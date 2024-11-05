NFL Week 9 Recap: Kansas City Chiefs 30, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24

Patrick Mahomes is a certified winner, whether that means actually coming out on top in games or exiting the medical tent with unprecedented speed after suffering a worrisome ankle injury.

Mahomes rebounded from the non-contact injury — on a play where he threw a touchdown — to lead the Chiefs down the field and break a 17-17 tie. Although Baker Mayfield evened the score with a late touchdown pass to send the game to overtime, Mahomes worked his magic once more to win the Monday Night Football contest for the Kansas City Chiefs over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 30-24.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Kansas City Chiefs interior defender Chris Jones notched two run stops on only 12 run-defense snaps, in addition to his two quarterback pressures against Baker Mayfield and company. Jones also won four pass-rushing reps that didn't become pressure.

BOX SCORE

Buccaneers Chiefs Total points 24 30 Total offensive plays 52 83 Average EPA per play 0.124 0.011 Total net yards 289 384 Avg yards per play 5.6 4.6 Total first downs 16 28 Rushing first downs 5 8 Passing first downs 9 20 Penalty first downs 2 0 Third-down efficiency 50% 67% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 17% Possessions 9 11 Avg plays per drive 6.7 8 Avg yards per drive 28.9 32 Avg points per drive 2.4 2.5 Red-zone possessions 3 5 Red-zone plays 8 15 Red-zone TDs 3 4 Red-zone FGs 0 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 80%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

Buccaneers' offensive snap counts

Chiefs' offensive snap counts

Buccaneers' defensive snap counts

Chiefs' defensive snap counts