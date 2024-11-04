NFL Week 9 Recap: Los Angeles Rams 26, Seattle Seahawks 20

So much for the Hollywood sell-off. The Los Angeles Rams upended the Seattle Seahawks 26-20 in an overtime thriller, climbing back to 4-4.

After Kenneth Walker III was stuffed on fourth-and-1 to start the extra period, Matthew Stafford connected with Demarcus Robinson for a 39-yard touchdown to end the game and seal an LA victory.

Two red-zone interceptions by Geno Smith plagued the Seattle offense, with rookie Kam Kinchens taking one 103 yards the other way for a paramount touchdown.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

OG Kevin Dotson, Los Angeles Rams – 91.7

S Kam Kinchens, Los Angeles Rams – 91.1

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks – 89.4

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Rams guard Kevin Dotson helped fuel Los Angeles' come-from-behind divisional win. Dotson permitted only one pressure on 47 pass-blocking snaps while posting a 91.2 run-blocking grade — the highest in a game in his career, pending final review.

BOX SCORE

Rams Seahawks Total points 26 20 Total offensive plays 68 74 Average EPA per play -0.089 -0.27 Total net yards 374 380 Avg yards per play 5.5 5.1 Total first downs 21 20 Rushing first downs 3 3 Passing first downs 13 15 Penalty first downs 5 2 Third-down efficiency 38% 33% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 20% Possessions 13 15 Avg plays per drive 6.1 5.5 Avg yards per drive 26.7 23.8 Avg points per drive 1.4 1.3 Red zone posessions 3 4 Red zone plays 16 10 Red zone TDs 1 1 Red zone FGs 2 0 Red zone scoring efficiency 100% 25%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

Rams' offensive snap counts

Name Pos. Snaps Played Matthew Stafford QB 73 Alaric Jackson T 73 Kevin Dotson G 73 Justin Dedich G 73 Beaux Limmer C 73 Kyren Williams HB 72 Cooper Kupp WR 67 Rob Havenstein T 66 Demarcus Robinson WR 50 Davis Allen TE 40 Colby Parkinson TE 30 Tyler Johnson WR 28 Puka Nacua WR 27 Tutu Atwell WR 25 Hunter Long TE 24 Josh Blackwell CB 8 Warren McClendon Jr. T 7 Noah Sewell LB 3 Xavier Smith WR 1 Blake Corum HB 1

Seahawks' offensive snap counts

Name Pos. Snaps Played Geno Smith QB 79 Laken Tomlinson G 79 Connor Williams C 79 Charles Cross T 79 Anthony Bradford G 79 AJ Barner TE 72 Tyler Lockett WR 71 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 71 Mike Jerrell T 62 Kenneth Walker III HB 60 Jake Bobo WR 42 Cody White WR 35 Zach Charbonnet HB 20 George Fant T 17 Brady Russell TE 8 Pharaoh Brown TE 6 Dareke Young WR 6 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR 3 Jalen Sundell C 1

Rams' defensive snap counts

Name Pos. Snaps Played Quentin Lake S 79 Cobie Durant CB 79 Darious Williams CB 78 Christian Rozeboom LB 77 Jared Verse ED 68 Ahkello Witherspoon CB 67 Byron Young ED 64 Kobie Turner DI 56 Jaylen McCollough S 56 Braden Fiske DI 48 Kamren Kinchens S 41 Kamren Curl S 40 Michael Hoecht ED 37 Bobby Brown III DI 24 Tyler Davis DI 21 Desjuan Johnson DI 10 Jake Hummel LB 7 Charles Woods CB 7 Omar Speights LB 4 Josh Wallace CB 3 Nick Hampton ED 2 Jonah Williams DI 1

Seahawks' defensive snap counts