NFL Week 9 Recap: Minnesota Vikings 21, Indianapolis Colts 13

The Indianapolis Colts didn’t get the boost they hoped for with Joe Flacco stepping in for Anthony Richardson, falling 21-13 to the Sam Darnold-led Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

Flacco completed 16 of his 27 passes for 179 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception, as the Colts’ offense managed just -0.206 EPA per passing play — their second-worst mark of the season. Without Richardson’s dual-threat ability, the offense lacked the added dynamism in the running game, which clearly limited its effectiveness.

Darnold was efficient but unspectacular for the Vikings, completing 28 of his 34 passes for 290 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He recorded one big-time throw but also had three turnover-worthy plays and was sacked four times in the victory.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson did a little bit of everything on Sunday night. He was targeted a game-high nine times, and he came down with seven catches for 137 yards and five first downs. He hauled in his only contested target, forced two missed tackles after the catch and recorded five catches of 15 or more yards.

He also finished the game with 22 passing yards, as he found Aaron Jones for a 22-yard gain on a cross-field pass after catching the initial lateral.

BOX SCORE

Colts Vikings Total points 13 21 Total offensive plays 49 71 Average EPA per play -0.269 -0.038 Total net yards 229 383 Avg yards per play 4.7 5.4 Total first downs 13 29 Rushing first downs 3 9 Passing first downs 9 18 Penalty first downs 1 2 Third-down efficiency 27% 50% Fourth-down efficiency 14% 20% Possessions 10 11 Avg plays per drive 5.5 6.8 Avg yards per drive 20.8 31.9 Avg points per drive 0.6 1.8 Red-zone possessions 0 5 Red-zone plays 0 14 Red-zone TDs 0 3 Red-zone FGs 0 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 60%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

Colts' offensive snap counts

Name Pos. Snaps played Joe Flacco QB 54 Ryan Kelly C 54 Quenton Nelson G 54 Braden Smith T 54 Dalton Tucker G 54 Matt Goncalves T 54 Alec Pierce WR 48 Michael Pittman Jr. WR 41 Jonathan Taylor HB 39 Andrew Ogletree TE 32 Josh Downs WR 27 Mo Alie-Cox TE 26 Kylen Granson TE 24 Trey Sermon HB 14 Ashton Dulin WR 10 Adonai Mitchell WR 5 Will Mallory TE 3 Tyler Goodson HB 1

Vikings' offensive snap counts

Name Pos. Snaps played Cam Robinson T 73 Sam Darnold QB 73 Ed Ingram G 73 Garrett Bradbury C 73 Blake Brandel G 73 Brian O'Neill T 73 Justin Jefferson WR 72 Jordan Addison WR 67 Aaron Jones HB 55 Josh Oliver TE 41 T.J. Hockenson TE 33 Jalen Nailor WR 20 Brandon Powell WR 19 Johnny Mundt TE 19 Cam Akers HB 16 C.J. Ham FB 13 Trent Sherfield WR 10

Colts' defensive snap counts

Name Pos. Snaps played Zaire Franklin LB 73 Kenny Moore II CB 73 Nick Cross S 73 Jaylon Jones CB 73 Julian Blackmon S 73 E.J. Speed LB 70 Dayo Odeyingbo ED 55 DeForest Buckner DI 55 Kwity Paye ED 52 Samuel Womack III CB 44 Grover Stewart DI 43 Grant Stuard LB 29 Laiatu Latu ED 28 Raekwon Davis DI 22 Taven Bryan DI 17 Isaiah Land ED 16 Adetomiwa Adebawore DI 4 Rodney Thomas II S 3

Vikings' defensive snap counts