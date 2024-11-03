NFL Week 9 Recap: Baltimore Ravens 41, Denver Broncos 10

Quarterback Lamar Jackson finished with a perfect passer rating, wide receiver Zay Flowers hit paydirt twice and running back Derrick Henry is still King.
The Baltimore Ravens bounced back from a surprising Week 8 loss to the Cleveland Browns by shredding a previously lauded Denver Broncos defense in a 41-10 win in Week 9.
Kyle Hamilton proved disruptive to the Broncos' offensive plans and earned a 90.0-plus PFF overall grade after PFF's first review of the game. Jackson and Flowers topped 90.0, as well.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS
- QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (95.1)
- WR Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens (92.9)
- S Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens (90.1)
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Lamar Jackson giving way to his backup is a fairly good indicator that he put forth an elite performance beforehand. Such was the case against the Broncos, as Jackson earned a 95.2 PFF overall grade before Josh Johnson took over midway through the fourth quarter.
Jackson made two big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays, and two of his three incompletions were drops. If the game grade holds, it would be his highest since Week 10 of his 2019 MVP season.
BOX SCORE
|Broncos
|Ravens
|Total points
|10
|41
|Total offensive plays
|68
|53
|Average EPA per play
|-0.156
|0.374
|Total net yards
|344
|408
|Avg yards per play
|5.1
|7.7
|Total first downs
|20
|25
|Rushing first downs
|4
|7
|Passing first downs
|12
|13
|Penalty first downs
|4
|5
|3rd down efficiency
|43%
|38%
|4th down efficiency
|25%
|0%
|Possessions
|10
|10
|Avg plays per drive
|6.8
|6.4
|Avg yards per drive
|31.3
|37.1
|Avg points per drive
|0.9
|3.7
|Red-zone possessions
|4
|6
|Red-zone plays
|21
|16
|Red-zone TDs
|1
|4
|Red-zone FGs
|1
|2
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|50%
|100%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
Broncos' offensive snap counts
|Name
|Snaps played
|Garett Bolles
|72
|Ben Powers
|72
|Mike McGlinchey
|72
|Alex Forsyth
|72
|Bo Nix
|72
|Quinn Meinerz
|72
|Courtland Sutton
|61
|Adam Trautman
|44
|Javonte Williams
|39
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|35
|Devaughn Vele
|29
|Troy Franklin
|29
|Nate Adkins
|27
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|25
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|23
|Lucas Krull
|21
|Michael Burton
|10
|Matt Peart
|10
|Audric Estime
|7
Ravens' offensive snap counts
|Name
|Snaps played
|Daniel Faalele
|57
|Patrick Mekari
|57
|Roger Rosengarten
|57
|Tyler Linderbaum
|51
|Lamar Jackson
|51
|Ronnie Stanley
|51
|Patrick Ricard
|36
|Derrick Henry
|35
|Rashod Bateman
|35
|Zay Flowers
|30
|Mark Andrews
|28
|Charlie Kolar
|22
|Tylan Wallace
|20
|Justice Hill
|19
|Nelson Agholor
|19
|Isaiah Likely
|17
|Diontae Johnson
|17
|Josh Jones
|6
|Josh Johnson
|6
|Devontez Walker
|4
|Ben Cleveland
|3
|Chris Collier
|3
|Andrew Vorhees
|3
Broncos' defensive snap counts
|Name
|Snaps played
|Cody Barton
|57
|Pat Surtain II
|57
|Riley Moss
|57
|Devon Key
|56
|Brandon Jones
|55
|Zach Allen
|50
|Jonathon Cooper
|37
|Kwon Alexander
|32
|Nik Bonitto
|31
|Malcolm Roach
|27
|Ja'Quan McMillian
|26
|Jonah Elliss
|24
|D.J. Jones
|24
|John Franklin-Myers
|24
|Baron Browning
|24
|Jordan Jackson
|21
|Justin Strnad
|13
|Eyioma Uwazurike
|11
|Levi Wallace
|1
Ravens' defensive snap counts
|Name
|Snaps played
|Trenton Simpson
|70
|Brandon Stephens
|67
|Kyle Hamilton
|65
|Marcus Williams
|63
|Roquan Smith
|54
|Nnamdi Madubuike
|49
|Kyle Van Noy
|48
|Ar'Darius Washington
|43
|Odafe Oweh
|43
|Broderick Washington
|43
|Marlon Humphrey
|38
|Tavius Robinson
|32
|Nate Wiggins
|32
|Malik Harrison
|30
|Chris Wormley
|30
|Josh Tupou
|27
|Arthur Maulet
|27
|Yannick Ngakoue
|20
|Sanoussi Kane
|7
|Chris Board
|3
|Beau Brade
|1