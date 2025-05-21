PFF Wide Receiver Rankings: Top 32 ahead of the 2025 NFL season

A.J. Brown is the league's best wide receiver: Brown earned the league's highest receiving grade versus single coverage in 2024 (96.6) and leads the league in that category over the past three seasons (2022–24) with a 97.0 grade.

After rolling out our quarterback rankings, top three players on every team, top 25 under 25 and each team's top players under 25, wide receivers are the focus in the latest installment of PFF’s 2025 NFL preview series.

Wide receiver remains one of the most dynamic and scheme-shaping roles in the modern game. From versatile slot threats to dominant outside weapons, the league’s best receivers bring unique skill sets that demand defensive attention and elevate quarterback play. Using a combination of advanced data, film evaluation and scheme analysis, this list highlights the top 32 wide receivers entering the 2025 NFL season.

TIER 1

Brown dominates defensive backs across the board, but his success against single coverage is especially notable. He earned the highest receiving grade versus single coverage in 2024 (96.6) and leads the league in that category over the past three seasons (2022–24) with a 97.0 grade. He can win in every way, against any defense.

Jefferson has been in the conversation for the league’s best receiver since his rookie season. Over the past three years, the Vikings star ranks second among all wideouts in cumulative WAR (1.66) and also holds the second-best per-season WAR average (0.55).

The 2024 triple crown winner — first in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns — excelled in several areas, but his work after the catch stood out most. He gained 800 yards after the catch last season and leads all receivers with 1,788 yards after the catch since 2022.

TIER 2

No receiver in the league has a higher cumulative WAR (1.70) or better single-season average WAR since 2022 (0.56) than St. Brown. While his lower average depth of target suggests some of his production is scheme-driven, he remains an ideal piece to build an offense around, as Detroit has done.

Nacua missed time in 2024 but still finished with the league’s highest receiving grade at 93.0, pushing his two-year total to nearly 3,000 receiving yards. He’s neither the biggest nor the fastest, but few receivers are more difficult to cover.

Lamb’s production dipped in 2024 with Dak Prescott sidelined, but over the past three seasons, he ranks fifth among wide receivers in WAR (1.46) and trails only Ja’Marr Chase in total yards after the catch.

Collins has now posted back-to-back seasons with elite receiving grades — 91.4 in 2023 and 92.3 in 2024. His combination of size, speed and route running makes him a true No. 1 option. Over the past two seasons, his 95.3 receiving grade against single coverage ranks second only to A.J. Brown.

Hill’s production dipped in 2024, as it did for much of Miami’s offense, and he finished with a 77.3 receiving grade. Still, it’s difficult to rank him lower than No. 8, given how dominant he was in the years prior. He posted the second-highest WAR among receivers in both 2022 and 2023, with seasons of 1,779 and 1,861 receiving yards.

TIER 3

Despite missing time with a hamstring injury, the 30-year-old Evans topped 1,000 receiving yards for the 11th consecutive season and earned the second-highest receiving grade of his career at 90.2.

McLaurin is the toughest player to rank on this list, but regardless of where he lands, he’s simply a high-level receiver. He leads the league with 89 contested catches since 2020, and his cumulative WAR of 1.31 over the past three seasons ranks seventh among wide receivers.

London has been a standout since entering the league in 2022. His cumulative WAR of 1.21 over the past three seasons ranks 12th among wide receivers, and his 90.1 receiving grade in 2024 was fifth best in the league.

Nabers was outstanding in his rookie season despite inconsistent quarterback play. He earned an 87.1 receiving grade — ninth best in the league — and averaged 2.17 yards per route run, an impressive mark for a first-year receiver that suggests even greater production as the offense improves around him.

Wilson showed modest improvement in 2024, earning a 79.3 receiving grade despite another season of shaky quarterback play. He still reached the 1,000-yard mark for the third consecutive year and posted the 11th-best WAR among wide receivers at 0.53.

In a contract year, Higgins posted a career-high receiving grade of 88.3. He primarily operates as an “X” receiver, but he excels in that role. Since entering the league in 2020, his 71 contested catches rank among the top five at the position.

Thomas Jr. emerged as a true difference-maker in the second half of his rookie season, finishing with an 83.4 receiving grade and the 16th-highest WAR among wide receivers at 0.46. His trajectory is clearly upward heading into 2025, especially with the Jaguars hinting at an expanded role from the slot.

Adams posted his lowest receiving grade since 2016 with a 76.8 in 2024, a concerning trend as he enters his age-32 season. Still, his elite production over the past five years warrants some benefit of the doubt — especially now that he’ll be working with Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay.

TIER 4

Smith is about as reliable a No. 2 wide receiver as there is. He has earned receiving grades between 77.0 and 83.5 in each of his four seasons, with 2024 marking a career high at 83.5. His contested catch rate has consistently hovered around 40% throughout that span.

Godwin would rank higher if not for the uncertainty surrounding his return from a dislocated ankle suffered in 2024. Before the injury, he was on pace for a potential career year, earning an 85.7 receiving grade. Since 2019, his cumulative WAR of 1.39 ranks 13th among wide receivers.

Aiyuk was one of the NFL’s top receivers in 2023, finishing with a 92.3 receiving grade and an outstanding 18.0 yards per reception as one of the league’s premier deep threats. However, his efficiency and production dipped in 2024, and he now enters the upcoming season fresh off ACL and MCL tears.

Since 2011, Moore ranks 11th among wide receivers in WAR at 1.96. He was outstanding in his first season with the Bears, earning an 89.5 receiving grade, but 2024 was a struggle across the board in Chicago. With Ben Johnson now in charge of the offense, Moore has a strong chance to climb back up this list.

Waddle took a noticeable step back in 2024, finishing with a 71.5 receiving grade after earning an elite 90.1 the year prior. Still, as one of the league’s most explosive threats — both with and without the ball — there's reason to hope for a rebound if Miami’s offense returns to form in 2025.

McConkey made a strong impression in 2024, proving that size isn’t a prerequisite for impact at the NFL level. He earned an 85.0 receiving grade and ranked in the 90th percentile in separation rate against single coverage, a clear sign defenders can’t afford to take him lightly.

Metcalf didn’t have his best season in 2024 and finished with a 75.0 receiving grade, but he’s been remarkably consistent throughout his career, never posting a grade below 73.0. Since 2019, he’s recorded 89 contested catches, and now he’ll look to reset with a fresh start in Pittsburgh.

Talent-wise, Olave could rank higher on this list. He has earned receiving grades of 82.9, 82.9 and 83.0 in his first three seasons, showing impressive consistency. However, his concussion history is a growing concern. A fully healthy season could easily propel him into the top 20.

TIER 5

Flowers turned in his best season to date in 2024, earning an 83.8 receiving grade and finishing with 1,059 receiving yards. Over the past two years, his 863 yards after the catch rank 10th among all NFL receivers.

Harrison Jr.’s rookie season may have felt underwhelming at times, but it was far from poor. He earned a 77.2 receiving grade overall and a 91.8 grade against single coverage, highlighting his ability to win one-on-one matchups as a true No. 1 receiver.

Some might argue Smith-Njigba deserves a higher spot on this list. And in certain areas, such as his 97.2 receiving grade against zone coverage and strong yards-after-the-catch production, the case is there. However, his 78.7 grade against single coverage falls short compared to others ranked ahead of him. That said, this isn’t a knock on his talent; he’s a highly skilled receiver with the potential for a breakout year in Seattle’s new offense.

Rice missed a significant portion of the 2025 season due to injury, but his performance over the past two years remains strong, with receiving grades of 86.1 and 85.5. He totaled 1,200 receiving yards in 2023, and that level of production is well within reach again if he stays healthy in 2025.

Downs’ 85.1 receiving grade in 2024 marked a promising step forward from his rookie season. He recorded 403 yards after the catch and earned a 94.2 grade against zone coverage, but his 73.1 grade versus single coverage indicates there’s still room for development.

TIER 6

Samuel hasn’t quite matched his 2021 form in recent seasons. That year, he earned a 90.2 overall grade as both a receiver and rusher, but his 72.1 receiving grade in 2024 marked a career low. Injuries have played a role, but with a fresh start in Washington, the bet here is on his talent ceiling.

Sutton has been a model of consistency for the Broncos. Since 2019, he has earned a receiving grade below 70.0 only once (69.7 in 2022), but he’s also surpassed the 80.0 mark just once (2020). With Denver’s offense expected to take a step forward in 2025, this could be Sutton’s most productive season yet.

To be honest, there’s a group of six to eight wide receivers who could make a case for this final spot, but Williams gets the nod for his deep-threat ability. Over the past two seasons, he has earned a 90.4 receiving grade on targets 20 or more yards downfield.