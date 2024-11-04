NFL Week 9 Recap: Detroit Lions 24, Green Bay Packers 14

The Green Bay Packers are the latest victim of the Detroit Lions, the NFC's hottest team as winners of six straight.

The now-7-1 Lions used a balanced attack — consisting of an accurate Jared Goff, a steady one-two punch of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, and stellar defense — to dispatch the Packers, 24-14, in Week 9.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

While the box score says 56 receiving yards on seven catches, Amon-Ra St. Brown was far more impressive than that. Four contested targets went his way against the Packers, and he caught all of them — including one for a score.

BOX SCORE

Lions Packers Total points 24 14 Total offensive plays 55 61 Average EPA per play 0.101 -0.023 Total net yards 261 404 Avg yards per play 4.8 6.6 Total first downs 17 19 Rushing first downs 8 7 Passing first downs 8 10 Penalty first downs 1 2 Third-down efficiency 42% 36% Fourth-down efficiency 29% 25% Possessions 8 9 Avg plays per drive 7.6 7 Avg yards per drive 29 40.4 Avg points per drive 2 1.4 Red-zone possessions 3 4 Red-zone plays 17 13 Red-zone TDs 2 1 Red-zone FGs 1 2 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 75%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

Lions' offensive snap counts

Packers' offensive snap counts

Lions' defensive snap counts

Packers' defensive snap counts