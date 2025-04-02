2025 PFF NFL DRAFT GUIDE IS LIVE - DOWNLOAD NOW!
Fantasy Football Rankings 2025: Dynasty superflex

2YYR3DH Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after the game winning touchdown during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Landover, MD. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

By Nathan Jahnke
  • Jayden Daniels takes the top spot: Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have been the top fantasy quarterbacks in recent seasons, but it’s only a matter of time before they become less efficient at rushing the ball. The age gap is enough to push Daniels to No. 1.
  • Only two rookies are in the top 40. The top 40 is nearly half full of quarterbacks, but it’s a relatively weak quarterback class. However, rookies are sprinkled in throughout the list after the 40th spot.
  2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

With the majority of noteworthy free agents signed, it’s time for an updated 2025 fantasy football dynasty superflex rankings, accounting for players on new teams and how those players impact their new teammates and those they left behind.

Rookie landing spots will go a long way in determining where they ultimately rank, as well as average draft position once it stabilizes. These dynasty rankings are for superflex PPR leagues, as there is a general balance between trying to win now and playing for the long term. The quarterbacks are generally ranked with a 12-team league in mind but should be moved up or down depending on the size of the league.

Last Updated: 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 2
RankPositionNameTeamPosition Rank
1QBJayden DanielsCommandersQB1
2QBJosh AllenBillsQB2
3QBLamar JacksonRavensQB3
4QBJalen HurtsEaglesQB4
5QBJoe BurrowBengalsQB5
6QBPatrick MahomesChiefsQB6
7WRJa'Marr ChaseBengalsWR1
8WRJustin JeffersonVikingsWR2
9WRPuka NacuaRamsWR3
10WRMalik NabersGiantsWR4
11RBBijan RobinsonFalconsRB1
12RBAshton JeantyRookieRB2
13QBBo NixBroncosQB7
14WRBrian Thomas Jr.JaguarsWR5
15TEBrock BowersRaidersTE1
16WRCeeDee LambCowboysWR6
17WRAmon-Ra St. BrownLionsWR7
18RBJahmyr GibbsLionsRB3
19TETrey McBrideCardinalsTE2
20RBDe'Von AchaneDolphinsRB4
21QBJustin HerbertChargersQB8
22RBBucky IrvingBuccaneersRB5
23QBJordan LovePackersQB9
24WRDrake LondonFalconsWR8
25QBKyler MurrayCardinalsQB10
26WRNico CollinsTexansWR9
27WRLadd McConkeyChargersWR10
28QBBrock Purdy49ersQB11
29QBC.J. StroudTexansQB12
30RBOmarion HamptonRookieRB6
31QBCaleb WilliamsBearsQB13
32QBBaker MayfieldBuccaneersQB14
33WRJaxon Smith-NjigbaSeahawksWR11
34WRGarrett WilsonJetsWR12
35WRA.J. BrownEaglesWR13
36QBDak PrescottCowboysQB15
37QBJared GoffLionsQB16
38RBSaquon BarkleyEaglesRB7
39QBDrake MayePatriotsQB17
40RBBreece HallJetsRB8
41WRTee HigginsBengalsWR14
42QBJustin FieldsJetsQB18
43RBKenneth Walker IIISeahawksRB9
44QBCam WardRookieQB19
45RBJonathan TaylorColtsRB10
46RBTreVeyon HendersonRookieRB11
47QBTua TagovailoaDolphinsQB20
48RBJames CookBillsRB12
49WRMarvin Harrison Jr.CardinalsWR15
50QBShedeur SandersRookieQB21
51QBJ.J. McCarthyVikingsQB22
52RBQuinshon JudkinsRookieRB13
53WRTetairoa McMillanRookieWR16
54QBTrevor LawrenceJaguarsQB23
55QBMichael Penix Jr.FalconsQB24
56WRRashee RiceChiefsWR17
57RBKyren WilliamsRamsRB14
58TESam LaPortaLionsTE3
59RBKaleb JohnsonRookieRB15
60WRXavier WorthyChiefsWR18
61WRZay FlowersRavensWR19
62WRDeVonta SmithEaglesWR20
63QBBryce YoungPanthersQB25
64WRLuther Burden IIIRookieWR21
65QBAnthony RichardsonColtsQB26
66RBChase BrownBengalsRB16
67WRChris OlaveSaintsWR22
68WRJordan AddisonVikingsWR23
69WRMatthew GoldenRookieWR24
70WREmeka EgbukaRookieWR25
71RBJosh JacobsPackersRB17
72TEGeorge Kittle49ersTE4
73WRRome OdunzeBearsWR26
74WRJaylen WaddleDolphinsWR27
75WRTerry McLaurinCommandersWR28
76TETyler WarrenRookieTE5
77WRJameson WilliamsLionsWR29
78WRTravis HunterRookieWR30
79TET.J. HockensonVikingsTE6
80WRD.K. MetcalfSteelersWR31
81RBCam SkatteboRookieRB18
82WRD.J. MooreBearsWR32
83RBChuba HubbardPanthersRB19
84WRJerry JeudyBrownsWR33
85WRBrandon Aiyuk49ersWR34
86WRGeorge PickensSteelersWR35
87RBChristian McCaffrey49ersRB20
88RBJoe MixonTexansRB21
89RBTyrone Tracy Jr.GiantsRB22
90WRElic AyomanorRookieWR36
91WRChris GodwinBuccaneersWR37
92QBMatthew StaffordRamsQB27
93WRTyreek HillDolphinsWR38
94WRKhalil ShakirBillsWR39
95TEColston LovelandRookieTE7
96RBDerrick HenryRavensRB23
97WRJayden ReedPackersWR40
98RBJaylen WarrenSteelersRB24
99TEDalton KincaidBillsTE8
100QBJaxson DartRookieQB28
101RBBrian Robinson Jr.CommandersRB25
102WRCourtland SuttonBroncosWR41
103QBJalen MilroeRookieQB29
104RBIsiah PachecoChiefsRB26
105RBJordan MasonVikingsRB27
106WRJakobi MeyersRaidersWR42
107TEMark AndrewsRavensTE9
108RBNajee HarrisChargersRB28
109RBDavid MontgomeryLionsRB29
110QBSam DarnoldSeahawksQB30
111WRDeebo Samuel Sr.CommandersWR43
112WRJauan Jennings49ersWR44
113RBAlvin KamaraSaintsRB30
114RBZach CharbonnetSeahawksRB31
115RBJames ConnerCardinalsRB32
116RBTony PollardTitansRB33
117WRJack BechRookieWR45
118RBTravis Etienne Jr.JaguarsRB34
119WRMike EvansBuccaneersWR46
120WRDavante AdamsRamsWR47
121WRJosh DownsColtsWR48
122RBRhamondre StevensonPatriotsRB35
123RBTank BigsbyJaguarsRB36
124TETucker KraftPackersTE10
125WRRicky Pearsall49ersWR49
126WRJalen McMillanBuccaneersWR50
127QBGeno SmithRaidersQB31
128TEJonnu SmithDolphinsTE11
129TEDavid NjokuBrownsTE12
130WRJayden HigginsRookieWR51
131RBTrey BensonCardinalsRB37
132RBTyjae SpearsTitansRB38
133WRKeon ColemanBillsWR52
134WRRashid ShaheedSaintsWR53
135RBRachaad WhiteBuccaneersRB39
136TEJake FergusonCowboysTE13
137TEKyle PittsFalconsTE14
138RBD'Andre SwiftBearsRB40
139RBDylan SampsonRookieRB41
140WRMichael Pittman Jr.ColtsWR54
141QBDerek CarrSaintsQB32
142WRTre HarrisRookieWR55
143TEDallas GoedertEaglesTE15
144WRDarnell MooneyFalconsWR56
145RBJonathon BrooksPanthersRB42
146WRCalvin RidleyTitansWR57
147RBBlake CorumRamsRB43
148RBDJ GiddensRookieRB44
149QBWill LevisTitansQB33
150WRCooper KuppSeahawksWR58
151QBRussell WilsonGiantsQB34
152WRChristian KirkTexansWR59
153RBJerome FordBrownsRB45
154RBDevin NealRookieRB46
155QBJameis WinstonGiantsQB35
156RBAaron Jones Sr.VikingsRB47
157QBDaniel JonesColtsQB36
158TEEvan EngramBroncosTE16
159RBTyler AllgeierFalconsRB48
160RBBhayshul TutenRookieRB49
161WRCedric TillmanBrownsWR60
162RBDamien MartinezRookieRB50
163WRMarvin Mims Jr.BroncosWR61
164RBJavonte WilliamsCowboysRB51
165RBRay DavisBillsRB52
166RBRJ HarveyRookieRB53
167WRXavier RestrepoRookieWR62
168RBKendre MillerSaintsRB54
169WRRomeo DoubsPackersWR63
170RBMarShawn LloydPackersRB55
171WRQuentin JohnstonChargersWR64
172QBKenny PickettBrownsQB37
173RBJaylen WrightDolphinsRB56
174TEChig OkonkwoTitansTE17
175QBJoe Milton IIIPatriotsQB38
176TETravis KelceChiefsTE18
177WRTank DellTexansWR65
178WRJaylin NoelRookieWR66
179WRStefon DiggsPatriotsWR67
180WRXavier LegettePanthersWR68
181QBMason RudolphSteelersQB39
182RBBraelon AllenJetsRB57
183QBAaron RodgersFree AgentQB40
184RBAudric EstimeBroncosRB58
185RBJaleel McLaughlinBroncosRB59
186WRJalen RoyalsRookieWR69
187WRJalen CokerPanthersWR70
188RBRico DowdlePanthersRB60
189WRRashod BatemanRavensWR71
190WRAdonai MitchellColtsWR72
191TEBrenton StrangeJaguarsTE19
192RBJ.K. DobbinsFree AgentRB61
193WRIsaiah BondRookieWR73
194RBOllie Gordon IIRookieRB62
195RBTrevor EtienneRookieRB63
196WRHollywood BrownChiefsWR74
197RBJarquez HunterRookieRB64
198RBRoschon JohnsonBearsRB65
199WRDontayvion WicksPackersWR75
200TEIsaiah LikelyRavensTE20
