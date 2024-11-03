NFL Week 9 Recap: Carolina Panthers 23, New Orleans Saints 22

The Carolina Panthers picked up their second win of the season over the tailspinning New Orleans Saints, 23-22.
Bryce Young was phenomenal in his second straight start, completing 16-of-27 passes for 176 yards, a touchdown and three big-time throws. His 88.5 PFF passing grade is a career high, pending final review.
Meanwhile, Derek Carr‘s return to the Saints lineup wasn't phenomenal. The veteran went 20-for-36 with 245 yards and no big-time throws. New Orleans converted just 33% of third-down tries and scored touchdowns on only two of four red-zone possessions. Standout receiver Chris Olave suffered an early concussion.
HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS
CB Dane Jackson, Carolina Panthers – 89.4
QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers – 86.0
CB Mike Jackson, Carolina Panthers – 79.0
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Panthers corner Dane Jackson was terrific. The 27-year-old was targeted four times, permitting only three catches for 11 yards. He added four stops.
BOX SCORE
|Saints
|Panthers
|Total points
|22
|23
|Total offensive plays
|74
|51
|Average EPA per play
|0.126
|0.016
|Total net yards
|417
|267
|Avg yards per play
|5.6
|5.2
|Total first downs
|25
|15
|Rushing first downs
|11
|4
|Passing first downs
|12
|9
|Penalty first downs
|2
|2
|Third-down efficiency
|33%
|40%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|20%
|0%
|Possessions
|11
|11
|Avg plays per drive
|7.3
|5.3
|Avg yards per drive
|34.8
|22.3
|Avg points per drive
|1.8
|1.9
|Red zone posessions
|4
|3
|Red zone plays
|12
|7
|Red zone TDs
|2
|3
|Red zone FGs
|2
|0
|Red zone scoring efficiency
|100%
|100%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
Panthers' offensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps Played
|Taylor Moton
|T
|53
|Robert Hunt
|G
|53
|Brady Christensen
|C
|53
|Damien Lewis
|G
|53
|Cade Mays
|C
|53
|Bryce Young
|QB
|53
|David Moore
|WR
|46
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|TE
|45
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|44
|Chuba Hubbard
|HB
|42
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|24
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|21
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|15
|Miles Sanders
|HB
|12
|Deven Thompkins
|WR
|8
|Chandler Zavala
|G
|4
|Jordan Matthews
|TE
|2
|Raheem Blackshear
|HB
|2
Saints' offensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps Played
|Connor McGovern
|C
|79
|Cesar Ruiz
|G
|79
|Trevor Penning
|T
|79
|Taliese Fuaga
|T
|79
|Derek Carr
|QB
|78
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|63
|Alvin Kamara
|HB
|61
|Mason Tipton
|WR
|60
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|51
|Lucas Patrick
|G
|43
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|WR
|37
|Nick Saldiveri
|G
|36
|Taysom Hill
|TE
|35
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|32
|Adam Prentice
|FB
|21
|Jordan Mims
|HB
|12
|Dallin Holker
|TE
|12
|Chris Olave
|WR
|8
|Jermaine Jackson
|WR
|3
|Olisaemeka Udoh
|T
|1
Panthers' defensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps Played
|Xavier Woods
|S
|79
|Mike Jackson
|CB
|79
|Josey Jewell
|LB
|79
|Jaycee Horn
|CB
|79
|Demani Richardson
|S
|79
|Trevin Wallace
|LB
|69
|Charles Harris
|ED
|63
|Jadeveon Clowney
|ED
|58
|A'Shawn Robinson
|DI
|50
|Shy Tuttle
|DI
|44
|LaBryan Ray
|DI
|39
|Cam Gill
|ED
|33
|Jonathan Harris
|DI
|25
|Nick Thurman
|DI
|24
|DeShawn Williams
|DI
|22
|Dane Jackson
|CB
|22
|Chau Smith-Wade
|CB
|13
|Caleb Farley
|CB
|10
|Sam Franklin Jr.
|S
|1
|Lonnie Johnson Jr.
|S
|1
Saints' defensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps Played
|Demario Davis
|LB
|53
|Jordan Howden
|S
|53
|Alontae Taylor
|CB
|53
|Shemar Jean-Charles
|CB
|52
|Pete Werner
|LB
|52
|Tyrann Mathieu
|S
|50
|Carl Granderson
|ED
|42
|Ugo Amadi
|S
|38
|Chase Young
|ED
|37
|Nathan Shepherd
|DI
|36
|Khalen Saunders
|DI
|34
|Bryan Bresee
|DI
|32
|Willie Gay
|LB
|21
|Payton Turner
|ED
|17
|Cameron Jordan
|ED
|10
|Khristian Boyd
|DI
|3