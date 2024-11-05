NFL Week 9 Recap: Kansas City Chiefs 30, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24

Patrick Mahomes is a certified winner, whether that means actually coming out on top in games or exiting the medical tent with unprecedented speed after suffering a worrisome ankle injury.
Mahomes rebounded from the non-contact injury — on a play where he threw a touchdown — to lead the Chiefs down the field and break a 17-17 tie. Although Baker Mayfield evened the score with a late touchdown pass to send the game to overtime, Mahomes worked his magic once more to win the Monday Night Football contest for the Kansas City Chiefs over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 30-24.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS
- DI Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs (89.1)
- QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (84.9)
- WR DeAndre Hopkins, Kansas City Chiefs (82.6)
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Kansas City Chiefs interior defender Chris Jones notched two run stops on only 12 run-defense snaps, in addition to his two quarterback pressures against Baker Mayfield and company. Jones also won four pass-rushing reps that didn't become pressure.
BOX SCORE
|Buccaneers
|Chiefs
|Total points
|24
|30
|Total offensive plays
|52
|83
|Average EPA per play
|0.124
|0.011
|Total net yards
|289
|384
|Avg yards per play
|5.6
|4.6
|Total first downs
|16
|28
|Rushing first downs
|5
|8
|Passing first downs
|9
|20
|Penalty first downs
|2
|0
|Third-down efficiency
|50%
|67%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|0%
|17%
|Possessions
|9
|11
|Avg plays per drive
|6.7
|8
|Avg yards per drive
|28.9
|32
|Avg points per drive
|2.4
|2.5
|Red-zone possessions
|3
|5
|Red-zone plays
|8
|15
|Red-zone TDs
|3
|4
|Red-zone FGs
|0
|0
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|100%
|80%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
Buccaneers' offensive snap counts
|Name
|Snaps played
|Tristan Wirfs
|55
|Cody Mauch
|55
|Luke Goedeke
|55
|Ben Bredeson
|55
|Baker Mayfield
|55
|Graham Barton
|55
|Cade Otton
|54
|Rakim Jarrett
|46
|Rachaad White
|34
|Ryan Miller
|34
|Sterling Shepard
|33
|Trey Palmer
|27
|Bucky Irving
|19
|Payne Durham
|16
|Sean Tucker
|7
|Marquez Callaway
|3
|Ko Kieft
|2
Chiefs' offensive snap counts
|Name
|Snaps played
|Joe Thuney
|84
|Patrick Mahomes
|84
|Jawaan Taylor
|84
|Creed Humphrey
|84
|Trey Smith
|84
|Wanya Morris
|82
|Travis Kelce
|70
|Noah Gray
|58
|Justin Watson
|58
|Xavier Worthy
|58
|DeAndre Hopkins
|51
|Kareem Hunt
|48
|Samaje Perine
|24
|Mecole Hardman Jr.
|15
|Carson Steele
|14
|Peyton Hendershot
|13
|Justyn Ross
|7
|Mike Caliendo
|4
|Kingsley Suamataia
|2
Buccaneers' defensive snap counts
|Name
|Snaps played
|Lavonte David
|84
|Zyon McCollum
|84
|Antoine Winfield Jr.
|83
|Jordan Whitehead
|79
|Josh Hayes
|78
|Tykee Smith
|72
|Yaya Diaby
|61
|Vita Vea
|60
|Calijah Kancey
|58
|Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
|54
|K.J. Britt
|46
|Anthony Nelson
|32
|J.J. Russell
|30
|Logan Hall
|29
|C.J. Brewer
|26
|Chris Braswell
|25
|William Gholston
|10
|Tyrek Funderburk
|5
|Vi Jones
|3
|Earnest Brown IV
|3
|Christian Izien
|2
Chiefs' defensive snap counts
|Name
|Snaps played
|Trent McDuffie
|55
|Joshua Williams
|55
|Bryan Cook
|52
|Nick Bolton
|51
|Chris Jones
|49
|Justin Reid
|49
|Chamarri Conner
|41
|Drue Tranquill
|39
|Tershawn Wharton
|38
|George Karlaftis
|34
|Felix Anudike-Uzomah
|34
|Malik Herring
|27
|Christian Roland-Wallace
|22
|Leo Chenal
|18
|Mike Pennel
|16
|Joshua Uche
|9
|Jaden Hicks
|9
|Derrick Nnadi
|7