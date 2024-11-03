NFL Week 9 Recap: Buffalo Bills 30, Miami Dolphins 27

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass nailed a career-long 61-yard field goal with just five seconds remaining to lift his team to a thrilling 30-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

In a dramatic second half, the teams exchanged leads four times, combining for seven straight scoring drives. The win extended Buffalo's dominance over their division rivals and and solidifies there spot at the top of the AFC East.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Bills offensive guard David Edwards graded exceptionally well. According to PFF's initial analysis, he didn't allow a single sack, hit or hurry across 41 pass-blocking snaps, and he was downgraded just twice across 18 run-blocking snaps. He graded positively on five run-blocking snaps, including one big-time block (PFF's highest-graded blocks).

BOX SCORE

Dolphins Bills Total points 27 30 Total offensive plays 60 59 Average EPA per play 0.319 0.059 Total net yards 392 325 Avg yards per play 6.5 5.5 Total first downs 25 24 Rushing first downs 9 4 Passing first downs 14 16 Penalty first downs 2 4 Third-down efficiency 63% 70% Fourth-down efficiency 25% 20% Possessions 9 8 Avg plays per drive 7.2 8.0 Avg yards per drive 39.2 36.1 Avg points per drive 2.7 3.3 Red-zone possessions 5 5 Red-zone plays 12 16 Red-zone TDs 3 2 Red-zone FGs 1 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 80% 40%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

Bills' offensive snap counts

Name Pos. Snaps played Josh Allen QB 66 David Edwards G 66 Connor McGovern C 66 Dion Dawkins T 66 O'Cyrus Torrence G 66 Spencer Brown T 66 Dalton Kincaid TE 52 Keon Coleman WR 52 Mack Hollins WR 45 Dawson Knox TE 43 James Cook HB 36 Khalil Shakir WR 35 Ty Johnson HB 19 Curtis Samuel WR 17 Alec Anderson C 11 Ray Davis HB 9 Quintin Morris TE 8 Jalen Virgil WR 3

Dolphins' offensive snap counts

Name Pos. Snaps played Liam Eichenberg G 61 Aaron Brewer C 61 Tua Tagovailoa QB 61 Austin Jackson T 61 Robert Jones G 61 Terron Armstead T 61 Tyreek Hill WR 59 Jaylen Waddle WR 52 Jonnu Smith TE 42 De'Von Achane HB 42 Durham Smythe TE 26 Malik Washington WR 21 Alec Ingold FB 19 Raheem Mostert HB 14 Odell Beckham Jr. WR 12 Jaylen Wright HB 9 Tanner Conner TE 7 D'Wayne Eskridge WR 2

Bills' defensive snap counts

Name Pos. Snaps played Rasul Douglas CB 61 Taylor Rapp S 61 Terrel Bernard LB 61 Damar Hamlin S 61 Taron Johnson CB 58 Kaiir Elam CB 58 Dorian Williams LB 53 Greg Rousseau ED 45 Ed Oliver DI 44 DaQuan Jones DI 36 A.J. Epenesa ED 24 Dawuane Smoot ED 22 Eli Ankou DI 21 Von Miller ED 21 Austin Johnson DI 16 Cam Lewis S 12 Casey Toohill ED 11 Ja'Marcus Ingram CB 3 Javon Solomon ED 2 Cole Bishop S 1

Dolphins' defensive snap counts