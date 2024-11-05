Why your NFL team won, lost in Week 9

• Jalen Hurts utilized the deep ball: Hurts and the Eagles snuck away with a win against the Jaguars, but Hurts was excellent at pushing the ball downfield.

• Matthew Stafford in the clutch: Stafford was at his best in a clean pocket versus the Seahawks.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer, and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 8 minutes

Click here to jump to a game:

HOU@NYJ | LAC@CLE | ATL@DAL | LV@CIN | WAS@NYG | NE@TEN | DEN@BAL | NO@CAR | MIA@BUF | JAX@PHI | CHI@AZ | LAR@SEA | DET@GB | MIN@IND | TB@KC

Why the Jets won: He might not be playing at the level he once was, but Aaron Rodgers delivered the goods against the Texans’ blitz. Houston blitzed Rodgers 14 times on Thursday, but Rodgers responded, completing 8-of-12 pass attempts for 100 yards and two touchdowns. The four-time MVP was credited with two big-time throws and a 92.3 overall PFF grade.

Why the Texans lost: C.J. Stroud struggled against the Jets and was pressured on 55.6% of his dropbacks, being sacked seven times. He completed just 33.3% of his pass attempts when pressured, averaging 4.5 yards per attempt and earning a 35.2 overall grade. His 45.7overall grade was the second-lowest of his career.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Why the Chargers won: Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense took advantage of his ability to utilize the deep ball against the Browns. Herbert completed 3-of-4 attempts of over 20 yards for 120 yards and two touchdowns, earning a 90.9 deep pass grade, and was credited with one big-time throw.

Why the Browns lost: Jameis Winston wasn’t pressured often by the Chargers, but succumbed to them every time he was under duress. Winston was sacked six times on 16 pressured dropbacks, while completing 3-of-8 pass attempts for eight yards, averaging just one yard per attempt and earning a 26.7 passing grade when pressured.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Why the Falcons won: Kirk Cousins was dialed in for the Falcons against the Cowboys and completed 15-of-18 attempts for 157 yards and two touchdowns from a clean pocket, earning a 76.3 overall grade and a 140.0 passer rating. He was kept clean on 70.4% of his dropbacks, too, and was given the freedom to pick apart the Cowboys defense even after Drake London left the game.

Why the Cowboys lost: The Cowboys allowed 21 pressures of Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush by the Falcons defense, with Prescott being hit five times and sacked three times. It wasn’t a strong performance by the Cowboys’ offensive line, but Prescott and Rush were both culpable for holding onto the ball for too long at times.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Why the Bengals won: The Bengals offense has been entirely hit-and-miss at times this season, especially with Tee Higgins sidelined, but Joe Burrow shined in the face of adversity against the Raiders. Burrow completed 7-of-13 pass attempts on 15 pressured dropbacks, throwing for 39 yards but four touchdown passes while showing off his ability to extend plays and play off-script when pressured. Burrow earned an 80.7 overall grade when pressured.

Why the Raiders lost: Las Vegas’ run game continues to be one of the worst in the NFL. The Raiders rushed for just 55 yards on 21 attempts, averaging just 2.6 yards per carry as a team. The Raiders forced just two missed tackles and had zero rushes of over 10 yards. This is quite possibly one of the worst rushing offenses we’ve ever seen in the NFL.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Why the Commanders won: Jayden Daniels can seemingly do no wrong for the Commanders in his rookie season. The No. 2 overall pick earned a 91.1 overall grade from a clean pocket, completing 14-of-18 passes for 181 yards and two touchdown passes. In those situations, Daniels averaged 10.1 yards per pass attempt and was also credited with two big-time throws.

Why the Giants lost: The Giants' pass rush barely made a dent against the Commanders' offensive line. Daniels was sack-free for four quarters and pressured on just six dropbacks. The Giants had just eight total pressures, allowing Daniels to play freely.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Why the Titans won: The Titans defense disrupted Drake Maye all afternoon, generating 29 total pressures, sacking him five times and hitting him a further four times. Nine Titans earned a pressure, while Jeffery Simmons (8), Arden Key (6), Harold Landry III (5) and Sebastian Joseph-Day (4) dominated upfront and earned 23 combined pressures.

Why the Patriots lost: The Patriots defense had a tough time bringing down Tony Pollard, and the Titans running back chipped away at New England repeatedly. Pollard carried the ball 28 times for 128 yards, and had 95 yards after contact, averaging 3.39 yards after contact per attempt. The Patriots just couldn’t wrap up Pollard on first contact, and that allowed him to rip them open.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Why the Ravens won: No quarterback is playing better than Lamar Jackson right now, and the Ravens quarterback was perfect from a clean pocket against an excellent Broncos defense. Jackson was kept clean on 14 dropbacks, and completed 100% of his pass attempts for 250 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 17.9 yards per attempt and earning a 95.7 overall grade.

Why the Broncos lost: The Broncos defense struggled in coverage and in shutting down big passing plays. Jackson completed 5-of-5 passes of over 20 yards for 157 yards, and seven Broncos defenders had coverage grades below 50.0. It was a far cry performance from one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Why the Panthers won: The Panthers’ win was down to fine margins, but they were able to lean on Chuba Hubbard — as they have for a lot of the season — against the Saints. Hubbard carried the ball 15 times for 72 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per attempt and earning an 85.0 rushing grade. Hubbard was effective with nearly every touch, forced six missed tackles and averaging 3.8 yards after contact per rush. Fine margins.

Why the Saints lost: Derek Carr’s unwillingness to attack the intermediate area of the field meant that the Saints purely relied on short gains and deep attempts to attack the Panthers' defense in the passing game. Just 9.7% of Carr’s attempts traveled between 10-19 yards, and he completed just 1-of-3 passes for 16 yards in the intermediate area. This wasn’t a daring quarterback willing to put the ball in positions his players could attack.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Why the Bills won: The Bills were excellent in pass protection against the Dolphins, as they have been for most of the season. The team’s offensive line allowed just three total pressures and one sack, and all five starters earned a pass-blocking grade of over 75.0. Their performance up front paved the way for another strong Josh Allen performance.

Why the Dolphins lost: The Dolphins went back and forth with the Bills, but ultimately, their linebackers were often too outmatched and targeted in coverage. Their two starting linebackers, Jordyn Brooks and Anthony Walker, were targeted a combined 15 times and gave up 12 catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Why the Eagles won: Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are big-play hunters, and it was the deep ball where they excelled against the Jaguars. Hurts completed 4-of-4 deep passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns, and was credited with three big-time throws. His deep ball has been on form all season, and Hurts earned a 97.2 deep passing grade.

Why the Jaguars lost: Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars fought back against the Eagles in the second half but had to abandon the run in order to do it. On top of that, Lawrence struggled when pressured by the Eagles, earning a 55.5 overall grade and completing just 3-of-9 pass attempts on 11 pressured dropbacks. He was also sacked twice and threw an interception.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Why the Cardinals won: The Cardinals wore out a good Bears defense on the ground, with James Conner, Emari Demercado and Trey Benson chipping away and rushing for a combined 203 yards on 30 attempts. Conner led the way with 107 yards and a 70.8 rushing grade, while Demercado capped off the first half with a 53-yard touchdown run.

Why the Bears lost: Caleb Williams struggled for the second-straight week, but the lack of protection from the Bears' offensive line was egregious. Williams was pressured on 42% of his dropbacks and sacked six times while completing 8-of-13 passes for 114 yards. Williams was also partly to blame for holding onto the ball for too long at times, but he needed more help up front and didn’t get it.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Why the Rams won: Matthew Stafford came up clutch in overtime for the Rams, but he was on point all game, especially when kept clean in the pocket. The Rams kept Stafford clean on 65.9% of his dropbacks, and he completed 22-of-29 attempts for 247 yards and two touchdowns, earning a 91.5 overall grade. The game-winning pass to Demarcus Robinson was a thing of beauty too. Not many sling the ball better than Stafford.

Why the Seahawks lost: This wasn’t a performance to remember from the Seahawks’ offensive line. Smith was hung out to dry and sacked seven times, with the Rams defense taking advantage of a struggling Seahawks front. Smith was pressured on 18 dropbacks and threw two interceptions — including a pick-six — under duress in the end zone.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Why the Lions won: Jared Goff had another efficient but brilliant passing performance against the Packers, and the Lions offense flashed when they utilized play action, with Goff passing out of play action on 47.8% of his dropbacks. He was a perfect 11-of-11 for 103 yards, averaging 9.4 yards per attempt and earning an 83.6 overall grade. Goff averaged just 3.8 yards per attempt on non-play-action dropbacks, so the extended use of it allowed the Lions to push the ball downfield more frequently with success.

Why the Packers lost: The Lions expertly blitzed Jordan Love, who was still clearly carrying an injury heading into the game, which impacted his mobility. Detroit didn’t blitz often, only on 21.1% of Love’s dropbacks — but when they did, it worked. Love completed just 2-of-8 pass attempts and threw an interception when blitzed, and recorded a 27.2 overall grade.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Why the Vikings won: The Vikings have been excellent at defending the run this season and made Jonathan Taylor a total non-factor on Sunday night. Taylor carried the ball 13 times for a modest 48 yards, earning just 3.7 yards per carry and a meager 48.0 rushing grade. Shutting him down put more emphasis on Joe Flacco having to distribute, and he struggled.

Why the Colts lost: With the running game shut down, Flacco had to deliver in the passing game but was hassled by a Vikings defense that pressured him on 43.3% of his dropbacks and sacked him three times. Flacco completed just 5-of-10 attempts when pressured, throwing an interception while being credited with three turnover-worthy plays. He posted a 27.9 overall grade when pressured.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Coming soon!

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.