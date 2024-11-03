NFL Week 9 Recap: Cincinnati Bengals 41, Las Vegas Raiders 24

The Cincinnati Bengals‘ historical hesitancy to make an in-season trade may change with the trade deadline looming and the team looking to turn around its season.

The first step to becoming a buyer at the Nov. 5 deadline is winning games, and Joe Burrow is doing just that. The Bengals are victors in three of their past four games after a 41-24 thrashing of the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.

Burrow tossed five touchdowns, and Trey Hendrickson wreaked havoc in the Raiders' backfield for four sacks and eight total pressures.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Trey Hendrickson recorded a career-high four sacks against the Raiders, one of which led to a recovered fumble in the fourth quarter. He added another four quarterback pressures and five matchup wins on plays where he didn't generate heat on the quarterback.

BOX SCORE

Raiders Bengals Total points 24 41 Total offensive plays 59 71 Average EPA per play -0.339 0.068 Total net yards 183 372 Avg yards per play 3.1 5.2 Total first downs 16 25 Rushing first downs 4 4 Passing first downs 10 19 Penalty first downs 2 3 Third-down efficiency 46% 53% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 33% Possessions 11 13 Avg plays per drive 6.1 6.4 Avg yards per drive 15.3 26.6 Avg points per drive 1.5 2.9 Red-zone possessions 1 5 Red-zone plays 7 18 Red-zone TDs 1 4 Red-zone FGs 0 1 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

