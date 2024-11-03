NFL Week 9 Recap: Carolina Panthers 23, New Orleans Saints 22

The Carolina Panthers picked up their second win of the season over the tailspinning New Orleans Saints, 23-22.

Bryce Young was phenomenal in his second straight start, completing 16-of-27 passes for 176 yards, a touchdown and three big-time throws. His 88.5 PFF passing grade is a career high, pending final review.

Meanwhile, Derek Carr‘s return to the Saints lineup wasn't phenomenal. The veteran went 20-for-36 with 245 yards and no big-time throws. New Orleans converted just 33% of third-down tries and scored touchdowns on only two of four red-zone possessions. Standout receiver Chris Olave suffered an early concussion.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

CB Dane Jackson, Carolina Panthers – 89.4

QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers – 86.0

CB Mike Jackson, Carolina Panthers – 79.0

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our team of analysts evaluates every player on every play in real time! Initial grades for 1 p.m. games will then be relocked at 6 p.m. EST, while grades for 4 p.m. games will be relocked at 9 p.m. EST.

Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Panthers corner Dane Jackson was terrific. The 27-year-old was targeted four times, permitting only three catches for 11 yards. He added four stops.

BOX SCORE

Saints Panthers Total points 22 23 Total offensive plays 74 51 Average EPA per play 0.126 0.016 Total net yards 417 267 Avg yards per play 5.6 5.2 Total first downs 25 15 Rushing first downs 11 4 Passing first downs 12 9 Penalty first downs 2 2 Third-down efficiency 33% 40% Fourth-down efficiency 20% 0% Possessions 11 11 Avg plays per drive 7.3 5.3 Avg yards per drive 34.8 22.3 Avg points per drive 1.8 1.9 Red zone posessions 4 3 Red zone plays 12 7 Red zone TDs 2 3 Red zone FGs 2 0 Red zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

Panthers' offensive snap counts

Name Pos. Snaps Played Taylor Moton T 53 Robert Hunt G 53 Brady Christensen C 53 Damien Lewis G 53 Cade Mays C 53 Bryce Young QB 53 David Moore WR 46 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE 45 Xavier Legette WR 44 Chuba Hubbard HB 42 Jalen Coker WR 24 Ian Thomas TE 21 Jonathan Mingo WR 15 Miles Sanders HB 12 Deven Thompkins WR 8 Chandler Zavala G 4 Jordan Matthews TE 2 Raheem Blackshear HB 2

Saints' offensive snap counts

Name Pos. Snaps Played Connor McGovern C 79 Cesar Ruiz G 79 Trevor Penning T 79 Taliese Fuaga T 79 Derek Carr QB 78 Foster Moreau TE 63 Alvin Kamara HB 61 Mason Tipton WR 60 Juwan Johnson TE 51 Lucas Patrick G 43 Cedrick Wilson Jr. WR 37 Nick Saldiveri G 36 Taysom Hill TE 35 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 32 Adam Prentice FB 21 Jordan Mims HB 12 Dallin Holker TE 12 Chris Olave WR 8 Jermaine Jackson WR 3 Olisaemeka Udoh T 1

Panthers' defensive snap counts

Name Pos. Snaps Played Xavier Woods S 79 Mike Jackson CB 79 Josey Jewell LB 79 Jaycee Horn CB 79 Demani Richardson S 79 Trevin Wallace LB 69 Charles Harris ED 63 Jadeveon Clowney ED 58 A'Shawn Robinson DI 50 Shy Tuttle DI 44 LaBryan Ray DI 39 Cam Gill ED 33 Jonathan Harris DI 25 Nick Thurman DI 24 DeShawn Williams DI 22 Dane Jackson CB 22 Chau Smith-Wade CB 13 Caleb Farley CB 10 Sam Franklin Jr. S 1 Lonnie Johnson Jr. S 1

Saints' defensive snap counts