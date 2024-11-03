All
NFL Week 9 Recap: Tennessee Titans 20, New England Patriots 17

2YF7HN8 Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) intercepts a pass intended for New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) to end the game in overtime of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/John Amis)

By Bradley Locker

The Tennessee Titans secured their first win in five weeks by beating the New England Patriots, 20-17, in a game with top-five pick implications.

Rookie Drake Maye led New England down to the Titans' 5-yard line with no timeouts, then kept the final play alive for nearly 10 seconds before locating Rhamondre Stevenson for the game-tying touchdown. However, his interception thrown to Amani Hooker ended the game in overtime.

Both offenses finished with negative EPA per play marks, but Tennessee converted on 44% of third downs and secured four takeaways.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

OG Peter Skoronski, Tennessee Titans – 85.7

S Amani Hooker, Tennessee Titans – 83.7

TE Nick Vannett, Tennessee Titans – 82.2

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our team of analysts evaluates every player on every play in real time! Initial grades for 1 p.m. games will then be relocked at 6 p.m. EST, while grades for 4 p.m. games will be relocked at 9 p.m. EST.

Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Titans first-round pick Peter Skoronski dominated against New England. The Northwestern product finished with an 86.7 run-blocking grade (pending final review). Skoronski permitted three pressures but didn't allow a sack, playing 77 total snaps.

BOX SCORE

Patriots Titans
Total points 17 20
Total offensive plays 65 72
Average EPA per play -0.083 -0.018
Total net yards 290 396
Avg yards per play 4.5 5.5
Total first downs 19 24
Rushing first downs 2 8
Passing first downs 14 14
Penalty first downs 3 2
3rd down efficiency 36% 44%
4th down efficiency 14% 0%
Possessions 11 11
Avg plays per drive 6.4 7.2
Avg yards per drive 24.2 33
Avg points per drive 1.4 1.7
Red zone posessions 2 5
Red zone plays 12 16
Red zone TDs 2 2
Red zone FGs 0 2
RZ scoring efficiency 100% 80%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

Titans' offensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps Played
Daniel Brunskill C 77
Mason Rudolph QB 77
Peter Skoronski G 77
JC Latham T 77
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR 75
Calvin Ridley WR 72
Tony Pollard HB 66
Chigoziem Okonkwo TE 56
Leroy Watson T 52
Lloyd Cushenberry III C 43
Nick Vannett TE 36
Corey Levin C 34
John Ojukwu T 30
Jha'Quan Jackson WR 23
Tyler Boyd WR 22
Julius Chestnut HB 13
Josh Whyle TE 12
Bryce Oliver WR 5
Patriots' offensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps Played
Mike Onwenu T 69
Michael Jordan G 69
Vederian Lowe T 69
Ben Brown C 69
Drake Maye QB 69
Kayshon Boutte WR 66
Hunter Henry TE 60
Kendrick Bourne WR 54
Rhamondre Stevenson HB 51
Demario Douglas WR 49
Demontrey Jacobs T 48
Austin Hooper TE 27
Layden Robinson G 21
JaMycal Hasty HB 10
Ja'Lynn Polk WR 9
Antonio Gibson HB 8
Sidy Sow G 4
Javon Baker WR 4
Jaheim Bell TE 3
Titans' defensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps Played
Darrell Baker Jr. CB 69
Amani Hooker S 69
Jack Gibbens LB 69
Kenneth Murray Jr. LB 69
Jarvis Brownlee Jr. CB 69
Harold Landry III ED 64
Roger McCreary CB 61
Arden Key ED 60
Mike Brown S 56
Jeffery Simmons DI 54
Sebastian Joseph-Day DI 43
T'Vondre Sweat DI 28
James Lynch DI 18
Quandre Diggs S 13
Jaylen Harrell ED 11
Keondre Coburn DI 3
Ali Gaye ED 3
Patriots' defensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps Played
Christian Gonzalez CB 77
Anfernee Jennings ED 76
Jahlani Tavai LB 68
Jaylinn Hawkins S 67
Keion White ED 65
Marte Mapu S 59
Jonathan Jones CB 55
Davon Godchaux DI 55
Daniel Ekuale DI 52
Marcus Jones CB 48
Christian Elliss LB 45
Dell Pettus S 42
Jaquelin Roy DI 36
Deatrich Wise Jr. ED 28
Marco Wilson CB 25
Jeremiah Pharms Jr. DI 23
Raekwon McMillan LB 13
Sione Takitaki LB 12
Ochaun Mathis ED 1

 

