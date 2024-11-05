All
NFL Week 9 Recap: Kansas City Chiefs 30, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

By Ben Cooper
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is a certified winner, whether that means actually coming out on top in games or exiting the medical tent with unprecedented speed after suffering a worrisome ankle injury.

Mahomes rebounded from the non-contact injury — on a play where he threw a touchdown — to lead the Chiefs down the field and break a 17-17 tie. Although Baker Mayfield evened the score with a late touchdown pass to send the game to overtime, Mahomes worked his magic once more to win the Monday Night Football contest for the Kansas City Chiefs over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 30-24.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Kansas City Chiefs interior defender Chris Jones notched two run stops on only 12 run-defense snaps, in addition to his two quarterback pressures against Baker Mayfield and company. Jones also won four pass-rushing reps that didn't become pressure.

BOX SCORE

Buccaneers Chiefs
Total points 24 30
Total offensive plays 52 83
Average EPA per play 0.124 0.011
Total net yards 289 384
Avg yards per play 5.6 4.6
Total first downs 16 28
Rushing first downs 5 8
Passing first downs 9 20
Penalty first downs 2 0
Third-down efficiency 50% 67%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 17%
Possessions 9 11
Avg plays per drive 6.7 8
Avg yards per drive 28.9 32
Avg points per drive 2.4 2.5
Red-zone possessions 3 5
Red-zone plays 8 15
Red-zone TDs 3 4
Red-zone FGs 0 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 80%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

Buccaneers' offensive snap counts
Name Snaps played
Tristan Wirfs 55
Cody Mauch 55
Luke Goedeke 55
Ben Bredeson 55
Baker Mayfield 55
Graham Barton 55
Cade Otton 54
Rakim Jarrett 46
Rachaad White 34
Ryan Miller 34
Sterling Shepard 33
Trey Palmer 27
Bucky Irving 19
Payne Durham 16
Sean Tucker 7
Marquez Callaway 3
Ko Kieft 2
Chiefs' offensive snap counts
Name Snaps played
Joe Thuney 84
Patrick Mahomes 84
Jawaan Taylor 84
Creed Humphrey 84
Trey Smith 84
Wanya Morris 82
Travis Kelce 70
Noah Gray 58
Justin Watson 58
Xavier Worthy 58
DeAndre Hopkins 51
Kareem Hunt 48
Samaje Perine 24
Mecole Hardman Jr. 15
Carson Steele 14
Peyton Hendershot 13
Justyn Ross 7
Mike Caliendo 4
Kingsley Suamataia 2
Buccaneers' defensive snap counts
Name Snaps played
Lavonte David 84
Zyon McCollum 84
Antoine Winfield Jr. 83
Jordan Whitehead 79
Josh Hayes 78
Tykee Smith 72
Yaya Diaby 61
Vita Vea 60
Calijah Kancey 58
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka 54
K.J. Britt 46
Anthony Nelson 32
J.J. Russell 30
Logan Hall 29
C.J. Brewer 26
Chris Braswell 25
William Gholston 10
Tyrek Funderburk 5
Vi Jones 3
Earnest Brown IV 3
Christian Izien 2
Chiefs' defensive snap counts
Name Snaps played
Trent McDuffie 55
Joshua Williams 55
Bryan Cook 52
Nick Bolton 51
Chris Jones 49
Justin Reid 49
Chamarri Conner 41
Drue Tranquill 39
Tershawn Wharton 38
George Karlaftis 34
Felix Anudike-Uzomah 34
Malik Herring 27
Christian Roland-Wallace 22
Leo Chenal 18
Mike Pennel 16
Joshua Uche 9
Jaden Hicks 9
Derrick Nnadi 7
