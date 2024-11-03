NFL Week 9 Recap: Baltimore Ravens 41, Denver Broncos 10

Quarterback Lamar Jackson finished with a perfect passer rating, wide receiver Zay Flowers hit paydirt twice and running back Derrick Henry is still King.

The Baltimore Ravens bounced back from a surprising Week 8 loss to the Cleveland Browns by shredding a previously lauded Denver Broncos defense in a 41-10 win in Week 9.

Kyle Hamilton proved disruptive to the Broncos' offensive plans and earned a 90.0-plus PFF overall grade after PFF's first review of the game. Jackson and Flowers topped 90.0, as well.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Lamar Jackson giving way to his backup is a fairly good indicator that he put forth an elite performance beforehand. Such was the case against the Broncos, as Jackson earned a 95.2 PFF overall grade before Josh Johnson took over midway through the fourth quarter.

Jackson made two big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays, and two of his three incompletions were drops. If the game grade holds, it would be his highest since Week 10 of his 2019 MVP season.

BOX SCORE

Broncos Ravens Total points 10 41 Total offensive plays 68 53 Average EPA per play -0.156 0.374 Total net yards 344 408 Avg yards per play 5.1 7.7 Total first downs 20 25 Rushing first downs 4 7 Passing first downs 12 13 Penalty first downs 4 5 3rd down efficiency 43% 38% 4th down efficiency 25% 0% Possessions 10 10 Avg plays per drive 6.8 6.4 Avg yards per drive 31.3 37.1 Avg points per drive 0.9 3.7 Red-zone possessions 4 6 Red-zone plays 21 16 Red-zone TDs 1 4 Red-zone FGs 1 2 Red-zone scoring efficiency 50% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

Broncos' offensive snap counts

Ravens' offensive snap counts

Broncos' defensive snap counts

Ravens' defensive snap counts