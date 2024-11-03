All
NFL Week 9 Recap: Baltimore Ravens 41, Denver Broncos 10

2YF74EH Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers, right, gestures as he runs past Denver Broncos safety Devon Key on the way to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

By Ben Cooper
Denver Broncos Baltimore Ravens

Quarterback Lamar Jackson finished with a perfect passer rating, wide receiver Zay Flowers hit paydirt twice and running back Derrick Henry is still King.

The Baltimore Ravens bounced back from a surprising Week 8 loss to the Cleveland Browns by shredding a previously lauded Denver Broncos defense in a 41-10 win in Week 9.

Kyle Hamilton proved disruptive to the Broncos' offensive plans and earned a 90.0-plus PFF overall grade after PFF's first review of the game. Jackson and Flowers topped 90.0, as well.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Lamar Jackson giving way to his backup is a fairly good indicator that he put forth an elite performance beforehand. Such was the case against the Broncos, as Jackson earned a 95.2 PFF overall grade before Josh Johnson took over midway through the fourth quarter.

Jackson made two big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays, and two of his three incompletions were drops. If the game grade holds, it would be his highest since Week 10 of his 2019 MVP season.

BOX SCORE

Broncos Ravens
Total points 10 41
Total offensive plays 68 53
Average EPA per play -0.156 0.374
Total net yards 344 408
Avg yards per play 5.1 7.7
Total first downs 20 25
Rushing first downs 4 7
Passing first downs 12 13
Penalty first downs 4 5
3rd down efficiency 43% 38%
4th down efficiency 25% 0%
Possessions 10 10
Avg plays per drive 6.8 6.4
Avg yards per drive 31.3 37.1
Avg points per drive 0.9 3.7
Red-zone possessions 4 6
Red-zone plays 21 16
Red-zone TDs 1 4
Red-zone FGs 1 2
Red-zone scoring efficiency 50% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

Broncos' offensive snap counts
Name Snaps played
Garett Bolles 72
Ben Powers 72
Mike McGlinchey 72
Alex Forsyth 72
Bo Nix 72
Quinn Meinerz 72
Courtland Sutton 61
Adam Trautman 44
Javonte Williams 39
Lil'Jordan Humphrey 35
Devaughn Vele 29
Troy Franklin 29
Nate Adkins 27
Marvin Mims Jr. 25
Jaleel McLaughlin 23
Lucas Krull 21
Michael Burton 10
Matt Peart 10
Audric Estime 7
Ravens' offensive snap counts
Name Snaps played
Daniel Faalele 57
Patrick Mekari 57
Roger Rosengarten 57
Tyler Linderbaum 51
Lamar Jackson 51
Ronnie Stanley 51
Patrick Ricard 36
Derrick Henry 35
Rashod Bateman 35
Zay Flowers 30
Mark Andrews 28
Charlie Kolar 22
Tylan Wallace 20
Justice Hill 19
Nelson Agholor 19
Isaiah Likely 17
Diontae Johnson 17
Josh Jones 6
Josh Johnson 6
Devontez Walker 4
Ben Cleveland 3
Chris Collier 3
Andrew Vorhees 3
Broncos' defensive snap counts
Name Snaps played
Cody Barton 57
Pat Surtain II 57
Riley Moss 57
Devon Key 56
Brandon Jones 55
Zach Allen 50
Jonathon Cooper 37
Kwon Alexander 32
Nik Bonitto 31
Malcolm Roach 27
Ja'Quan McMillian 26
Jonah Elliss 24
D.J. Jones 24
John Franklin-Myers 24
Baron Browning 24
Jordan Jackson 21
Justin Strnad 13
Eyioma Uwazurike 11
Levi Wallace 1
Ravens' defensive snap counts
Name Snaps played
Trenton Simpson 70
Brandon Stephens 67
Kyle Hamilton 65
Marcus Williams 63
Roquan Smith 54
Nnamdi Madubuike 49
Kyle Van Noy 48
Ar'Darius Washington 43
Odafe Oweh 43
Broderick Washington 43
Marlon Humphrey 38
Tavius Robinson 32
Nate Wiggins 32
Malik Harrison 30
Chris Wormley 30
Josh Tupou 27
Arthur Maulet 27
Yannick Ngakoue 20
Sanoussi Kane 7
Chris Board 3
Beau Brade 1
