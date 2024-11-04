NFL Week 9 Recap: Detroit Lions 24, Green Bay Packers 14

The Green Bay Packers are the latest victim of the Detroit Lions, the NFC's hottest team as winners of six straight.
The now-7-1 Lions used a balanced attack — consisting of an accurate Jared Goff, a steady one-two punch of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, and stellar defense — to dispatch the Packers, 24-14, in Week 9.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!
HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS
- S Kerby Joseph, Detroit Lions (88.3)
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions (83.8)
- TE Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions (83.3)
Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our team of analysts evaluates every player on every play in real time! Initial grades for 1 p.m. games will then be relocked at 6 p.m. EST, while grades for 4 p.m. games will be relocked at 9 p.m. EST.
Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!
PLAYER OF THE GAME
While the box score says 56 receiving yards on seven catches, Amon-Ra St. Brown was far more impressive than that. Four contested targets went his way against the Packers, and he caught all of them — including one for a score.
BOX SCORE
|Lions
|Packers
|Total points
|24
|14
|Total offensive plays
|55
|61
|Average EPA per play
|0.101
|-0.023
|Total net yards
|261
|404
|Avg yards per play
|4.8
|6.6
|Total first downs
|17
|19
|Rushing first downs
|8
|7
|Passing first downs
|8
|10
|Penalty first downs
|1
|2
|Third-down efficiency
|42%
|36%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|29%
|25%
|Possessions
|8
|9
|Avg plays per drive
|7.6
|7
|Avg yards per drive
|29
|40.4
|Avg points per drive
|2
|1.4
|Red-zone possessions
|3
|4
|Red-zone plays
|17
|13
|Red-zone TDs
|2
|1
|Red-zone FGs
|1
|2
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|100%
|75%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
Lions' offensive snap counts
|Name
|Snaps played
|Frank Ragnow
|57
|Penei Sewell
|57
|Jared Goff
|57
|Taylor Decker
|57
|Graham Glasgow
|57
|Kevin Zeitler
|57
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|53
|Sam LaPorta
|49
|Tim Patrick
|44
|Brock Wright
|33
|David Montgomery
|32
|Kalif Raymond
|22
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|22
|Allen Robinson II
|11
|Shane Zylstra
|9
|Dan Skipper
|4
|Craig Reynolds
|3
|Isaiah Williams
|3
Packers' offensive snap counts
|Name
|Snaps played
|Jordan Love
|64
|Elgton Jenkins
|64
|Zach Tom
|64
|Sean Rhyan
|64
|Rasheed Walker
|64
|Jordan Morgan
|64
|Tucker Kraft
|64
|Romeo Doubs
|54
|Jayden Reed
|43
|Josh Jacobs
|35
|Christian Watson
|35
|Dontayvion Wicks
|35
|Chris Brooks
|17
|Emanuel Wilson
|13
|Ben Sims
|12
|Bo Melton
|11
|John FitzPatrick
|1
Lions' defensive snap counts
|Name
|Snaps played
|Alex Anzalone
|64
|Kerby Joseph
|64
|Terrion Arnold
|64
|Carlton Davis III
|61
|Jack Campbell
|59
|Alim McNeill
|53
|Levi Onwuzurike
|48
|Brandon Joseph
|40
|James Houston
|36
|Trevor Nowaske
|34
|Al-Quadin Muhammad
|32
|DJ Reader
|31
|Amik Robertson
|28
|Brian Branch
|24
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|23
|Patrick O'Connor
|11
|Chris Smith
|10
|Isaiah Thomas
|8
|Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
|8
|Kindle Vildor
|3
|Ben Niemann
|3
Packers' defensive snap counts
|Name
|Snaps played
|Quay Walker
|57
|Javon Bullard
|57
|Xavier McKinney
|57
|Keisean Nixon
|57
|Eric Wilson
|42
|Edgerrin Cooper
|38
|Kenny Clark
|37
|Eric Stokes
|37
|Rashan Gary
|36
|Carrington Valentine
|35
|T.J. Slaton
|31
|Devonte Wyatt
|26
|Lukas Van Ness
|24
|Kingsley Enagbare
|22
|Preston Smith
|21
|Isaiah McDuffie
|19
|Karl Brooks
|15
|Colby Wooden
|11
|Arron Mosby
|5