
|20%
|21%
|Michael Carter
|HB
|199
|5%
|11%
|16%
|26%
|Denzel Mims
|WR
|164
|3%
|3%
|10%
|10%
|Tyler Kroft
|TE
|156
|2%
|5%
|7%
|18%
Rest of season:
- Moore: mid-range WR2
- Crowder: low-end WR4 while Moore is out
The Giants have led by a field goal or more on only 6% of plays in 2021.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Mike Glennon
|14
|8.7
|63%
|2.71
|5.3
|23%
|0%
|3%
|5%
|0%
|10
|15
|8.0
|63%
|2.53
|4.1
|21%
|4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|35
|16
|5.5
|72%
|2.88
|3.4
|10%
|0%
|7%
|0%
|0%
|27
|YTD
|7.9
|67%
|2.67
|4.9
|21%
|1%
|2%
|3%
|0%
|42
|Jake Fromm
|14
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|15
|10.1
|64%
|2.67
|6.8
|0%
|0%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|33
|16
|5.6
|43%
|2.60
|1.5
|32%
|0%
|14%
|9%
|0%
|35
|YTD
|7.6
|52%
|2.63
|3.7
|20%
|0%
|9%
|9%
|0%
|62
Rest of season: both are low-end QB2s to avoid
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Saquon Barkley
|14
|54%
|62%
|43%
|9%
|18%
|0%
|0%
|54%
|0%
|11
|15
|59%
|60%
|53%
|23%
|42%
|50%
|0%
|21%
|50%
|22
|16
|34%
|65%
|19%
|3%
|10%
|25%
|0%
|21%
|67%
|49
|YTD
|45%
|39%
|39%
|10%
|22%
|38%
|15%
|36%
|55%
|32
|Devontae Booker
|14
|40%
|31%
|43%
|15%
|29%
|67%
|0%
|38%
|100%
|21
|15
|44%
|32%
|34%
|6%
|15%
|50%
|0%
|79%
|50%
|27
|16
|54%
|26%
|49%
|10%
|16%
|75%
|0%
|63%
|33%
|31
|YTD
|47%
|36%
|38%
|8%
|17%
|60%
|38%
|54%
|45%
|31
Downgrade: Barkley tumbles further down the ranks, with Booker stealing more routes and the offense tanking. The former No. 1 overall pick is nearing two-down banger territory. There isn't a need for the Giants to push Barkley, and he should prioritize his health in a contract season.
Rest of season:
- Barkley: low-end RB2
- Booker: low-end RB3
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Kenny Golladay
|WR
|14
|84%
|21%
|21%
|13.9
|33%
|0%
|29%
|29%
|81
|15
|97%
|19%
|20%
|17.4
|40%
|100%
|21%
|0%
|42
|16
|83%
|19%
|21%
|12.6
|47%
|50%
|25%
|13%
|72
|YTD
|61%
|18%
|14%
|14.2
|26%
|36%
|14%
|30%
|76
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|14
|68%
|11%
|9%
|13.7
|14%
|0%
|14%
|67%
|136
|15
|79%
|10%
|9%
|20.3
|20%
|0%
|7%
|33%
|70
|16
|77%
|10%
|10%
|9.3
|17%
|0%
|8%
|75%
|100
|YTD
|53%
|16%
|10%
|13.3
|18%
|8%
|9%
|36%
|102
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|14
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|15
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|16
|53%
|30%
|21%
|3.8
|14%
|0%
|17%
|0%
|65
|YTD
|32%
|27%
|10%
|6.5
|9%
|4%
|12%
|21%
|78
|Evan Engram
|TE
|14
|75%
|13%
|12%
|12.5
|17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|43
|15
|84%
|16%
|14%
|7.0
|12%
|0%
|21%
|20%
|20
|16
|83%
|12%
|13%
|4.4
|10%
|50%
|25%
|40%
|7
|YTD
|68%
|15%
|12%
|5.7
|9%
|4%
|16%
|26%
|22
Note: Golladay is the target leader on the team, but his catchable target rate has been atrocious over the last three games at 29%, 43% and 38%.
Monitoring: Toney returned to action but was only in a route on 53% of dropbacks. However, he led the team in TPRR (27%), as he has often done when available. The rookie isn't more than a boom-bust WR4 option in Week 17 but could be the top option for the Giants in 2022 if he can stay healthy.
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
|Name
|POS
|Rts
|Man Tgt%
|Zone Tgt%
|Man TPRR
|Zone TPRR
|Evan Engram
|TE
|422
|9%
|13%
|10%
|17%
|Kenny Golladay
|WR
|381
|18%
|13%
|23%
|17%
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|326
|13%
|10%
|20%
|16%
|Saquon Barkley
|HB
|245
|5%
|12%
|10%
|25%
|Devontae Booker
|HB
|230
|6%
|9%
|13%
|20%
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|219
|13%
|10%
|40%
|22%
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|203
|11%
|11%
|21%
|30%
|Kyle Rudolph
|TE
|186
|4%
|6%
|12%
|16%
|John Ross
|WR
|148
|6%
|3%
|19%
|10%
|Collin Johnson
|WR
|129
|5%
|4%
|16%
|17%
Rest of season:
- Golladay: low-end WR4
- Toney: boom-bust WR4
- Slayton: free agent
- Engram: mid-range TE2
NEW YORK JETS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game
|Plays per Minute
|Time of Possession
|Pass Rank
|Run Rank
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|Trail Run
|Close Run
|Lead Run
|21
|8
|30
|5
|28
|8
|25
|8
|25
|8
|25
- Pass-volume environment: Above average
- Run-volume environment: Poor
- Pass/run tendencies: Pass-heavy
The Jets remain pass-heavy, but only out of necessity. In Week 16, they trailed by four or more on 0% of plays for the first time all season and ran the ball 56%. This team wants to be run-balanced at heart, and their roster moves will likely support that goal this offseason.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Zach Wilson
|14
|7.5
|58%
|3.16
|4.8
|14%
|0%
|8%
|6%
|0%
|26
|15
|4.7
|68%
|3.18
|7.4
|31%
|5%
|9%
|19%
|100%
|9
|16
|5.6
|84%
|2.93
|4.6
|31%
|3%
|12%
|4%
|0%
|4
|YTD
|8.1
|70%
|3.03
|6.1
|25%
|3%
|4%
|9%
|17%
|29
Note: Don't buy Wilson's two top-12 finishes. He had a fluky 91 yards rushing in Week 16 and has back-to-back weeks with a rushing touchdown.
Rest of season: low-end QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Michael Carter
|14
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|15
|56%
|38%
|44%
|10%
|13%
|0%
|0%
|75%
|100%
|62
|16
|73%
|48%
|58%
|11%
|13%
|80%
|33%
|67%
|88%
|17
|YTD
|43%
|41%
|32%
|9%
|23%
|34%
|29%
|25%
|29%
|28
|Tevin Coleman
|14
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|15
|37%
|38%
|19%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|53
|16
|32%
|42%
|19%
|5%
|20%
|40%
|67%
|17%
|50%
|41
|YTD
|17%
|24%
|9%
|3%
|23%
|32%
|17%
|5%
|4%
|72
|Ty Johnson
|14
|73%
|46%
|74%
|18%
|19%
|100%
|0%
|94%
|100%
|27
|15
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|16
|2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|91
|YTD
|37%
|17%
|37%
|10%
|21%
|36%
|17%
|66%
|70%
|47
Upgrade: Carter took over 73% of the snaps in Week 16, as the Jets did not involve a third back for the first time in over a month. Coleman will continue to spell the rookie at times on early downs, but Carter appears to have a firm grip on the passing-down work after two encouraging weeks of LDD and two-minute utilization.
Rest of season:
- Carter: mid-range RB2
- Coleman: low-end RB4
- Johnson: free agent
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Keelan Cole
|WR
|14
|79%
|13%
|13%
|15.6
|27%
|0%
|21%
|0%
|78
|15
|78%
|8%
|10%
|10.0
|19%
|0%
|40%
|0%
|99
|16
|81%
|10%
|11%
|7.5
|14%
|0%
|20%
|0%
|75
|YTD
|49%
|14%
|8%
|13.6
|14%
|5%
|12%
|15%
|103
|Braxton Berrios
|WR
|14
|47%
|39%
|24%
|4.0
|13%
|0%
|36%
|11%
|44
|15
|28%
|11%
|5%
|-6.0
|-6%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|41
|16
|88%
|22%
|26%
|1.8
|8%
|0%
|20%
|40%
|49
|YTD
|38%
|21%
|9%
|4.6
|6%
|9%
|10%
|17%
|72
|Denzel Mims
|WR
|14
|30%
|7%
|3%
|13.0
|5%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|108
|15
|47%
|13%
|10%
|15.5
|30%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|127
|16
|58%
|13%
|11%
|16.0
|30%
|50%
|10%
|0%
|132
|YTD
|27%
|11%
|4%
|13.6
|6%
|9%
|1%
|28%
|149
|Tyler Kroft
|WR
|14
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|15
|53%
|11%
|10%
|-0.5
|-1%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|26
|16
|96%
|20%
|26%
|4.6
|22%
|0%
|10%
|60%
|24
|YTD
|26%
|14%
|4%
|6.6
|4%
|5%
|3%
|55%
|57
Note: Elijah Moore is eligible to return for Week 17 and is a mid-range WR2 with significant upside if he plays.
Monitoring: Jamison Crowder missed Week 16, and Berrios took over the primary slot duties.
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
|Name
|POS
|Rts
|Man Tgt%
|Zone Tgt%
|Man TPRR
|Zone TPRR
|Jamison Crowder
|WR
|391
|13%
|14%
|16%
|20%
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|321
|20%
|13%
|32%
|21%
|Keelan Cole
|WR
|300
|13%
|6%
|19%
|12%
|Corey Davis
|WR
|290
|12%
|12%
|18%
|23%
|Ryan Griffin
|TE
|271
|6%
|9%
|12%
|17%
|Ty Johnson
|HB
|235
|8%
|10%
|16%
|24%
|Braxton Berrios
|WR
|235
|10%
|9%
|20%
|21%
|Michael Carter
|HB
|199
|5%
|11%
|16%
|26%
|Denzel Mims
|WR
|164
|3%
|3%
|10%
|10%
|Tyler Kroft
|TE
|156
|2%
|5%
|7%
|18%
Rest of season:
- Moore: mid-range WR2
- Crowder: low-end WR4 while Moore is out
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game
|Plays per Minute
|Time of Possession
|Pass Rank
|Run Rank
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|Trail Run
|Close Run
|Lead Run
|19
|18
|22
|31
|2
|20
|28
|32
|13
|5
|1
- Pass-volume environment: Poor
- Run-volume environment: Good
- Pass/run tendencies: Run-heavy
The Eagles lead the league in regulation rushing attempts per game since Week 11 with 36.8.
Philadelphia's situational rush splits versus the NFL:
- Trailing by four or more: 0%
- Within three points: +6%
- Leading by four or more: +16%
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Jalen Hurts
|13
|0.0
|0%
|0.00
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|15
|9.3
|88%
|2.99
|11.4
|56%
|13%
|9%
|9%
|75%
|1
|16
|8.0
|83%
|3.00
|6.9
|40%
|6%
|0%
|3%
|0%
|13
|YTD
|9.2
|74%
|3.17
|7.2
|31%
|19%
|10%
|5%
|39%
|4
|Gardner Minshew
|13
|6.1
|91%
|3.19
|9.7
|38%
|8%
|3%
|7%
|0%
|10
|15
|0.0
|0%
|0.00
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|16
|0.0
|0%
|0.00
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|37
|YTD
|5.2
|92%
|3.08
|9.4
|35%
|1%
|3%
|6%
|0%
|48
Rest of season: Hurts is a mid-range QB1
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Miles Sanders
|13
|58%
|60%
|35%
|14%
|27%
|100%
|0%
|25%
|50%
|15
|15
|49%
|47%
|36%
|8%
|18%
|71%
|25%
|13%
|0%
|8
|16
|30%
|23%
|31%
|13%
|30%
|0%
|0%
|25%
|0%
|45
|YTD
|43%
|31%
|39%
|8%
|16%
|41%
|13%
|32%
|8%
|40
|Jordan Howard
|13
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|15
|48%
|39%
|45%
|0%
|0%
|43%
|0%
|75%
|0%
|40
|16
|35%
|29%
|34%
|13%
|30%
|0%
|0%
|25%
|0%
|39
|YTD
|13%
|17%
|7%
|1%
|8%
|15%
|13%
|10%
|1%
|68
|Boston Scott
|13
|4%
|0%
|3%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|17%
|0%
|82
|15
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|16
|32%
|39%
|19%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|100%
|33%
|0%
|25
|YTD
|19%
|17%
|13%
|3%
|16%
|15%
|23%
|19%
|22%
|60
|Kenneth Gainwell
|13
|38%
|30%
|42%
|23%
|42%
|0%
|0%
|58%
|50%
|11
|15
|8%
|0%
|18%
|4%
|17%
|14%
|0%
|13%
|0%
|94
|16
|3%
|0%
|6%
|4%
|50%
|0%
|0%
|17%
|0%
|72
|YTD
|25%
|12%
|30%
|10%
|25%
|33%
|6%
|37%
|69%
|45
Note: Sanders is out (IR) due to a broken hand.
Waiver/Upgrade: Scott will likely take over Sanders' role as the lead back in a committee in the run-heavy Eagles attack. If Howard can't go due to his shoulder injury (questionable), Scott has RB1 upside.
Upgrade: Howard becomes a high-end RB3 if his shoulder is well enough to play.
Waiver/Upgrade: Gainwell becomes a mid-range RB3 option if Howard can't play. The Eagles backfield has been tough to decipher outside of being a rotation. Gainwell could see up to half of the work.
Rest of season:
- Sanders: free agent (IR)
- Scott: low-end RB2; high-end RB2 if Howard is out
- Howard: high-end RB3
- Gainwell: mid-range RB3 if Howard is out
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|13
|87%
|15%
|18%
|12.3
|37%
|100%
|22%
|0%
|70
|15
|97%
|16%
|19%
|20.0
|41%
|33%
|22%
|40%
|55
|16
|94%
|21%
|25%
|15.0
|47%
|100%
|22%
|50%
|14
|YTD
|94%
|19%
|23%
|14.9
|39%
|33%
|25%
|32%
|29
|Quez Watkins
|WR
|13
|87%
|12%
|14%
|14.0
|31%
|0%
|33%
|0%
|39
|15
|42%
|15%
|8%
|7.0
|6%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|83
|16
|88%
|12%
|13%
|13.7
|21%
|0%
|11%
|33%
|59
|YTD
|72%
|13%
|13%
|13.4
|19%
|13%
|14%
|40%
|71
|Jalen Reagor
|WR
|13
|77%
|5%
|5%
|4.0
|3%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|91
|15
|55%
|17%
|12%
|3.7
|5%
|0%
|11%
|67%
|40
|16
|69%
|15%
|13%
|5.0
|8%
|0%
|22%
|33%
|85
|YTD
|75%
|13%
|13%
|9.9
|14%
|7%
|17%
|27%
|89
|Dallas Goedert
|WR
|13
|87%
|24%
|27%
|7.7
|34%
|0%
|22%
|67%
|2
|15
|88%
|32%
|35%
|10.3
|38%
|0%
|56%
|44%
|5
|16
|72%
|14%
|13%
|1.3
|2%
|0%
|22%
|67%
|27
|YTD
|65%
|20%
|17%
|8.4
|16%
|7%
|21%
|45%
|8
Note: Due to the Eagles' run-heavy nature and Jalen Hurts' accuracy challenges, it is tough for Smith and Goedert to both have big weeks. In Week 16, Smith got going again, but Goedert put up a dud.
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
|Name
|POS
|Rts
|Man Tgt%
|Zone Tgt%
|Man TPRR
|Zone TPRR
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|481
|24%
|27%
|18%
|20%
|Jalen Reagor
|WR
|387
|17%
|14%
|16%
|13%
|Quez Watkins
|WR
|374
|19%
|12%
|18%
|11%
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|334
|18%
|19%
|22%
|20%
|Miles Sanders
|HB
|205
|6%
|10%
|10%
|16%
|Kenneth Gainwell
|HB
|149
|8%
|12%
|17%
|31%
|Greg Ward
|WR
|109
|2%
|1%
|6%
|4%
|Boston Scott
|HB
|68
|2%
|3%
|13%
|15%
Rest of season:
- Smith: high-end WR3
- Goedert: mid-range TE1
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game
|Plays per Minute
|Time of Possession
|Pass Rank
|Run Rank
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|Trail Run
|Close Run
|Lead Run
|5
|1
|28
|8
|25
|9
|15
|11
|24
|18
|22
- Pass-volume environment: Above average (downgrade)
- Run-volume environment: Below average (downgrade)
- Pass/run tendencies: Pass-balanced
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Ben Roethlisberger
|14
|8.9
|83%
|2.07
|7.7
|17%
|0%
|2%
|11%
|0%
|6
|15
|5.0
|71%
|2.08
|5.9
|21%
|18%
|0%
|11%
|67%
|13
|16
|5.7
|71%
|2.21
|4.5
|27%
|0%
|0%
|5%
|0%
|25
|YTD
|7.2
|74%
|2.27
|6.6
|20%
|4%
|1%
|6%
|13%
|19
Rest of season: low-end QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Najee Harris
|14
|96%
|87%
|65%
|8%
|10%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|4
|15
|102%
|71%
|75%
|20%
|25%
|100%
|33%
|100%
|100%
|55
|16
|78%
|79%
|60%
|17%
|23%
|67%
|0%
|93%
|100%
|14
|YTD
|85%
|76%
|67%
|16%
|21%
|91%
|63%
|85%
|97%
|4
|Benny Snell Jr.
|14
|4%
|4%
|2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|87
|15
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|16
|22%
|21%
|19%
|2%
|11%
|33%
|0%
|7%
|0%
|51
|YTD
|8%
|7%
|7%
|1%
|9%
|4%
|0%
|7%
|3%
|118
Rest of season:
- Harris: mid-range RB1
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|14
|100%
|17%
|22%
|10.9
|27%
|50%
|33%
|13%
|34
|15
|103%
|18%
|20%
|1.0
|4%
|0%
|22%
|20%
|32
|16
|90%
|22%
|22%
|6.6
|27%
|50%
|21%
|33%
|18
|YTD
|86%
|27%
|26%
|9.1
|33%
|24%
|23%
|24%
|7
|Chase Claypool
|WR
|14
|55%
|35%
|25%
|8.7
|24%
|0%
|22%
|22%
|16
|15
|63%
|12%
|8%
|8.0
|14%
|0%
|11%
|0%
|112
|16
|75%
|18%
|15%
|10.2
|28%
|0%
|21%
|33%
|55
|YTD
|68%
|21%
|16%
|12.5
|28%
|24%
|20%
|28%
|38
|Ray-Ray McCloud III
|WR
|14
|90%
|17%
|19%
|3.4
|7%
|0%
|11%
|29%
|51
|15
|78%
|9%
|12%
|3.3
|9%
|50%
|11%
|33%
|109
|16
|67%
|27%
|20%
|6.4
|23%
|0%
|21%
|38%
|66
|YTD
|45%
|16%
|8%
|6.2
|7%
|6%
|8%
|20%
|111
|James Washington
|WR
|14
|45%
|30%
|17%
|16.5
|31%
|25%
|11%
|17%
|20
|15
|41%
|45%
|20%
|15.6
|67%
|50%
|11%
|0%
|56
|16
|42%
|5%
|2%
|13.0
|6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|142
|YTD
|53%
|13%
|7%
|12.0
|13%
|12%
|8%
|20%
|98
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|14
|78%
|8%
|8%
|10.3
|10%
|25%
|0%
|0%
|7
|15
|47%
|29%
|16%
|5.3
|18%
|0%
|11%
|25%
|19
|16
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|YTD
|52%
|19%
|11%
|6.2
|10%
|18%
|12%
|6%
|13
|Zach Gentry
|TE
|14
|12%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|51
|15
|59%
|6%
|4%
|-3.0
|-3%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|37
|16
|58%
|14%
|10%
|4.5
|8%
|0%
|7%
|0%
|21
|YTD
|22%
|13%
|3%
|3.9
|2%
|6%
|2%
|29%
|63
Monitoring: Claypool pushed his routes up to 75% for the first time in four weeks.
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
|Name
|POS
|Rts
|Man Tgt%
|Zone Tgt%
|Man TPRR
|Zone TPRR
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|517
|31%
|25%
|30%
|28%
|Chase Claypool
|WR
|411
|20%
|15%
|27%
|20%
|Najee Harris
|HB
|404
|11%
|17%
|15%
|24%
|James Washington
|WR
|319
|7%
|8%
|12%
|14%
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|301
|8%
|10%
|14%
|19%
|Ray-Ray McCloud III
|WR
|267
|12%
|6%
|22%
|13%
|Eric Ebron
|TE
|167
|1%
|4%
|3%
|11%
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|141
|4%
|5%
|15%
|19%
|Zach Gentry
|TE
|131
|4%
|3%
|12%
|12%
Rest of season:
- Johnson: low-end WR1
- Claypool: boom-bust WR4
- Freiermuth: mid-range TE1
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game
|Plays per Minute
|Time of Possession
|Pass Rank
|Run Rank
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|Trail Run
|Close Run
|Lead Run
|29
|28
|12
|30
|3
|17
|29
|28
|16
|4
|5
- Pass-volume environment: Poor
- Run-volume environment: Good
- Pass/run tendencies: Run-heavy
San Francisco run tendencies versus the NFL average:
- Trailing by four or more: +0%
- Within three points: +6%
- Leading by four or more: +7%
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|14
|8.8
|78%
|2.76
|7.2
|30%
|5%
|0%
|11%
|0%
|11
|15
|5.7
|91%
|2.37
|10.2
|43%
|9%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|18
|16
|6.5
|79%
|2.54
|9.1
|27%
|5%
|0%
|5%
|0%
|15
|YTD
|7.7
|78%
|2.55
|8.5
|29%
|7%
|1%
|6%
|13%
|16
|Trey Lance
|4
|8.9
|63%
|3.57
|8.7
|29%
|8%
|21%
|4%
|0%
|19
|5
|10.0
|78%
|3.26
|6.6
|29%
|44%
|14%
|3%
|0%
|20
|6
|0.0
|0%
|0.00
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|YTD
|9.4
|73%
|3.38
|7.4
|30%
|5%
|17%
|3%
|7%
|44
Monitoring: Garoppolo suffered a thumb injury that could keep him out of the Week 17 matchup against the Texans.
Waiver: Lance is a viable low-end QB2 option with rushing upside if Garoppolo can't play. He handled 44% of the designed rushing attempts and scrambled 14% of plays in his lone start (Week 5).
Rest of season:
- Garoppolo: mid-range QB2 with spike week potential
- Lance: high-end QB2 with upside
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|14
|59%
|59%
|31%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|0%
|0%
|12%
|39
|15
|88%
|66%
|64%
|9%
|13%
|100%
|0%
|44%
|0%
|3
|16
|73%
|67%
|59%
|8%
|14%
|50%
|100%
|11%
|0%
|16
|YTD
|22%
|19%
|14%
|2%
|11%
|28%
|20%
|6%
|2%
|70
|JaMycal Hasty
|14
|20%
|0%
|27%
|8%
|25%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|35%
|44
|15
|5%
|3%
|4%
|4%
|100%
|0%
|0%
|11%
|0%
|63
|16
|25%
|5%
|28%
|8%
|38%
|50%
|0%
|44%
|100%
|44
|YTD
|14%
|4%
|18%
|5%
|26%
|17%
|7%
|36%
|40%
|79
Monitoring: Elijah Mitchell (knee) has a chance to return in Week 17, but Trey Lance could cut into his workload significantly if he returns. Lance creates challenges for the entire running back room.
Rest of season:
- Mitchell: low-end RB1
- Wilson: high-end RB5 stash; high-end RB2 while Mitchell is out
- Hasty: free agent
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|14
|82%
|3%
|3%
|18.0
|6%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|37
|15
|88%
|24%
|22%
|5.0
|17%
|0%
|25%
|40%
|11
|16
|85%
|36%
|35%
|3.8
|23%
|0%
|50%
|15%
|5
|YTD
|83%
|25%
|24%
|8.1
|25%
|8%
|28%
|31%
|4
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|14
|96%
|22%
|27%
|6.8
|21%
|100%
|10%
|30%
|12
|15
|100%
|8%
|9%
|16.0
|22%
|50%
|13%
|0%
|67
|16
|103%
|14%
|14%
|4.0
|9%
|50%
|17%
|40%
|26
|YTD
|86%
|16%
|16%
|9.6
|20%
|36%
|16%
|20%
|40
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|14
|73%
|15%
|14%
|7.4
|11%
|0%
|10%
|20%
|58
|15
|64%
|40%
|26%
|6.8
|28%
|50%
|25%
|33%
|21
|16
|59%
|28%
|14%
|16.4
|39%
|0%
|17%
|20%
|79
|YTD
|31%
|18%
|7%
|9.0
|7%
|8%
|4%
|25%
|113
|George Kittle
|TE
|14
|86%
|38%
|41%
|9.1
|42%
|0%
|50%
|47%
|1
|15
|88%
|29%
|26%
|8.5
|35%
|0%
|13%
|67%
|6
|16
|97%
|9%
|8%
|10.0
|14%
|50%
|0%
|0%
|29
|YTD
|67%
|25%
|20%
|8.4
|21%
|24%
|18%
|36%
|3
Monitoring: Samuel is back on track after 24% and 36% target shares in the passing attack. However, if Lance plays, we could see more rushing and less accuracy in the passing game. Unfortunately, we only have 1.5 games worth of data for the rookie quarterback, making it tough to take a bold stance on his impact.
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
|Name
|POS
|Rts
|Man Tgt%
|Zone Tgt%
|Man TPRR
|Zone TPRR
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|417
|23%
|15%
|20%
|16%
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|402
|18%
|26%
|18%
|27%
|George Kittle
|TE
|321
|17%
|20%
|20%
|26%
|Kyle Juszczyk
|FB
|233
|6%
|9%
|12%
|15%
|Mohamed Sanu
|WR
|167
|7%
|5%
|13%
|15%
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|142
|8%
|5%
|16%
|17%
|Elijah Mitchell
|HB
|136
|3%
|5%
|11%
|14%
|Trent Sherfield
|WR
|106
|3%
|3%
|13%
|12%
|JaMycal Hasty
|HB
|79
|9%
|5%
|30%
|29%
Rest of season:
- Samuel: low-end WR2
- Aiyuk: high-end WR3
- Kittle: No. 1 TE
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game
|Plays per Minute
|Time of Possession
|Pass Rank
|Run Rank
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|Trail Run
|Close Run
|Lead Run
|32
|10
|32
|12
|21
|11
|19
|4
|22
|14
|29
- Pass-volume environment: Poor
- Run-volume environment: Poor
- Pass/run tendencies: Balanced
NFL teams are averaging 62.9 non-overtime plays per game in 2021.
Cowboys: 1,025 (68.3) per game — most in the NFL. Equivalent to 1.3 games above average.
Seahawks: 817 (54.5) — least in the NFL. Equivalent to 2 games less than average.
Two games!!! ????
— Dwain McFarland (@dwainmcfarland) December 27, 2021
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Russell Wilson
|14
|13.7
|67%
|2.79
|9.3
|40%
|0%
|3%
|0%
|0%
|15
|15
|13.2
|64%
|2.77
|5.0
|21%
|0%
|0%
|9%
|0%
|32
|16
|8.3
|64%
|2.70
|6.7
|20%
|4%
|3%
|7%
|0%
|14
|YTD
|10.2
|73%
|2.82
|7.7
|28%
|3%
|5%
|8%
|0%
|22
Rest of season: high-end QB2
In Week 10 of 2020, the Rams utilized Cover 6, Quarters and Cover 2 on 52% of plays against a red-hot Seahawks passing game averaging 318 yards and 3.5 touchdowns.
The Rams held them to 248 yards and zero TDs.
Since then, Russell Wilson is averaging 216 yards and 1.5 TDs.
— Dwain McFarland (@dwainmcfarland) December 27, 2021
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Rashaad Penny
|14
|57%
|59%
|41%
|4%
|8%
|67%
|0%
|10%
|0%
|3
|15
|42%
|52%
|22%
|7%
|25%
|100%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|42
|16
|54%
|71%
|34%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|100%
|0%
|0%
|9
|YTD
|19%
|22%
|13%
|1%
|6%
|13%
|19%
|5%
|0%
|65
|Alex Collins
|14
|23%
|26%
|18%
|4%
|17%
|33%
|0%
|10%
|0%
|53
|15
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|16
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|YTD
|30%
|34%
|21%
|2%
|8%
|38%
|25%
|7%
|3%
|63
|DeeJay Dallas
|14
|18%
|7%
|26%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|70%
|100%
|59
|15
|58%
|38%
|58%
|14%
|21%
|0%
|100%
|92%
|100%
|14
|16
|39%
|17%
|47%
|16%
|29%
|0%
|0%
|73%
|100%
|35
|YTD
|18%
|10%
|20%
|6%
|22%
|15%
|13%
|31%
|54%
|67
Upgrade: Penny and Dallas form a two-way committee in the Seahawks backfield. The team's plays per game average is dismal (last by a mile), so this can go wrong in many ways, but both assets are usable.
Rest of season:
- Penny: mid-range RB2
- Dallas: low-end RB3
- Collins: free agent
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|D.K. Metcalf
|WR
|14
|85%
|32%
|30%
|11.0
|24%
|100%
|38%
|13%
|55
|15
|94%
|38%
|43%
|14.6
|47%
|50%
|64%
|25%
|26
|16
|91%
|15%
|16%
|11.0
|21%
|0%
|25%
|0%
|34
|YTD
|87%
|24%
|26%
|13.3
|36%
|40%
|33%
|20%
|19
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|14
|79%
|39%
|33%
|25.9
|63%
|0%
|38%
|56%
|5
|15
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|16
|88%
|23%
|24%
|13.0
|38%
|0%
|25%
|50%
|67
|YTD
|87%
|21%
|24%
|15.8
|39%
|27%
|19%
|42%
|22
|Freddie Swain
|WR
|14
|50%
|7%
|4%
|5.0
|1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|99
|15
|89%
|3%
|4%
|4.0
|1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|80
|16
|56%
|13%
|8%
|5.5
|5%
|0%
|13%
|50%
|98
|YTD
|67%
|11%
|9%
|7.4
|7%
|10%
|15%
|22%
|97
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|WR
|14
|38%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|119
|15
|83%
|14%
|14%
|33.5
|36%
|50%
|18%
|25%
|157
|16
|38%
|25%
|12%
|5.7
|8%
|100%
|0%
|0%
|82
|YTD
|17%
|18%
|4%
|14.6
|6%
|10%
|4%
|19%
|147
|Gerald Everett
|TE
|14
|65%
|11%
|7%
|5.0
|3%
|0%
|25%
|50%
|10
|15
|78%
|15%
|14%
|12.0
|13%
|0%
|0%
|25%
|13
|16
|84%
|20%
|20%
|9.4
|23%
|0%
|25%
|20%
|3
|YTD
|61%
|16%
|13%
|4.9
|6%
|10%
|13%
|22%
|19
Upgrade: Everett is a low-end TE1 thanks to two consecutive games near 80% of the routes. He has five top-12 finishes in his last seven games.
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
|Name
|POS
|Rts
|Man Tgt%
|Zone Tgt%
|Man TPRR
|Zone TPRR
|D.K. Metcalf
|WR
|440
|43%
|23%
|35%
|21%
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|434
|22%
|24%
|20%
|22%
|Freddie Swain
|WR
|335
|9%
|8%
|9%
|10%
|Gerald Everett
|TE
|303
|9%
|12%
|10%
|17%
|Will Dissly
|TE
|189
|4%
|7%
|8%
|15%
|Alex Collins
|HB
|110
|1%
|3%
|5%
|9%
|DeeJay Dallas
|HB
|103
|3%
|7%
|14%
|24%
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|WR
|93
|4%
|4%
|15%
|18%
Rest of season:
- Metcalf: high-end WR2
- Lockett: mid-range WR2
- Everett: low-end TE1
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game
|Plays per Minute
|Time of Possession
|Pass Rank
|Run Rank
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|Trail Run
|Close Run
|Lead Run
|8
|11
|13
|2
|31
|3
|2
|1
|30
|31
|32
- Pass-volume environment: Good
- Run-volume environment: Below average
- Run/pass tendencies: Pass-heavy
The Bucs only dropped back to pass on 52% of plays (season-low). They led by four or more on 84% of plays, but that hasn't stopped them before. Dropback rates in previous games when leading on 70% or more of plays: 67%, 68%, 57%, 56%, 67%, 67%
With Godwin gone for the season and Mike Evans questionable (COVID-19) for Week 17, we could see a slightly more run-oriented offense.
Tampa Bay dropback rates versus the NFL average for the 2021 season:
- Trailing by four or more: +6%
- Within three points: +8%
- Leading by four or more: +10%
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Tom Brady
|14
|7.8
|75%
|2.28
|7.9
|14%
|19%
|4%
|4%
|50%
|1
|15
|8.1
|63%
|2.44
|4.5
|13%
|0%
|2%
|8%
|0%
|27
|16
|9.1
|81%
|2.06
|7.7
|19%
|0%
|3%
|0%
|0%
|19
|YTD
|8.2
|76%
|2.34
|7.3
|19%
|5%
|2%
|3%
|10%
|2
Downgrade: Brady drops to mid-range QB1 status without his weapons and the Bucs' willingness to run the ball when leading.
Rest of season: mid-range QB1
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Leonard Fournette
|14
|80%
|70%
|60%
|14%
|19%
|60%
|50%
|60%
|71%
|6
|15
|45%
|45%
|44%
|15%
|29%
|40%
|0%
|56%
|30%
|15
|16
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|YTD
|59%
|52%
|54%
|14%
|23%
|46%
|55%
|41%
|41%
|5
|Ronald Jones
|14
|9%
|11%
|7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|65
|15
|30%
|40%
|26%
|4%
|14%
|40%
|0%
|6%
|20%
|29
|16
|52%
|63%
|26%
|11%
|33%
|67%
|100%
|0%
|25%
|12
|YTD
|19%
|26%
|12%
|2%
|13%
|21%
|20%
|1%
|3%
|56
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|14
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|15
|26%
|15%
|28%
|4%
|14%
|20%
|0%
|38%
|50%
|67
|16
|36%
|22%
|31%
|4%
|9%
|0%
|0%
|73%
|75%
|22
|YTD
|6%
|5%
|4%
|0%
|10%
|3%
|0%
|11%
|8%
|106
Note: Jones handled most of the early-down work, with Vaughn taking over passing downs in the first week without Fournette. Given their depleted passing weaponry, the Bucs could seek to run the ball more as they did in Week 16.
Monitoring: Vaughn came through with a big run, but his utilization is too limited to trust as more than an RB4 option.
Rest of season:
- Fournette: free agent (IR)
- Jones: high-end RB2
- Vaughn: low-end RB4
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Antonio Brown
|WR
|14
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|15
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|16
|86%
|52%
|50%
|9.9
|52%
|25%
|45%
|14%
|11
|YTD
|26%
|32%
|9%
|12.5
|14%
|12%
|13%
|18%
|51
|Tyler Johnson
|WR
|14
|56%
|11%
|7%
|1.3
|1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|70
|15
|94%
|14%
|15%
|5.3
|10%
|0%
|13%
|0%
|45
|16
|69%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|118
|YTD
|48%
|13%
|7%
|7.9
|6%
|5%
|9%
|7%
|106
|Cyril Grayson
|WR
|14
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|15
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|16
|74%
|12%
|11%
|13.0
|15%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|32
|YTD
|6%
|10%
|1%
|18.8
|2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|146
|Rob Gronkowski
|TE
|14
|82%
|22%
|20%
|11.9
|31%
|33%
|7%
|33%
|8
|15
|85%
|20%
|20%
|11.4
|28%
|0%
|33%
|22%
|27
|16
|80%
|8%
|7%
|15.0
|11%
|25%
|9%
|0%
|33
|YTD
|45%
|22%
|11%
|10.9
|15%
|19%
|11%
|22%
|14
|Cameron Brate
|TE
|14
|29%
|20%
|7%
|6.7
|6%
|0%
|7%
|0%
|34
|15
|24%
|31%
|9%
|9.8
|10%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|31
|16
|49%
|24%
|14%
|9.3
|14%
|50%
|27%
|25%
|12
|YTD
|44%
|15%
|7%
|8.8
|8%
|16%
|7%
|23%
|31
|O.J. Howard
|TE
|14
|4%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|63
|15
|6%
|33%
|2%
|13.0
|3%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|84
|16
|26%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|60
|YTD
|21%
|15%
|3%
|6.9
|3%
|7%
|3%
|35%
|59
Note: With Godwin and Evans out, Brown came through with a 50% target share in his first game back.
Monitoring: Johnson's routes didn't climb due to the heavy utilization of 12 personnel (57%), with Tampa leading by four or more points on 84% of plays. He could become more involved in a closer game script.
Monitoring: Grayson took over on the outside, but Breshad Perriman will be back for Week 17, making the outside receiver situation murky if Evans (COVID-19) can't go.
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
|Name
|POS
|Rts
|Man Tgt%
|Zone Tgt%
|Man TPRR
|Zone TPRR
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|540
|23%
|19%
|26%
|21%
|Mike Evans
|WR
|532
|20%
|13%
|23%
|15%
|Leonard Fournette
|HB
|354
|12%
|15%
|21%
|25%
|Tyler Johnson
|WR
|304
|4%
|8%
|8%
|15%
|Rob Gronkowski
|TE
|295
|13%
|11%
|26%
|22%
|Cameron Brate
|TE
|276
|6%
|6%
|13%
|13%
|Antonio Brown
|WR
|170
|10%
|9%
|29%
|35%
|O.J. Howard
|TE
|134
|2%
|4%
|11%
|18%
|Giovani Bernard
|HB
|97
|3%
|5%
|18%
|28%
|Scotty Miller
|WR
|95
|0%
|2%
|4%
|12%
|Breshad Perriman
|WR
|81
|2%
|1%
|15%
|9%
Rest of season:
- Evans: low-end WR1
- Brown: low-end WR1
- Johnson: high-end WR4
- Gronkowski: top-four TE
TENNESSEE TITANS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game
|Plays per Minute
|Time of Possession
|Pass Rank
|Run Rank
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|Trail Run
|Close Run
|Lead Run
|7
|26
|2
|32
|1
|32
|27
|19
|1
|6
|14
- Pass-volume environment: Poor
- Run-volume environment: Good
- Run/pass tendencies: Run-heavy
The Titans run the ball more than the NFL average in every game situation:
- Trailing by four or more: +10%
- Within three points: +6%
- Leading by four or more: +1%
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Ryan Tannehill
|14
|5.1
|82%
|2.58
|6.2
|34%
|3%
|8%
|11%
|0%
|18
|15
|7.2
|78%
|2.54
|4.8
|27%
|10%
|3%
|11%
|100%
|11
|16
|7.8
|83%
|2.59
|7.2
|21%
|8%
|3%
|12%
|0%
|18
|YTD
|7.6
|77%
|2.53
|6.9
|27%
|6%
|4%
|8%
|19%
|12
Rest of season: low-end QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|D'Onta Foreman
|14
|32%
|41%
|23%
|7%
|22%
|100%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|15
|15
|39%
|54%
|15%
|9%
|50%
|100%
|0%
|0%
|17%
|12
|16
|34%
|36%
|24%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|0%
|8%
|36
|YTD
|15%
|18%
|8%
|2%
|19%
|20%
|19%
|2%
|2%
|64
|Jeremy McNichols
|14
|38%
|25%
|18%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|71%
|100%
|58
|15
|29%
|15%
|33%
|9%
|25%
|0%
|0%
|80%
|50%
|32
|16
|42%
|28%
|30%
|3%
|10%
|100%
|0%
|80%
|69%
|59
|YTD
|25%
|8%
|27%
|8%
|23%
|18%
|5%
|70%
|61%
|61
|Dontrell Hilliard
|14
|34%
|19%
|28%
|7%
|18%
|0%
|0%
|29%
|0%
|63
|15
|36%
|22%
|44%
|19%
|35%
|0%
|0%
|20%
|33%
|28
|16
|21%
|20%
|19%
|7%
|29%
|0%
|0%
|7%
|23%
|54
|YTD
|14%
|8%
|15%
|5%
|24%
|9%
|5%
|14%
|22%
|71
Rest of season:
- Foreman: high-end RB3
- McNichols: low-end RB4
- Hilliard: low-end RB4
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|14
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|15
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|16
|86%
|53%
|53%
|12.9
|80%
|100%
|69%
|19%
|3
|YTD
|54%
|31%
|20%
|12.1
|32%
|26%
|23%
|37%
|32
|Julio Jones
|WR
|14
|59%
|22%
|18%
|6.0
|21%
|0%
|14%
|40%
|62
|15
|49%
|6%
|3%
|9.0
|4%
|50%
|0%
|0%
|131
|16
|65%
|4%
|3%
|4.0
|2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|99
|YTD
|39%
|17%
|8%
|11.3
|12%
|12%
|10%
|21%
|100
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|14
|87%
|9%
|11%
|4.7
|10%
|0%
|14%
|33%
|65
|15
|92%
|20%
|22%
|17.0
|52%
|50%
|8%
|57%
|52
|16
|51%
|18%
|10%
|12.3
|14%
|0%
|15%
|0%
|68
|YTD
|55%
|15%
|10%
|10.8
|14%
|9%
|12%
|35%
|69
|Chester Rogers
|WR
|14
|33%
|8%
|4%
|7.0
|5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|88
|15
|38%
|27%
|13%
|2.5
|4%
|0%
|17%
|0%
|54
|16
|59%
|5%
|3%
|-3.0
|-1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|106
|YTD
|54%
|12%
|8%
|8.2
|9%
|3%
|11%
|11%
|101
|Geoff Swaim
|TE
|14
|51%
|20%
|14%
|4.8
|13%
|50%
|0%
|75%
|17
|15
|41%
|14%
|6%
|6.5
|6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|51
|16
|32%
|27%
|10%
|2.0
|2%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|30
|YTD
|31%
|20%
|8%
|4.7
|5%
|12%
|1%
|44%
|35
|Anthony Firkser
|TE
|14
|49%
|28%
|18%
|4.4
|15%
|0%
|43%
|0%
|18
|15
|38%
|13%
|6%
|7.0
|6%
|0%
|17%
|0%
|33
|16
|30%
|9%
|3%
|3.0
|1%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|38
|YTD
|45%
|15%
|8%
|5.4
|6%
|3%
|14%
|6%
|46
Note: Jones and Westbrook-Ikhine could miss Week 17 due to COVID-19.
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
|Name
|POS
|Rts
|Man Tgt%
|Zone Tgt%
|Man TPRR
|Zone TPRR
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|300
|25%
|19%
|36%
|28%
|Chester Rogers
|WR
|300
|8%
|10%
|13%
|14%
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|299
|13%
|10%
|17%
|15%
|Anthony Firkser
|TE
|241
|6%
|9%
|10%
|17%
|Julio Jones
|WR
|212
|8%
|9%
|22%
|16%
|Geoff Swaim
|TE
|169
|4%
|8%
|13%
|20%
|Jeremy McNichols
|HB
|147
|6%
|8%
|22%
|21%
|MyCole Pruitt
|TE
|125
|4%
|5%
|12%
|17%
|Derrick Henry
|HB
|124
|2%
|7%
|11%
|23%
|Marcus Johnson
|WR
|96
|7%
|3%
|24%
|15%
|Dontrell Hilliard
|HB
|84
|4%
|5%
|24%
|24%
Rest of season:
- Brown: mid-range WR2
- Jones: free agent
- Westbrook-Ikhine: free agent
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game
|Plays per Minute
|Time of Possession
|Pass Rank
|Run Rank
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|Trail Run
|Close Run
|Lead Run
|16
|24
|10
|20
|13
|26
|23
|23
|7
|10
|10
- Pass-volume environment: Average
- Run-volume environment: Above average
- Run/Pass tendencies: Balanced
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Taylor Heinicke
|14
|11.4
|50%
|3.01
|4.9
|39%
|5%
|6%
|13%
|0%
|27
|15
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|16
|9.7
|35%
|2.96
|5.5
|23%
|5%
|0%
|15%
|0%
|31
|YTD
|8.4
|72%
|3.01
|6.9
|34%
|4%
|8%
|6%
|5%
|17
Rest of season:
- Heinicke: mid-range QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Antonio Gibson
|14
|68%
|50%
|63%
|6%
|7%
|25%
|0%
|71%
|19%
|36
|15
|78%
|71%
|68%
|24%
|32%
|83%
|50%
|78%
|100%
|4
|16
|37%
|30%
|35%
|17%
|42%
|0%
|0%
|15%
|50%
|18
|YTD
|57%
|61%
|42%
|11%
|21%
|53%
|50%
|21%
|17%
|10
|Jaret Patterson
|14
|18%
|20%
|13%
|3%
|20%
|25%
|0%
|7%
|31%
|42
|15
|18%
|19%
|15%
|0%
|0%
|17%
|50%
|11%
|0%
|33
|16
|25%
|45%
|5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|58
|YTD
|9%
|13%
|4%
|1%
|16%
|9%
|5%
|2%
|5%
|91
|Jonathan Williams
|14
|15%
|20%
|10%
|3%
|25%
|50%
|67%
|14%
|50%
|26
|15
|4%
|5%
|3%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|11%
|0%
|75
|16
|40%
|15%
|43%
|7%
|12%
|100%
|0%
|85%
|50%
|66
|YTD
|4%
|2%
|4%
|1%
|14%
|8%
|10%
|8%
|8%
|114
Rest of season:
- Gibson: low-end RB1 in games without McKissic
- McKissic: free agent (IR)
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|14
|50%
|19%
|13%
|24.8
|29%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|123
|15
|88%
|14%
|14%
|23.0
|46%
|0%
|27%
|25%
|53
|16
|93%
|18%
|20%
|19.2
|44%
|0%
|14%
|33%
|64
|YTD
|91%
|22%
|24%
|14.5
|43%
|30%
|23%
|32%
|25
|Cam Sims
|WR
|14
|60%
|15%
|13%
|22.3
|26%
|100%
|8%
|25%
|23
|15
|53%
|6%
|3%
|13.0
|7%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|95
|16
|58%
|14%
|10%
|12.0
|14%
|0%
|7%
|0%
|148
|YTD
|22%
|15%
|4%
|14.8
|7%
|11%
|3%
|39%
|125
|DeAndre Carter
|WR
|14
|58%
|23%
|16%
|10.2
|15%
|0%
|17%
|20%
|83
|15
|35%
|27%
|10%
|2.7
|4%
|0%
|0%
|67%
|69
|16
|18%
|33%
|7%
|5.0
|4%
|0%
|14%
|0%
|89
|YTD
|43%
|16%
|9%
|12.3
|13%
|11%
|10%
|33%
|83
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|14
|27%
|8%
|3%
|35.0
|10%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|122
|15
|21%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|154
|16
|25%
|20%
|7%
|25.0
|19%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|62
|YTD
|32%
|12%
|5%
|15.3
|9%
|11%
|5%
|30%
|145
|John Bates
|TE
|14
|65%
|7%
|6%
|-0.5
|0%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|36
|15
|47%
|7%
|3%
|14.0
|7%
|0%
|9%
|100%
|34
|16
|65%
|9%
|7%
|6.5
|5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|6
|YTD
|27%
|12%
|4%
|5.1
|2%
|0%
|3%
|61%
|53
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|TE
|14
|42%
|24%
|13%
|4.8
|6%
|0%
|8%
|25%
|42
|15
|65%
|27%
|21%
|7.8
|24%
|50%
|0%
|50%
|22
|16
|43%
|6%
|3%
|-4.0
|-2%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|48
|YTD
|48%
|16%
|9%
|5.9
|7%
|16%
|9%
|32%
|30
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
|Name
|POS
|Rts
|Man Tgt%
|Zone Tgt%
|Man TPRR
|Zone TPRR
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|529
|25%
|24%
|24%
|21%
|Adam Humphries
|WR
|399
|16%
|11%
|19%
|13%
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|TE
|275
|10%
|9%
|15%
|17%
|DeAndre Carter
|WR
|251
|9%
|9%
|15%
|17%
|Antonio Gibson
|HB
|242
|8%
|12%
|16%
|22%
|J.D. McKissic
|HB
|219
|10%
|11%
|19%
|24%
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|196
|8%
|4%
|21%
|9%
|John Bates
|TE
|164
|3%
|5%
|7%
|15%
|Logan Thomas
|TE
|154
|2%
|6%
|9%
|17%
|Cam Sims
|WR
|125
|2%
|4%
|8%
|16%
Rest of season:
- McLaurin: low-end WR2
- Sims: free agent
- Seals-Jones: free agent
- Bates: low-end TE2