The Fantasy Football Utilization Report: Week 17 waiver, trade and drop candidates

By Dwain McFarland
Dec 28, 2021

Volume is king in fantasy football, and this report will help you understand which players are due more or less according to their roles. It is a great way to know who is overperforming (sell high) and underperforming (buy low) based on historical data tied to metrics we know drive volume.

  • Overall offense: Which teams are enabling winning volume and efficiency across game scripts
  • Quarterbacks: How involved is each quarterback in the running game and who is unlocking upside for their weapons
  • Running backs: Which backs are handling early downs, short-yardage and passing downs
  • Tight ends: Who is running enough routes and meeting critical targets per route thresholds
  • Receivers: Which receivers are in the most routes and operating broadly within the offense
WEEK 16 TAKEAWAYS

Waiver Wire

Note: Waivers are listed in order of priority without FAB allocations this week since it is the championship week for most leagues. Prioritize what you need and get it.

Tier 1: Likely to start in all formats

WR – Elijah Moore is available in 45-55% of formats and is eligible to return from IR. He is an instantaneous WR2 with upside if active.

RB – Boston Scott will take over Miles Sanders' role and is a low-end RB2 this weekend. If Jordan Howard (questionable) can't suit up, Scott is a high-end RB2 option in the second-most run-heavy attack in the NFL.

RB – Darrel Williams could handle over half of the Chiefs' backfield work, including the passing downs, if Clyde Edwards-Helaire (week-to-week) can't go. He is a mid-range RB2 with upside in that scenario.

Tier 2: Likely to start in deeper formats

 WR – Isaiah McKenzie has WR4 and WR11 finishes in two spot starts for Beasley. Beasley has a chance to play if he can clear COVID protocols, but if he is out, McKenzie is a high-end WR3 with upside.

WR – K.J. Osborn has WR21, WR17, WR64 and WR15 finishes in games Adam Thielen (questionable) has missed or not been a full participant this season. He is a solid WR3 if Thielen is out.

WR – Josh Palmer will start again in Week 17 with Mike Williams (COVID-19) already ruled out. Palmer filled in for Keenan Allen in Week 14 and posted a WR15 finish. Last week he finished as WR22 replacing Williams.

RB – Rex Burkhead has handled over 60% of the work in the last two games with David Johnson out. If Johnson can't go in Week 17, he is a low-end RB2 option again. If Johnson does play, he returns to RB3 territory.

RB – Dare Ogunbowale led the Jaguars backfield in Week 16 with James Robinson (heel) knocked from the contest. However, the team didn't have any other options available, making the backfield tougher to forecast for Week 17. Ryquell Armstead could be more involved, and Jacksonville is one of the worst offenses in the NFL.

Tier 3: Likely can't make championship starting lineups in most formats

QB – Trey Lance could start for Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb). His heavy involvement in the running game will create a solid floor with upside if he must start. He is a high-end QB2 for Week 17.

RB – Cam Akers is a stash play if you have a Week 18 championship format. There is a chance he plays this weekend, and the Rams are thin behind Sony Michel at running back.

See more waiver recommendations below under each team.

Upgrades

RB – Sony Michel is an every-down back in a top-five offense and is a set-it-and-forget RB1 for championship weekend.

RB – Michael Carter handled over 70% of the snaps, including most of the passing-down work in Week 16. The Jets reduced their backfield rotation to two backs rather than three, making Carter a mid-range RB2.

See the team summaries below for more upgrade news.

Downgrades

RB – Saquon Barkley played only 34% of the snaps in Week 16, and Devontae Booker spelled him often in the passing game. He remains the lead option on early downs, but that isn't worth much in one of the worst offenses in the NFL. The former No. 1 overall fantasy pick is a low-end RB2.

See more waiver recommendations below under each team.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Monday Night Football (re-issue of Week 13 data with updated ranks)

Team Ranks
Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script
Plays per Game Plays per Minute Time of Possession Pass Rank Run Rank Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass Trail Run Close Run Lead Run
13 19 11 24 9 14 12 20 19 21 13
  • Pass-volume environment: Average (upgrade)
  • Run-volume environment: Good
  • Pass/run tendencies: Balanced

Over the last three games, the Cardinals are dropping back to pass on 73% of plays thanks to trailing game scripts. They have trailed by four or more 71% of the time — well above their season average of 29%. Arizona is fourth in regulation dropbacks per game (44.6) over the last six weeks.

Quarterbacks
Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank
Kyler Murray 14 10.7 70% 2.89 7.8 26% 12% 9% 7% 0% 13
15 7.6 66% 2.62 6.3 21% 20% 0% 5% 0% 19
16 7.5 72% 2.48 5.9 16% 14% 2% 0% 0% 6
YTD 8.4 77% 2.77 8.2 31% 12% 5% 5% 21% 11

Rest of season: top-five QB

Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank
James Conner 14 96% 76% 59% 19% 26% 75% 100% 94% 100% 2
15 44% 40% 33% 4% 12% 50% 0% 13% 0% 30
16 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0
YTD 54% 45% 36% 7% 16% 66% 58% 41% 35% 7
Chase Edmonds 14 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0
15 39% 30% 25% 2% 7% 0% 0% 67% 0% 49
16 92% 76% 73% 23% 28% 100% 100% 91% 95% 6
YTD 40% 24% 38% 10% 20% 26% 17% 51% 64% 33
Jonathan Ward 14 4% 0% 2% 0% 0% 25% 0% 0% 0% 85
15 15% 5% 15% 2% 13% 50% 0% 7% 0% 64
16 15% 5% 14% 0% 0% 20% 0% 9% 5% 77
YTD 3% 2% 2% 0% 7% 8% 0% 3% 1% 131

Monitoring: Conner missed Week 16 with a heel injury, and Edmonds stepped into a full-time role. Edmonds is a low-end RB1 if Conner misses another game.

Rest of season:

  • Edmonds: low-end RB1 if Conner misses in Week 17 mid-range RB3
  • Conner: low-end RB2
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank
Christian Kirk WR 14 79% 13% 13% 22.5 27% 0% 14% 33% 43
15 96% 23% 26% 8.8 33% 25% 15% 33% 5
16 93% 23% 25% 9.0 31% 0% 20% 10% 31
YTD 80% 20% 19% 11.4 28% 21% 17% 28% 24
A.J. Green WR 14 77% 22% 21% 13.2 26% 25% 29% 20% 19
15 69% 22% 17% 10.1 25% 50% 31% 13% 31
16 86% 8% 8% 16.7 17% 0% 20% 33% 76
YTD 78% 17% 16% 12.8 26% 26% 19% 30% 41
Antoine Wesley WR 14 7% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 138
15 84% 16% 15% 7.4 16% 25% 38% 0% 65
16 80% 12% 10% 14.5 20% 67% 0% 0% 39
YTD 33% 11% 5% 10.8 6% 8% 4% 32% 130
Rondale Moore WR 14 46% 15% 9% 5.3 4% 0% 0% 25% 72
15 29% 19% 7% -3.7 -3% 0% 8% 0% 74
16 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0
YTD 45% 24% 13% 1.2 2% 3% 12% 28% 55
Zach Ertz TE 14 80% 15% 15% 7.7 11% 25% 14% 29% 12
15 91% 23% 24% 9.0 30% 0% 8% 27% 8
16 98% 31% 33% 6.6 30% 33% 60% 8% 5
YTD 50% 21% 13% 7.1 12% 11% 20% 28% 6

Upgrade: Ertz moves into mid-range TE1 territory with his second 90%-plus route week. He is averaging 28% of the team targets since Hopkins left the lineup again.

Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
Name POS Rts Man Tgt% Zone Tgt% Man TPRR Zone TPRR
Christian Kirk WR 457 20% 17% 21% 19%
A.J. Green WR 441 18% 14% 19% 16%
Zach Ertz TE 437 23% 16% 22% 20%
DeAndre Hopkins WR 317 16% 11% 27% 17%
Rondale Moore WR 262 7% 14% 19% 24%
Chase Edmonds HB 218 6% 9% 18% 21%
James Conner HB 208 4% 7% 13% 17%
Antoine Wesley WR 194 3% 4% 8% 12%

Rest of season:

  • Hopkins: out for season
  • Kirk: low-end WR2
  • Green: low-end WR3
  • Moore: stash WR5
  • Ertz: mid-range TE1

ATLANTA FALCONS

Team Ranks
Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script
Plays per Game Plays per Minute Time of Possession Pass Rank Run Rank Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass Trail Run Close Run Lead Run
30 22 26 13 20 22 18 7 11 15 26
  • Pass-volume environment: Below-average
  • Run-volume environment: Below-average
  • Pass/run tendencies: Balanced

The Falcons average the second-fewest regulation plays per game since Week 11.

Quarterbacks
Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank
Matt Ryan 14 8.2 81% 2.64 6.8 32% 11% 0% 0% 0% 24
15 10.1 75% 3.09 7.4 38% 5% 10% 8% 0% 16
16 8.0 90% 2.67 9.0 30% 21% 0% 11% 0% 21
YTD 7.5 77% 2.66 7.1 28% 7% 3% 6% 10% 18

Rest of season: low-end QB2

Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank
Cordarrelle Patterson 14 50% 43% 42% 15% 36% 40% 0% 9% 0% 17
15 61% 58% 58% 7% 9% 88% 100% 22% 100% 56
16 57% 37% 44% 5% 8% 100% 0% 71% 0% 33
YTD 45% 39% 40% 12% 27% 49% 50% 37% 33% 8
Mike Davis 14 56% 30% 52% 23% 38% 80% 0% 100% 0% 18
15 46% 32% 45% 4% 6% 25% 0% 78% 30% 66
16 57% 37% 41% 5% 9% 0% 0% 71% 0% 46
YTD 58% 35% 52% 10% 17% 47% 20% 75% 67% 36

Downgrade: Patterson saw his lowest share of rushing attempts (37%) in four games, and his once astronomical TPRR has come back to earth (9% and 8%). The veteran wonder could get things going again with more explosive runs (0% over the last two games) and more targets — the underlying route data is similar to earlier in the season.

Rest of season:

  • Patterson: high-end RB2
  • Davis: low-end RB3
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank
Russell Gage WR 14 87% 25% 23% 10.8 31% 0% 18% 33% 47
15 88% 32% 39% 11.2 43% 25% 71% 45% 7
16 85% 22% 24% 8.2 25% 0% 25% 60% 57
YTD 58% 22% 15% 8.4 17% 11% 18% 20% 47
Olamide Zaccheaus WR 14 42% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 104
15 60% 9% 7% 24.0 17% 0% 0% 0% 50
16 85% 17% 19% 6.5 16% 0% 25% 0% 71
YTD 57% 14% 9% 10.0 12% 19% 9% 22% 81
Christian Blake WR 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 105
15 13% 20% 4% 9.0 3% 25% 14% 0% 139
16 26% 14% 5% 5.0 3% 0% 0% 100% 104
YTD 7% 22% 2% 8.9 2% 4% 2% 25% 190
Tajae Sharpe TE 14 87% 8% 8% 18.0 17% 0% 0% 50% 92
15 55% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 141
16 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0
YTD 53% 11% 7% 9.2 9% 4% 5% 20% 117
Kyle Pitts TE 14 74% 27% 23% 10.2 29% 0% 27% 17% 9
15 85% 21% 25% 12.9 32% 25% 14% 43% 10
16 81% 27% 29% 12.8 46% 0% 50% 0% 4
YTD 82% 21% 20% 11.4 30% 19% 21% 28% 5

Note: Gage had another solid target-share day (24%), but the Falcons ran a season-low 45 plays. The late-season breakout got open on 57% of single-man opportunities and saw a target on 29% of those routes.

Note: Pitts had a tremendous game, getting open on 63% of his single-man coverage looks. The rookie saw help coverage on 27% of his routes.

Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
Name POS Rts Man Tgt% Zone Tgt% Man TPRR Zone TPRR
Kyle Pitts TE 463 27% 19% 26% 20%
Russell Gage WR 332 18% 14% 27% 20%
Olamide Zaccheaus WR 313 8% 9% 10% 15%
Tajae Sharpe WR 302 9% 7% 14% 12%
Mike Davis HB 292 6% 12% 12% 19%
Cordarrelle Patterson HB 222 14% 12% 26% 28%
Hayden Hurst TE 208 4% 7% 9% 17%
Calvin Ridley WR 193 11% 10% 30% 25%

Rest of season:

  • Pitts: mid-range TE1
  • Gage: low-end WR2

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Team Ranks
Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script
Plays per Game Plays per Minute Time of Possession Pass Rank Run Rank Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass Trail Run Close Run Lead Run
3 20 1 11 22 12 16 6 21 17 27
  • Pass-volume environment: Good
  • Run-volume environment: Above-average (downgrade)
  • Pass/run tendencies: Pass-balanced (previously balanced)

The Ravens average the fourth-most regulation plays (69.2) and the most dropbacks per game (45.5) since Week 11.

Quarterbacks
Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank
Lamar Jackson 14 1.8 100% 3.13 4.3 33% 6% 17% 17% 0% 31
15
16
YTD 10.0 74% 3.06 7.5 35% 21% 11% 8% 33% 13
Tyler Huntley 14 8.8 85% 2.77 7.1 4% 6% 11% 7% 0% 14
15 6.8 78% 3.03 5.4 22% 28% 16% 2% 0% 2
16
YTD 7.3 79% 2.90 5.9 15% 4% 10% 7% 0% 38
Josh Johnson 14
15
16 8.0 76% 2.43 7.6 16% 21% 5% 2% 0% 7
YTD 7.9 73% 2.64 7.5 14% 2% 5% 3% 0% 43

Rest of season:

  • Jackson: top-three QB
  • Huntley: low-end QB1 in any games Jackson misses
  • Johnson: low-end QB1 in any games Jackson and Huntley miss
Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank
Devonta Freeman 14 66% 76% 58% 14% 16% 75% 0% 42% 75% 22
15 56% 33% 52% 3% 4% 33% 0% 57% 79% 59
16 56% 43% 49% 5% 10% 100% 100% 22% 100% 27
YTD 41% 29% 36% 7% 15% 35% 33% 38% 69% 30
Latavius Murray 14 27% 6% 25% 0% 0% 25% 100% 25% 21% 37
15 41% 39% 33% 8% 19% 67% 0% 36% 21% 44
16 29% 36% 24% 3% 9% 67% 0% 11% 0% 53
YTD 29% 23% 20% 3% 9% 46% 11% 21% 10% 55

Rest of season:

  • Freeman: high-end RB3
  • Murray: low-end RB4
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank
Marquise Brown WR 14 95% 14% 19% 13.3 31% 0% 10% 14% 52
15 94% 30% 38% 4.4 24% 25% 0% 36% 17
16 93% 22% 24% 8.4 26% 50% 25% 11% 47
YTD 83% 23% 25% 11.9 32% 31% 25% 36% 14
Rashod Bateman WR 14 75% 18% 19% 9.3 22% 0% 20% 0% 18
15 96% 4% 5% 23.5 19% 25% 8% 50% 107
16 91% 13% 14% 5.2 9% 50% 13% 20% 30
YTD 51% 16% 11% 9.8 11% 9% 10% 25% 73
Sammy Watkins WR 14 25% 15% 5% 20.5 14% 0% 10% 0% 128
15 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0
16 4% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 119
YTD 38% 18% 9% 12.8 12% 9% 11% 30% 92
James Proche WR 14 32% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 131
15 27% 7% 3% 8.0 3% 0% 8% 0% 100
16 60% 31% 22% 9.0 24% 0% 38% 0% 25
YTD 25% 12% 4% 9.8 4% 0% 6% 10% 129
Mark Andrews TE 14 89% 24% 30% 6.5 24% 100% 40% 9% 2
15 90% 27% 32% 10.9 52% 50% 50% 33% 2
16 80% 29% 27% 11.0 37% 0% 13% 30% 1
YTD 83% 23% 25% 10.8 30% 40% 25% 31% 1

Monitoring: Brown's routes and target shares remain strong despite struggles in the box score over the last few games. The Ravens are on pace to throw the ball 14% more than 2020, meaning Brown is still in a good spot and should break free from this slump soon.

Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
Name POS Rts Man Tgt% Zone Tgt% Man TPRR Zone TPRR
Marquise Brown WR 546 18% 28% 18% 25%
Mark Andrews TE 542 32% 23% 29% 22%
Devin Duvernay WR 342 8% 7% 12% 11%
Rashod Bateman WR 335 14% 10% 20% 15%
Sammy Watkins WR 254 10% 8% 19% 15%
Devonta Freeman HB 236 5% 8% 13% 15%
James Proche WR 168 5% 4% 18% 10%
Latavius Murray HB 134 1% 3% 6% 10%
Patrick Ricard FB 131 0% 3% 0% 9%

Rest of season:

  • Brown: low-end WR1
  • Bateman: boom-bust WR4
  • Andrews: top-three TE

BUFFALO BILLS

Team Ranks
Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script
Plays per Game Plays per Minute Time of Possession Pass Rank Run Rank Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass Trail Run Close Run Lead Run
9 13 8 3 30 5 1 5 28 32 28
  • Pass-volume environment: Good
  • Run-volume environment: Below average (downgrade)
  • Pass/run tendencies: Pass-heavy

The Bills pass the ball more than the NFL average in all situations:

  • Trailing by four or more: +5%
  • Within three points: +12%
  • Leading by four or more: +8%
Quarterbacks
Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank
Josh Allen 14 6.4 75% 2.61 5.7 26% 50% 8% 5% 2
15 9.8 69% 2.92 6.2 41% 7% 3% 10% 7
16 7.3 80% 3.22 6.7 35% 37% 4% 0% 33% 3
YTD 8.9 75% 2.85 7.0 32% 17% 7% 4% 23% 1

Rest of season: top-three QB

Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank
Devin Singletary 14 81% 29% 57% 13% 17% 80% 100% 100% 14
15 93% 79% 71% 3% 4% 100% 85% 100% 7
16 68% 44% 65% 15% 18% 63% 67% 88% 10
YTD 57% 42% 49% 9% 14% 37% 31% 50% 67% 26
Zack Moss 14
15
16 33% 11% 21% 2% 9% 38% 0% 13% 52
YTD 33% 25% 25% 5% 17% 53% 38% 38% 29% 49
Matt Breida 14 15% 21% 11% 0% 0% 20% 0% 0% 64
15 4% 4% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 77
16
YTD 8% 8% 6% 1% 18% 9% 0% 7% 3% 80

Monitoring: Moss returned to the lineup over Breida but was a nonfactor.

Upgrade: Singletary withstood the return of Moss to the lineup and is an every-week RB2 moving forward after three consecutive top-15 finishes.

Rest of season:

  • Singletary: mid-range RB2
  • Breida: free agent
  • Moss: stash RB5
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank
Stefon Diggs WR 14 89% 22% 25% 13.8 54% 25% 25% 17% 32
15 90% 17% 21% 9.8 21% 0% 13% 33% 18
16 85% 31% 32% 9.5 41% 38% 33% 23% 8
YTD 86% 24% 26% 11.9 34% 30% 28% 34% 6
Cole Beasley WR 14 86% 20% 23% 3.5 12% 0% 17% 36% 25
15 62% 28% 24% 4.4 11% 0% 0% 57% 48
16 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0
YTD 68% 21% 18% 5.4 11% 4% 18% 33% 37
Gabriel Davis WR 14 80% 16% 17% 7.4 19% 50% 33% 25% 27
15 90% 20% 24% 19.0 47% 100% 25% 57% 4
16 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0
YTD 40% 17% 8% 14.0 13% 16% 12% 36% 53
Isaiah McKenzie WR 14 9% 17% 2% -4.0 -1% 0% 0% 100% 98
15 26% 22% 7% -0.5 0% 0% 13% 0% 92
16 87% 28% 29% 9.8 39% 13% 33% 25% 4
YTD 19% 18% 4% 7.1 3% 2% 6% 35% 115
Emmanuel Sanders WR 14 35% 5% 2% 21.0 7% 0% 0% 100% 80
15 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0
16 90% 7% 7% 6.0 6% 13% 17% 33% 78
YTD 78% 13% 13% 15.9 23% 18% 11% 35% 46
Dawson Knox TE 14 91% 16% 19% 3.6 10% 25% 8% 22% 3
15 81% 16% 17% 9.8 17% 0% 38% 60% 18
16 90% 7% 7% 2.0 2% 25% 8% 67% 14
YTD 67% 14% 12% 7.7 10% 18% 12% 38% 7

Waiver: McKenzie is an upside WR3 if Beasley (COVID-19) misses another game. McKenzie has been nothing short of extraordinary in two spot starts over the past two seasons.

Note: Davis won't play in Week 17 (COVID-19) and is droppable unless your league plays a Week 18 championship. Even then, we don't know if Davis will reclaim his role. Most likely, he will rotate with Sanders.

Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
Name POS Rts Man Tgt% Zone Tgt% Man TPRR Zone TPRR
Stefon Diggs WR 564 32% 23% 29% 22%
Emmanuel Sanders WR 500 10% 15% 11% 15%
Cole Beasley WR 445 14% 20% 16% 24%
Dawson Knox TE 430 14% 11% 16% 14%
Devin Singletary HB 325 3% 10% 6% 16%
Gabriel Davis WR 253 12% 7% 24% 14%
Zack Moss HB 155 5% 5% 18% 17%
Isaiah McKenzie WR 126 5% 4% 18% 18%

Rest of season:

  • Diggs: low-end WR1
  • Beasley: low-end WR3
  • Sanders: free agent
  • Davis: free agent
  • McKenzie: high-end WR3 if Beasley is out in Week 17
  • Knox: low-end TE1

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Team Ranks
Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script
Plays per Game Plays per Minute Time of Possession Pass Rank Run Rank Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass Trail Run Close Run Lead Run
14 15 15 18 15 6 26 16 27 7 17
  • Pass-volume environment: Average
  • Run-volume environment: Above-average (downgrade)
  • Pass/run tendencies: Balanced

The Panthers are 26th in non-overtime plays per game since Week 11.

Quarterback
Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank
Cam Newton 14 7.0 65% 2.28 7.7 32% 36% 4% 4% 0% 17
15 8.0 55% 2.57 4.1 29% 43% 7% 9% 50% 6
16 8.3 54% 2.13 4.7 25% 33% 0% 19% 0% 32
YTD 7.5 64% 2.44 5.4 26% 10% 4% 7% 27% 34
Sam Darnold 14 0%
15
16 9.7 65% 2.77 5.9 8% 0% 3% 11% 0% 26
YTD 8.0 72% 2.88 6.4 23% 6% 4% 7% 20% 28

Downgrade: The Panthers continue to rotate quarterbacks, with Sam Darnold now getting involved, rendering all of them unstartable in all formats.

Rest of season: low-end QB2s

Running back
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank
Chuba Hubbard 14 39% 40% 23% 0% 0% 50% 0% 8% 22% 29
15 47% 29% 29% 3% 8% 25% 0% 44% 0% 50
16 49% 40% 22% 0% 0% 67% 0% 33% 22% 76
YTD 40% 37% 27% 6% 18% 43% 13% 24% 32% 41
Ameer Abdullah 14 59% 16% 59% 11% 18% 50% 0% 83% 78% 40
15 53% 14% 52% 12% 17% 75% 0% 56% 0% 11
16 33% 13% 25% 15% 46% 33% 100% 56% 83% 48
YTD 19% 8% 19% 6% 23% 19% 7% 28% 34% 66

Downgrade: Hubbard, Abdullah and Cam Newton continue to divide the workload on a terrible offense.

Rest of season:

  • Hubbard: mid-range RB4
  • Abdullah: mid-range RB4
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank
D.J. Moore WR 14 92% 29% 29% 9.1 30% 0% 30% 40% 31
15 90% 25% 30% 10.7 41% 0% 25% 40% 29
16 89% 19% 23% 12.0 30% 50% 27% 11% 43
YTD 93% 25% 29% 11.0 39% 40% 26% 26% 15
Robby Anderson WR 14 95% 34% 34% 12.9 50% 100% 20% 25% 6
15 100% 18% 24% 5.8 17% 0% 17% 38% 35
16 96% 20% 26% 13.1 36% 0% 9% 10% 42
YTD 92% 17% 20% 11.5 28% 25% 19% 18% 50
Terrace Marshall Jr. WR 14 46% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 106
15 13% 17% 3% 11.0 4% 0% 8% 0% 121
16 65% 3% 3% 3.0 1% 0% 18% 0% 101
YTD 42% 11% 6% 6.6 5% 5% 11% 22% 142
Tommy Tremble TE 14 51% 10% 6% 5.5 4% 0% 10% 0% 29
15 60% 11% 9% 9.0 10% 0% 8% 0% 46
16 47% 12% 8% 4.0 3% 0% 9% 67% 28
YTD 41% 11% 6% 9.0 7% 5% 6% 32% 47

Downgrade: Moore has only three top-24 finishes since Week 5 and hasn't cracked the top-12 since Week 3. His utilization remains elite, but the Panthers have to make quarterback changes in 2022. Out of 36 receivers with at least 200 routes and an ADOT between nine and 12, Moore Ranks 32nd in catchable pass percentage (70%).

Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
Name POS Rts Man Tgt% Zone Tgt% Man TPRR Zone TPRR
D.J. Moore WR 548 32% 28% 26% 24%
Robby Anderson WR 546 21% 20% 17% 18%
Ian Thomas TE 261 2% 7% 5% 12%
Terrace Marshall Jr. WR 249 11% 4% 16% 8%
Tommy Tremble TE 243 2% 7% 4% 14%
Chuba Hubbard HB 157 3% 7% 11% 20%
Ameer Abdullah HB 149 7% 8% 22% 23%
Brandon Zylstra WR 148 8% 3% 25% 10%
Christian McCaffrey HB 119 7% 10% 24% 40%

Rest of season:

  • Moore: high-end WR3
  • Anderson: boom-bust WR5

CHICAGO BEARS

Team Ranks
Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script
Plays per Game Plays per Minute Time of Possession Pass Rank Run Rank Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass Trail Run Close Run Lead Run
8 8 18 16 17 24 17 25 9 16 8
  • Pass-volume environment: Below-average (upgrade)
  • Run-volume environment: Average
  • Pass/run tendencies: Balanced

The Bears drop back to pass less than the NFL average in all game scripts:

  • Trailing by four or more: -2%
  • Within three points: -1%
  • Leading by four or more: -3%
Quarterbacks
Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank
Justin Fields 14 7.8 63% 3.36 6.8 14% 7% 19% 5% 0% 8
15 8.0 86% 3.23 7.3 15% 8% 11% 6% 0% 12
16
YTD 10.1 67% 3.06 6.9 24% 7% 13% 10% 6% 30
Nick Foles 14
15
16 6.1 81% 2.69 7.1 20% 10% 3% 10% 0% 16
YTD 6.1 81% 2.69 7.1 20% 1% 3% 10% 0% 54

Rest of season:

  • Fields: low-end QB1 with upside
Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank
David Montgomery 14 84% 67% 74% 22% 22% 0% 100% 86% 90% 16
15 71% 75% 50% 17% 25% 75% 77% 55% 17
16 78% 68% 67% 26% 30% 80% 100% 62% 100% 7
YTD 56% 49% 44% 10% 18% 61% 56% 56% 61% 21
Khalil Herbert 14 8% 7% 6% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 68
15 22% 0% 29% 11% 31% 25% 0% 35% 41
16 11% 6% 9% 3% 25% 0% 0% 15% 0% 29
YTD 29% 26% 22% 4% 13% 22% 11% 25% 28% 58

Rest of the season:

  • Montgomery: low-end RB1
  • Herbert: stash RB5
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank
Darnell Mooney WR 14 91% 13% 16% 16.8 33% 0% 18% 20% 84
15 98% 15% 19% 11.7 28% 40% 25% 29% 23
16 98% 21% 26% 7.1 30% 0% 25% 50% 40
YTD 93% 20% 25% 12.0 34% 19% 23% 26% 27
Damiere Byrd WR 14 57% 8% 6% 13.0 10% 0% 9% 0% 24
15 92% 14% 17% 8.3 17% 0% 17% 0% 25
16 91% 5% 6% 7.5 8% 0% 0% 0% 95
YTD 58% 9% 7% 9.7 7% 3% 7% 7% 112
Marquise Goodwin WR 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0
15 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0
16 30% 17% 6% 7.0 7% 0% 8% 0% 77
YTD 37% 16% 8% 13.3 11% 3% 7% 18% 109
Cole Kmet TE 14 74% 16% 16% 4.6 9% 50% 18% 20% 28
15 88% 22% 25% 7.3 23% 20% 25% 0% 9
16 84% 15% 16% 8.8 23% 50% 8% 20% 16
YTD 76% 19% 19% 8.2 17% 16% 16% 18% 21
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
Name POS Rts Man Tgt% Zone Tgt% Man TPRR Zone TPRR
Darnell Mooney WR 524 27% 24% 24% 20%
Cole Kmet TE 430 18% 19% 20% 19%
Damiere Byrd WR 327 8% 6% 11% 8%
Allen Robinson II WR 302 14% 14% 23% 19%
David Montgomery HB 247 7% 12% 16% 20%
Marquise Goodwin WR 209 10% 7% 20% 15%
Khalil Herbert HB 126 3% 4% 12% 13%
Jimmy Graham TE 95 6% 4% 29% 16%

Rest of season:

  • Mooney: mid-range WR3
  • Kmet: mid-range TE2

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Team Ranks
Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script
Plays per Game Plays per Minute Time of Possession Pass Rank Run Rank Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass Trail Run Close Run Lead Run
22 31 6 22 11 29 13 10 4 20 23
  • Pass-volume environment: Below average (upgrade)
  • Run-volume environment: Average (downgrade)
  • Pass/run tendencies: Balanced (previously run-balanced)

The Bengals are 11th in regulation plays and 15th in dropbacks per game since Week 11.

In Week 16, they finally unveiled the offense the fantasy community has been clamoring for, dropping back to pass on 72% of plays despite leading by four or more on 72% of snaps. Their previous dropback rates in similar scripts: 44%, 57%, 47%.

Quarterbacks
Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank
Joe Burrow 14 8.6 84% 2.74 10.2 15% 4% 3% 13% 0% 9
15 6.5 75% 3.43 7.1 21% 5% 14% 10% 0% 21
16 8.8 89% 2.61 11.4 14% 5% 2% 6% 25% 1
YTD 8.7 79% 2.65 8.7 21% 4% 3% 9% 12% 8

Rest of season: low-end QB1

Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank
Joe Mixon 14 60% 72% 38% 6% 13% 0% 0% 0% 0% 30
15 58% 77% 39% 5% 9% 0% 0% 0% 0% 39
16 82% 86% 64% 14% 19% 67% 50% 20% 78% 2
YTD 66% 72% 49% 9% 14% 60% 71% 19% 43% 3
Samaje Perine 14 42% 16% 55% 16% 23% 100% 0% 100% 100% 33
15 30% 18% 35% 10% 18% 0% 0% 85% 100% 43
16 14% 0% 16% 5% 22% 0% 0% 70% 22% 64
YTD 26% 14% 28% 7% 19% 29% 0% 68% 53% 54

Monitoring: Mixon reclaimed some passing-down work (64% routes) from Perine with 20% of the LDD work and 78% of the two-minute offense. He is a mid-range to high-end RB1 in games where his routes push towards 50%. The veteran back as RB3, RB35, RB23, RB4, RB2, RB4, and RB2 finishes when he gets to 49% or more of the routes.

Rest of season:

  • Mixon: low-end RB1
  • Perine: mid-range RB4 and a top-five cuff
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank
Tee Higgins WR 14 83% 18% 19% 14.7 32% 0% 13% 0% 21
15 97% 11% 15% 5.0 12% 0% 0% 0% 71
16 85% 30% 30% 12.2 41% 40% 38% 23% 1
YTD 79% 24% 22% 12.2 32% 35% 22% 17% 16
Ja'Marr Chase WR 14 98% 21% 25% 16.3 47% 100% 38% 13% 4
15 100% 10% 15% 17.0 40% 0% 17% 33% 108
16 95% 19% 20% 10.0 23% 0% 25% 0% 13
YTD 96% 20% 23% 14.1 38% 42% 26% 21% 8
Tyler Boyd WR 14 88% 11% 13% 10.0 15% 0% 13% 25% 49
15 94% 22% 30% 9.2 43% 0% 33% 17% 9
16 89% 9% 9% 14.3 15% 20% 0% 0% 16
YTD 87% 17% 18% 8.1 17% 10% 20% 16% 28
C.J. Uzomah TE 14 81% 18% 19% 3.3 7% 0% 0% 0% 11
15 81% 17% 20% 3.8 12% 0% 17% 0% 28
16 67% 21% 16% 3.6 6% 20% 13% 43% 17
YTD 76% 13% 12% 4.7 7% 10% 9% 23% 17
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
Name POS Rts Man Tgt% Zone Tgt% Man TPRR Zone TPRR
Ja'Marr Chase WR 527 26% 22% 24% 19%
Tyler Boyd WR 480 19% 17% 18% 16%
Tee Higgins WR 430 25% 22% 28% 23%
C.J. Uzomah TE 416 10% 14% 10% 15%
Joe Mixon HB 267 7% 9% 15% 14%
Samaje Perine HB 152 5% 7% 13% 22%
Drew Sample TE 105 0% 4% 0% 15%

Rest of season:

  • Chase: low-end WR1
  • Higgins: high-end WR2
  • Boyd: high-end WR4
  • Uzomah: low-end TE2

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Team Ranks
Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script
Plays per Game Plays per Minute Time of Possession Pass Rank Run Rank Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass Trail Run Close Run Lead Run
24 27 7 26 7 31 24 17 2 9 16
  • Pass-volume environment: Poor
  • Run-volume environment: Good
  • Pass/run tendencies: Run-heavy

The Browns run the ball more than the NFL average in every game script.

  • Trailing by four or more: +7%
  • Within three points: +4%
  • Leading by four or more: +0%
Quarterbacks
Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank
Baker Mayfield 14 7.2 77% 2.79 5.9 34% 11% 9% 0% 0% 20
15
16 9.7 66% 2.65 6.2 29% 4% 2% 12% 0% 20
YTD 9.2 73% 2.85 7.4 26% 3% 5% 8% 0% 25

Rest of season: low-end QB2

Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank
Nick Chubb 14 66% 63% 50% 13% 24% 100% 0% 0% 28
15 66% 92% 42% 4% 8% 100% 100% 29% 0% 9
16 60% 71% 41% 11% 24% 67% 100% 10% 56% 5
YTD 45% 50% 31% 5% 14% 38% 47% 6% 21% 11
D'Ernest Johnson 14 22% 15% 16% 3% 17% 0% 67% 0% 46
15 32% 4% 39% 14% 33% 0% 0% 64% 100% 47
16 38% 17% 41% 3% 6% 33% 0% 90% 44% 38
YTD 25% 17% 21% 5% 18% 26% 5% 44% 41% 52

Rest of season:

  • Chubb: high-end RB2; high-end RB1 while Hunt is out
  • Hunt: mid-range RB2
  • Johnson: free agent; low-end RB3 while Hunt is out
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank
Jarvis Landry WR 14 89% 29% 30% 8.6 36% 0% 25% 33% 28
15 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0
16 89% 19% 20% 9.3 19% 0% 22% 14% 46
YTD 50% 24% 15% 8.5 15% 0% 13% 30% 58
Donovan Peoples-Jones WR 14 97% 21% 23% 15.6 51% 0% 38% 14% 33
15 94% 29% 29% 14.6 52% 0% 25% 13% 39
16 89% 16% 17% 21.8 38% 0% 22% 33% 103
YTD 65% 14% 12% 16.6 21% 11% 14% 27% 67
Rashard Higgins WR 14 42% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 129
15 81% 17% 14% 9.3 17% 0% 0% 0% 60
16 68% 21% 17% 9.0 16% 0% 22% 17% 41
YTD 51% 14% 9% 12.5 13% 0% 12% 8% 107
Austin Hooper TE 14 76% 23% 20% 4.0 11% 100% 0% 50% 5
15
16 41% 29% 14% 8.4 12% 0% 0% 60% 25
YTD 52% 20% 12% 5.8 8% 21% 11% 36% 24
David Njoku TE 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0
15 97% 17% 18% 9.8 22% 50% 17% 60% 25
16 45% 10% 6% 11.0 6% 0% 0% 0% 53
YTD 49% 18% 11% 9.8 12% 32% 13% 28% 23
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
Name POS Rts Man Tgt% Zone Tgt% Man TPRR Zone TPRR
Donovan Peoples-Jones WR 325 22% 9% 24% 12%
Rashard Higgins WR 269 8% 10% 10% 15%
Austin Hooper TE 260 12% 14% 16% 22%
Jarvis Landry WR 256 17% 17% 19% 29%
David Njoku TE 246 13% 11% 23% 17%
Nick Chubb HB 164 5% 7% 14% 15%
Harrison Bryant TE 134 5% 7% 21% 17%
Anthony Schwartz WR 125 5% 4% 12% 13%
Kareem Hunt HB 107 5% 7% 15% 27%
D'Ernest Johnson HB 105 6% 5% 18% 19%

Rest of season:

  • Landry: mid-range WR3
  • Peoples-Jones: boom-bust WR4
  • Hooper: low-end TE2
  • Njoku: low-end TE2

DALLAS COWBOYS

Team Ranks
Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script
Plays per Game Plays per Minute Time of Possession Pass Rank Run Rank Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass Trail Run Close Run Lead Run
2 6 9 14 19 16 6 9 17 27 24
  • Pass-volume environment: Good
  • Run-volume environment: Good
  • Pass/run tendencies: Pass-balanced

The Cowboys have led by four or more on 65% of plays in their last four games. They have dropped back to pass on 63% of snaps in that timespan — an increase over similar game scripts early in the season (50% drop back rate).

Quarterbacks
Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank
Dak Prescott 14 6.7 69% 2.80 5.4 22% 12% 7% 9% 0% 25
15 6.0 83% 2.57 5.9 33% 7% 0% 8% 0% 22
16 11.5 81% 2.67 8.5 27% 8% 5% 7% 0% 2
YTD 8.4 77% 2.65 7.4 25% 6% 3% 5% 13% 10

Rest of season: low-end QB1

Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank
Ezekiel Elliott 14 64% 36% 62% 15% 20% 100% 0% 53% 100% 35
15 62% 53% 56% 11% 18% 100% 100% 67% 100% 10
16 58% 35% 49% 3% 4% 71% 0% 44% 100% 11
YTD 66% 51% 60% 11% 15% 73% 52% 61% 91% 6
Tony Pollard 14
15 41% 40% 34% 8% 21% 0% 0% 33% 0% 21
16 34% 31% 30% 8% 21% 14% 100% 33% 0% 42
YTD 32% 31% 25% 7% 25% 28% 9% 29% 9% 27

Note: Elliott's utilization remains at career lows, but touchdowns are a powerful antidote. The veteran hasn't topped 100 all-purpose yards since Week 6.

Rest of season:

  • Elliott: high-end RB2
  • Pollard: high-end RB3
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank
Amari Cooper WR 14 98% 16% 18% 6.7 18% 25% 33% 14% 22
15 98% 13% 14% 6.8 16% 0% 11% 40% 89
16 81% 29% 28% 15.4 39% 33% 10% 18% 9
YTD 72% 19% 16% 12.3 23% 22% 18% 18% 26
CeeDee Lamb WR 14 83% 30% 28% 5.6 24% 25% 13% 27% 30
15 71% 32% 25% 6.7 28% 0% 22% 44% 27
16 81% 13% 13% 11.6 13% 0% 0% 20% 44
YTD 75% 24% 20% 10.9 26% 24% 18% 30% 13
Michael Gallup WR 14 90% 20% 21% 9.1 28% 0% 20% 13% 45
15 95% 11% 11% 16.3 30% 0% 22% 25% 58
16 77% 11% 10% 21.3 20% 33% 10% 25% 61
YTD 48% 18% 10% 12.4 15% 16% 12% 22% 82
Dalton Schultz TE 14 90% 7% 8% 6.7 8% 0% 0% 67% 48
15 90% 22% 22% 7.4 27% 100% 33% 25% 4
16 79% 24% 23% 6.8 14% 0% 30% 22% 2
YTD 78% 18% 16% 7.3 14% 11% 13% 30% 4

Upgrade: Schultz has returned to relevance despite the crowded receiving corps. His range of outcomes is broad, but the upside is high enough to push him into the mid-TE2 territory.

Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
Name POS Rts Man Tgt% Zone Tgt% Man TPRR Zone TPRR
Dalton Schultz TE 500 14% 16% 15% 19%
CeeDee Lamb WR 482 20% 20% 22% 24%
Amari Cooper WR 464 21% 14% 25% 17%
Ezekiel Elliott HB 389 9% 11% 14% 16%
Michael Gallup WR 312 13% 10% 28% 17%
Cedrick Wilson WR 306 11% 8% 17% 15%
Tony Pollard HB 163 4% 9% 15% 28%
Noah Brown WR 152 3% 5% 12% 20%
Blake Jarwin TE 126 2% 3% 12% 12%

Rest of season:

  • Lamb: high-end WR2
  • Cooper: low-end WR2
  • Gallup: mid-range WR4
  • Schultz: mid-range TE1

DENVER BRONCOS

Team Ranks
Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script
Plays per Game Plays per Minute Time of Possession Pass Rank Run Rank Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass Trail Run Close Run Lead Run
28 29 5 25 8 18 22 29 15 11 4
  • Pass-volume environment: Below average (downgrade)
  • Run-volume environment: Above average
  • Pass/run tendencies: Run-balanced
Quarterbacks
Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank
Teddy Bridgewater 14 7.5 84% 2.68 7.2 31% 0% 0% 4% 0% 21
15 7.4 70% 2.82 4.5 24% 6% 4% 8% 0% 31
16
YTD 8.4 77% 2.83 7.2 25% 4% 3% 7% 11% 20
Drew Lock 14
15 14.3 50% 2.85 7.3 15% 3% 0% 8% 0% 29
16 10.8 82% 2.86 7.0 24% 7% 4% 8% 0% 29
YTD 10.6 66% 2.70 6.1 27% 1% 1% 10% 0% 50

Rest of season:

  • Bridgewater: low-end QB2
  • Lock: low-end QB2
Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank
Javonte Williams 14 49% 38% 54% 8% 14% 60% 0% 56% 100% 9
15 59% 45% 45% 13% 22% 83% 0% 62% 80% 20
16 52% 47% 44% 9% 18% 50% 100% 50% 28
YTD 51% 45% 44% 11% 20% 60% 39% 50% 52% 13
Melvin Gordon III 14 50% 60% 29% 0% 0% 40% 100% 33% 0% 7
15 41% 45% 26% 3% 10% 17% 0% 38% 20% 37
16 55% 47% 33% 5% 13% 50% 0% 50% 74
YTD 47% 46% 40% 6% 13% 40% 50% 45% 44% 20

Note: The Broncos only managed 40 plays and 15 rushing attempts on Sunday against the Raiders, which isn't enough to support a split backfield.

Rest of season:

  • Gordon: low-end RB2
  • Williams: low-end RB2 with upside
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank
Courtland Sutton WR 14 96% 8% 8% 16.0 17% 0% 9% 0% 90
15 93% 20% 22% 16.1 35% 0% 38% 29% 86
16 81% 24% 23% 12.0 25% 0% 22% 20% 60
YTD 90% 18% 19% 16.0 36% 24% 22% 18% 43
Jerry Jeudy WR 14 82% 29% 24% 5.7 18% 0% 27% 0% 50
15 79% 13% 13% 16.8 21% 0% 23% 0% 135
16 81% 20% 18% 12.5 21% 0% 44% 25% 50
YTD 43% 22% 11% 9.4 12% 0% 13% 16% 80
Tim Patrick WR 14 71% 26% 20% 8.6 23% 0% 18% 20% 74
15 95% 14% 16% 18.0 28% 100% 0% 40% 19
16 89% 17% 18% 13.0 22% 0% 0% 50% 81
YTD 87% 16% 16% 12.2 23% 38% 13% 20% 39
Noah Fant TE 14 64% 24% 16% 10.8 23% 0% 0% 50% 14
15 76% 21% 19% 3.0 6% 0% 8% 33% 11
16 81% 20% 18% 7.0 12% 0% 22% 25% 23
YTD 71% 20% 17% 6.2 13% 19% 15% 34% 12
Albert Okwuegbunam TE 14 54% 36% 20% 2.2 6% 0% 27% 60% 4
15 31% 31% 13% 6.3 8% 0% 8% 25% 17
16 22% 33% 9% 29.5 25% 0% 0% 0% 85
YTD 29% 24% 8% 5.9 6% 0% 8% 53% 27
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
Name POS Rts Man Tgt% Zone Tgt% Man TPRR Zone TPRR
Courtland Sutton WR 473 25% 18% 23% 18%
Tim Patrick WR 453 23% 13% 23% 13%
Noah Fant TE 368 13% 19% 17% 23%
Javonte Williams HB 231 7% 12% 16% 22%
Jerry Jeudy WR 230 12% 11% 20% 23%
Melvin Gordon III HB 210 3% 7% 8% 13%
Albert Okwuegbunam TE 156 10% 8% 28% 23%
Kendall Hinton WR 127 3% 4% 11% 13%

Rest of season:

  • Sutton: low-end WR4
  • Jeudy: mid-range WR4
  • Patrick: free agent
  • Fant: high-end TE2

DETROIT LIONS

Team Ranks
Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script
Plays per Game Plays per Minute Time of Possession Pass Rank Run Rank Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass Trail Run Close Run Lead Run
19 18 24 17 16 21 30 27 12 3 6
  • Pass-volume environment: Average
  • Run-volume environment: Average
  • Pass/run tendencies: Balanced
Quarterbacks
Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank
Jared Goff 14 8.5 69% 2.82 5.5 31% 5% 2% 5% 100% 23
15 6.7 84% 2.51 8.3 25% 0% 0% 7% 0% 8
16
YTD 6.8 77% 2.67 6.5 21% 1% 2% 7% 17% 24
Tim Boyle 14
15
16 6.0 77% 2.48 5.5 21% 0% 0% 0% 0% 23
YTD 5.3 74% 2.37 4.6 25% 0% 0% 0% 0% 55

Rest of season:

  • Goff: low-end QB2
Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank
Jamaal Williams 14 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0
15 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0
16 41% 58% 26% 0% 0% 43% 0% 8% 10% 37
YTD 28% 34% 18% 5% 23% 36% 33% 14% 13% 48
Craig Reynolds 14 46% 52% 36% 6% 13% 50% 0% 25% 0% 24
15 65% 74% 40% 4% 8% 67% 0% 50% 50% 18
16 41% 33% 43% 13% 27% 43% 0% 62% 30% 34
YTD 10% 13% 7% 1% 17% 14% 0% 10% 3% 86
Godwin Igwebuike 14 44% 38% 40% 0% 0% 38% 0% 75% 100% 55
15 18% 6% 30% 8% 25% 33% 0% 25% 50% 61
16 16% 0% 20% 0% 0% 14% 0% 31% 60% 89
YTD 10% 5% 12% 2% 13% 13% 0% 16% 20% 89

Downgrade: Williams returned to action and reclaimed the lead spot, but the backfield is now a three-way committee. The veteran had a team-high 58% rushing attempts. Reynolds served as the change of pace back and split passing-down duties with Igwebuike. Swift practiced last week and could return in Week 17.

Rest of season:

  • Swift: low-end RB1
  • Williams: mid-range RB3
  • Reynolds: free agent
  • Igwebuike: free agent
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank
Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 14 88% 30% 31% 5.4 20% 0% 33% 36% 26
15 93% 37% 40% 7.1 43% 0% 50% 20% 6
16 89% 32% 31% 6.5 34% 0% 40% 10% 6
YTD 80% 21% 19% 6.7 19% 9% 24% 20% 30
Josh Reynolds WR 14 81% 15% 14% 18.8 31% 0% 11% 20% 56
15 83% 26% 24% 10.3 37% 100% 20% 17% 12
16 91% 16% 16% 12.8 33% 0% 10% 40% 69
YTD 29% 17% 6% 15.1 14% 9% 8% 30% 84
Kalif Raymond WR 14 74% 16% 14% 9.4 16% 0% 11% 20% 35
15 87% 13% 12% 9.0 16% 0% 0% 33% 73
16 80% 18% 16% 8.0 21% 100% 10% 0% 73
YTD 78% 15% 14% 10.4 21% 9% 12% 19% 56
Brock Wright TE 14 36% 33% 14% 4.0 7% 50% 11% 60% 25
15 53% 7% 4% 2.0 1% 0% 0% 100% 68
16 46% 19% 9% -0.3 -1% 0% 10% 67% 32
YTD 13% 20% 3% 3.4 2% 5% 1% 67% 66

Note: St. Brown has eclipsed the 30% target share mark in four consecutive games (32%, 31%, 40%, 31%) and has three top-six finishes. The rookie began the season operating almost exclusively as a slot receiver, but 32%, 46%, 37% and 32% of his routes have come from outside during this stretch.

He will be an intriguing player to track this offseason. It will be a plus if he stays on the field in two-wide sets.

Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
Name POS Rts Man Tgt% Zone Tgt% Man TPRR Zone TPRR
Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 453 24% 18% 26% 20%
Kalif Raymond WR 446 13% 13% 15% 14%
T.J. Hockenson TE 393 20% 16% 23% 20%
D'Andre Swift HB 280 12% 15% 24% 25%
Josh Reynolds WR 246 9% 9% 17% 19%
Trinity Benson WR 150 2% 4% 7% 14%
Quintez Cephus WR 130 5% 4% 12% 19%
KhaDarel Hodge WR 120 4% 4% 16% 15%
Jamaal Williams HB 109 2% 5% 9% 24%

Rest of season:

  • Hockenson: out for season
  • Brown: low-end WR2
  • Reynolds: low-end WR4

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Team Ranks
Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script
Plays per Game Plays per Minute Time of Possession Pass Rank Run Rank Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass Trail Run Close Run Lead Run
23 32 3 21 12 30 7 14 3 26 19
  • Pass-volume environment: Below average
  • Run-volume environment: Below average
  • Pass/run tendencies: Balanced
Quarterbacks
Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank
Aaron Rodgers 14 7.7 83% 2.53 9.2 28% 4% 0% 8% 0% 3
15 9.4 74% 2.76 8.7 36% 9% 6% 8% 0% 5
16 5.2 76% 2.26 5.9 21% 4% 0% 0% 0% 8
YTD 8.3 77% 2.60 7.8 27% 4% 3% 5% 6% 7

Rest of season: mid-range QB1

Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank
Aaron Jones 14 45% 20% 50% 9% 15% 67% 33% 50% 100% 8
15 63% 57% 49% 6% 11% 0% 0% 67% 100% 13
16 56% 50% 49% 18% 35% 100% 0% 63% 100% 19
YTD 56% 43% 52% 12% 20% 43% 38% 66% 98% 9
A.J. Dillon 14 54% 60% 25% 0% 0% 33% 67% 50% 0% 34
15 37% 30% 33% 3% 9% 100% 100% 33% 0% 26
16 44% 38% 37% 9% 25% 0% 0% 38% 0% 32
YTD 41% 42% 29% 7% 20% 61% 56% 28% 2% 25

Downgrade: With Jones now leading the way in rushing attempts and passing-downs in consecutive games, Dillon returns to RB3 status.

Rest of season:

  • Jones: high-end RB2
  • Dillon: mid-range RB3
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank
Davante Adams WR 14 98% 33% 37% 7.9 38% 50% 36% 23% 1
15 97% 20% 23% 4.9 12% 20% 33% 43% 15
16 100% 38% 38% 7.2 53% 40% 38% 8% 2
YTD 88% 30% 31% 9.8 36% 21% 32% 22% 2
Allen Lazard WR 14 73% 24% 20% 10.7 28% 25% 27% 43% 8
15 82% 14% 13% 11.8 16% 40% 33% 25% 66
16 94% 16% 15% 12.4 35% 20% 25% 20% 27
YTD 67% 12% 10% 11.7 14% 21% 13% 26% 65
Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 14 88% 14% 14% 8.6 16% 25% 18% 0% 67
15 77% 25% 23% 21.1 51% 0% 22% 29% 8
16
YTD 46% 17% 9% 19.0 21% 9% 11% 20% 74
Equanimeous St. Brown WR 14 3% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 111
15
16 83% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 149
YTD 20% 8% 2% 10.1 2% 0% 3% 22% 165
Josiah Deguara TE 14 63% 12% 9% 2.3 3% 0% 9% 0% 20
15 59% 24% 16% 3.2 5% 20% 11% 60% 29
16 60% 14% 9% 3.0 5% 20% 13% 33% 37
YTD 31% 14% 5% 4.3 3% 9% 6% 40% 54

Note: Valdes-Scantling missed Week 16 due to COVID-19, and Lazard and St. Brown each saw a boost in routes as a result.

Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
Name POS Rts Man Tgt% Zone Tgt% Man TPRR Zone TPRR
Davante Adams WR 467 36% 30% 38% 28%
Allen Lazard WR 346 8% 8% 10% 10%
Aaron Jones HB 275 12% 13% 21% 20%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 251 15% 6% 27% 11%
Randall Cobb WR 245 8% 7% 16% 12%
Robert Tonyan TE 186 5% 6% 14% 13%
Josiah Deguara TE 163 3% 6% 10% 17%
A.J. Dillon HB 154 1% 10% 6% 25%
Marcedes Lewis TE 132 3% 7% 14% 21%
Equanimeous St. Brown WR 102 6% 1% 19% 4%

Rest of season:

  • Adams: top-three WR
  • Valdes-Scantling: low-end WR3
  • Lazard: low-end WR3 while Cobb out Valdes-Scantling are out
  • Deguara: low-end TE2

HOUSTON TEXANS

Team Ranks
Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script
Plays per Game Plays per Minute Time of Possession Pass Rank Run Rank Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass Trail Run Close Run Lead Run
31 14 29 19 14 15 31 15 18 2 18
  • Pass-volume environment: Poor
  • Run-volume environment: Below average (upgrade)
  • Pass/run tendencies: Balanced
Quarterbacks
Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank
Davis Mills 14 6.2 76% 2.54 6.8 26% 0% 4% 4% 0% 16
15 7.6 68% 2.47 7.0 19% 4% 0% 3% 0% 15
16 7.7 81% 2.09 9.4 18% 3% 0% 4% 0% 9
YTD 7.5 75% 2.51 6.7 21% 2% 2% 7% 0% 31

Upgrade: Mills is averaging 276 yards and 1.75 touchdowns per game over his last four complete contests.

Rest of season:

  • Mills: mid-range QB2
Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank
Rex Burkhead 14 44% 46% 39% 9% 19% 67% 0% 60% 33% 25
15 64% 57% 45% 11% 21% 100% 0% 69% 100% 45
16 62% 58% 53% 7% 13% 100% 100% 73% 100% 3
YTD 31% 26% 26% 5% 15% 37% 40% 46% 40% 53
Royce Freeman 14 54% 46% 51% 16% 26% 33% 0% 47% 67% 20
15 15% 11% 16% 0% 0% 0% 0% 8% 0% 74
16 35% 32% 27% 0% 0% 0% 0% 18% 0% 55
YTD 11% 8% 9% 2% 12% 11% 0% 10% 14% 87
David Johnson 14 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0
15 20% 21% 13% 4% 25% 0% 0% 31% 0% 58
16 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0
YTD 32% 17% 31% 8% 21% 28% 0% 53% 44% 59

Waiver: Burkhead topped 60% of snaps for the second time in as many weeks with Johnson out. If Johnson misses again, Burkhead is a high-end RB3. When Johnson returns, this is likely a three-way committee to avoid.

Rest of season:

  • Burkhead: high-end RB3 if Johnson is out again; low-end RB3
  • Johnson: low-end RB4
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank
Brandin Cooks WR 14 89% 23% 24% 6.7 27% 0% 29% 18% 13
15 94% 34% 36% 9.0 42% 50% 43% 20% 3
16
YTD 89% 24% 26% 11.1 39% 30% 31% 21% 18
Nico Collins WR 14 79% 21% 20% 10.9 35% 67% 14% 44% 41
15 71% 18% 14% 10.5 20% 50% 14% 25% 82
16 77% 19% 15% 5.0 10% 0% 20% 0% 33
YTD 56% 15% 11% 10.4 15% 26% 12% 32% 96
Chris Conley WR 14 56% 7% 4% -2.5 -2% 0% 0% 50% 75
15 48% 13% 7% 1.0 1% 0% 0% 0% 85
16 83% 13% 11% 14.7 21% 0% 10% 0% 23
YTD 56% 11% 7% 10.5 10% 4% 4% 34% 99
Chris Moore WR 14
15
16 37% 40% 15% 2.3 4% 0% 0% 25% 56
YTD 20% 18% 4% 2.9 2% 0% 5% 21% 122
Brevin Jordan TE 14 42% 26% 13% 8.0 17% 33% 21% 33% 6
15
16 60% 24% 15% 4.5 9% 0% 30% 25% 11
YTD 20% 24% 6% 6.7 5% 9% 7% 23% 39

Note: Cooks missed Week 16 due to COVID-19.

Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
Name POS Rts Man Tgt% Zone Tgt% Man TPRR Zone TPRR
Brandin Cooks WR 489 29% 27% 26% 24%
Chris Conley WR 309 10% 6% 14% 8%
Nico Collins WR 307 7% 12% 11% 17%
Jordan Akins TE 203 7% 7% 15% 15%
Pharaoh Brown TE 182 6% 8% 17% 18%
David Johnson HB 162 8% 8% 18% 23%
Rex Burkhead HB 145 6% 5% 20% 15%
Danny Amendola WR 127 7% 6% 22% 21%
Royce Freeman HB 112 0% 4% 0% 14%
Chris Moore WR 105 6% 3% 20% 17%
Brevin Jordan TE 104 7% 5% 26% 24%

Rest of season:

  • Cooks: mid-range WR2
  • Collins: stash WR5
  • Conley: punt play if Cooks misses Week 17
  • Jordan: free agent

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Team Ranks
Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script
Plays per Game Plays per Minute Time of Possession Pass Rank Run Rank Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass Trail Run Close Run Lead Run
17 30 4 29 4 27 14 26 6 19 7
  • Pass-volume environment: Poor
  • Run-volume environment: Good
  • Pass/run tendencies: Run-heavy

The Colts are 32nd in dropbacks per game (27.8) since Week 11. They have run the ball 55% of plays during that stretch thanks to trailing by four or more points only 6% of the time.

Quarterbacks
Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank
Carson Wentz 13 8.2 77% 2.72 7.2 42% 4% 4% 4% 0% 24
15 10.9 50% 3.14 4.8 71% 18% 7% 7% 0% 30
16 7.8 73% 2.45 8.0 39% 3% 3% 6% 0% 11
YTD 8.3 73% 2.75 7.0 34% 6% 5% 5% 10% 15

Note: Wentz is out for Week 17 due to COVID-19. Sam Ehlinger will start.

Rest of season: mid-range QB2

Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank
Jonathan Taylor 13 76% 68% 40% 0% 0% 75% 75% 40% 3
15 98% 76% 79% 0% 0% 100% 0% 100% 2
16 78% 84% 54% 8% 11% 100% 100% 80% 0% 24
YTD 68% 67% 48% 10% 18% 81% 80% 55% 6% 1
Nyheim Hines 13 19% 6% 40% 18% 40% 0% 0% 60% 29
15 19% 0% 43% 17% 33% 33% 0% 14% 34
16 26% 9% 32% 4% 13% 100% 0% 20% 100% 61
YTD 33% 12% 38% 10% 24% 30% 0% 37% 95% 44

Rest of season:

  • Taylor: No. 1 RB
  • Hines: mid-range RB4
  • Mack: stash RB5
Receivers and tight ends:
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank
Michael Pittman Jr. WR 13 100% 33% 36% 7.5 33% 33% 33% 75% 17
15 79% 45% 42% 14.8 56% 0% 50% 80% 101
16 100% 39% 46% 5.3 32% 0% 33% 42% 19
YTD 97% 23% 26% 10.8 33% 23% 36% 35% 17
Zach Pascal WR 13 68% 18% 14% 9.3 15% 33% 33% 0% 77
15 86% 17% 17% 16.5 25% 0% 0% 100% 84
16
YTD 86% 14% 15% 9.5 17% 19% 10% 33% 68
T.Y. Hilton WR 13 76% 11% 9% 11.0 12% 0% 0% 100% 62
15 50% 14% 8% 6.0 5% 0% 0% 100% 88
16 86% 19% 19% 13.6 34% 50% 33% 40% 22
YTD 32% 17% 7% 12.3 10% 13% 10% 28% 104
Jack Doyle WR 13 36% 11% 5% 6.0 3% 0% 17% 0% 38
15 43% 17% 8% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 100% 58
16 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 55
YTD 47% 17% 9% 6.9 8% 6% 9% 39% 28
Mo Alie-Cox TE 13 20% 25% 5% -1.0 -1% 0% 0% 100% 45
15 64% 11% 8% 15.0 11% 100% 50% 0% 63
16 76% 9% 8% 5.0 5% 0% 11% 0% 22
YTD 42% 16% 8% 11.4 11% 19% 7% 41% 29

Waiver/Monitoring: Alie-Cox could see more work with Doyle battling ankle and knee injuries. The massive tight end saw a season-high 76% routes with Doyle knocked out of Week 16.

Waiver/Monitoring: Hilton could see more work if Pascal can't return from the COVID-19 list. He was in a route on 86% of the Colts' dropbacks.

Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
Name POS Rts Man Tgt% Zone Tgt% Man TPRR Zone TPRR
Michael Pittman Jr. WR 496 28% 24% 23% 21%
Zach Pascal WR 440 15% 13% 13% 13%
Jonathan Taylor HB 249 8% 12% 12% 22%
Jack Doyle TE 237 8% 10% 14% 18%
Mo Alie-Cox TE 219 9% 7% 16% 14%
Nyheim Hines HB 188 6% 13% 18% 27%
T.Y. Hilton WR 171 9% 6% 22% 16%
Parris Campbell WR 118 5% 4% 16% 15%
Ashton Dulin WR 108 5% 6% 18% 23%

Rest of season:

  • Pittman: low-end WR2
  • Hilton: low-end WR4 while Pascal is out
  • Doyle: low-end TE2
  • Alie-Cox: high-end TE2 if Doyle is out

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Team Ranks
Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script
Plays per Game Plays per Minute Time of Possession Pass Rank Run Rank Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass Trail Run Close Run Lead Run
25 4 31 7 26 19 20 18 14 13 15
  • Pass-volume environment: Good
  • Run-volume environment: Poor
  • Pass/run tendencies: Pass-balanced
Quarterbacks
Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank
Trevor Lawrence 14 8.1 74% 2.68 5.5 16% 0% 2% 7% 0% 29
15 6.9 85% 2.91 5.5 26% 16% 2% 7% 0% 24
16 10.9 80% 3.06 7.2 33% 10% 7% 2% 40% 17
YTD 8.3 72% 2.85 5.9 25% 10% 5% 5% 21% 23

Rest of season: low-end QB2

Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank
James Robinson 14 64% 75% 53% 0% 0% 100% 0% 21% 0% 66
15 84% 72% 67% 12% 15% 50% 100% 64% 77% 6
16 15% 10% 13% 0% 0% 0% 20% 13% 0% 73
YTD 55% 50% 45% 9% 17% 47% 53% 31% 44% 19
Dare Ogunbowale 14 7% 0% 9% 6% 50% 0% 0% 14% 0% 54
15 14% 4% 16% 6% 29% 50% 0% 29% 23% 69
16 83% 59% 76% 11% 13% 100% 20% 88% 100% 15
YTD 12% 7% 11% 2% 18% 19% 5% 15% 20% 94

Note: Robinson is done for the season (Achilles).

Waiver: Ogunbowale handled every-down duties without any other backs available in the game. Ryquell Armstead will help replace Robinson moving forward, but how the backfield will shake out is anyone's guess. Given how bad the Jaguars' offense is, Ogunbowale is a low-end RB2 even if holds onto his elite utilization. Given that won't likely happen, consider him a high-end RB3.

Rest of season:

  • Robinson: out for season
  • Ogunbowale: low-end RB2 to high-end RB3
  • Hyde: free agent (IR)
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank
Marvin Jones Jr. WR 14 98% 16% 21% 8.3 21% 0% 11% 14% 36
15 91% 11% 12% 15.5 27% 67% 0% 25% 81
16 89% 33% 37% 11.2 38% 50% 33% 31% 20
YTD 93% 18% 20% 12.5 30% 46% 15% 29% 35
Laquon Treadwell WR 14 79% 18% 18% 14.8 32% 0% 11% 17% 46
15 96% 23% 27% 8.2 32% 0% 45% 33% 22
16 93% 13% 14% 18.4 24% 25% 33% 40% 48
YTD 38% 17% 8% 12.4 12% 12% 11% 30% 105
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR 14 85% 16% 18% 4.2 9% 0% 33% 17% 60
15 62% 22% 18% 2.7 7% 0% 9% 0% 38
16
YTD 69% 20% 17% 6.0 12% 8% 24% 18% 52
Tavon Austin WR 14 49% 22% 15% 7.4 13% 0% 22% 0% 69
15 33% 20% 9% 13.0 17% 33% 18% 0% 96
16 63% 24% 20% 14.1 26% 25% 22% 43% 24
YTD 29% 18% 7% 10.6 9% 12% 7% 21% 114
James O'Shaughnessy TE 14 66% 20% 18% 3.2 7% 0% 0% 67% 22
15 58% 17% 12% 7.3 13% 0% 9% 25% 12
16 50% 17% 11% 9.0 9% 0% 11% 0% 15
YTD 29% 19% 7% 6.5 5% 0% 4% 27% 44

Note: Shenault missed Week 16 due to COVID-19.

Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
Name POS Rts Man Tgt% Zone Tgt% Man TPRR Zone TPRR
Marvin Jones Jr. WR 568 30% 16% 24% 15%
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR 427 15% 18% 16% 22%
James Robinson HB 275 5% 11% 10% 20%
Dan Arnold TE 257 11% 10% 17% 21%
Laquon Treadwell WR 233 11% 7% 21% 16%
Jamal Agnew WR 185 14% 5% 31% 14%
James O'Shaughnessy TE 180 1% 10% 2% 27%
Tavon Austin WR 176 3% 7% 10% 20%
Carlos Hyde HB 161 2% 4% 5% 13%
D.J. Chark Jr. WR 113 2% 5% 11% 19%

Rest of season:

  • Jones: low-end WR4
  • Shenault: free agent
  • Treadwell: low-end WR4
  • O'Shaughnessy: low-end TE2

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Team Ranks
Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script
Plays per Game Plays per Minute Time of Possession Pass Rank Run Rank Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass Trail Run Close Run Lead Run
1 2 14 1 32 1 3 3 32 30 30
  • Pass-volume environment: Good
  • Run-volume environment: Below average
  • Pass/rush tendencies: Pass-heavy

The Chiefs throw the ball more than the NFL average in all game situations:

  • Trailing by four or more: +9%
  • Within three points: +7%
  • Leading by four or more: +9%
Quarterbacks
Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank
Patrick Mahomes 14 5.9 91% 3.00 10.8 33% 4% 10% 10% 0% 12
15 6.7 76% 2.78 8.7 22% 6% 4% 2% 0% 3
16 8.8 83% 2.94 8.6 16% 0% 0% 6% 0% 5
YTD 7.7 79% 2.78 7.4 28% 4% 6% 4% 0% 5

Rest of season: top-four QB

Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank
Darrel Williams 14 35% 7% 51% 14% 21% 67% 0% 60% 0% 19
15 30% 28% 28% 0% 0% 60% 100% 75% 18% 71
16 42% 31% 48% 10% 20% 80% 33% 78% 20% 23
YTD 46% 36% 45% 9% 16% 64% 63% 57% 35% 24
Clyde Edwards-Helaire 14 35% 37% 26% 14% 33% 0% 0% 13% 0% 10
15 70% 50% 70% 10% 12% 40% 0% 25% 82% 38
16 30% 25% 33% 3% 9% 20% 33% 0% 80% 26
YTD 32% 35% 27% 4% 12% 19% 11% 9% 38% 38
Derrick Gore 14 30% 33% 21% 9% 33% 33% 0% 27% 0% 12
15
16 28% 33% 12% 10% 75% 0% 0% 22% 0% 21
YTD 8% 12% 5% 1% 23% 6% 11% 4% 0% 77

Waiver/Monitoring: Edwards-Helaire is week-to-week due to a collarbone injury. Williams will likely handle a near every-down role with Gore spelling him on early-downs occasionally if Edwards-Helaire is out, making the veteran back a mid-range RB2.

Rest of season:

  • Edwards-Helaire: low-end RB2
  • Williams: high-end RB4; mid-range RB2 if Edwards-Helaire is out
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank
Tyreek Hill WR 14 82% 17% 18% 15.5 48% 0% 36% 25% 42
15 87% 28% 29% 9.1 40% 33% 30% 25% 2
16 64% 10% 7% 7.0 5% 0% 13% 0% 80
YTD 82% 26% 27% 10.8 37% 28% 32% 30% 5
Byron Pringle WR 14 74% 5% 5% 11.0 8% 0% 0% 100% 77
15 70% 11% 10% 2.5 4% 0% 20% 25% 63
16 88% 25% 24% 11.4 31% 50% 13% 14% 7
YTD 52% 13% 8% 12.1 13% 16% 7% 18% 54
Demarcus Robinson WR 14 59% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 134
15 75% 5% 5% 11.5 8% 0% 0% 50% 114
16 64% 10% 7% 6.5 5% 0% 0% 0% 86
YTD 63% 7% 6% 11.0 8% 12% 5% 27% 110
Mecole Hardman WR 14 31% 20% 9% 22.5 35% 0% 7% 0% 57
15 42% 19% 10% 10.0 15% 33% 20% 0% 87
16 48% 31% 17% 7.2 14% 0% 25% 40% 35
YTD 56% 18% 13% 7.6 13% 16% 9% 32% 49
Travis Kelce TE 14 82% 17% 18% 5.0 15% 0% 21% 25% 24
15 87% 30% 32% 7.8 37% 33% 10% 31% 1
16 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0
YTD 81% 22% 22% 7.6 22% 8% 24% 25% 2
Noah Gray TE 14 18% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 75
15 19% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 61
16 88% 7% 7% 4.5 4% 0% 13% 0% 34
YTD 18% 7% 2% 3.6 1% 8% 1% 67% 78

Monitoring: Kelce missed Week 16 due to COVID-19. Gray was in a route an impressive 88% of dropbacks.

Monitoring: With Hill coming off the COVID-19 list Saturday, he may not have been 100%: He was only in a route on 64% of the Chiefs' dropbacks. Pringle saw his highest target share of the season (25%) and scored two touchdowns.

Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
Name POS Rts Man Tgt% Zone Tgt% Man TPRR Zone TPRR
Tyreek Hill WR 536 34% 24% 31% 25%
Travis Kelce TE 531 26% 21% 24% 22%
Demarcus Robinson WR 414 3% 6% 4% 9%
Mecole Hardman WR 374 13% 14% 19% 19%
Byron Pringle WR 331 7% 9% 10% 15%
Darrel Williams HB 292 4% 10% 7% 18%
Clyde Edwards-Helaire HB 185 5% 4% 13% 13%
Noah Gray TE 113 1% 1% 3% 6%
Josh Gordon WR 109 3% 2% 11% 11%
Jerick McKinnon HB 102 1% 3% 5% 17%

Rest of season:

  • Kelce: top-three TE
  • Hill: top-three WR
  • Pringle: low-end WR3 if Kelce is out again
  • Hardman: free agent
  • Gray: punt play TE if Kelce is out again

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Team Ranks
Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script
Plays per Game Plays per Minute Time of Possession Pass Rank Run Rank Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass Trail Run Close Run Lead Run
16 21 21 10 23 7 11 24 26 22 9
  • Pass-volume environment: Above average
  • Run-volume environment: Poor
  • Pass/run tendencies: Pass-balanced
Quarterbacks
Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank
Derek Carr 14 4.2 86% 2.61 5.8 16% 0% 0% 8% 0% 22
15 9.0 78% 2.81 6.2 19% 4% 5% 5% 0% 20
16 6.0 83% 2.67 8.0 27% 13% 7% 7% 0% 22
YTD 8.4 78% 2.71 7.8 20% 6% 3% 6% 7% 14

Rest of season: low-end QB2

Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank
Josh Jacobs 14 73% 69% 61% 14% 19% 0% 0% 83% 92% 23
15 64% 58% 52% 11% 18% 60% 0% 10% 100% 19
16 70% 68% 58% 13% 17% 60% 0% 0% 20
YTD 53% 50% 42% 11% 22% 54% 43% 25% 52% 16
Peyton Barber 14 11% 8% 12% 7% 50% 0% 0% 8% 0% 45
15 19% 19% 18% 3% 13% 0% 0% 10% 0% 46
16 17% 13% 10% 4% 33% 0% 0% 11% 30
YTD 11% 14% 6% 2% 28% 7% 14% 7% 1% 78
Jalen Richard 14 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0
15 16% 0% 20% 0% 0% 20% 0% 80% 0% 92
16 14% 3% 26% 4% 14% 40% 0% 89% 68
YTD 8% 2% 10% 2% 21% 14% 0% 35% 10% 109

Downgrade: Jacobs has lost the passing-down work back to Richard, but his routes haven't fallen much due to the Raiders' ability to avoid LDD situations (14% and 13%) over the last two games. They also didn't use the two-minute offense in Week 16, despite using it the 10th-most on the season (11%). As a result, Jacobs should continue to see most of the rushing work but is now a mid-range RB2 rather than a high-end RB2 option.

Rest of season:

  • Jacobs: mid-range RB2
  • Richard: low-end RB4
  • Barber: upside-stash RB5
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank
Hunter Renfrow WR 14 96% 30% 33% 4.1 33% 50% 44% 36% 3
15 89% 14% 14% 5.8 9% 50% 0% 0% 59
16 77% 13% 13% 15.7 33% 100% 0% 33% 29
YTD 78% 23% 21% 6.5 16% 23% 25% 25% 11
Zay Jones WR 14 82% 15% 14% 2.8 10% 0% 22% 0% 59
15 91% 24% 25% 18.3 51% 0% 44% 11% 20
16 84% 28% 29% 5.4 26% 0% 20% 57% 38
YTD 54% 15% 10% 15.6 18% 13% 13% 20% 79
Bryan Edwards WR 14 67% 9% 7% 11.3 19% 0% 11% 33% 73
15 80% 12% 11% 6.3 8% 50% 11% 0% 33
16
YTD 75% 11% 9% 15.1 17% 23% 13% 20% 64
Foster Moreau TE 14 86% 14% 14% 6.0 21% 50% 11% 0% 30
15 93% 23% 25% 2.4 7% 0% 11% 33% 7
16 90% 15% 17% 9.3 26% 0% 60% 25% 9
YTD 46% 14% 8% 7.8 7% 13% 6% 28% 25

Monitoring: Moreau has two top-10 finishes and continues to see elite route participation while Darren Waller is out. He is still only a high-end TE2 option if Waller can't go given his low TPRR in a below-average offense.

Downgrade: The Raiders opted to use more 12 personnel (25%) in a non-trailing script, possibly due to the strength of Denvers' secondary, which pushed Renfrow's routes below 80%. With Renfrow's value again attached to the use of 11 personnel, his weekly floor takes a hit.

Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
Name POS Rts Man Tgt% Zone Tgt% Man TPRR Zone TPRR
Hunter Renfrow WR 466 18% 20% 20% 22%
Bryan Edwards WR 447 17% 6% 22% 7%
Darren Waller TE 331 17% 14% 27% 23%
Zay Jones WR 323 9% 10% 17% 15%
Foster Moreau TE 272 9% 7% 16% 14%
Josh Jacobs HB 252 3% 14% 9% 26%
Henry Ruggs III WR 217 10% 5% 24% 13%
DeSean Jackson WR 179 8% 5% 24% 14%
Kenyan Drake HB 166 2% 9% 9% 27%

Rest of season:

  • Renfrow: low-end WR2
  • Waller: top-five TE
  • Moreau: high-end TE2 while Waller is out

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Team Ranks
Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script
Plays per Game Plays per Minute Time of Possession Pass Rank Run Rank Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass Trail Run Close Run Lead Run
11 5 23 4 29 2 9 2 31 24 31
  • Pass-volume environment: Good
  • Run-volume environment: Poor
  • Pass/run tendencies: Pass-heavy

The Chargers throw the ball more than the NFL average in all game situations:

  • Trailing by four or more: +8%
  • Within three points: +4%
  • Leading by four or more: +9%
Quarterbacks
Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank
Justin Herbert 14 8.2 77% 2.99 8.9 31% 6% 6% 6% 33% 5
15 9.9 71% 3.02 6.2 39% 6% 7% 0% 25% 4
16 7.5 84% 2.83 9.6 28% 0% 10% 3% 0% 12
YTD 7.7 77% 2.70 7.6 29% 7% 5% 4% 17% 3

Rest of season: mid-range QB1

Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank
Austin Ekeler 14 46% 34% 47% 13% 24% 33% 33% 30% 100% 13
15 34% 33% 33% 11% 29% 22% 25% 33% 36% 5
16
YTD 59% 50% 53% 14% 22% 59% 43% 57% 78% 2
Justin Jackson 14 30% 26% 28% 3% 11% 0% 33% 30% 0% 41
15 53% 36% 51% 3% 5% 11% 0% 78% 64% 24
16 73% 61% 70% 25% 29% 100% 0% 71% 100% 1
YTD 18% 15% 16% 4% 20% 9% 4% 25% 13% 57
Joshua Kelley 14 27% 29% 11% 3% 25% 67% 0% 40% 0% 43
15 16% 19% 9% 0% 0% 67% 50% 0% 7% 65
16 27% 28% 25% 3% 10% 0% 0% 29% 0% 60
YTD 13% 10% 11% 1% 8% 20% 9% 18% 8% 104

Note: Ekeler was activated off the reserve COVID-19 list yesterday.

Rest of season:

  • Ekeler: top-three RB
  • Jackson: RB5 stash
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank
Keenan Allen WR 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0
15 79% 27% 26% 14.9 38% 20% 36% 44% 10
16 84% 15% 16% 7.2 15% 0% 33% 20% 58
YTD 86% 24% 25% 9.0 29% 17% 31% 31% 10
Mike Williams WR 14 92% 18% 20% 2.8 7% 0% 13% 17% 40
15 77% 28% 26% 12.2 32% 40% 18% 22% 46
16
YTD 78% 20% 19% 11.1 27% 26% 15% 27% 20
Josh Palmer WR 14 94% 21% 23% 9.9 28% 25% 25% 43% 15
15 49% 5% 3% 13.0 4% 0% 0% 100% 91
16 95% 15% 19% 11.2 28% 100% 17% 33% 21
YTD 36% 14% 6% 10.3 8% 10% 6% 35% 88
Jalen Guyton TE 14 72% 12% 10% 25.0 30% 0% 13% 0% 14
15 42% 11% 6% 8.5 5% 20% 9% 50% 36
16
YTD 58% 9% 6% 12.7 11% 12% 9% 26% 77
Jared Cook TE 14 69% 21% 17% 8.4 17% 75% 13% 60% 15
15 67% 21% 17% 6.7 11% 0% 9% 50% 23
16 68% 19% 16% 7.4 15% 0% 17% 40% 19
YTD 66% 17% 13% 8.5 15% 21% 17% 21% 18

Waiver: Mike Williams will miss Week 17 due to COVID-19, making Palmer a viable WR3. The rookie has WR15 and WR21 finishes filling in for Allen and Williams.

Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
Name POS Rts Man Tgt% Zone Tgt% Man TPRR Zone TPRR
Keenan Allen WR 556 35% 21% 33% 20%
Mike Williams WR 496 22% 19% 22% 21%
Jared Cook TE 420 14% 12% 18% 16%
Jalen Guyton WR 371 5% 6% 7% 10%
Austin Ekeler HB 337 7% 17% 12% 26%
Josh Palmer WR 237 5% 6% 12% 13%
Donald Parham TE 155 6% 4% 21% 15%
Justin Jackson HB 100 1% 5% 3% 29%

Rest of season:

  • Allen: low-end WR1
  • Williams: high-end WR3
  • Palmer: high-end WR3 while Williams is out
  • Cook: mid-range TE2

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Team Ranks
Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script
Plays per Game Plays per Minute Time of Possession Pass Rank Run Rank Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass Trail Run Close Run Lead Run
26 16 25 15 18 10 5 13 23 28 20
  • Pass-volume environment: Average
  • Run-volume environment: Average
  • Pass/run tendencies: Pass-balanced

The Rams drop back to pass more than the league average in all game scripts and situations:

  • Trailing by four or more points: +2%
  • Within three points: +5%
  • Trailing by four or more points: +1%
  • Neutral first downs: +8%
  • Inside the five: +18%
Quarterbacks
Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank
Matthew Stafford 14 9.0 79% 2.59 9.6 27% 0% 0% 9% 0% 7
15 8.0 86% 2.78 8.4 33% 10% 0% 12% 0% 14
16 9.2 61% 2.89 5.3 34% 6% 3% 0% 0% 24
YTD 8.8 75% 2.65 8.1 25% 6% 2% 4% 8% 6

Monitoring: Stafford has fallen outside of the top-12 fantasy passers in consecutive outings, but the Rams remain a top-five offense. Stafford should bounce back soon, given his weapons and the teams' commitment to throwing the ball inside the five-yard line.

Rest of season: mid-range QB1

Running Backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank
Sony Michel 14 100% 95% 70% 3% 4% 100% 0% 100% 0% 32
15 73% 62% 68% 7% 10% 100% 0% 92% 0% 16
16 90% 84% 74% 11% 14% 100% 100% 90% 100% 8
YTD 44% 46% 34% 4% 12% 48% 38% 42% 46% 37
Darrell Henderson 14
15 27% 21% 22% 7% 25% 0% 0% 8% 0% 54
16 7% 3% 8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10% 0% 71
YTD 52% 41% 48% 8% 15% 49% 54% 47% 49% 23
Jake Funk 14
15
16 3% 3% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 94
YTD 2% 1% 2% 0% 0% 3% 0% 5% 6% 157

Upgrade: With Henderson out at least the next three weeks, Michel's every-down role should be safe.

Waiver/Monitoring: Cam Akers — amazingly — has a chance to play this weekend, according to Sean McVay. The second-year back is six months removed from an Achilles injury, and the Rams need the help with Henderson on IR. Initially, some reported Akers was activated so he could count 2021 towards his pension, but as of now, he is next up if Michel goes down.

It is hard to fathom Akers having much of a role unless injury strikes, but he is worth a pickup if your league championship happens to be on Week 18.

Rest of season:

  • Darrell Henderson: free agent
  • Sony Michel: low-end RB1 while Henderson is out; potentially a high-end RB3 after
  • Cam Akers: stash RB5
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank
Cooper Kupp WR 14 100% 45% 52% 8.3 48% 50% 30% 33% 2
15 97% 38% 43% 10.1 54% 100% 27% 42% 1
16 100% 32% 33% 6.6 24% 20% 18% 33% 10
YTD 97% 31% 33% 8.6 33% 25% 28% 22% 1
Odell Beckham Jr. WR 14 89% 20% 21% 6.2 14% 25% 40% 33% 11
15 95% 10% 11% 16.3 22% 0% 36% 33% 103
16 97% 22% 22% 13.4 32% 60% 55% 25% 28
YTD 30% 20% 7% 14.1 11% 13% 21% 21% 57
Van Jefferson WR 14 92% 10% 10% 21.0 24% 25% 10% 33% 29
15 100% 6% 7% 11.0 10% 0% 9% 0% 62
16 100% 16% 17% 19.8 36% 20% 0% 33% 102
YTD 88% 15% 15% 14.2 24% 21% 13% 27% 33
Tyler Higbee TE 14
15
16 84% 19% 17% 3.7 7% 0% 18% 33% 13
YTD 74% 15% 13% 5.3 8% 15% 13% 27% 20

Note: Cooper Kupp has four touchdowns on receptions thrown inside the five-yard line — tied for first in the NFL with Davante Adams. The Rams' pass-heavy nature in close is another driver to Kupp's massive success in 2021.

Note: Beckham now has four top-36 finishes in five games since the Rams' bye week. The Rams utilize 11 personnel the most in the NFL (83%), which means Beckham is almost always on the field in passing situations.

Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
Name POS Rts Man Tgt% Zone Tgt% Man TPRR Zone TPRR
Cooper Kupp WR 533 38% 31% 35% 31%
Van Jefferson WR 481 12% 15% 13% 16%
Tyler Higbee TE 406 11% 12% 14% 15%
Odell Beckham Jr. WR 340 17% 13% 26% 19%
Robert Woods WR 305 9% 13% 12% 24%
Darrell Henderson HB 264 7% 7% 16% 13%
Sony Michel HB 189 3% 5% 8% 14%

Rest of season:

  • Kupp: top-six WR
  • Beckham: mid-range WR3
  • Jefferson: mid-range WR3
  • Higbee: high-end TE2

MIAMI DOLPHINS: Monday Night Football (only commentary and ranks updated)

Team Ranks
Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script
Plays per Game Plays per Minute Time of Possession Pass Rank Run Rank Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass Trail Run Close Run Lead Run
12 12 19 8 25 4 4 12 29 29 21
  • Pass-volume environment: Above average (downgrade)
  • Run-volume environment: Below average (upgrade)
  • Pass/run tendencies: Balanced

The Dolphins have run the ball on 47% of plays over the last five games and now lead the league in 12 personnel utilization (62%). They still rank highly in pass rate against the league average for the season, but their approach is evolving.

Passing versus the NFL average by game situation:

  • Trailing by four or more: +6%
  • Within three points: +6%
  • Leading by four or more: +1%
Quarterbacks
Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank
Tua Tagovailoa 12 3.8 87% 2.20 7.4 47% 8% 3% 6% 0% 20
13 7.2 87% 2.38 6.0 41% 4% 2% 5% 0% 13
15 10.0 62% 2.68 7.3 58% 10% 10% 3% 0% 14
YTD 7.2 77% 2.48 7.1 44% 5% 5% 4% 18% 26

Rest of season: mid-range QB2

Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank
Myles Gaskin 12 50% 42% 50% 6% 13% 20% 100% 55% 0% 13
13 64% 63% 49% 5% 9% 100% 0% 75% 69% 34
15 36% 25% 31% 0% 0% 29% 0% 13% 34
YTD 55% 50% 45% 11% 21% 0% 35% 46% 40% 18
Duke Johnson Jr. 12
13
15 57% 55% 28% 4% 11% 57% 100% 38% 1
YTD 5% 8% 2% 0% 10% 7% 12% 2% 0% 90
Salvon Ahmed 12 18% 13% 17% 3% 17% 40% 0% 0% 0% 56
13 32% 33% 16% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 31% 57
15
YTD 18% 16% 14% 4% 21% 0% 0% 6% 5% 77

Downgrade: The Dolphins are resolute in their commitment to rotate their backfield. On Monday night, Johnson, Gaskin and Lindsay all played a significant percentage of snaps (35%, 31% and 29%, respectively). Johnson and Lindsay each handled 42% of rushing attempts, and Gaskin saw the most routes (47%).

Rest of season:

  • Gaskin: low-end RB3
  • Johnson: low-end RB3 with a chance to be the lead back for Miami (no one knows)
  • Lindsay: low-end RB4
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank
Jaylen Waddle WR 12 78% 37% 32% 7.8 66% 33% 57% 30% 1
13 84% 30% 28% 8.2 32% 0% 36% 45% 15
15
YTD 82% 23% 23% 7.1 21% 7% 26% 30% 18
DeVante Parker WR 12
13 71% 16% 13% 11.6 21% 0% 18% 20% 29
15 97% 30% 35% 12.0 42% 25% 43% 44% 13
YTD 43% 22% 11% 12.6 19% 13% 13% 29% 65
Albert Wilson WR 12 47% 40% 19% -1.8 -9% 0% 29% 17% 58
13 62% 26% 18% 4.3 11% 0% 18% 29% 52
15 56% 12% 8% 25.0 19% 0% 0% 50% 73
YTD 36% 18% 7% 5.6 6% 3% 8% 32% 110
Isaiah Ford WR 12 19% 33% 6% 12.5 21% 33% 0% 50% 97
13 18% 13% 3% 3.0 1% 33% 9% 100% 48
15 44% 21% 12% 12.7 15% 0% 29% 0% 33
YTD 11% 20% 3% 9.7 3% 7% 3% 23% 119
Mike Gesicki TE 12 89% 10% 10% 3.7 9% 0% 0% 33% 27
13 78% 29% 26% 7.5 27% 33% 18% 50% 7
15 78% 29% 27% 6.7 18% 25% 14% 71% 10
YTD 78% 20% 19% 8.8 22% 13% 20% 41% 7

Note: Waddle returned to action and dominated with 46% of the targets.

Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
Name POS Rts Man Tgt% Zone Tgt% Man TPRR Zone TPRR
Jaylen Waddle WR 497 25% 22% 26% 22%
Mike Gesicki TE 467 21% 17% 22% 18%
Myles Gaskin HB 263 8% 11% 17% 21%
DeVante Parker WR 261 14% 10% 26% 20%
Durham Smythe TE 240 5% 6% 10% 13%
Albert Wilson WR 216 8% 8% 21% 17%
Mack Hollins WR 189 5% 5% 13% 13%
Adam Shaheen TE 133 2% 4% 11% 13%
Preston Williams WR 106 3% 3% 16% 15%

Rest of season:

  • Waddle: mid-range WR2
  • Parker: high-end WR3
  • Gesicki: mid-range TE1

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Team Ranks
Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script
Plays per Game Plays per Minute Time of Possession Pass Rank Run Rank Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass Trail Run Close Run Lead Run
11 12 20 23 10 23 10 21 10 23 12

Pass-volume environment: Average

Run-volume environment: Above average

Pass/run tendencies: Balanced

Quarterbacks
Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank
Kirk Cousins 14 11.7 55% 2.45 7.0 18% 3% 3% 0% 0% 19
15 12.9 60% 2.95 3.6 23% 0% 7% 13% 0% 23
16 9.8 78% 2.72 8.3 18% 5% 7% 7% 0% 10
YTD 8.3 77% 2.58 7.4 26% 3% 3% 4% 5% 9

Rest of season: low-end QB1

Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank
Dalvin Cook 14 77% 77% 60% 10% 15% 75% 100% 73% 100% 1
15 89% 88% 72% 10% 9% 100% 0% 76% 100% 23
16
YTD 53% 54% 41% 8% 17% 77% 55% 42% 49% 12
Alexander Mattison 14 19% 17% 17% 3% 20% 25% 0% 0% 0% 51
15
16 75% 68% 73% 11% 13% 100% 50% 75% 100% 13
YTD 33% 31% 28% 6% 19% 18% 9% 24% 23% 39
Kene Nwangwu 14
15 8% 9% 6% 0% 0% 0% 0% 12% 0% 60
16 19% 26% 14% 6% 33% 0% 50% 0% 0% 57
YTD 3% 3% 2% 1% 36% 2% 5% 2% 0% 121

Monitoring: Cook (unvaccinated) was placed on the COVID-19 list last Thursday, so he has a chance to play if he tests negative on Sunday before the game against the Packers. Mattison is an RB1 again against the Packers if Cook doesn't play.

Rest of season:

  • Cook: top-six RB
  • Mattison: mid-range RB1 if Cook is out
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank
Justin Jefferson WR 14 100% 42% 48% 13.6 56% 80% 44% 36% 9
15 100% 30% 45% 17.3 60% 33% 55% 33% 16
16 98% 30% 36% 16.2 60% 50% 45% 15% 12
YTD 94% 26% 30% 13.4 48% 39% 34% 25% 3
Adam Thielen WR 14
15
16 41% 17% 8% 9.0 8% 0% 9% 33% 63
YTD 76% 19% 17% 9.5 20% 21% 18% 24% 23
K.J. Osborn WR 14 89% 28% 28% 14.6 34% 20% 44% 13% 17
15 94% 11% 15% 5.3 6% 0% 9% 0% 64
16 82% 19% 19% 15.1 30% 50% 18% 14% 15
YTD 75% 15% 13% 9.9 16% 11% 18% 18% 44
Tyler Conklin TE 14 80% 7% 7% 3.5 2% 0% 0% 0% 31
15 81% 13% 15% 19.3 22% 33% 18% 0% 48
16 91% 13% 14% 3.4 5% 0% 9% 20% 18
YTD 72% 17% 15% 6.1 11% 21% 14% 25% 16

Monitoring: Thielen reaggravated his high-ankle sprain and is questionable to play in Week 17.

Waiver/Upgrade: Osborn posted a top-15 finish in Week 16 with Thielen knocked from the game. In games Thielen has missed or left early, Osborn now has WR21, WR17, WR64 and WR15 finishes.

Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
Name POS Rts Man Tgt% Zone Tgt% Man TPRR Zone TPRR
Justin Jefferson WR 540 37% 28% 32% 25%
Adam Thielen WR 442 20% 17% 22% 18%
K.J. Osborn WR 427 17% 13% 16% 16%
Tyler Conklin TE 401 13% 15% 14% 18%
Dalvin Cook HB 236 5% 9% 11% 18%
Alexander Mattison HB 158 2% 8% 7% 21%
Dede Westbrook WR 122 3% 3% 9% 13%

Rest of season:

  • Jefferson: high-end WR1
  • Thielen: low-end WR1
  • Osborn: mid-range WR3 if Thielen is out; WR5 if not
  • Conklin: low-end TE1 if Thielen is out; high-end TE2 if not

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Team Ranks
Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script
Plays per Game Plays per Minute Time of Possession Pass Rank Run Rank Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass Trail Run Close Run Lead Run
27 25 16 28 5 25 32 22 8 1 11

Pass-volume environment: Poor

Run-volume environment: Good

Pass/run tendencies: Run heavy (previously run balanced)

Quarterbacks
Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank
Mac Jones 13 6.3 67% 2.77 6.3 67% 10% 0% 0% 0% 30
15 11.2 64% 3.06 6.6 17% 0% 2% 2% 0% 10
16 10.4 53% 3.18 4.5 33% 13% 8% 3% 0% 28
YTD 8.2 74% 2.61 7.2 28% 6% 3% 5% 0% 21

Rest of season: mid-range QB2

Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank
Damien Harris 13 25% 21% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 15% 50% 16
15 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0
16 49% 75% 18% 0% 0% 80% 100% 0% 0% 4
YTD 37% 43% 19% 3% 15% 31% 52% 8% 7% 18
Rhamondre Stevenson 13 63% 50% 33% 0% 0% 100% 0% 46% 50% 31
15 46% 53% 29% 2% 8% 33% 0% 0% 0% 52
16 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0
YTD 22% 26% 12% 4% 26% 20% 17% 4% 2% 51
Brandon Bolden 13 12% 8% 33% 33% 100% 0% 0% 38% 0% 43
15 56% 21% 57% 10% 15% 67% 100% 100% 100% 36
16 52% 8% 69% 17% 21% 40% 0% 100% 100% 47
YTD 30% 8% 37% 10% 23% 45% 9% 74% 84% 50

Monitoring: Stevenson's vaccination status is unclear, but he could return for Week 17 if vaccinated.

Rest of season: 

  • Harris: high-end RB2 if Stevenson is out; low-end RB2 if not
  • Stevenson: mid-range RB3
  • Bolden: low-end RB4
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank
Jakobi Meyers WR 13 67% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 139
15 94% 27% 29% 10.4 27% 40% 27% 25% 24
16 92% 24% 27% 11.6 30% 0% 36% 25% 36
YTD 93% 22% 24% 9.8 28% 14% 30% 21% 34
Kendrick Bourne WR 13 67% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 105
15 76% 9% 7% 13.3 8% 0% 0% 33% 34
16 72% 15% 13% 13.3 17% 0% 27% 0% 70
YTD 69% 16% 13% 9.4 15% 5% 13% 23% 31
Nelson Agholor WR 13 100% 33% 33% 11.0 58% 0% 0% 100% 104
15 39% 32% 14% 14.0 18% 0% 13% 0% 49
16
YTD 74% 15% 13% 14.4 22% 14% 8% 29% 63
N'Keal Harry WR 13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 140
15 61% 14% 10% 20.3 17% 0% 7% 0% 51
16 97% 17% 20% 12.8 25% 100% 9% 67% 84
YTD 27% 15% 4% 14.5 8% 5% 3% 55% 139
Hunter Henry TE 13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 82
15 82% 21% 19% 11.8 20% 60% 33% 13% 3
16 85% 19% 20% 11.2 22% 0% 9% 17% 42
YTD 69% 18% 14% 10.3 18% 59% 21% 17% 10
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
Name POS Rts Man Tgt% Zone Tgt% Man TPRR Zone TPRR
Jakobi Meyers WR 485 30% 21% 27% 19%
Nelson Agholor WR 385 15% 11% 18% 13%
Kendrick Bourne WR 357 15% 12% 18% 16%
Hunter Henry TE 356 17% 12% 21% 16%
Brandon Bolden HB 187 4% 13% 10% 33%
Jonnu Smith TE 143 5% 13% 19% 37%
N'Keal Harry WR 141 3% 6% 10% 20%
Damien Harris HB 101 2% 4% 12% 15%
Rhamondre Stevenson HB 65 4% 3% 29% 22%

Rest of season:

  • Jakobi Meyers: low-end WR3
  • Kendrick Bourne: boom-bust WR4
  • Hunter Henry: high-end TE2

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: Monday Night Football (only commentary and ranks updated)

Team Ranks
Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script
Plays per Game Plays per Minute Time of Possession Pass Rank Run Rank Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass Trail Run Close Run Lead Run
24 24 16 26 7 28 22 31 5 11 2

Pass-volume environment: Poor

Run-volume environment: Good

Pass/run tendencies: Run heavy

The Saints run the ball over the league average in all game scripts:

  • Trailing by four or more: +4%
  • Within three points: +2%
  • Leading by four or more: 10%
Quarterbacks
Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank
Taysom Hill 13 8.2 61% 3.10 6.4 34% 32% 9% 4% 0% 4
14 4.5 85% 2.73 8.3 36% 20% 11% 11% 33% 4
15 9.1 60% 2.95 5.7 13% 32% 3% 7% 0% 24
YTD 7.9 68% 3.01 6.7 32% 11% 9% 6% 20% 33

Rest of season: low-end QB1 

Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank
Alvin Kamara 13
14 74% 63% 66% 25% 28% 40% 33% 82% 0% 5
15 61% 35% 57% 25% 35% 100% 67% 0% 37
YTD 54% 46% 44% 14% 25% 67% 53% 53% 36% 12
Mark Ingram II 13 43% 45% 23% 3% 10% 50% 23% 0% 48
14
15 49% 29% 50% 8% 13% 0% 60% 0% 42
YTD 23% 16% 20% 6% 22% 42% 13% 23% 40% 38

Rest of season:

  • Kamara: low-end RB1
  • Ingram: low-end RB3
Receivers and tight ends 
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank
Tre'Quan Smith WR 13 75% 19% 18% 12.3 27% 0% 18% 43% 69
14 76% 14% 15% 6.7 22% 0% 40% 0% 64
15 67% 15% 8% 7.5 7% 0% 18% 0% 57
YTD 57% 16% 11% 10.1 13% 9% 15% 26% 90
Marquez Callaway WR 13 63% 13% 11% 13.0 17% 0% 18% 0% 81
14 86% 17% 20% 6.3 28% 0% 0% 25% 66
15 87% 35% 38% 10.3 43% 0% 36% 22% 12
YTD 79% 17% 17% 13.7 27% 35% 24% 15% 44
Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR 13 50% 8% 5% 16.0 10% 0% 9% 100% 25
14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0
15 30% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 116
YTD 18% 11% 3% 12.9 4% 4% 5% 40% 133
Juwan Johnson TE 13 44% 5% 3% 27.0 9% 0% 0% 0% 30
14 34% 10% 5% 5.0 6% 0% 0% 0% 38
15 53% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 70
YTD 28% 12% 4% 12.5 6% 9% 4% 12% 47
Adam Trautman TE 13
14
15 40% 17% 8% 11.5 11% 0% 9% 0% 41
YTD 46% 18% 10% 6.2 7% 13% 8% 28% 34
Nick Vannett TE 13 33% 25% 11% 3.5 4% 0% 9% 75% 15
14 72% 24% 25% 3.6 20% 0% 20% 60% 19
15 37% 9% 4% 23.0 11% 0% 0% 0% 68
YTD 13% 18% 3% 7.4 3% 4% 2% 50% 63
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
Name POS Rts Man Tgt% Zone Tgt% Man TPRR Zone TPRR
Marquez Callaway WR 383 20% 15% 19% 16%
Tre'Quan Smith WR 273 14% 9% 19% 14%
Adam Trautman TE 219 6% 11% 10% 22%
Alvin Kamara HB 214 10% 14% 16% 29%
Deonte Harris WR 191 11% 14% 24% 30%
Ty Montgomery WR 148 6% 5% 16% 14%
Mark Ingram II HB 147 5% 10% 18% 23%
Kenny Stills WR 141 7% 4% 17% 14%
Juwan Johnson TE 138 6% 3% 19% 9%
Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR 88 3% 2% 13% 9%

Rest of season:

  • Smith: free agent
  • Callaway: free agent
  • Humphrey: free agent

NEW YORK GIANTS

Team Ranks
Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script
Plays per Game Plays per Minute Time of Possession Pass Rank Run Rank Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass Trail Run Close Run Lead Run
6 3 27 6 27 13 8 30 20 25 3

Pass-volume environment: Above average

Run-volume environment: Poor

Run/pass tendencies: Pass balanced

The Giants have led by a field goal or more on only 6% of plays in 2021.

Quarterbacks
Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank
Mike Glennon 14 8.7 63% 2.71 5.3 23% 0% 3% 5% 0% 10
15 8.0 63% 2.53 4.1 21% 4% 0% 0% 0% 35
16 5.5 72% 2.88 3.4 10% 0% 7% 0% 0% 27
YTD 7.9 67% 2.67 4.9 21% 1% 2% 3% 0% 42
Jake Fromm 14
15 10.1 64% 2.67 6.8 0% 0% 0% 8% 0% 33
16 5.6 43% 2.60 1.5 32% 0% 14% 9% 0% 35
YTD 7.6 52% 2.63 3.7 20% 0% 9% 9% 0% 62

Rest of season: both are low-end QB2s to avoid

Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank
Saquon Barkley 14 54% 62% 43% 9% 18% 0% 0% 54% 0% 11
15 59% 60% 53% 23% 42% 50% 0% 21% 50% 22
16 34% 65% 19% 3% 10% 25% 0% 21% 67% 49
YTD 45% 39% 39% 10% 22% 38% 15% 36% 55% 32
Devontae Booker 14 40% 31% 43% 15% 29% 67% 0% 38% 100% 21
15 44% 32% 34% 6% 15% 50% 0% 79% 50% 27
16 54% 26% 49% 10% 16% 75% 0% 63% 33% 31
YTD 47% 36% 38% 8% 17% 60% 38% 54% 45% 31

Downgrade: Barkley tumbles further down the ranks, with Booker stealing more routes and the offense tanking. The former No. 1 overall pick is nearing two-down banger territory. There isn't a need for the Giants to push Barkley, and he should prioritize his health in a contract season.

Rest of season:

  • Barkley: low-end RB2
  • Booker: low-end RB3
Receivers and tight ends 
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank
Kenny Golladay WR 14 84% 21% 21% 13.9 33% 0% 29% 29% 81
15 97% 19% 20% 17.4 40% 100% 21% 0% 42
16 83% 19% 21% 12.6 47% 50% 25% 13% 72
YTD 61% 18% 14% 14.2 26% 36% 14% 30% 76
Darius Slayton WR 14 68% 11% 9% 13.7 14% 0% 14% 67% 136
15 79% 10% 9% 20.3 20% 0% 7% 33% 70
16 77% 10% 10% 9.3 17% 0% 8% 75% 100
YTD 53% 16% 10% 13.3 18% 8% 9% 36% 102
Kadarius Toney WR 14
15
16 53% 30% 21% 3.8 14% 0% 17% 0% 65
YTD 32% 27% 10% 6.5 9% 4% 12% 21% 78
Evan Engram TE 14 75% 13% 12% 12.5 17% 0% 0% 0% 43
15 84% 16% 14% 7.0 12% 0% 21% 20% 20
16 83% 12% 13% 4.4 10% 50% 25% 40% 7
YTD 68% 15% 12% 5.7 9% 4% 16% 26% 22

Note: Golladay is the target leader on the team, but his catchable target rate has been atrocious over the last three games at 29%, 43% and 38%.

Monitoring: Toney returned to action but was only in a route on 53% of dropbacks. However, he led the team in TPRR (27%), as he has often done when available. The rookie isn't more than a boom-bust WR4 option in Week 17 but could be the top option for the Giants in 2022 if he can stay healthy.

Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
Name POS Rts Man Tgt% Zone Tgt% Man TPRR Zone TPRR
Evan Engram TE 422 9% 13% 10% 17%
Kenny Golladay WR 381 18% 13% 23% 17%
Darius Slayton WR 326 13% 10% 20% 16%
Saquon Barkley HB 245 5% 12% 10% 25%
Devontae Booker HB 230 6% 9% 13% 20%
Sterling Shepard WR 219 13% 10% 40% 22%
Kadarius Toney WR 203 11% 11% 21% 30%
Kyle Rudolph TE 186 4% 6% 12% 16%
John Ross WR 148 6% 3% 19% 10%
Collin Johnson WR 129 5% 4% 16% 17%

Rest of season:

  • Golladay: low-end WR4
  • Toney: boom-bust WR4
  • Slayton: free agent
  • Engram: mid-range TE2

NEW YORK JETS

Team Ranks
Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script
Plays per Game Plays per Minute Time of Possession Pass Rank Run Rank Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass Trail Run Close Run Lead Run
21 8 30 5 28 8 25 8 25 8 25

Pass-volume environment: Above average

Run-volume environment: Poor

Pass/run tendencies: Pass heavy

The Jets remain pass-heavy but only out of necessity. In Week 16, they trailed by four or more 0% of plays for the first time all season and ran the ball 56%. This team wants to be run-balanced at heart, and their roster moves will likely support that goal this offseason.

Quarterbacks
Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank
Zach Wilson 14 7.5 58% 3.16 4.8 14% 0% 8% 6% 0% 26
15 4.7 68% 3.18 7.4 31% 5% 9% 19% 100% 9
16 5.6 84% 2.93 4.6 31% 3% 12% 4% 0% 4
YTD 8.1 70% 3.03 6.1 25% 3% 4% 9% 17% 29

Note: Don't buy Wilson's two top-12 finishes. He had a fluky 91 yards rushing in Week 16 and has back-to-back weeks with a rushing touchdown.

Rest of season: low-end QB2

Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank
Michael Carter 14 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0
15 56% 38% 44% 10% 13% 0% 0% 75% 100% 62
16 73% 48% 58% 11% 13% 80% 33% 67% 88% 17
YTD 43% 41% 32% 9% 23% 34% 29% 25% 29% 28
Tevin Coleman 14 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0
15 37% 38% 19% 0% 0% 100% 0% 8% 0% 53
16 32% 42% 19% 5% 20% 40% 67% 17% 50% 41
YTD 17% 24% 9% 3% 23% 32% 17% 5% 4% 72
Ty Johnson 14 73% 46% 74% 18% 19% 100% 0% 94% 100% 27
15 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0
16 2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 91
YTD 37% 17% 37% 10% 21% 36% 17% 66% 70% 47

Upgrade: Carter took over 73% of the snaps in Week 16, as the Jets did not involve a third back for the first time in over a month. Coleman will continue to spell the rookie at times on early-downs, but Carter appears to have a firm grip on the passing-down work after two encouraging weeks of LDD and two-minute utilization.

Rest of season:

  • Carter: mid-range RB2
  • Coleman: low-end RB4
  • Johnson: free agent
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank
Keelan Cole WR 14 79% 13% 13% 15.6 27% 0% 21% 0% 78
15 78% 8% 10% 10.0 19% 0% 40% 0% 99
16 81% 10% 11% 7.5 14% 0% 20% 0% 75
YTD 49% 14% 8% 13.6 14% 5% 12% 15% 103
Braxton Berrios WR 14 47% 39% 24% 4.0 13% 0% 36% 11% 44
15 28% 11% 5% -6.0 -6% 0% 0% 100% 41
16 88% 22% 26% 1.8 8% 0% 20% 40% 49
YTD 38% 21% 9% 4.6 6% 9% 10% 17% 72
Denzel Mims WR 14 30% 7% 3% 13.0 5% 0% 0% 100% 108
15 47% 13% 10% 15.5 30% 0% 0% 0% 127
16 58% 13% 11% 16.0 30% 50% 10% 0% 132
YTD 27% 11% 4% 13.6 6% 9% 1% 28% 149
Tyler Kroft WR 14
15 53% 11% 10% -0.5 -1% 0% 0% 50% 26
16 96% 20% 26% 4.6 22% 0% 10% 60% 24
YTD 26% 14% 4% 6.6 4% 5% 3% 55% 57

 Note: Elijah Moore is eligible to return for Week 17 and is a mid-range WR2 with significant upside if he plays.

Monitoring: Jamison Crowder missed Week 16, and Berrios took over the primary slot duties.

Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
Name POS Rts Man Tgt% Zone Tgt% Man TPRR Zone TPRR
Jamison Crowder WR 391 13% 14% 16% 20%
Elijah Moore WR 321 20% 13% 32% 21%
Keelan Cole WR 300 13% 6% 19% 12%
Corey Davis WR 290 12% 12% 18% 23%
Ryan Griffin TE 271 6% 9% 12% 17%
Ty Johnson HB 235 8% 10% 16% 24%
Braxton Berrios WR 235 10% 9% 20% 21%
Michael Carter HB 199 5% 11% 16% 26%
Denzel Mims WR 164 3% 3% 10% 10%
Tyler Kroft TE 156 2% 5% 7% 18%

Rest of season:

  • Moore: mid-range WR2
  • Crowder: low-end WR4 while Moore is out

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Team Ranks
Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script
Plays per Game Plays per Minute Time of Possession Pass Rank Run Rank Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass Trail Run Close Run Lead Run
19 18 22 31 2 20 28 32 13 5 1
  • Pass-volume environment: Poor
  • Run-volume environment: Good
  • Pass/run tendencies: Run-heavy

The Eagles lead the league in regulation rushing attempts per game since Week 11 with 36.8.

Philadelphia's situational rush splits versus the NFL:

  • Trailing by four or more: 0%
  • Within three points: +6%
  • Leading by four or more: +16%
Quarterbacks
Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank
Jalen Hurts 13 0.0 0% 0.00 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0
15 9.3 88% 2.99 11.4 56% 13% 9% 9% 75% 1
16 8.0 83% 3.00 6.9 40% 6% 0% 3% 0% 13
YTD 9.2 74% 3.17 7.2 31% 19% 10% 5% 39% 4
Gardner Minshew 13 6.1 91% 3.19 9.7 38% 8% 3% 7% 0% 10
15 0.0 0% 0.00 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0
16 0.0 0% 0.00 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 37
YTD 5.2 92% 3.08 9.4 35% 1% 3% 6% 0% 48

Rest of season: Hurts is a mid-range QB1

Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank
Miles Sanders 13 58% 60% 35% 14% 27% 100% 0% 25% 50% 15
15 49% 47% 36% 8% 18% 71% 25% 13% 0% 8
16 30% 23% 31% 13% 30% 0% 0% 25% 0% 45
YTD 43% 31% 39% 8% 16% 41% 13% 32% 8% 40
Jordan Howard 13
15 48% 39% 45% 0% 0% 43% 0% 75% 0% 40
16 35% 29% 34% 13% 30% 0% 0% 25% 0% 39
YTD 13% 17% 7% 1% 8% 15% 13% 10% 1% 68
Boston Scott 13 4% 0% 3% 0% 0% 0% 0% 17% 0% 82
15
16 32% 39% 19% 0% 0% 100% 100% 33% 0% 25
YTD 19% 17% 13% 3% 16% 15% 23% 19% 22% 60
Kenneth Gainwell 13 38% 30% 42% 23% 42% 0% 0% 58% 50% 11
15 8% 0% 18% 4% 17% 14% 0% 13% 0% 94
16 3% 0% 6% 4% 50% 0% 0% 17% 0% 72
YTD 25% 12% 30% 10% 25% 33% 6% 37% 69% 45

Note: Sanders is out (IR) due to a broken hand.

Waiver/Upgrade: Scott will likely take over Sanders' role as the lead back in a committee in the run-heavy Eagles attack. If Howard can't go due to his shoulder injury (questionable), Scott has RB1 upside.

Upgrade: Howard becomes a high-end RB3 if his shoulder is well enough to play.

Waiver/Upgrade: Gainwell becomes a mid-range RB3 option if Howard can't play. The Eagles backfield has been tough to decipher outside of being a rotation. Gainwell could see up to half of the work.

Rest of season:

  • Sanders: free agent (IR)
  • Scott: low-end RB2; high-end RB2 if Howard is out
  • Howard: high-end RB3
  • Gainwell: mid-range RB3 if Howard is out
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank
DeVonta Smith WR 13 87% 15% 18% 12.3 37% 100% 22% 0% 70
15 97% 16% 19% 20.0 41% 33% 22% 40% 55
16 94% 21% 25% 15.0 47% 100% 22% 50% 14
YTD 94% 19% 23% 14.9 39% 33% 25% 32% 29
Quez Watkins WR 13 87% 12% 14% 14.0 31% 0% 33% 0% 39
15 42% 15% 8% 7.0 6% 0% 0% 50% 83
16 88% 12% 13% 13.7 21% 0% 11% 33% 59
YTD 72% 13% 13% 13.4 19% 13% 14% 40% 71
Jalen Reagor WR 13 77% 5% 5% 4.0 3% 0% 0% 0% 91
15 55% 17% 12% 3.7 5% 0% 11% 67% 40
16 69% 15% 13% 5.0 8% 0% 22% 33% 85
YTD 75% 13% 13% 9.9 14% 7% 17% 27% 89
Dallas Goedert WR 13 87% 24% 27% 7.7 34% 0% 22% 67% 2
15 88% 32% 35% 10.3 38% 0% 56% 44% 5
16 72% 14% 13% 1.3 2% 0% 22% 67% 27
YTD 65% 20% 17% 8.4 16% 7% 21% 45% 8

Note: Due to the Eagles' run-heavy nature and Jalen Hurts' accuracy challenges, it is tough for Smith and Goedert to both have big weeks. In Week 16, Smith got going again, but Goedert put up a dud.

Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
Name POS Rts Man Tgt% Zone Tgt% Man TPRR Zone TPRR
DeVonta Smith WR 481 24% 27% 18% 20%
Jalen Reagor WR 387 17% 14% 16% 13%
Quez Watkins WR 374 19% 12% 18% 11%
Dallas Goedert TE 334 18% 19% 22% 20%
Miles Sanders HB 205 6% 10% 10% 16%
Kenneth Gainwell HB 149 8% 12% 17% 31%
Greg Ward WR 109 2% 1% 6% 4%
Boston Scott HB 68 2% 3% 13% 15%

Rest of season:

  • Smith: high-end WR3
  • Goedert: mid-range TE1

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Team Ranks
Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script
Plays per Game Plays per Minute Time of Possession Pass Rank Run Rank Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass Trail Run Close Run Lead Run
5 1 28 8 25 9 15 11 24 18 22
  • Pass-volume environment: Above average (downgrade)
  • Run-volume environment: Below average (downgrade)
  • Pass/run tendencies: Pass-balanced
Quarterbacks
Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank
Ben Roethlisberger 14 8.9 83% 2.07 7.7 17% 0% 2% 11% 0% 6
15 5.0 71% 2.08 5.9 21% 18% 0% 11% 67% 13
16 5.7 71% 2.21 4.5 27% 0% 0% 5% 0% 25
YTD 7.2 74% 2.27 6.6 20% 4% 1% 6% 13% 19

Rest of season: low-end QB2

Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank
Najee Harris 14 96% 87% 65% 8% 10% 100% 100% 100% 100% 4
15 102% 71% 75% 20% 25% 100% 33% 100% 100% 55
16 78% 79% 60% 17% 23% 67% 0% 93% 100% 14
YTD 85% 76% 67% 16% 21% 91% 63% 85% 97% 4
Benny Snell Jr. 14 4% 4% 2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 87
15 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0
16 22% 21% 19% 2% 11% 33% 0% 7% 0% 51
YTD 8% 7% 7% 1% 9% 4% 0% 7% 3% 118

Rest of season:

  • Harris: mid-range RB1
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank
Diontae Johnson WR 14 100% 17% 22% 10.9 27% 50% 33% 13% 34
15 103% 18% 20% 1.0 4% 0% 22% 20% 32
16 90% 22% 22% 6.6 27% 50% 21% 33% 18
YTD 86% 27% 26% 9.1 33% 24% 23% 24% 7
Chase Claypool WR 14 55% 35% 25% 8.7 24% 0% 22% 22% 16
15 63% 12% 8% 8.0 14% 0% 11% 0% 112
16 75% 18% 15% 10.2 28% 0% 21% 33% 55
YTD 68% 21% 16% 12.5 28% 24% 20% 28% 38
Ray-Ray McCloud III WR 14 90% 17% 19% 3.4 7% 0% 11% 29% 51
15 78% 9% 12% 3.3 9% 50% 11% 33% 109
16 67% 27% 20% 6.4 23% 0% 21% 38% 66
YTD 45% 16% 8% 6.2 7% 6% 8% 20% 111
James Washington WR 14 45% 30% 17% 16.5 31% 25% 11% 17% 20
15 41% 45% 20% 15.6 67% 50% 11% 0% 56
16 42% 5% 2% 13.0 6% 0% 0% 0% 142
YTD 53% 13% 7% 12.0 13% 12% 8% 20% 98
Pat Freiermuth TE 14 78% 8% 8% 10.3 10% 25% 0% 0% 7
15 47% 29% 16% 5.3 18% 0% 11% 25% 19
16 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0
YTD 52% 19% 11% 6.2 10% 18% 12% 6% 13
Zach Gentry TE 14 12% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 51
15 59% 6% 4% -3.0 -3% 0% 0% 100% 37
16 58% 14% 10% 4.5 8% 0% 7% 0% 21
YTD 22% 13% 3% 3.9 2% 6% 2% 29% 63

Monitoring: Claypool pushed his routes up to 75% for the first time in four weeks.

Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
Name POS Rts Man Tgt% Zone Tgt% Man TPRR Zone TPRR
Diontae Johnson WR 517 31% 25% 30% 28%
Chase Claypool WR 411 20% 15% 27% 20%
Najee Harris HB 404 11% 17% 15% 24%
James Washington WR 319 7% 8% 12% 14%
Pat Freiermuth TE 301 8% 10% 14% 19%
Ray-Ray McCloud III WR 267 12% 6% 22% 13%
Eric Ebron TE 167 1% 4% 3% 11%
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR 141 4% 5% 15% 19%
Zach Gentry TE 131 4% 3% 12% 12%

Rest of season:

  • Johnson: low-end WR1
  • Claypool: boom-bust WR4
  • Freiermuth: mid-range TE1

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Team Ranks
Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script
Plays per Game Plays per Minute Time of Possession Pass Rank Run Rank Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass Trail Run Close Run Lead Run
29 28 12 30 3 17 29 28 16 4 5
  • Pass-volume environment: Poor
  • Run-volume environment: Good
  • Pass/run tendencies: Run-heavy

San Francisco run tendencies versus the NFL average:

  • Trailing by four or more: +0%
  • Within three points: +6%
  • Leading by four or more: +7%
Quarterbacks
Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank
Jimmy Garoppolo 14 8.8 78% 2.76 7.2 30% 5% 0% 11% 0% 11
15 5.7 91% 2.37 10.2 43% 9% 0% 0% 0% 18
16 6.5 79% 2.54 9.1 27% 5% 0% 5% 0% 15
YTD 7.7 78% 2.55 8.5 29% 7% 1% 6% 13% 16
Trey Lance 4 8.9 63% 3.57 8.7 29% 8% 21% 4% 0% 19
5 10.0 78% 3.26 6.6 29% 44% 14% 3% 0% 20
6 0.0 0% 0.00 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0
YTD 9.4 73% 3.38 7.4 30% 5% 17% 3% 7% 44

Monitoring: Garoppolo suffered a thumb injury that could keep him out of the Week 17 matchup against the Texans.

Waiver: Lance is a viable low-end QB2 option with rushing upside if Garoppolo can't play. He handled 44% of the designed rushing attempts and scrambled 14% of plays in his lone start (Week 5).

Rest of season:

  • Garoppolo: mid-range QB2 with spike week potential
  • Lance: high-end QB2 with upside
Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank
Jeff Wilson Jr. 14 59% 59% 31% 0% 0% 100% 0% 0% 12% 39
15 88% 66% 64% 9% 13% 100% 0% 44% 0% 3
16 73% 67% 59% 8% 14% 50% 100% 11% 0% 16
YTD 22% 19% 14% 2% 11% 28% 20% 6% 2% 70
JaMycal Hasty 14 20% 0% 27% 8% 25% 0% 0% 50% 35% 44
15 5% 3% 4% 4% 100% 0% 0% 11% 0% 63
16 25% 5% 28% 8% 38% 50% 0% 44% 100% 44
YTD 14% 4% 18% 5% 26% 17% 7% 36% 40% 79

Monitoring: Elijah Mitchell (knee) has a chance to return in Week 17, but Trey Lance could cut into his workload significantly if he returns. Lance creates challenges for the entire running back room.

Rest of season:

  • Mitchell: low-end RB1
  • Wilson: high-end RB5 stash; high-end RB2 while Mitchell is out
  • Hasty: free agent
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank
Deebo Samuel WR 14 82% 3% 3% 18.0 6% 0% 0% 100% 37
15 88% 24% 22% 5.0 17% 0% 25% 40% 11
16 85% 36% 35% 3.8 23% 0% 50% 15% 5
YTD 83% 25% 24% 8.1 25% 8% 28% 31% 4
Brandon Aiyuk WR 14 96% 22% 27% 6.8 21% 100% 10% 30% 12
15 100% 8% 9% 16.0 22% 50% 13% 0% 67
16 103% 14% 14% 4.0 9% 50% 17% 40% 26
YTD 86% 16% 16% 9.6 20% 36% 16% 20% 40
Jauan Jennings WR 14 73% 15% 14% 7.4 11% 0% 10% 20% 58
15 64% 40% 26% 6.8 28% 50% 25% 33% 21
16 59% 28% 14% 16.4 39% 0% 17% 20% 79
YTD 31% 18% 7% 9.0 7% 8% 4% 25% 113
George Kittle TE 14 86% 38% 41% 9.1 42% 0% 50% 47% 1
15 88% 29% 26% 8.5 35% 0% 13% 67% 6
16 97% 9% 8% 10.0 14% 50% 0% 0% 29
YTD 67% 25% 20% 8.4 21% 24% 18% 36% 3

Monitoring: Samuel is back on track after 24% and 36% target shares in the passing attack. However, if Lance plays, we could see more rushing and less accuracy in the passing game. Unfortunately, we only have 1.5 games worth of data for the rookie quarterback, making it tough to take a bold stance on his impact.

Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
Name POS Rts Man Tgt% Zone Tgt% Man TPRR Zone TPRR
Brandon Aiyuk WR 417 23% 15% 20% 16%
Deebo Samuel WR 402 18% 26% 18% 27%
George Kittle TE 321 17% 20% 20% 26%
Kyle Juszczyk FB 233 6% 9% 12% 15%
Mohamed Sanu WR 167 7% 5% 13% 15%
Jauan Jennings WR 142 8% 5% 16% 17%
Elijah Mitchell HB 136 3% 5% 11% 14%
Trent Sherfield WR 106 3% 3% 13% 12%
JaMycal Hasty HB 79 9% 5% 30% 29%

Rest of season:

  • Samuel: low-end WR2
  • Aiyuk: high-end WR3
  • Kittle: No. 1 TE

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Team Ranks
Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script
Plays per Game Plays per Minute Time of Possession Pass Rank Run Rank Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass Trail Run Close Run Lead Run
32 10 32 12 21 11 19 4 22 14 29
  • Pass-volume environment: Poor
  • Run-volume environment: Poor
  • Pass/run tendencies: Balanced

Quarterbacks
Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank
Russell Wilson 14 13.7 67% 2.79 9.3 40% 0% 3% 0% 0% 15
15 13.2 64% 2.77 5.0 21% 0% 0% 9% 0% 32
16 8.3 64% 2.70 6.7 20% 4% 3% 7% 0% 14
YTD 10.2 73% 2.82 7.7 28% 3% 5% 8% 0% 22

Rest of season: high-end QB2

Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank
Rashaad Penny 14 57% 59% 41% 4% 8% 67% 0% 10% 0% 3
15 42% 52% 22% 7% 25% 100% 0% 8% 0% 42
16 54% 71% 34% 0% 0% 100% 100% 0% 0% 9
YTD 19% 22% 13% 1% 6% 13% 19% 5% 0% 65
Alex Collins 14 23% 26% 18% 4% 17% 33% 0% 10% 0% 53
15 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0
16 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0
YTD 30% 34% 21% 2% 8% 38% 25% 7% 3% 63
DeeJay Dallas 14 18% 7% 26% 0% 0% 0% 0% 70% 100% 59
15 58% 38% 58% 14% 21% 0% 100% 92% 100% 14
16 39% 17% 47% 16% 29% 0% 0% 73% 100% 35
YTD 18% 10% 20% 6% 22% 15% 13% 31% 54% 67

Upgrade: Penny and Dallas form a two-way committee in the Seahawks backfield. The team's plays per game average is dismal (last by a mile), so this can go wrong in many ways, but both assets are usable.

Rest of season:

  • Penny: mid-range RB2
  • Dallas: low-end RB3
  • Collins: free agent
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank
D.K. Metcalf WR 14 85% 32% 30% 11.0 24% 100% 38% 13% 55
15 94% 38% 43% 14.6 47% 50% 64% 25% 26
16 91% 15% 16% 11.0 21% 0% 25% 0% 34
YTD 87% 24% 26% 13.3 36% 40% 33% 20% 19
Tyler Lockett WR 14 79% 39% 33% 25.9 63% 0% 38% 56% 5
15 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0
16 88% 23% 24% 13.0 38% 0% 25% 50% 67
YTD 87% 21% 24% 15.8 39% 27% 19% 42% 22
Freddie Swain WR 14 50% 7% 4% 5.0 1% 0% 0% 0% 99
15 89% 3% 4% 4.0 1% 0% 0% 0% 80
16 56% 13% 8% 5.5 5% 0% 13% 50% 98
YTD 67% 11% 9% 7.4 7% 10% 15% 22% 97
D'Wayne Eskridge WR 14 38% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 119
15 83% 14% 14% 33.5 36% 50% 18% 25% 157
16 38% 25% 12% 5.7 8% 100% 0% 0% 82
YTD 17% 18% 4% 14.6 6% 10% 4% 19% 147
Gerald Everett TE 14 65% 11% 7% 5.0 3% 0% 25% 50% 10
15 78% 15% 14% 12.0 13% 0% 0% 25% 13
16 84% 20% 20% 9.4 23% 0% 25% 20% 3
YTD 61% 16% 13% 4.9 6% 10% 13% 22% 19

Upgrade: Everett is a low-end TE1 thanks to two consecutive games near 80% of the routes. He has five top-12 finishes in his last seven games.

Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
Name POS Rts Man Tgt% Zone Tgt% Man TPRR Zone TPRR
D.K. Metcalf WR 440 43% 23% 35% 21%
Tyler Lockett WR 434 22% 24% 20% 22%
Freddie Swain WR 335 9% 8% 9% 10%
Gerald Everett TE 303 9% 12% 10% 17%
Will Dissly TE 189 4% 7% 8% 15%
Alex Collins HB 110 1% 3% 5% 9%
DeeJay Dallas HB 103 3% 7% 14% 24%
D'Wayne Eskridge WR 93 4% 4% 15% 18%

Rest of season:

  • Metcalf: high-end WR2
  • Lockett: mid-range WR2
  • Everett: low-end TE1

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Team Ranks
Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script
Plays per Game Plays per Minute Time of Possession Pass Rank Run Rank Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass Trail Run Close Run Lead Run
8 11 13 2 31 3 2 1 30 31 32
  • Pass-volume environment: Good
  • Run-volume environment: Below average
  • Run/pass tendencies: Pass-heavy

The Bucs only dropped back to pass on 52% of plays (season-low). They led by four or more on 84% of plays, but that hasn't stopped them before. Dropback rates in previous games when leading on 70% or more of plays: 67%, 68%, 57%, 56%, 67%, 67%

With Godwin gone for the season and Mike Evans questionable (COVID-19) for Week 17, we could see a slightly more run-oriented offense.

Tampa Bay dropback rates versus the NFL average for the 2021 season:

  • Trailing by four or more: +6%
  • Within three points: +8%
  • Leading by four or more: +10%
Quarterbacks
Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank
Tom Brady 14 7.8 75% 2.28 7.9 14% 19% 4% 4% 50% 1
15 8.1 63% 2.44 4.5 13% 0% 2% 8% 0% 27
16 9.1 81% 2.06 7.7 19% 0% 3% 0% 0% 19
YTD 8.2 76% 2.34 7.3 19% 5% 2% 3% 10% 2

Downgrade: Brady drops to mid-range QB1 status without his weapons and the Bucs' willingness to run the ball when leading.

Rest of season: mid-range QB1

Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank
Leonard Fournette 14 80% 70% 60% 14% 19% 60% 50% 60% 71% 6
15 45% 45% 44% 15% 29% 40% 0% 56% 30% 15
16 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0
YTD 59% 52% 54% 14% 23% 46% 55% 41% 41% 5
Ronald Jones 14 9% 11% 7% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 65
15 30% 40% 26% 4% 14% 40% 0% 6% 20% 29
16 52% 63% 26% 11% 33% 67% 100% 0% 25% 12
YTD 19% 26% 12% 2% 13% 21% 20% 1% 3% 56
Ke'Shawn Vaughn 14 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0
15 26% 15% 28% 4% 14% 20% 0% 38% 50% 67
16 36% 22% 31% 4% 9% 0% 0% 73% 75% 22
YTD 6% 5% 4% 0% 10% 3% 0% 11% 8% 106

Note: Jones handled most of the early-down work, with Vaughn taking over passing downs in the first week without Fournette. Given their depleted passing weaponry, the Bucs could seek to run the ball more as they did in Week 16.

Monitoring: Vaughn came through with a big run, but his utilization is too limited to trust as more than an RB4 option.

Rest of season:

  • Fournette: free agent (IR)
  • Jones: high-end RB2
  • Vaughn: low-end RB4
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank
Antonio Brown WR 14
15
16 86% 52% 50% 9.9 52% 25% 45% 14% 11
YTD 26% 32% 9% 12.5 14% 12% 13% 18% 51
Tyler Johnson WR 14 56% 11% 7% 1.3 1% 0% 0% 0% 70
15 94% 14% 15% 5.3 10% 0% 13% 0% 45
16 69% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 118
YTD 48% 13% 7% 7.9 6% 5% 9% 7% 106
Cyril Grayson WR 14
15
16 74% 12% 11% 13.0 15% 0% 0% 0% 32
YTD 6% 10% 1% 18.8 2% 0% 0% 0% 146
Rob Gronkowski TE 14 82% 22% 20% 11.9 31% 33% 7% 33% 8
15 85% 20% 20% 11.4 28% 0% 33% 22% 27
16 80% 8% 7% 15.0 11% 25% 9% 0% 33
YTD 45% 22% 11% 10.9 15% 19% 11% 22% 14
Cameron Brate TE 14 29% 20% 7% 6.7 6% 0% 7% 0% 34
15 24% 31% 9% 9.8 10% 0% 0% 50% 31
16 49% 24% 14% 9.3 14% 50% 27% 25% 12
YTD 44% 15% 7% 8.8 8% 16% 7% 23% 31
O.J. Howard TE 14 4% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 63
15 6% 33% 2% 13.0 3% 0% 0% 100% 84
16 26% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 60
YTD 21% 15% 3% 6.9 3% 7% 3% 35% 59

Note: With Godwin and Evans out, Brown came through with a 50% target share in his first game back.

Monitoring: Johnson's routes didn't climb due to the heavy utilization of 12 personnel (57%), with Tampa leading by four or more points on 84% of plays. He could become more involved in a closer game script.

Monitoring: Grayson took over on the outside, but Breshad Perriman will be back for Week 17, making the outside receiver situation murky if Evans (COVID-19) can't go.

Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
Name POS Rts Man Tgt% Zone Tgt% Man TPRR Zone TPRR
Chris Godwin WR 540 23% 19% 26% 21%
Mike Evans WR 532 20% 13% 23% 15%
Leonard Fournette HB 354 12% 15% 21% 25%
Tyler Johnson WR 304 4% 8% 8% 15%
Rob Gronkowski TE 295 13% 11% 26% 22%
Cameron Brate TE 276 6% 6% 13% 13%
Antonio Brown WR 170 10% 9% 29% 35%
O.J. Howard TE 134 2% 4% 11% 18%
Giovani Bernard HB 97 3% 5% 18% 28%
Scotty Miller WR 95 0% 2% 4% 12%
Breshad Perriman WR 81 2% 1% 15% 9%

Rest of season:

  • Evans: low-end WR1
  • Brown: low-end WR1
  • Johnson: high-end WR4
  • Gronkowski: top-four TE

TENNESSEE TITANS

Team Ranks
Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script
Plays per Game Plays per Minute Time of Possession Pass Rank Run Rank Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass Trail Run Close Run Lead Run
7 26 2 32 1 32 27 19 1 6 14
  • Pass-volume environment: Poor
  • Run-volume environment: Good
  • Run/pass tendencies: Run-heavy

The Titans run the ball more than the NFL average in every game situation:

  • Trailing by four or more: +10%
  • Within three points: +6%
  • Leading by four or more: +1%
Quarterbacks
Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank
Ryan Tannehill 14 5.1 82% 2.58 6.2 34% 3% 8% 11% 0% 18
15 7.2 78% 2.54 4.8 27% 10% 3% 11% 100% 11
16 7.8 83% 2.59 7.2 21% 8% 3% 12% 0% 18
YTD 7.6 77% 2.53 6.9 27% 6% 4% 8% 19% 12

Rest of season: low-end QB2

Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank
D'Onta Foreman 14 32% 41% 23% 7% 22% 100% 0% 0% 0% 15
15 39% 54% 15% 9% 50% 100% 0% 0% 17% 12
16 34% 36% 24% 0% 0% 0% 100% 0% 8% 36
YTD 15% 18% 8% 2% 19% 20% 19% 2% 2% 64
Jeremy McNichols 14 38% 25% 18% 0% 0% 0% 0% 71% 100% 58
15 29% 15% 33% 9% 25% 0% 0% 80% 50% 32
16 42% 28% 30% 3% 10% 100% 0% 80% 69% 59
YTD 25% 8% 27% 8% 23% 18% 5% 70% 61% 61
Dontrell Hilliard 14 34% 19% 28% 7% 18% 0% 0% 29% 0% 63
15 36% 22% 44% 19% 35% 0% 0% 20% 33% 28
16 21% 20% 19% 7% 29% 0% 0% 7% 23% 54
YTD 14% 8% 15% 5% 24% 9% 5% 14% 22% 71

Rest of season:

  • Foreman: high-end RB3
  • McNichols: low-end RB4
  • Hilliard: low-end RB4
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank
A.J. Brown WR 14
15
16 86% 53% 53% 12.9 80% 100% 69% 19% 3
YTD 54% 31% 20% 12.1 32% 26% 23% 37% 32
Julio Jones WR 14 59% 22% 18% 6.0 21% 0% 14% 40% 62
15 49% 6% 3% 9.0 4% 50% 0% 0% 131
16 65% 4% 3% 4.0 2% 0% 0% 0% 99
YTD 39% 17% 8% 11.3 12% 12% 10% 21% 100
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR 14 87% 9% 11% 4.7 10% 0% 14% 33% 65
15 92% 20% 22% 17.0 52% 50% 8% 57% 52
16 51% 18% 10% 12.3 14% 0% 15% 0% 68
YTD 55% 15% 10% 10.8 14% 9% 12% 35% 69
Chester Rogers WR 14 33% 8% 4% 7.0 5% 0% 0% 0% 88
15 38% 27% 13% 2.5 4% 0% 17% 0% 54
16 59% 5% 3% -3.0 -1% 0% 0% 0% 106
YTD 54% 12% 8% 8.2 9% 3% 11% 11% 101
Geoff Swaim TE 14 51% 20% 14% 4.8 13% 50% 0% 75% 17
15 41% 14% 6% 6.5 6% 0% 0% 0% 51
16 32% 27% 10% 2.0 2% 0% 0% 33% 30
YTD 31% 20% 8% 4.7 5% 12% 1% 44% 35
Anthony Firkser TE 14 49% 28% 18% 4.4 15% 0% 43% 0% 18
15 38% 13% 6% 7.0 6% 0% 17% 0% 33
16 30% 9% 3% 3.0 1% 0% 8% 0% 38
YTD 45% 15% 8% 5.4 6% 3% 14% 6% 46

Note: Jones and Westbrook-Ikhine could miss Week 17 due to COVID-19.

Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
Name POS Rts Man Tgt% Zone Tgt% Man TPRR Zone TPRR
A.J. Brown WR 300 25% 19% 36% 28%
Chester Rogers WR 300 8% 10% 13% 14%
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR 299 13% 10% 17% 15%
Anthony Firkser TE 241 6% 9% 10% 17%
Julio Jones WR 212 8% 9% 22% 16%
Geoff Swaim TE 169 4% 8% 13% 20%
Jeremy McNichols HB 147 6% 8% 22% 21%
MyCole Pruitt TE 125 4% 5% 12% 17%
Derrick Henry HB 124 2% 7% 11% 23%
Marcus Johnson WR 96 7% 3% 24% 15%
Dontrell Hilliard HB 84 4% 5% 24% 24%

Rest of season:

  • Brown: mid-range WR2
  • Jones: free agent
  • Westbrook-Ikhine: free agent

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

Team Ranks
Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script
Plays per Game Plays per Minute Time of Possession Pass Rank Run Rank Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass Trail Run Close Run Lead Run
16 24 10 20 13 26 23 23 7 10 10
  • Pass-volume environment: Average
  • Run-volume environment: Above average
  • Run/Pass tendencies: Balanced
Quarterbacks
Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank
Taylor Heinicke 14 11.4 50% 3.01 4.9 39% 5% 6% 13% 0% 27
15
16 9.7 35% 2.96 5.5 23% 5% 0% 15% 0% 31
YTD 8.4 72% 3.01 6.9 34% 4% 8% 6% 5% 17

Rest of season:

  • Heinicke: mid-range QB2
Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank
Antonio Gibson 14 68% 50% 63% 6% 7% 25% 0% 71% 19% 36
15 78% 71% 68% 24% 32% 83% 50% 78% 100% 4
16 37% 30% 35% 17% 42% 0% 0% 15% 50% 18
YTD 57% 61% 42% 11% 21% 53% 50% 21% 17% 10
Jaret Patterson 14 18% 20% 13% 3% 20% 25% 0% 7% 31% 42
15 18% 19% 15% 0% 0% 17% 50% 11% 0% 33
16 25% 45% 5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 58
YTD 9% 13% 4% 1% 16% 9% 5% 2% 5% 91
Jonathan Williams 14 15% 20% 10% 3% 25% 50% 67% 14% 50% 26
15 4% 5% 3% 0% 0% 0% 0% 11% 0% 75
16 40% 15% 43% 7% 12% 100% 0% 85% 50% 66
YTD 4% 2% 4% 1% 14% 8% 10% 8% 8% 114

Rest of season:

  • Gibson: low-end RB1 in games without McKissic
  • McKissic: free agent (IR)
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank
Terry McLaurin WR 14 50% 19% 13% 24.8 29% 0% 8% 0% 123
15 88% 14% 14% 23.0 46% 0% 27% 25% 53
16 93% 18% 20% 19.2 44% 0% 14% 33% 64
YTD 91% 22% 24% 14.5 43% 30% 23% 32% 25
Cam Sims WR 14 60% 15% 13% 22.3 26% 100% 8% 25% 23
15 53% 6% 3% 13.0 7% 0% 0% 100% 95
16 58% 14% 10% 12.0 14% 0% 7% 0% 148
YTD 22% 15% 4% 14.8 7% 11% 3% 39% 125
DeAndre Carter WR 14 58% 23% 16% 10.2 15% 0% 17% 20% 83
15 35% 27% 10% 2.7 4% 0% 0% 67% 69
16 18% 33% 7% 5.0 4% 0% 14% 0% 89
YTD 43% 16% 9% 12.3 13% 11% 10% 33% 83
Dyami Brown WR 14 27% 8% 3% 35.0 10% 0% 8% 0% 122
15 21% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 154
16 25% 20% 7% 25.0 19% 0% 0% 50% 62
YTD 32% 12% 5% 15.3 9% 11% 5% 30% 145
John Bates TE 14 65% 7% 6% -0.5 0% 0% 0% 50% 36
15 47% 7% 3% 14.0 7% 0% 9% 100% 34
16 65% 9% 7% 6.5 5% 0% 0% 0% 6
YTD 27% 12% 4% 5.1 2% 0% 3% 61% 53
Ricky Seals-Jones TE 14 42% 24% 13% 4.8 6% 0% 8% 25% 42
15 65% 27% 21% 7.8 24% 50% 0% 50% 22
16 43% 6% 3% -4.0 -2% 0% 0% 100% 48
YTD 48% 16% 9% 5.9 7% 16% 9% 32% 30
Target distribution and TPRR vs. man and zone coverage:
Name POS Rts Man Tgt% Zone Tgt% Man TPRR Zone TPRR
Terry McLaurin WR 529 25% 24% 24% 21%
Adam Humphries WR 399 16% 11% 19% 13%
Ricky Seals-Jones TE 275 10% 9% 15% 17%
DeAndre Carter WR 251 9% 9% 15% 17%
Antonio Gibson HB 242 8% 12% 16% 22%
J.D. McKissic HB 219 10% 11% 19% 24%
Dyami Brown WR 196 8% 4% 21% 9%
John Bates TE 164 3% 5% 7% 15%
Logan Thomas TE 154 2% 6% 9% 17%
Cam Sims WR 125 2% 4% 8% 16%

Rest of season:

  • McLaurin: low-end WR2
  • Sims: free agent
  • Seals-Jones: free agent
  • Bates: low-end TE2
