Fantasy Football Rankings 2025: Dynasty superflex

Jayden Daniels takes the top spot: Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have been the top fantasy quarterbacks in recent seasons, but it’s only a matter of time before they become less efficient at rushing the ball. The age gap is enough to push Daniels to No. 1.



Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have been the top fantasy quarterbacks in recent seasons, but it’s only a matter of time before they become less efficient at rushing the ball. The age gap is enough to push Daniels to No. 1. Only two rookies are in the top 40. The top 40 is nearly half full of quarterbacks, but it’s a relatively weak quarterback class. However, rookies are sprinkled in throughout the list after the 40th spot.



quarterbacks, but it’s a relatively weak quarterback class. However, rookies are sprinkled in throughout the list after the 40th spot. 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 10 minutes

With the majority of noteworthy free agents signed, it’s time for an updated 2025 fantasy football dynasty superflex rankings, accounting for players on new teams and how those players impact their new teammates and those they left behind.

Rookie landing spots will go a long way in determining where they ultimately rank, as well as average draft position once it stabilizes. These dynasty rankings are for superflex PPR leagues, as there is a general balance between trying to win now and playing for the long term. The quarterbacks are generally ranked with a 12-team league in mind but should be moved up or down depending on the size of the league.

Last Updated: 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 2