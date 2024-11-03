NFL Week 9 Recap: Tennessee Titans 20, New England Patriots 17

The Tennessee Titans secured their first win in five weeks by beating the New England Patriots, 20-17, in a game with top-five pick implications.
Rookie Drake Maye led New England down to the Titans' 5-yard line with no timeouts, then kept the final play alive for nearly 10 seconds before locating Rhamondre Stevenson for the game-tying touchdown. However, his interception thrown to Amani Hooker ended the game in overtime.
Both offenses finished with negative EPA per play marks, but Tennessee converted on 44% of third downs and secured four takeaways.
HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS
OG Peter Skoronski, Tennessee Titans – 85.7
S Amani Hooker, Tennessee Titans – 83.7
TE Nick Vannett, Tennessee Titans – 82.2
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Titans first-round pick Peter Skoronski dominated against New England. The Northwestern product finished with an 86.7 run-blocking grade (pending final review). Skoronski permitted three pressures but didn't allow a sack, playing 77 total snaps.
BOX SCORE
|Patriots
|Titans
|Total points
|17
|20
|Total offensive plays
|65
|72
|Average EPA per play
|-0.083
|-0.018
|Total net yards
|290
|396
|Avg yards per play
|4.5
|5.5
|Total first downs
|19
|24
|Rushing first downs
|2
|8
|Passing first downs
|14
|14
|Penalty first downs
|3
|2
|3rd down efficiency
|36%
|44%
|4th down efficiency
|14%
|0%
|Possessions
|11
|11
|Avg plays per drive
|6.4
|7.2
|Avg yards per drive
|24.2
|33
|Avg points per drive
|1.4
|1.7
|Red zone posessions
|2
|5
|Red zone plays
|12
|16
|Red zone TDs
|2
|2
|Red zone FGs
|0
|2
|RZ scoring efficiency
|100%
|80%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
Titans' offensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps Played
|Daniel Brunskill
|C
|77
|Mason Rudolph
|QB
|77
|Peter Skoronski
|G
|77
|JC Latham
|T
|77
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|75
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|72
|Tony Pollard
|HB
|66
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TE
|56
|Leroy Watson
|T
|52
|Lloyd Cushenberry III
|C
|43
|Nick Vannett
|TE
|36
|Corey Levin
|C
|34
|John Ojukwu
|T
|30
|Jha'Quan Jackson
|WR
|23
|Tyler Boyd
|WR
|22
|Julius Chestnut
|HB
|13
|Josh Whyle
|TE
|12
|Bryce Oliver
|WR
|5
Patriots' offensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps Played
|Mike Onwenu
|T
|69
|Michael Jordan
|G
|69
|Vederian Lowe
|T
|69
|Ben Brown
|C
|69
|Drake Maye
|QB
|69
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|66
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|60
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|54
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|HB
|51
|Demario Douglas
|WR
|49
|Demontrey Jacobs
|T
|48
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|27
|Layden Robinson
|G
|21
|JaMycal Hasty
|HB
|10
|Ja'Lynn Polk
|WR
|9
|Antonio Gibson
|HB
|8
|Sidy Sow
|G
|4
|Javon Baker
|WR
|4
|Jaheim Bell
|TE
|3
Titans' defensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps Played
|Darrell Baker Jr.
|CB
|69
|Amani Hooker
|S
|69
|Jack Gibbens
|LB
|69
|Kenneth Murray Jr.
|LB
|69
|Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
|CB
|69
|Harold Landry III
|ED
|64
|Roger McCreary
|CB
|61
|Arden Key
|ED
|60
|Mike Brown
|S
|56
|Jeffery Simmons
|DI
|54
|Sebastian Joseph-Day
|DI
|43
|T'Vondre Sweat
|DI
|28
|James Lynch
|DI
|18
|Quandre Diggs
|S
|13
|Jaylen Harrell
|ED
|11
|Keondre Coburn
|DI
|3
|Ali Gaye
|ED
|3
Patriots' defensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps Played
|Christian Gonzalez
|CB
|77
|Anfernee Jennings
|ED
|76
|Jahlani Tavai
|LB
|68
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|S
|67
|Keion White
|ED
|65
|Marte Mapu
|S
|59
|Jonathan Jones
|CB
|55
|Davon Godchaux
|DI
|55
|Daniel Ekuale
|DI
|52
|Marcus Jones
|CB
|48
|Christian Elliss
|LB
|45
|Dell Pettus
|S
|42
|Jaquelin Roy
|DI
|36
|Deatrich Wise Jr.
|ED
|28
|Marco Wilson
|CB
|25
|Jeremiah Pharms Jr.
|DI
|23
|Raekwon McMillan
|LB
|13
|Sione Takitaki
|LB
|12
|Ochaun Mathis
|ED
|1