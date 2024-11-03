NFL Week 9 Recap: Cincinnati Bengals 41, Las Vegas Raiders 24

The Cincinnati Bengals‘ historical hesitancy to make an in-season trade may change with the trade deadline looming and the team looking to turn around its season.
The first step to becoming a buyer at the Nov. 5 deadline is winning games, and Joe Burrow is doing just that. The Bengals are victors in three of their past four games after a 41-24 thrashing of the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.
Burrow tossed five touchdowns, and Trey Hendrickson wreaked havoc in the Raiders' backfield for four sacks and eight total pressures.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS
- EDGE Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals (95.5)
- TE Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals (90.4)
- QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (90.2)
Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our team of analysts evaluates every player on every play in real time! Initial grades for 1 p.m. games will then be relocked at 6 p.m. EST, while grades for 4 p.m. games will be relocked at 9 p.m. EST.
Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Trey Hendrickson recorded a career-high four sacks against the Raiders, one of which led to a recovered fumble in the fourth quarter. He added another four quarterback pressures and five matchup wins on plays where he didn't generate heat on the quarterback.
BOX SCORE
|Raiders
|Bengals
|Total points
|24
|41
|Total offensive plays
|59
|71
|Average EPA per play
|-0.339
|0.068
|Total net yards
|183
|372
|Avg yards per play
|3.1
|5.2
|Total first downs
|16
|25
|Rushing first downs
|4
|4
|Passing first downs
|10
|19
|Penalty first downs
|2
|3
|Third-down efficiency
|46%
|53%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|0%
|33%
|Possessions
|11
|13
|Avg plays per drive
|6.1
|6.4
|Avg yards per drive
|15.3
|26.6
|Avg points per drive
|1.5
|2.9
|Red-zone possessions
|1
|5
|Red-zone plays
|7
|18
|Red-zone TDs
|1
|4
|Red-zone FGs
|0
|1
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|100%
|100%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
Bengals' offensive snap counts
|Name
|Snaps played
|Ted Karras
|74
|Cordell Volson
|74
|Cody Ford
|74
|Alex Cappa
|74
|Amarius Mims
|73
|Joe Burrow
|73
|Andrei Iosivas
|67
|Ja'Marr Chase
|65
|Chase Brown
|59
|Drew Sample
|56
|Mike Gesicki
|27
|Trenton Irwin
|22
|Tanner Hudson
|20
|Kendric Pryor
|18
|Erick All
|15
|Trayveon Williams
|7
|Matt Lee
|6
|Kendall Milton
|5
|Sam Hubbard
|2
|Devin Cochran
|1
|Jake Browning
|1
|Andrew Stueber
|1
Raiders' offensive snap counts
|Name
|Snaps played
|Jordan Meredith
|61
|DJ Glaze
|61
|Jackson Powers-Johnson
|61
|Jakobi Meyers
|59
|Tre Tucker
|56
|Brock Bowers
|55
|Thayer Munford Jr.
|41
|Gardner Minshew
|35
|Dylan Parham
|32
|Ameer Abdullah
|30
|Cody Whitehair
|29
|Ramel Keyton
|27
|Desmond Ridder
|26
|Alexander Mattison
|24
|DJ Turner
|21
|Harrison Bryant
|17
|Kolton Miller
|13
|Andrus Peat
|11
|Zamir White
|7
|Justin Shorter
|4
|Kana'i Mauga
|1
Bengals' defensive snap counts
|Name
|Snaps played
|Geno Stone
|60
|DJ Turner II
|60
|Logan Wilson
|54
|Cam Taylor-Britt
|53
|Germaine Pratt
|50
|Trey Hendrickson
|45
|Sheldon Rankins
|38
|Mike Hilton
|36
|Kris Jenkins
|32
|Jordan Battle
|31
|Vonn Bell
|30
|Sam Hubbard
|28
|Joseph Ossai
|27
|McKinnley Jackson
|27
|Myles Murphy
|20
|Akeem Davis-Gaither
|17
|Josh Newton
|13
|Cedric Johnson
|13
|B.J. Hill
|12
|DJ Ivey
|10
|Joe Bachie
|8
|Maema Njongmeta
|7
Raiders' defensive snap counts
|Name
|Snaps played
|Isaiah Pola-Mao
|74
|Maxx Crosby
|74
|Tre'von Moehrig
|74
|Divine Deablo
|70
|Jack Jones
|64
|Robert Spillane
|56
|Jakorian Bennett
|54
|Adam Butler
|50
|John Jenkins
|49
|Darnay Holmes
|42
|K'Lavon Chaisson
|40
|Tyree Wilson
|38
|Decamerion Richardson
|28
|Jonah Laulu
|27
|Nate Hobbs
|20
|Tommy Eichenberg
|18
|Matthew Butler
|17
|Charles Snowden
|11
|Zach Carter
|5
|Amari Burney
|1
|Thomas Harper
|1