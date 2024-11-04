NFL Week 9 Recap: Arizona Cardinals 29, Chicago Bears 9

The upstart Arizona Cardinals rolled to their third straight win, dismantling the Chicago Bears, 29-9.

Arizona's run game thrived, averaging 0.064 EPA per play and generating five explosive runs. A 53-yard trot by Emari Demercado with four seconds left in the first half was representative.

Meanwhile, Chicago's offense was stuck in neutral, averaging -0.230 EPA per play. The Bears converted only 29% of third downs, made one red-zone trip and had three dropped passes.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

CB Terell Smith, Chicago Bears – 91.3

TE Elijah Higgins, Arizona Cardinals – 90.7

OG Evan Brown, Arizona Cardinals – 86.8

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Smith only played nine snaps, but he was magnificent in that short stead. The backup corner (making the start for Tyrique Stevenson) was targeted twice, allowing one catch for zero yards. He added a forced incompletion and stop.

BOX SCORE

Bears Cardinals Total points 9 29 Total offensive plays 70 57 Average EPA per play -0.23 -0.102 Total net yards 240 350 Avg yards per play 3.4 6.1 Total first downs 16 17 Rushing first downs 5 10 Passing first downs 10 7 Penalty first downs 1 0 Third-down efficiency 29% 38% Fourth-down efficiency 18% 0% Possessions 12 11 Avg plays per drive 6.3 6 Avg yards per drive 18.5 29.2 Avg points per drive 0.7 2.3 Red zone posessions 1 3 Red zone plays 5 15 Red zone TDs 0 2 Red zone FGs 1 1 Red zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

Cardinals' offensive snap counts

Name Pos. Snaps Played Kelvin Beachum T 58 Evan Brown G 58 Hjalte Froholdt C 58 Paris Johnson Jr. T 58 Kyler Murray QB 55 Trey McBride TE 52 Trystan Colon G 41 Michael Wilson WR 41 Tip Reiman TE 29 James Conner HB 28 Elijah Higgins TE 25 Greg Dortch WR 22 Isaiah Adams G 17 Trey Benson HB 16 Emari Demercado HB 14 Zay Jones WR 11 Charlie Heck T 4 Zach Pascal WR 3 Clayton Tune QB 3 DeeJay Dallas HB 1 Jon Gaines II G 1

Bears' offensive snap counts

Name Pos. Snaps Played Coleman Shelton C 74 Teven Jenkins G 74 Matt Pryor G 74 Larry Borom T 74 Caleb Williams QB 74 DJ Moore WR 73 Keenan Allen WR 69 Rome Odunze WR 65 Cole Kmet TE 63 Darnell Wright T 57 D'Andre Swift HB 46 Roschon Johnson HB 28 Jake Curhan T 17 Gerald Everett TE 15 Marcedes Lewis TE 10 Tyler Scott WR 1

Cardinals' defensive snap counts

Name Pos. Snaps Played Max Melton CB 72 Budda Baker S 68 Kyzir White LB 68 Jalen Thompson S 68 Starling Thomas V CB 68 Garrett Williams CB 62 Mack Wilson Sr. LB 51 Ben Stille DI 46 Dante Stills DI 40 Zaven Collins ED 40 Owen Pappoe LB 37 L.J. Collier DI 34 Xavier Thomas ED 25 Jesse Luketa ED 24 Julian Okwara ED 19 Roy Lopez DI 19 Victor Dimukeje ED 17 Khyiris Tonga DI 16 Dadrion Taylor-Demerson S 10 Krys Barnes LB 8 Kei'Trel Clark CB 8 Darren Hall S 7 Joey Blount S 6

Bears' defensive snap counts