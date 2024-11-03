All
NFL Week 9 Recap: Buffalo Bills 30, Miami Dolphins 27

2YF6KWN Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

By Mark Chichester
Buffalo Bills Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass nailed a career-long 61-yard field goal with just five seconds remaining to lift his team to a thrilling 30-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

In a dramatic second half, the teams exchanged leads four times, combining for seven straight scoring drives. The win extended Buffalo's dominance over their division rivals and and solidifies there spot at the top of the AFC East. 

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Bills offensive guard David Edwards graded exceptionally well. According to PFF's initial analysis, he didn't allow a single sack, hit or hurry across 41 pass-blocking snaps, and he was downgraded just twice across 18 run-blocking snaps. He graded positively on five run-blocking snaps, including one big-time block (PFF's highest-graded blocks). 

BOX SCORE

Dolphins Bills
Total points 27 30
Total offensive plays 60 59
Average EPA per play 0.319 0.059
Total net yards 392 325
Avg yards per play 6.5 5.5
Total first downs 25 24
Rushing first downs 9 4
Passing first downs 14 16
Penalty first downs 2 4
Third-down efficiency 63% 70%
Fourth-down efficiency 25% 20%
Possessions 9 8
Avg plays per drive 7.2 8.0
Avg yards per drive 39.2 36.1
Avg points per drive 2.7 3.3
Red-zone possessions 5 5
Red-zone plays 12 16
Red-zone TDs 3 2
Red-zone FGs 1 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 80% 40%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

Bills' offensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps played
Josh Allen QB 66
David Edwards G 66
Connor McGovern C 66
Dion Dawkins T 66
O'Cyrus Torrence G 66
Spencer Brown T 66
Dalton Kincaid TE 52
Keon Coleman WR 52
Mack Hollins WR 45
Dawson Knox TE 43
James Cook HB 36
Khalil Shakir WR 35
Ty Johnson HB 19
Curtis Samuel WR 17
Alec Anderson C 11
Ray Davis HB 9
Quintin Morris TE 8
Jalen Virgil WR 3
Dolphins' offensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps played
Liam Eichenberg G 61
Aaron Brewer C 61
Tua Tagovailoa QB 61
Austin Jackson T 61
Robert Jones G 61
Terron Armstead T 61
Tyreek Hill WR 59
Jaylen Waddle WR 52
Jonnu Smith TE 42
De'Von Achane HB 42
Durham Smythe TE 26
Malik Washington WR 21
Alec Ingold FB 19
Raheem Mostert HB 14
Odell Beckham Jr. WR 12
Jaylen Wright HB 9
Tanner Conner TE 7
D'Wayne Eskridge WR 2
Bills' defensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps played
Rasul Douglas CB 61
Taylor Rapp S 61
Terrel Bernard LB 61
Damar Hamlin S 61
Taron Johnson CB 58
Kaiir Elam CB 58
Dorian Williams LB 53
Greg Rousseau ED 45
Ed Oliver DI 44
DaQuan Jones DI 36
A.J. Epenesa ED 24
Dawuane Smoot ED 22
Eli Ankou DI 21
Von Miller ED 21
Austin Johnson DI 16
Cam Lewis S 12
Casey Toohill ED 11
Ja'Marcus Ingram CB 3
Javon Solomon ED 2
Cole Bishop S 1
Dolphins' defensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps played
Jordan Poyer S 66
Jalen Ramsey CB 66
Marcus Maye S 66
Anthony Walker Jr. LB 66
Jordyn Brooks LB 66
Kendall Fuller CB 65
Da'Shawn Hand DI 57
Calais Campbell DI 50
Emmanuel Ogbah ED 49
Benito Jones DI 35
Chop Robinson ED 33
Tyus Bowser ED 32
Cam Smith CB 29
Neil Farrell Jr. DI 15
Siran Neal CB 13
Brandon Pili DI 10
Mohamed Kamara ED 5
Duke Riley LB 1
Quinton Bell ED 1
Elijah Campbell S 1
