NFL Week 9 Recap: Tennessee Titans 20, New England Patriots 17

The Tennessee Titans secured their first win in five weeks by beating the New England Patriots, 20-17, in a game with top-five pick implications.

Rookie Drake Maye led New England down to the Titans' 5-yard line with no timeouts, then kept the final play alive for nearly 10 seconds before locating Rhamondre Stevenson for the game-tying touchdown. However, his interception thrown to Amani Hooker ended the game in overtime.

Both offenses finished with negative EPA per play marks, but Tennessee converted on 44% of third downs and secured four takeaways.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

OG Peter Skoronski, Tennessee Titans – 85.7

S Amani Hooker, Tennessee Titans – 83.7

TE Nick Vannett, Tennessee Titans – 82.2

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Titans first-round pick Peter Skoronski dominated against New England. The Northwestern product finished with an 86.7 run-blocking grade (pending final review). Skoronski permitted three pressures but didn't allow a sack, playing 77 total snaps.

BOX SCORE

Patriots Titans Total points 17 20 Total offensive plays 65 72 Average EPA per play -0.083 -0.018 Total net yards 290 396 Avg yards per play 4.5 5.5 Total first downs 19 24 Rushing first downs 2 8 Passing first downs 14 14 Penalty first downs 3 2 3rd down efficiency 36% 44% 4th down efficiency 14% 0% Possessions 11 11 Avg plays per drive 6.4 7.2 Avg yards per drive 24.2 33 Avg points per drive 1.4 1.7 Red zone posessions 2 5 Red zone plays 12 16 Red zone TDs 2 2 Red zone FGs 0 2 RZ scoring efficiency 100% 80%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

Titans' offensive snap counts

Name Pos. Snaps Played Daniel Brunskill C 77 Mason Rudolph QB 77 Peter Skoronski G 77 JC Latham T 77 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR 75 Calvin Ridley WR 72 Tony Pollard HB 66 Chigoziem Okonkwo TE 56 Leroy Watson T 52 Lloyd Cushenberry III C 43 Nick Vannett TE 36 Corey Levin C 34 John Ojukwu T 30 Jha'Quan Jackson WR 23 Tyler Boyd WR 22 Julius Chestnut HB 13 Josh Whyle TE 12 Bryce Oliver WR 5

Patriots' offensive snap counts

Name Pos. Snaps Played Mike Onwenu T 69 Michael Jordan G 69 Vederian Lowe T 69 Ben Brown C 69 Drake Maye QB 69 Kayshon Boutte WR 66 Hunter Henry TE 60 Kendrick Bourne WR 54 Rhamondre Stevenson HB 51 Demario Douglas WR 49 Demontrey Jacobs T 48 Austin Hooper TE 27 Layden Robinson G 21 JaMycal Hasty HB 10 Ja'Lynn Polk WR 9 Antonio Gibson HB 8 Sidy Sow G 4 Javon Baker WR 4 Jaheim Bell TE 3

Titans' defensive snap counts

Name Pos. Snaps Played Darrell Baker Jr. CB 69 Amani Hooker S 69 Jack Gibbens LB 69 Kenneth Murray Jr. LB 69 Jarvis Brownlee Jr. CB 69 Harold Landry III ED 64 Roger McCreary CB 61 Arden Key ED 60 Mike Brown S 56 Jeffery Simmons DI 54 Sebastian Joseph-Day DI 43 T'Vondre Sweat DI 28 James Lynch DI 18 Quandre Diggs S 13 Jaylen Harrell ED 11 Keondre Coburn DI 3 Ali Gaye ED 3

