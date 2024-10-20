NFL Week 7 Recap: Immediate fantasy football takeaways from Sunday's games

• Tank Bigsby leads the Jacksonville Jaguars to victory: Bigsby reached 90-plus rushing yards for the third time in the last four weeks, further proving he should be the Jaguars' lead rusher going forward.

• New England Patriots backups vulture touchdowns: JaMycal Hasty scored the Patriots' first touchdown as Antonio Gibson was dealing with a knee injury. K.J. Osborn scored in the fourth quarter while DeMario Douglas was dealing with an illness.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2024.

Tank Bigsby : 26 carries, 118 yards, 2 touchdowns

Brian Thomas Jr. : 5 receptions, 89 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 carries, 2 rushing yards

Rhamondre Stevenson returns to the starting lineup: Stevenson missed last week due to a foot injury and was benched the previous week.

Stevenson played each of the first six offensive snaps. Antonio Gibson entered in the middle of the long first drive but suffered a knee injury on his second play. This left JaMycal Hasty playing a snap to end the first drive and scoring a touchdown.

Gibson returned on the second drive, but he played less than usual, likely due to the injury. He only played three plays over the final three quarters. Hasty continued to rotate in, particularly in passing situations just to give Stevenson a rest. Despite Stevenson playing more than usual, he was still held to seven carries for 18 yards and two receptions for seven yards.

It will be worth monitoring Gibson’s practices throughout the week, as it will be safer to start Stevenson going forward if Gibson is missing time.

Monitor DeMario Douglas and Ja’Lynn Polk’s health: Early in the third quarter, it was revealed that Douglas was dealing with an illness.

Over the first three drives, Douglas had the fourth-most snaps among the Patriots wide receivers. This didn’t seem alarming because he was always in during 11 personnel, and he typically only plays in three-receiver sets. Unlike last week when Kayshon Boutte was playing over 80% of New England's offensive snaps, Boutte was in a pretty consistent rotation with Kendrick Bourne and Ja’Lynn Polk, giving all three a near-even amount of snaps.

Late in the first half, K.J. Osborn started taking some snaps in the slot for Douglas. Osborn was active last week but didn’t play an offensive snap, and it seems clear now his role is simply the backup slot receiver for Douglas. It was announced that Douglas was dealing with an illness. Douglas only played one snap in the second half. Because it’s an illness and not an injury, it’s more likely that Douglas will be fine next week.

Despite the illness, early in the game was a good reminder that if the Patriots start having a lead more often, Douglas won’t be on the field as much due to the Patriots' use of 12 personnel.

Late in the fourth quarter, Polk was deemed questionable due to a head injury. It was late enough in the game that it wouldn’t make sense for him to return to the game even if he was ready to return. If Polk misses time, we would expect Boutte and Bourne to be the clear top outside wide receivers, with either Osborn, Tyquan Thornton or Javon Baker mixing in.

Tank Bigsby leads the Jaguars without Travis Etienne: Etienne was questionable due to a hamstring injury but was ultimately inactive.

D’Ernest Johnson got the ceremonial start as the more veteran player, but after that first play, it was primarily Bigsby in for rushing situations and Johnson for passing situations, as we expected. It took a little bit of time before the Jaguars' running backs had many opportunities with the Patriots dominating the time of possession early, but once the Jaguars were up 22-10 at halftime, they completely abandoned the passing game late in the third quarter and just put the ball in Bigsby’s hands. Bigsby continued his strong play on the ground this season, posting his third game with 90-plus rushing yards in the last four weeks.

Etienne has only reached 90 rushing yards once in his last 18 games despite multiple games with 20-plus carries in that stretch. Even when Etienne is playing again, we should continue to expect Bigsby to be the primary runner on the team. Etienne could potentially win the job back if he plays well enough, but Bigsby has been playing better this season than Etienne has played at any point in his career.

Miscellaneous Notes

Patriots wide receivers Javon Baker and Tyquan Thornton were inactive for a second straight week since Kendrick Bourne and K.J. Osborn were both healthy.

Hunter Henry is one of the most frustrating tight ends for fantasy football. This was his second game of the season with eight receptions for 90-plus yards, but in his five other games, he’s only caught two or three passes each game for an average of 22 yards. Last season, he similarly had four weeks with 16-plus PPR points, but in over half of his games, he was held under six PPR points.

Evan Engram played less than usual. This was partially due to the game script, but Engram was also playing less than usual at the start of the season before he started playing due to injury. His target share remains high when he is on the field, so his playing time will only be a concern if the wide receivers start cutting into his target share.

Kenneth Walker III : 14 carries, 69 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 receptions, 24 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Bijan Robinson : 21 carries, 103 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 receptions, 40 receiving yards

Keon Coleman : 4 receptions, 125 yards

Amari Cooper : 4 receptions, 66 yards, 1 touchdown

David Njoku : 10 receptions, 76 yards, 1 touchdown

Tee Higgins : 4 receptions, 82 yards, 1 touchdown

Joe Mixon : 25 carries, 115 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 receptions, 9 receiving yards

Josh Jacobs : 12 carries, 76 yards, 5 receptions, 16 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Jonnu Smith : 7 receptions, 96 yards, 1 touchdown

Tyler Goodson : 14 carries, 51 yards, 1 touchdown

Jahmyr Gibbs : 15 carries, 116 yards, 2 touchdowns, 4 receptions, 44 yards

Amon-Ra St. Brown : 8 receptions, 112 yards, 1 touchdown

Saquon Barkley : 17 carries, 176 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 receptions, 11 receiving yards

A.J. Brown : 5 receptions, 89 yards, 1 touchdown

Tyrone Tracy leads the Giants backfield: Tracy was the Giants' primary running back regardless of the situation despite Devin Singletary returning.

Singletary missed the last two weeks due to a groin injury, which allowed Tracy a chance to start and shine. Coach Brian Daboll said earlier in the week that Tracy had earned more playing time going forward. It’s unclear how much of Tracy’s playing time was based on his last two games compared to how much Singletary was limited. Still, it’s worth noting Singletary wasn’t given an injury designation.

Despite the playing time, Tracy only ran six times for 23 yards and caught three passes for nine yards. Singletary ran five times for 18 yards. It’s safe to assume Tracy will remain the starter, but there is at least a chance the playing time is a little closer to even next week. Singletary should remain on fantasy rosters, but another week or two like this, and he can be dropped in some leagues.

Grant Calcaterra mostly leads the tight end room: Calcaterra was the Eagles' leading receiving tight end with Dallas Goedert out.

Goedert suffered a hamstring injury early last week and didn’t return, keeping him out of this game. Calcaterra completely took Goedert’s role last week, consistently playing in 12 personnel and 80% of the 11 personnel snaps.

Over the first 10 drives, Calcaterra only played in 22 of 31 snaps out of 11 personnel, while Jack Stoll played the other nine. Luckily, most of Stoll’s plays were runs, so there weren’t many passing plays where Calcaterra wasn’t on the field. Given the game script, the Eagles only had 14 pass attempts with the starters, leading to just one reception for five yards out of Calcaterra.

If Goedert misses another game, Calcaterra will likely see more targets next week, but he will probably only be a desperation play in most fantasy leagues.

