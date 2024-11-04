All
NFL Week 9 Recap: Detroit Lions 24, Green Bay Packers 14

2YF81G8 Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) reacts after catching a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

By Ben Cooper
Detroit Lions Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are the latest victim of the Detroit Lions, the NFC's hottest team as winners of six straight.

The now-7-1 Lions used a balanced attack — consisting of an accurate Jared Goff, a steady one-two punch of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, and stellar defense — to dispatch the Packers, 24-14, in Week 9.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

While the box score says 56 receiving yards on seven catches, Amon-Ra St. Brown was far more impressive than that. Four contested targets went his way against the Packers, and he caught all of them — including one for a score.

BOX SCORE

Lions Packers
Total points 24 14
Total offensive plays 55 61
Average EPA per play 0.101 -0.023
Total net yards 261 404
Avg yards per play 4.8 6.6
Total first downs 17 19
Rushing first downs 8 7
Passing first downs 8 10
Penalty first downs 1 2
Third-down efficiency 42% 36%
Fourth-down efficiency 29% 25%
Possessions 8 9
Avg plays per drive 7.6 7
Avg yards per drive 29 40.4
Avg points per drive 2 1.4
Red-zone possessions 3 4
Red-zone plays 17 13
Red-zone TDs 2 1
Red-zone FGs 1 2
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 75%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

Lions' offensive snap counts
Name Snaps played
Frank Ragnow 57
Penei Sewell 57
Jared Goff 57
Taylor Decker 57
Graham Glasgow 57
Kevin Zeitler 57
Amon-Ra St. Brown 53
Sam LaPorta 49
Tim Patrick 44
Brock Wright 33
David Montgomery 32
Kalif Raymond 22
Jahmyr Gibbs 22
Allen Robinson II 11
Shane Zylstra 9
Dan Skipper 4
Craig Reynolds 3
Isaiah Williams 3
Packers' offensive snap counts
Name Snaps played
Jordan Love 64
Elgton Jenkins 64
Zach Tom 64
Sean Rhyan 64
Rasheed Walker 64
Jordan Morgan 64
Tucker Kraft 64
Romeo Doubs 54
Jayden Reed 43
Josh Jacobs 35
Christian Watson 35
Dontayvion Wicks 35
Chris Brooks 17
Emanuel Wilson 13
Ben Sims 12
Bo Melton 11
John FitzPatrick 1
Lions' defensive snap counts
Name Snaps played
Alex Anzalone 64
Kerby Joseph 64
Terrion Arnold 64
Carlton Davis III 61
Jack Campbell 59
Alim McNeill 53
Levi Onwuzurike 48
Brandon Joseph 40
James Houston 36
Trevor Nowaske 34
Al-Quadin Muhammad 32
DJ Reader 31
Amik Robertson 28
Brian Branch 24
Jalen Reeves-Maybin 23
Patrick O'Connor 11
Chris Smith 10
Isaiah Thomas 8
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. 8
Kindle Vildor 3
Ben Niemann 3
Packers' defensive snap counts
Name Snaps played
Quay Walker 57
Javon Bullard 57
Xavier McKinney 57
Keisean Nixon 57
Eric Wilson 42
Edgerrin Cooper 38
Kenny Clark 37
Eric Stokes 37
Rashan Gary 36
Carrington Valentine 35
T.J. Slaton 31
Devonte Wyatt 26
Lukas Van Ness 24
Kingsley Enagbare 22
Preston Smith 21
Isaiah McDuffie 19
Karl Brooks 15
Colby Wooden 11
Arron Mosby 5
