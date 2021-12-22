NFL Week 16 Positional Fantasy Football Rankings

Each week, PFF's fantasy football analysts post rankings in PPR, non-PPR and 0.5-PPR formats for the league's offensive skill positions. IDP rankings are also folded into the mix, making the PFF rankings pages the go-to resource for all your fantasy football decisions during the 2021 NFL season.
According to FantasyPros, my rankings are currently eighth out of 188 analysts for the 2021 season.
Here are my fantasy football rankings for Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season, including some notes about players to help you make your weekly decisions.
Last Updated: 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22
Key
- GM: Good matchup, using PFF's strength of schedule and matchup tools
- BM: Bad matchup, using PFF's strength of schedule and matchup tools
- DNP: Did not participate in team's most recent practice due to injury
- LP: Limited participation in team's most recent practice due to injury
- D: Player is doubtful to play due to injury
- Q: Player is questionable to play due to injury
- FA: Free agent available in at least 80% of ESPN leagues
Quarterbacks
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Notes
|1
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|@HST
|GM
|2
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|PIT
|3
|Kyler Murray
|ARZ
|IND
|BM
|4
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|@NE
|BM
|5
|Aaron Rodgers
|GB
|CLV
|BM
|6
|Matthew Stafford
|LA
|@MIN
|7
|Lamar Jackson
|BLT
|@CIN
|Q
|8
|Tom Brady
|TB
|@CAR
|9
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|NYG
|10
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|WAS
|11
|Taysom Hill
|NO
|MIA
|12
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|LA
|13
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|BLT
|14
|Russell Wilson
|SEA
|CHI
|GM
|15
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|SF
|@TEN
|16
|Justin Fields
|CHI
|@SEA
|17
|Tua Tagovailoa
|MIA
|@NO
|BM
|18
|Ryan Tannehill
|TEN
|SF
|19
|Carson Wentz
|IND
|@ARZ
|20
|Matt Ryan
|ATL
|DET
|GM
|21
|Cam Newton
|CAR
|TB
|22
|Derek Carr
|LV
|DEN
|FA
|23
|Ben Roethlisberger
|PIT
|@KC
|FA
|24
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|@NYJ
|25
|Taylor Heinicke
|WAS
|@DAL
|BM
|26
|Baker Mayfield
|CLV
|@GB
|27
|Mac Jones
|NE
|BUF
|FA
|28
|Jared Goff
|DET
|@ATL
|GM, FA
|29
|Zach Wilson
|NYJ
|JAX
|GM, FA
|30
|Drew Lock
|DEN
|@LV
|FA
|31
|Davis Mills
|HST
|LAC
|FA
|32
|Jake Fromm
|NYG
|@PHI
|FA
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Tight Ends
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Notes
|1
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|PIT
|2
|George Kittle
|SF
|@TEN
|GM
|3
|Mark Andrews
|BLT
|@CIN
|4
|Darren Waller
|LV
|DEN
|5
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|DET
|GM
|6
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|WAS
|GM
|7
|Rob Gronkowski
|TB
|@CAR
|GM
|8
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|@NE
|9
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|NYG
|10
|Zach Ertz
|ARZ
|IND
|11
|Mike Gesicki
|MIA
|@NO
|12
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|@SEA
|13
|Tyler Higbee
|LA
|@MIN
|14
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|BUF
|15
|Tyler Conklin
|MIN
|LA
|16
|Noah Fant
|DEN
|@LV
|17
|C.J. Uzomah
|CIN
|BLT
|FA
|18
|David Njoku
|CLV
|@GB
|19
|Jared Cook
|LAC
|@HST
|GM
|20
|James O'Shaughnessy
|JAX
|@NYJ
|FA
|21
|Gerald Everett
|SEA
|CHI
|FA
|22
|Evan Engram
|NYG
|@PHI
|BM
|23
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|DEN
|@LV
|FA
|24
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|WAS
|@DAL
|FA
|25
|Austin Hooper
|CLV
|@GB
|26
|Jack Doyle
|IND
|@ARZ
|FA
|27
|Brevin Jordan
|HST
|LAC
|FA
|28
|Foster Moreau
|LV
|DEN
|FA
|29
|John Bates
|WAS
|@DAL
|BM, FA
|30
|Cameron Brate
|TB
|@CAR
|FA
|31
|Tyler Kroft
|NYJ
|JAX
|FA
|32
|Zach Gentry
|PIT
|@KC
|FA
|33
|Josiah Deguara
|GB
|CLV
|BM, FA
|34
|Anthony Firkser
|TEN
|SF
|FA
|35
|Kyle Rudolph
|NYG
|@PHI
|FA
Kickers
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Notes
|1
|Matt Gay
|LA
|@MIN
|2
|Greg Zuerlein
|DAL
|WAS
|3
|Nick Folk
|NE
|BUF
|4
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|PIT
|5
|Justin Tucker
|BLT
|@CIN
|6
|Matt Prater
|ARZ
|IND
|7
|Greg Joseph
|MIN
|LA
|8
|Mason Crosby
|GB
|CLV
|9
|Daniel Carlson
|LV
|DEN
|10
|Robbie Gould
|SF
|@TEN
|FA
|11
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|BLT
|12
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|NYG
|FA
|13
|Younghoe Koo
|ATL
|DET
|14
|Dustin Hopkins
|LAC
|@HST
|FA
|15
|Brett Maher
|NO
|MIA
|FA
|16
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|@KC
|17
|Ryan Succop
|TB
|@CAR
|18
|Randy Bullock
|TEN
|SF
|FA
|19
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|@NE
|20
|Michael Badgley
|IND
|@ARZ
|FA
|21
|Brandon McManus
|DEN
|@LV
|22
|Jason Sanders
|MIA
|@NO
|23
|Graham Gano
|NYG
|@PHI
|24
|Lirim Hajrullahu
|CAR
|TB
|FA
|25
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|CHI
|26
|Eddy Pineiro
|NYJ
|JAX
|FA
|27
|Riley Patterson
|DET
|@ATL
|FA
|28
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|@SEA
|FA
|29
|Brian Johnson
|WAS
|@DAL
|FA
|30
|Chase McLaughlin
|CLV
|@GB
|FA
|31
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|HST
|LAC
|FA
|32
|Matthew Wright
|JAX
|@NYJ
|FA
Team Defense
|Rank
|Name
|Opp
|Notes
|1
|Dallas Cowboys
|WAS
|2
|Philadelphia Eagles
|NYG
|3
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|@CAR
|4
|Green Bay Packers
|CLV
|5
|Los Angeles Chargers
|@HST
|6
|San Francisco 49ers
|@TEN
|7
|New Orleans Saints
|MIA
|8
|Kansas City Chiefs
|PIT
|9
|Seattle Seahawks
|CHI
|10
|New England Patriots
|BUF
|11
|Denver Broncos
|@LV
|12
|Cincinnati Bengals
|BLT
|FA
|13
|Buffalo Bills
|@NE
|14
|Miami Dolphins
|@NO
|15
|Indianapolis Colts
|@ARZ
|16
|Los Angeles Rams
|@MIN
|17
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|@NYJ
|FA
|18
|Tennessee Titans
|SF
|19
|Arizona Cardinals
|IND
|20
|New York Jets
|JAX
|FA
|21
|Baltimore Ravens
|@CIN
|22
|Atlanta Falcons
|DET
|FA
|23
|Detroit Lions
|@ATL
|FA
|24
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|@KC
|25
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DEN
|FA
|26
|Minnesota Vikings
|LA
|27
|Chicago Bears
|@SEA
|FA
|28
|Carolina Panthers
|TB
|29
|Washington Football Team
|@DAL
|30
|Cleveland Browns
|@GB
|31
|Houston Texans
|LAC
|FA
|32
|New York Giants
|@PHI
|FA
