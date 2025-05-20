Captain Checkdown: NFL quarterbacks who relied most, least on checkdown passes in 2024

Russell Wilson continues to check down at a high rate: The now-Giants quarterback was the leader in our two-season analysis last year, too.

Caleb Williams didn't rely on checkdowns in his rookie campaign: The No. 1 overall pick recorded the lowest checkdown rate among qualifying quarterbacks.

Estimated Reading Time: 9 minutes

When utilized correctly, checkdown passes allow a quarterback to generate a positive play out of a negative situation. Good coverage or unexpected pressure can disrupt timing and take away the bigger play a passer wants to make, but those checkdowns help signal-callers gain yards while avoiding throwing the ball away or taking a sack.

However, sometimes quarterbacks can become too keen to look toward their checkdown, rushing through progressions and failing to allow plays to develop.

With the ever-changing landscape of passers around the league, we will explore which quarterbacks fall on which side of the scale from 2024.

Highest Checkdown Rates in 2024 (min. 300 aimed attempts)