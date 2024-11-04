All
NFL Week 9 Recap: Los Angeles Rams 26, Seattle Seahawks 20

2YF8A8D Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) returns an interception for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

By Bradley Locker

So much for the Hollywood sell-off. The Los Angeles Rams upended the Seattle Seahawks 26-20 in an overtime thriller, climbing back to 4-4.

After Kenneth Walker III was stuffed on fourth-and-1 to start the extra period, Matthew Stafford connected with Demarcus Robinson for a 39-yard touchdown to end the game and seal an LA victory.

Two red-zone interceptions by Geno Smith plagued the Seattle offense, with rookie Kam Kinchens taking one 103 yards the other way for a paramount touchdown.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

OG Kevin Dotson, Los Angeles Rams – 91.7

S Kam Kinchens, Los Angeles Rams – 91.1

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks – 89.4

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Rams guard Kevin Dotson helped fuel Los Angeles' come-from-behind divisional win. Dotson permitted only one pressure on 47 pass-blocking snaps while posting a 91.2 run-blocking grade — the highest in a game in his career, pending final review.

BOX SCORE

Rams Seahawks
Total points 26 20
Total offensive plays 68 74
Average EPA per play -0.089 -0.27
Total net yards 374 380
Avg yards per play 5.5 5.1
Total first downs 21 20
Rushing first downs 3 3
Passing first downs 13 15
Penalty first downs 5 2
Third-down efficiency 38% 33%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 20%
Possessions 13 15
Avg plays per drive 6.1 5.5
Avg yards per drive 26.7 23.8
Avg points per drive 1.4 1.3
Red zone posessions 3 4
Red zone plays 16 10
Red zone TDs 1 1
Red zone FGs 2 0
Red zone scoring efficiency 100% 25%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

Rams' offensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps Played
Matthew Stafford QB 73
Alaric Jackson T 73
Kevin Dotson G 73
Justin Dedich G 73
Beaux Limmer C 73
Kyren Williams HB 72
Cooper Kupp WR 67
Rob Havenstein T 66
Demarcus Robinson WR 50
Davis Allen TE 40
Colby Parkinson TE 30
Tyler Johnson WR 28
Puka Nacua WR 27
Tutu Atwell WR 25
Hunter Long TE 24
Josh Blackwell CB 8
Warren McClendon Jr. T 7
Noah Sewell LB 3
Xavier Smith WR 1
Blake Corum HB 1
Seahawks' offensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps Played
Geno Smith QB 79
Laken Tomlinson G 79
Connor Williams C 79
Charles Cross T 79
Anthony Bradford G 79
AJ Barner TE 72
Tyler Lockett WR 71
Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 71
Mike Jerrell T 62
Kenneth Walker III HB 60
Jake Bobo WR 42
Cody White WR 35
Zach Charbonnet HB 20
George Fant T 17
Brady Russell TE 8
Pharaoh Brown TE 6
Dareke Young WR 6
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR 3
Jalen Sundell C 1
Rams' defensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps Played
Quentin Lake S 79
Cobie Durant CB 79
Darious Williams CB 78
Christian Rozeboom LB 77
Jared Verse ED 68
Ahkello Witherspoon CB 67
Byron Young ED 64
Kobie Turner DI 56
Jaylen McCollough S 56
Braden Fiske DI 48
Kamren Kinchens S 41
Kamren Curl S 40
Michael Hoecht ED 37
Bobby Brown III DI 24
Tyler Davis DI 21
Desjuan Johnson DI 10
Jake Hummel LB 7
Charles Woods CB 7
Omar Speights LB 4
Josh Wallace CB 3
Nick Hampton ED 2
Jonah Williams DI 1
Seahawks' defensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps Played
Tyrel Dodson LB 73
Julian Love S 73
Coby Bryant S 73
Tariq Woolen CB 73
Ernest Jones LB 73
Devon Witherspoon CB 73
Leonard Williams DI 54
Derick Hall ED 52
Boye Mafe ED 50
Josh Jobe CB 47
Byron Murphy II DI 40
Jarran Reed DI 39
Johnathan Hankins DI 25
Roy Robertson-Harris DI 24
Dre'Mont Jones ED 24
K'Von Wallace S 10
