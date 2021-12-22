 NFL Week 16 Positional Fantasy Football Rankings | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections | PFF

NFL Week 16 Positional Fantasy Football Rankings

Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

By Nathan Jahnke
Dec 22, 2021

Each week, PFF's fantasy football analysts post rankings in PPR, non-PPR and 0.5-PPR formats for the league's offensive skill positions. IDP rankings are also folded into the mix, making the PFF rankings pages the go-to resource for all your fantasy football decisions during the 2021 NFL season.

According to FantasyPros, my rankings are currently eighth out of 188 analysts for the 2021 season.

Here are my fantasy football rankings for Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season, including some notes about players to help you make your weekly decisions.

Last Updated: 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22

Key

  • GM: Good matchup, using PFF's strength of schedule and matchup tools
  • BM: Bad matchup, using PFF's strength of schedule and matchup tools
  • DNP: Did not participate in team's most recent practice due to injury
  • LP: Limited participation in team's most recent practice due to injury
  • D: Player is doubtful to play due to injury
  • Q: Player is questionable to play due to injury
  • FA: Free agent available in at least 80% of ESPN leagues
Quarterbacks

Rank Name Team Opp Notes
1 Justin Herbert LAC @HST GM
2 Patrick Mahomes KC PIT
3 Kyler Murray ARZ IND BM
4 Josh Allen BUF @NE BM
5 Aaron Rodgers GB CLV BM
6 Matthew Stafford LA @MIN
7 Lamar Jackson BLT @CIN Q
8 Tom Brady TB @CAR
9 Jalen Hurts PHI NYG
10 Dak Prescott DAL WAS
11 Taysom Hill NO MIA
12 Kirk Cousins MIN LA
13 Joe Burrow CIN BLT
14 Russell Wilson SEA CHI GM
15 Jimmy Garoppolo SF @TEN
16 Justin Fields CHI @SEA
17 Tua Tagovailoa MIA @NO BM
18 Ryan Tannehill TEN SF
19 Carson Wentz IND @ARZ
20 Matt Ryan ATL DET GM
21 Cam Newton CAR TB
22 Derek Carr LV DEN FA
23 Ben Roethlisberger PIT @KC FA
24 Trevor Lawrence JAX @NYJ
25 Taylor Heinicke WAS @DAL BM
26 Baker Mayfield CLV @GB
27 Mac Jones NE BUF FA
28 Jared Goff DET @ATL GM, FA
29 Zach Wilson NYJ JAX GM, FA
30 Drew Lock DEN @LV FA
31 Davis Mills HST LAC FA
32 Jake Fromm NYG @PHI FA

Running Backs

Rank Name Team Opp Notes
1 Austin Ekeler LAC @HST GM
2 Jonathan Taylor IND @ARZ
3 Dalvin Cook MIN LA BM
4 Alvin Kamara NO MIA
5 Najee Harris PIT @KC GM
6 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL DET GM
7 Nick Chubb CLV @GB
8 James Robinson JAX @NYJ GM
9 Aaron Jones GB CLV
10 Joe Mixon CIN BLT
11 Josh Jacobs LV DEN
12 Ronald Jones TB @CAR
13 David Montgomery CHI @SEA BM
14 Antonio Gibson WAS @DAL
15 Ezekiel Elliott DAL WAS BM
16 Saquon Barkley NYG @PHI
17 Javonte Williams DEN @LV Q
18 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC PIT
19 Sony Michel LA @MIN
20 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF @TEN
21 James Conner ARZ IND BM
22 Miles Sanders PHI NYG
23 D'Onta Foreman TEN SF BM
24 Melvin Gordon III DEN @LV Q
25 Devin Singletary BUF @NE
26 Rashaad Penny SEA CHI
27 Michael Carter NYJ JAX
28 Damien Harris NE BUF
29 Rhamondre Stevenson NE BUF
30 A.J. Dillon GB CLV
31 Chase Edmonds ARZ IND BM
32 Tony Pollard DAL WAS BM
33 Devonta Freeman BLT @CIN
34 Duke Johnson Jr. MIA @NO BM, FA
35 Craig Reynolds DET @ATL GM, FA
36 Darrell Henderson LA @MIN
37 Mike Davis ATL DET GM
38 Jamaal Williams DET @ATL GM
39 Rex Burkhead HST LAC
40 Myles Gaskin MIA @NO BM
41 Darrel Williams KC PIT
42 Chuba Hubbard CAR TB
43 Jordan Howard PHI NYG FA
44 Tevin Coleman NYJ JAX
45 Ameer Abdullah CAR TB FA
46 Brandon Bolden NE BUF FA
47 Dontrell Hilliard TEN SF BM
48 Latavius Murray BLT @CIN FA
49 Samaje Perine CIN BLT FA
50 Devontae Booker NYG @PHI
51 Nyheim Hines IND @ARZ
52 Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB @CAR FA
53 Jeremy McNichols TEN SF BM, FA
54 Justin Jackson LAC @HST GM, FA
55 Mark Ingram II NO MIA
56 Chris Evans CIN BLT FA
57 David Johnson HST LAC
58 Alex Collins SEA CHI
59 Jaret Patterson WAS @DAL FA
60 Matt Breida BUF @NE FA
Wide Receivers

Rank Name Team Opp Notes
1 Cooper Kupp LA @MIN GM
2 Davante Adams GB CLV GM
3 Justin Jefferson MIN @CHI GM
4 Tyreek Hill KC @LAC GM
5 Deebo Samuel SF @TEN
6 Diontae Johnson PIT @KC
7 Keenan Allen LAC @HST
8 CeeDee Lamb DAL WAS
9 Stefon Diggs BUF @NE GM
10 Mike Evans TB @CAR
11 Ja'Marr Chase CIN BLT
12 Tyler Lockett SEA CHI
13 Tee Higgins CIN BLT GM
14 Hunter Renfrow LV DEN
15 Brandin Cooks HST LAC
16 Adam Thielen MIN LA Q
17 Antonio Brown TB @CAR GM
18 D.K. Metcalf SEA CHI GM
19 Jaylen Waddle MIA @NO
20 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET @ATL
21 Marquise Brown BLT @CIN Q
22 Michael Pittman Jr. IND @ARZ
23 D.J. Moore CAR TB
24 Mike Williams LAC @HST GM
25 A.J. Brown TEN SF
26 Gabriel Davis BUF @NE FA
27 Christian Kirk ARZ IND
28 Russell Gage ATL DET
29 Terry McLaurin WAS @DAL
30 Van Jefferson LA @MIN
31 Odell Beckham Jr. LA @MIN
32 DeVante Parker MIA @NO
33 Amari Cooper DAL WAS
34 Brandon Aiyuk SF @TEN
35 Darnell Mooney CHI @SEA
36 Chase Claypool PIT @KC
37 A.J. Green ARZ IND
38 Tyler Boyd CIN BLT
39 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB CLV Q, FA
40 Michael Gallup DAL WAS
41 Jarvis Landry CLV @GB
42 Josh Reynolds DET @ATL FA
43 DeVonta Smith PHI NYG
44 Jakobi Meyers NE BUF
45 Jamison Crowder NYJ JAX
46 Marvin Jones Jr. JAX @NYJ
47 Allen Lazard GB CLV BM, FA
48 Robby Anderson CAR TB BM
49 Jerry Jeudy DEN @LV
50 Kendrick Bourne NE BUF
51 Marquez Callaway NO MIA
52 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLV @GB FA
53 Kenny Golladay NYG @PHI
54 Laquon Treadwell JAX @NYJ FA
55 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAX @NYJ
56 Tim Patrick DEN @LV FA
57 Kadarius Toney NYG @PHI
58 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN SF FA
59 Rashod Bateman BLT @CIN
60 Allen Robinson II CHI @SEA
61 Zay Jones LV DEN BM, FA
62 Courtland Sutton DEN @LV
63 Breshad Perriman TB @CAR FA
64 K.J. Osborn MIN LA BM
65 Nelson Agholor NE BUF FA
66 Keelan Cole NYJ JAX FA
67 Tyler Johnson TB @CAR FA
68 Tre'Quan Smith NO MIA BM, FA
69 Zach Pascal IND @ARZ BM, FA
70 Braxton Berrios NYJ JAX FA
71 Nico Collins HST LAC FA
72 Rondale Moore ARZ IND
73 Kalif Raymond DET @ATL BM, FA
74 Mecole Hardman KC PIT
75 Adam Humphries WAS @DAL FA
Tight Ends

Rank Name Team Opp Notes
1 Travis Kelce KC PIT
2 George Kittle SF @TEN GM
3 Mark Andrews BLT @CIN
4 Darren Waller LV DEN
5 Kyle Pitts ATL DET GM
6 Dalton Schultz DAL WAS GM
7 Rob Gronkowski TB @CAR GM
8 Dawson Knox BUF @NE
9 Dallas Goedert PHI NYG
10 Zach Ertz ARZ IND
11 Mike Gesicki MIA @NO
12 Cole Kmet CHI @SEA
13 Tyler Higbee LA @MIN
14 Hunter Henry NE BUF
15 Tyler Conklin MIN LA
16 Noah Fant DEN @LV
17 C.J. Uzomah CIN BLT FA
18 David Njoku CLV @GB
19 Jared Cook LAC @HST GM
20 James O'Shaughnessy JAX @NYJ FA
21 Gerald Everett SEA CHI FA
22 Evan Engram NYG @PHI BM
23 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN @LV FA
24 Ricky Seals-Jones WAS @DAL FA
25 Austin Hooper CLV @GB
26 Jack Doyle IND @ARZ FA
27 Brevin Jordan HST LAC FA
28 Foster Moreau LV DEN FA
29 John Bates WAS @DAL BM, FA
30 Cameron Brate TB @CAR FA
31 Tyler Kroft NYJ JAX FA
32 Zach Gentry PIT @KC FA
33 Josiah Deguara GB CLV BM, FA
34 Anthony Firkser TEN SF FA
35 Kyle Rudolph NYG @PHI FA
Kickers

Rank Name Team Opp Notes
1 Matt Gay LA @MIN
2 Greg Zuerlein DAL WAS
3 Nick Folk NE BUF
4 Harrison Butker KC PIT
5 Justin Tucker BLT @CIN
6 Matt Prater ARZ IND
7 Greg Joseph MIN LA
8 Mason Crosby GB CLV
9 Daniel Carlson LV DEN
10 Robbie Gould SF @TEN FA
11 Evan McPherson CIN BLT
12 Jake Elliott PHI NYG FA
13 Younghoe Koo ATL DET
14 Dustin Hopkins LAC @HST FA
15 Brett Maher NO MIA FA
16 Chris Boswell PIT @KC
17 Ryan Succop TB @CAR
18 Randy Bullock TEN SF FA
19 Tyler Bass BUF @NE
20 Michael Badgley IND @ARZ FA
21 Brandon McManus DEN @LV
22 Jason Sanders MIA @NO
23 Graham Gano NYG @PHI
24 Lirim Hajrullahu CAR TB FA
25 Jason Myers SEA CHI
26 Eddy Pineiro NYJ JAX FA
27 Riley Patterson DET @ATL FA
28 Cairo Santos CHI @SEA FA
29 Brian Johnson WAS @DAL FA
30 Chase McLaughlin CLV @GB FA
31 Ka'imi Fairbairn HST LAC FA
32 Matthew Wright JAX @NYJ FA
Team Defense

Rank Name Opp Notes
1 Dallas Cowboys WAS
2 Philadelphia Eagles NYG
3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @CAR
4 Green Bay Packers CLV
5 Los Angeles Chargers @HST
6 San Francisco 49ers @TEN
7 New Orleans Saints MIA
8 Kansas City Chiefs PIT
9 Seattle Seahawks CHI
10 New England Patriots BUF
11 Denver Broncos @LV
12 Cincinnati Bengals BLT FA
13 Buffalo Bills @NE
14 Miami Dolphins @NO
15 Indianapolis Colts @ARZ
16 Los Angeles Rams @MIN
17 Jacksonville Jaguars @NYJ FA
18 Tennessee Titans SF
19 Arizona Cardinals IND
20 New York Jets JAX FA
21 Baltimore Ravens @CIN
22 Atlanta Falcons DET FA
23 Detroit Lions @ATL FA
24 Pittsburgh Steelers @KC
25 Las Vegas Raiders DEN FA
26 Minnesota Vikings LA
27 Chicago Bears @SEA FA
28 Carolina Panthers TB
29 Washington Football Team @DAL
30 Cleveland Browns @GB
31 Houston Texans LAC FA
32 New York Giants @PHI FA

