NFL Week 4 Recap: Immediate fantasy football takeaways from Sunday's games

• Christian Kirk leads the Jacksonville Jaguars offense: The Jaguars were down three of their top six wide receivers for most of the game. That didn’t matter, with Kirk consistently making plays.

• The Atlanta Falcons highly-drafted receivers continue to disappoint: Drake London and Kyle Pitts combined for five receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown.

• Bijan Robinson’s role grows: The first-round rookie averaged 7.5 yards per carry and continued to see a higher percentage of the team’s opportunities.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2023.

Bijan Robinson : 14 carries, 105 yards; 5 receptions, 32 receiving yards

Christian Kirk : 8 receptions, 84 yards

Christian Kirk shines while other wide receivers are out: Kirk led the team in receiving while over half of the Jaguars' inactive players were wide receivers.

Bijan Robinson’s stock continues to grow: Robinson has become an even bigger focal point of the Falcons offense.

Robinson has slowly but surely taken more snaps early in the game in neutral situations.

He played 72.7% of offensive snaps over the Falcons' first three drives in Week 1. That grew to 76.0% in Week 2, 77.8% in Week 3 and 83.3% in this game.

This was the first time Robinson doubled Allgeier’s rushing attempt total.

Cordarrelle Patterson was active for the first time, but he was a factor only on special teams rather than impacting Robinson’s playing time.

Despite Robinson taking more of the offensive snaps, it could be a good time to buy low on Tyler Allgeier . This was one of the most difficult opponents on the Falcons' schedule, and a lot of Allgeier’s work will come when the Falcons have a lead.

Miscellaneous Notes

Jaguars running back JaMycal Hasty was active for the first time this season, giving Jacksonville four active running backs. All four received at least some playing time on offense, but Hasty remained fourth on the depth chart.

At one point it appeared Evan Engram was injured, but he was only taken off the field for one play and returned for the following play to resume his usual role.

Jonnu Smith has 15 receptions for 179 yards over the last three weeks while Kyle Pitts has nine receptions for 77 yards.

Coming soon…

Coming soon…

Coming soon…

Coming soon…

Coming soon…

Coming soon…

Coming soon…

Coming soon…

Coming soon…

Coming soon…

Coming soon…

Coming soon…

Coming soon…

Table Notes

• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

• Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.