NFL Week 9 Recap: Arizona Cardinals 29, Chicago Bears 9

The upstart Arizona Cardinals rolled to their third straight win, dismantling the Chicago Bears, 29-9.
Arizona's run game thrived, averaging 0.064 EPA per play and generating five explosive runs. A 53-yard trot by Emari Demercado with four seconds left in the first half was representative.
Meanwhile, Chicago's offense was stuck in neutral, averaging -0.230 EPA per play. The Bears converted only 29% of third downs, made one red-zone trip and had three dropped passes.
HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS
CB Terell Smith, Chicago Bears – 91.3
TE Elijah Higgins, Arizona Cardinals – 90.7
OG Evan Brown, Arizona Cardinals – 86.8
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Smith only played nine snaps, but he was magnificent in that short stead. The backup corner (making the start for Tyrique Stevenson) was targeted twice, allowing one catch for zero yards. He added a forced incompletion and stop.
BOX SCORE
|Bears
|Cardinals
|Total points
|9
|29
|Total offensive plays
|70
|57
|Average EPA per play
|-0.23
|-0.102
|Total net yards
|240
|350
|Avg yards per play
|3.4
|6.1
|Total first downs
|16
|17
|Rushing first downs
|5
|10
|Passing first downs
|10
|7
|Penalty first downs
|1
|0
|Third-down efficiency
|29%
|38%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|18%
|0%
|Possessions
|12
|11
|Avg plays per drive
|6.3
|6
|Avg yards per drive
|18.5
|29.2
|Avg points per drive
|0.7
|2.3
|Red zone posessions
|1
|3
|Red zone plays
|5
|15
|Red zone TDs
|0
|2
|Red zone FGs
|1
|1
|Red zone scoring efficiency
|100%
|100%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
Cardinals' offensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps Played
|Kelvin Beachum
|T
|58
|Evan Brown
|G
|58
|Hjalte Froholdt
|C
|58
|Paris Johnson Jr.
|T
|58
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|55
|Trey McBride
|TE
|52
|Trystan Colon
|G
|41
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|41
|Tip Reiman
|TE
|29
|James Conner
|HB
|28
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|25
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|22
|Isaiah Adams
|G
|17
|Trey Benson
|HB
|16
|Emari Demercado
|HB
|14
|Zay Jones
|WR
|11
|Charlie Heck
|T
|4
|Zach Pascal
|WR
|3
|Clayton Tune
|QB
|3
|DeeJay Dallas
|HB
|1
|Jon Gaines II
|G
|1
Bears' offensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps Played
|Coleman Shelton
|C
|74
|Teven Jenkins
|G
|74
|Matt Pryor
|G
|74
|Larry Borom
|T
|74
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|74
|DJ Moore
|WR
|73
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|69
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|65
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|63
|Darnell Wright
|T
|57
|D'Andre Swift
|HB
|46
|Roschon Johnson
|HB
|28
|Jake Curhan
|T
|17
|Gerald Everett
|TE
|15
|Marcedes Lewis
|TE
|10
|Tyler Scott
|WR
|1
Cardinals' defensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps Played
|Max Melton
|CB
|72
|Budda Baker
|S
|68
|Kyzir White
|LB
|68
|Jalen Thompson
|S
|68
|Starling Thomas V
|CB
|68
|Garrett Williams
|CB
|62
|Mack Wilson Sr.
|LB
|51
|Ben Stille
|DI
|46
|Dante Stills
|DI
|40
|Zaven Collins
|ED
|40
|Owen Pappoe
|LB
|37
|L.J. Collier
|DI
|34
|Xavier Thomas
|ED
|25
|Jesse Luketa
|ED
|24
|Julian Okwara
|ED
|19
|Roy Lopez
|DI
|19
|Victor Dimukeje
|ED
|17
|Khyiris Tonga
|DI
|16
|Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
|S
|10
|Krys Barnes
|LB
|8
|Kei'Trel Clark
|CB
|8
|Darren Hall
|S
|7
|Joey Blount
|S
|6
Bears' defensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps Played
|Kevin Byard
|S
|58
|T.J. Edwards
|LB
|58
|Tremaine Edmunds
|LB
|58
|Elijah Hicks
|S
|58
|Jaylon Johnson
|CB
|55
|Tyrique Stevenson
|CB
|46
|Gervon Dexter Sr.
|DI
|46
|DeMarcus Walker
|ED
|35
|Jack Sanborn
|LB
|32
|Andrew Billings
|DI
|26
|Austin Booker
|ED
|26
|Darrell Taylor
|ED
|24
|Dominique Robinson
|ED
|22
|Zacch Pickens
|DI
|22
|Chris Williams
|DI
|18
|Reddy Steward
|CB
|18
|Jacob Martin
|ED
|16
|Terell Smith
|CB
|9
|Josh Blackwell
|CB
|8
|Noah Sewell
|LB
|3