All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

NFL Week 9 Recap: Carolina Panthers 23, New Orleans Saints 22

2YF6JFT Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young passes against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

By Bradley Locker

The Carolina Panthers picked up their second win of the season over the tailspinning New Orleans Saints, 23-22.

Bryce Young was phenomenal in his second straight start, completing 16-of-27 passes for 176 yards, a touchdown and three big-time throws. His 88.5 PFF passing grade is a career high, pending final review.

Meanwhile, Derek Carr‘s return to the Saints lineup wasn't phenomenal. The veteran went 20-for-36 with 245 yards and no big-time throws. New Orleans converted just 33% of third-down tries and scored touchdowns on only two of four red-zone possessions. Standout receiver Chris Olave suffered an early concussion.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

CB Dane Jackson, Carolina Panthers – 89.4

QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers – 86.0

CB Mike Jackson, Carolina Panthers – 79.0

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our team of analysts evaluates every player on every play in real time! Initial grades for 1 p.m. games will then be relocked at 6 p.m. EST, while grades for 4 p.m. games will be relocked at 9 p.m. EST.

Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Panthers corner Dane Jackson was terrific. The 27-year-old was targeted four times, permitting only three catches for 11 yards. He added four stops.

BOX SCORE

Saints Panthers
Total points 22 23
Total offensive plays 74 51
Average EPA per play 0.126 0.016
Total net yards 417 267
Avg yards per play 5.6 5.2
Total first downs 25 15
Rushing first downs 11 4
Passing first downs 12 9
Penalty first downs 2 2
Third-down efficiency 33% 40%
Fourth-down efficiency 20% 0%
Possessions 11 11
Avg plays per drive 7.3 5.3
Avg yards per drive 34.8 22.3
Avg points per drive 1.8 1.9
Red zone posessions 4 3
Red zone plays 12 7
Red zone TDs 2 3
Red zone FGs 2 0
Red zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

Panthers' offensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps Played
Taylor Moton T 53
Robert Hunt G 53
Brady Christensen C 53
Damien Lewis G 53
Cade Mays C 53
Bryce Young QB 53
David Moore WR 46
Ja'Tavion Sanders TE 45
Xavier Legette WR 44
Chuba Hubbard HB 42
Jalen Coker WR 24
Ian Thomas TE 21
Jonathan Mingo WR 15
Miles Sanders HB 12
Deven Thompkins WR 8
Chandler Zavala G 4
Jordan Matthews TE 2
Raheem Blackshear HB 2
Saints' offensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps Played
Connor McGovern C 79
Cesar Ruiz G 79
Trevor Penning T 79
Taliese Fuaga T 79
Derek Carr QB 78
Foster Moreau TE 63
Alvin Kamara HB 61
Mason Tipton WR 60
Juwan Johnson TE 51
Lucas Patrick G 43
Cedrick Wilson Jr. WR 37
Nick Saldiveri G 36
Taysom Hill TE 35
Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 32
Adam Prentice FB 21
Jordan Mims HB 12
Dallin Holker TE 12
Chris Olave WR 8
Jermaine Jackson WR 3
Olisaemeka Udoh T 1
Panthers' defensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps Played
Xavier Woods S 79
Mike Jackson CB 79
Josey Jewell LB 79
Jaycee Horn CB 79
Demani Richardson S 79
Trevin Wallace LB 69
Charles Harris ED 63
Jadeveon Clowney ED 58
A'Shawn Robinson DI 50
Shy Tuttle DI 44
LaBryan Ray DI 39
Cam Gill ED 33
Jonathan Harris DI 25
Nick Thurman DI 24
DeShawn Williams DI 22
Dane Jackson CB 22
Chau Smith-Wade CB 13
Caleb Farley CB 10
Sam Franklin Jr. S 1
Lonnie Johnson Jr. S 1
Saints' defensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps Played
Demario Davis LB 53
Jordan Howden S 53
Alontae Taylor CB 53
Shemar Jean-Charles CB 52
Pete Werner LB 52
Tyrann Mathieu S 50
Carl Granderson ED 42
Ugo Amadi S 38
Chase Young ED 37
Nathan Shepherd DI 36
Khalen Saunders DI 34
Bryan Bresee DI 32
Willie Gay LB 21
Payton Turner ED 17
Cameron Jordan ED 10
Khristian Boyd DI 3

 

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.