NFL Week 9 Recap: Cincinnati Bengals 41, Las Vegas Raiders 24

2YF6M8Y Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes while pressured by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

By Ben Cooper
Las Vegas Raiders Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengalshistorical hesitancy to make an in-season trade may change with the trade deadline looming and the team looking to turn around its season.

The first step to becoming a buyer at the Nov. 5 deadline is winning games, and Joe Burrow is doing just that. The Bengals are victors in three of their past four games after a 41-24 thrashing of the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.

Burrow tossed five touchdowns, and Trey Hendrickson wreaked havoc in the Raiders' backfield for four sacks and eight total pressures.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Trey Hendrickson recorded a career-high four sacks against the Raiders, one of which led to a recovered fumble in the fourth quarter. He added another four quarterback pressures and five matchup wins on plays where he didn't generate heat on the quarterback.

BOX SCORE

Raiders Bengals
Total points 24 41
Total offensive plays 59 71
Average EPA per play -0.339 0.068
Total net yards 183 372
Avg yards per play 3.1 5.2
Total first downs 16 25
Rushing first downs 4 4
Passing first downs 10 19
Penalty first downs 2 3
Third-down efficiency 46% 53%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 33%
Possessions 11 13
Avg plays per drive 6.1 6.4
Avg yards per drive 15.3 26.6
Avg points per drive 1.5 2.9
Red-zone possessions 1 5
Red-zone plays 7 18
Red-zone TDs 1 4
Red-zone FGs 0 1
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

Bengals' offensive snap counts
Name Snaps played
Ted Karras 74
Cordell Volson 74
Cody Ford 74
Alex Cappa 74
Amarius Mims 73
Joe Burrow 73
Andrei Iosivas 67
Ja'Marr Chase 65
Chase Brown 59
Drew Sample 56
Mike Gesicki 27
Trenton Irwin 22
Tanner Hudson 20
Kendric Pryor 18
Erick All 15
Trayveon Williams 7
Matt Lee 6
Kendall Milton 5
Sam Hubbard 2
Devin Cochran 1
Jake Browning 1
Andrew Stueber 1
Raiders' offensive snap counts
Name Snaps played
Jordan Meredith 61
DJ Glaze 61
Jackson Powers-Johnson 61
Jakobi Meyers 59
Tre Tucker 56
Brock Bowers 55
Thayer Munford Jr. 41
Gardner Minshew 35
Dylan Parham 32
Ameer Abdullah 30
Cody Whitehair 29
Ramel Keyton 27
Desmond Ridder 26
Alexander Mattison 24
DJ Turner 21
Harrison Bryant 17
Kolton Miller 13
Andrus Peat 11
Zamir White 7
Justin Shorter 4
Kana'i Mauga 1
Bengals' defensive snap counts
Name Snaps played
Geno Stone 60
DJ Turner II 60
Logan Wilson 54
Cam Taylor-Britt 53
Germaine Pratt 50
Trey Hendrickson 45
Sheldon Rankins 38
Mike Hilton 36
Kris Jenkins 32
Jordan Battle 31
Vonn Bell 30
Sam Hubbard 28
Joseph Ossai 27
McKinnley Jackson 27
Myles Murphy 20
Akeem Davis-Gaither 17
Josh Newton 13
Cedric Johnson 13
B.J. Hill 12
DJ Ivey 10
Joe Bachie 8
Maema Njongmeta 7
Raiders' defensive snap counts
Name Snaps played
Isaiah Pola-Mao 74
Maxx Crosby 74
Tre'von Moehrig 74
Divine Deablo 70
Jack Jones 64
Robert Spillane 56
Jakorian Bennett 54
Adam Butler 50
John Jenkins 49
Darnay Holmes 42
K'Lavon Chaisson 40
Tyree Wilson 38
Decamerion Richardson 28
Jonah Laulu 27
Nate Hobbs 20
Tommy Eichenberg 18
Matthew Butler 17
Charles Snowden 11
Zach Carter 5
Amari Burney 1
Thomas Harper 1
