NFL Week 9 Recap: Minnesota Vikings 21, Indianapolis Colts 13

2YF8NK6 Minnesota Vikings tight end Josh Oliver (84) celebrates with teammate wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) after catching a 14-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

By Mark Chichester
Indianapolis Colts Minnesota Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts didn’t get the boost they hoped for with Joe Flacco stepping in for Anthony Richardson, falling 21-13 to the Sam Darnold-led Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

Flacco completed 16 of his 27 passes for 179 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception, as the Colts’ offense managed just -0.206 EPA per passing play — their second-worst mark of the season. Without Richardson’s dual-threat ability, the offense lacked the added dynamism in the running game, which clearly limited its effectiveness.

Darnold was efficient but unspectacular for the Vikings, completing 28 of his 34 passes for 290 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He recorded one big-time throw but also had three turnover-worthy plays and was sacked four times in the victory.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our team of analysts evaluates every player on every play in real time! Initial grades for 1 p.m. games will then be relocked at 6 p.m. EST, while grades for 4 p.m. games will be relocked at 9 p.m. EST.

Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson did a little bit of everything on Sunday night. He was targeted a game-high nine times, and he came down with seven catches for 137 yards and five first downs. He hauled in his only contested target, forced two missed tackles after the catch and recorded five catches of 15 or more yards. 

He also finished the game with 22 passing yards, as he found Aaron Jones for a 22-yard gain on a cross-field pass after catching the initial lateral.

BOX SCORE

Colts Vikings
Total points 13 21
Total offensive plays 49 71
Average EPA per play -0.269 -0.038
Total net yards 229 383
Avg yards per play 4.7 5.4
Total first downs 13 29
Rushing first downs 3 9
Passing first downs 9 18
Penalty first downs 1 2
Third-down efficiency 27% 50%
Fourth-down efficiency 14% 20%
Possessions 10 11
Avg plays per drive 5.5 6.8
Avg yards per drive 20.8 31.9
Avg points per drive 0.6 1.8
Red-zone possessions 0 5
Red-zone plays 0 14
Red-zone TDs 0 3
Red-zone FGs 0 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 60%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

Colts' offensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps played
Joe Flacco QB 54
Ryan Kelly C 54
Quenton Nelson G 54
Braden Smith T 54
Dalton Tucker G 54
Matt Goncalves T 54
Alec Pierce WR 48
Michael Pittman Jr. WR 41
Jonathan Taylor HB 39
Andrew Ogletree TE 32
Josh Downs WR 27
Mo Alie-Cox TE 26
Kylen Granson TE 24
Trey Sermon HB 14
Ashton Dulin WR 10
Adonai Mitchell WR 5
Will Mallory TE 3
Tyler Goodson HB 1
Vikings' offensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps played
Cam Robinson T 73
Sam Darnold QB 73
Ed Ingram G 73
Garrett Bradbury C 73
Blake Brandel G 73
Brian O'Neill T 73
Justin Jefferson WR 72
Jordan Addison WR 67
Aaron Jones HB 55
Josh Oliver TE 41
T.J. Hockenson TE 33
Jalen Nailor WR 20
Brandon Powell WR 19
Johnny Mundt TE 19
Cam Akers HB 16
C.J. Ham FB 13
Trent Sherfield WR 10
Colts' defensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps played
Zaire Franklin LB 73
Kenny Moore II CB 73
Nick Cross S 73
Jaylon Jones CB 73
Julian Blackmon S 73
E.J. Speed LB 70
Dayo Odeyingbo ED 55
DeForest Buckner DI 55
Kwity Paye ED 52
Samuel Womack III CB 44
Grover Stewart DI 43
Grant Stuard LB 29
Laiatu Latu ED 28
Raekwon Davis DI 22
Taven Bryan DI 17
Isaiah Land ED 16
Adetomiwa Adebawore DI 4
Rodney Thomas II S 3
Vikings' defensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps played
Harrison Smith S 54
Byron Murphy Jr. CB 54
Ivan Pace Jr. LB 52
Stephon Gilmore CB 50
Jonathan Greenard ED 48
Camryn Bynum S 44
Josh Metellus S 44
Andrew Van Ginkel ED 39
Jerry Tillery DI 36
Harrison Phillips DI 31
Jonathan Bullard DI 30
Dallas Turner ED 26
Jihad Ward DI 23
Shaquill Griffin CB 20
Kamu Grugier-Hill LB 18
Pat Jones II ED 18
Jalen Redmond DI 7
