Subscribe Today, Use DOMINATE for $20 off!

Fantasy News & Analysis

All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

NFL Week 4 Recap: Immediate fantasy football takeaways from Sunday's games

2RYHYJK Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (17) during the first quarter of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

By Nathan Jahnke
Oct 1, 2023

Christian Kirk leads the Jacksonville Jaguars offense: The Jaguars were down three of their top six wide receivers for most of the game. That didn’t matter, with Kirk consistently making plays.

• The Atlanta Falcons highly-drafted receivers continue to disappoint: Drake London and Kyle Pitts combined for five receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown.

Bijan Robinson’s role grows: The first-round rookie averaged 7.5 yards per carry and continued to see a higher percentage of the team’s opportunities.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2023.

WR:CB Matchup Chart

Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Christian Kirk shines while other wide receivers are out: Kirk led the team in receiving while over half of the Jaguars' inactive players were wide receivers.

  • Zay Jones missed his second straight game with a knee injury, while Jamal Agnew was ruled inactive after suffering a quad injury late in the week. Elijah Cooks was a healthy scratch.
  • This moved Kirk up to second on the depth chart, allowing him to play in both two- and three-receiver sets.
  • Tim Jones and sixth-round rookie Parker Washington were expected to rotate in and out as the third wide receiver, but Washington suffered a knee injury early in the first quarter and didn’t return. Jacob Harris was called up from the practice squad and became the fourth wide receiver.
  • 2021 First Team PFF All-Pro cornerback A.J. Terrell shadowed Calvin Ridley in this game, allowing Kirk to see favorable coverage and dominate target share for the team.
  • Kirk can still have big games against favorable matchups, even when Zay Jones and other wide receivers are healthy, but now could be a good time to sell high.

Bijan Robinson’s stock continues to grow: Robinson has become an even bigger focal point of the Falcons offense.

  • Robinson has slowly but surely taken more snaps early in the game in neutral situations.
  • He played 72.7% of offensive snaps over the Falcons' first three drives in Week 1. That grew to 76.0% in Week 2, 77.8% in Week 3 and 83.3% in this game.
  • This was the first time Robinson doubled Allgeier’s rushing attempt total.
  • Cordarrelle Patterson was active for the first time, but he was a factor only on special teams rather than impacting Robinson’s playing time.
  • Despite Robinson taking more of the offensive snaps, it could be a good time to buy low on Tyler Allgeier. This was one of the most difficult opponents on the Falcons' schedule, and a lot of Allgeier’s work will come when the Falcons have a lead.

Miscellaneous Notes

  • Jaguars running back JaMycal Hasty was active for the first time this season, giving Jacksonville four active running backs. All four received at least some playing time on offense, but Hasty remained fourth on the depth chart.
  • At one point it appeared Evan Engram was injured, but he was only taken off the field for one play and returned for the following play to resume his usual role.
  • Jonnu Smith has 15 receptions for 179 yards over the last three weeks while Kyle Pitts has nine receptions for 77 yards.

Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills

Coming soon…

Minnesota Vikings @ Carolina Panthers

Coming soon…

Denver Broncos @ Chicago Bears

Coming soon…

Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns

Coming soon…

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Houston Texans

Coming soon…

Los Angeles Rams @ Indianapolis Colts

Coming soon…

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints

Coming soon…

Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles

Coming soon…

Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans

Coming soon…

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers

Coming soon…

New England Patriots @ Dallas Cowboys

Coming soon…

Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers

Coming soon…

Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Jets

Coming soon…

Table Notes

Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 4 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2023 PFF - all rights reserved.