NFL Week 9 Recap: Buffalo Bills 30, Miami Dolphins 27

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass nailed a career-long 61-yard field goal with just five seconds remaining to lift his team to a thrilling 30-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
In a dramatic second half, the teams exchanged leads four times, combining for seven straight scoring drives. The win extended Buffalo's dominance over their division rivals and and solidifies there spot at the top of the AFC East.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS
- G David Edwards, Buffalo Bills (91.2)
- C Aaron Brewer, Miami Dolphins (90.4)
- T Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins (85.9)
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Bills offensive guard David Edwards graded exceptionally well. According to PFF's initial analysis, he didn't allow a single sack, hit or hurry across 41 pass-blocking snaps, and he was downgraded just twice across 18 run-blocking snaps. He graded positively on five run-blocking snaps, including one big-time block (PFF's highest-graded blocks).
BOX SCORE
|Dolphins
|Bills
|Total points
|27
|30
|Total offensive plays
|60
|59
|Average EPA per play
|0.319
|0.059
|Total net yards
|392
|325
|Avg yards per play
|6.5
|5.5
|Total first downs
|25
|24
|Rushing first downs
|9
|4
|Passing first downs
|14
|16
|Penalty first downs
|2
|4
|Third-down efficiency
|63%
|70%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|25%
|20%
|Possessions
|9
|8
|Avg plays per drive
|7.2
|8.0
|Avg yards per drive
|39.2
|36.1
|Avg points per drive
|2.7
|3.3
|Red-zone possessions
|5
|5
|Red-zone plays
|12
|16
|Red-zone TDs
|3
|2
|Red-zone FGs
|1
|0
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|80%
|40%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
Bills' offensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps played
|Josh Allen
|QB
|66
|David Edwards
|G
|66
|Connor McGovern
|C
|66
|Dion Dawkins
|T
|66
|O'Cyrus Torrence
|G
|66
|Spencer Brown
|T
|66
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|52
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|52
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|45
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|43
|James Cook
|HB
|36
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|35
|Ty Johnson
|HB
|19
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|17
|Alec Anderson
|C
|11
|Ray Davis
|HB
|9
|Quintin Morris
|TE
|8
|Jalen Virgil
|WR
|3
Dolphins' offensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps played
|Liam Eichenberg
|G
|61
|Aaron Brewer
|C
|61
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|61
|Austin Jackson
|T
|61
|Robert Jones
|G
|61
|Terron Armstead
|T
|61
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|59
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|52
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|42
|De'Von Achane
|HB
|42
|Durham Smythe
|TE
|26
|Malik Washington
|WR
|21
|Alec Ingold
|FB
|19
|Raheem Mostert
|HB
|14
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|12
|Jaylen Wright
|HB
|9
|Tanner Conner
|TE
|7
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|WR
|2
Bills' defensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps played
|Rasul Douglas
|CB
|61
|Taylor Rapp
|S
|61
|Terrel Bernard
|LB
|61
|Damar Hamlin
|S
|61
|Taron Johnson
|CB
|58
|Kaiir Elam
|CB
|58
|Dorian Williams
|LB
|53
|Greg Rousseau
|ED
|45
|Ed Oliver
|DI
|44
|DaQuan Jones
|DI
|36
|A.J. Epenesa
|ED
|24
|Dawuane Smoot
|ED
|22
|Eli Ankou
|DI
|21
|Von Miller
|ED
|21
|Austin Johnson
|DI
|16
|Cam Lewis
|S
|12
|Casey Toohill
|ED
|11
|Ja'Marcus Ingram
|CB
|3
|Javon Solomon
|ED
|2
|Cole Bishop
|S
|1
Dolphins' defensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps played
|Jordan Poyer
|S
|66
|Jalen Ramsey
|CB
|66
|Marcus Maye
|S
|66
|Anthony Walker Jr.
|LB
|66
|Jordyn Brooks
|LB
|66
|Kendall Fuller
|CB
|65
|Da'Shawn Hand
|DI
|57
|Calais Campbell
|DI
|50
|Emmanuel Ogbah
|ED
|49
|Benito Jones
|DI
|35
|Chop Robinson
|ED
|33
|Tyus Bowser
|ED
|32
|Cam Smith
|CB
|29
|Neil Farrell Jr.
|DI
|15
|Siran Neal
|CB
|13
|Brandon Pili
|DI
|10
|Mohamed Kamara
|ED
|5
|Duke Riley
|LB
|1
|Quinton Bell
|ED
|1
|Elijah Campbell
|S
|1