NFL Week 9 Recap: Los Angeles Rams 26, Seattle Seahawks 20

So much for the Hollywood sell-off. The Los Angeles Rams upended the Seattle Seahawks 26-20 in an overtime thriller, climbing back to 4-4.
After Kenneth Walker III was stuffed on fourth-and-1 to start the extra period, Matthew Stafford connected with Demarcus Robinson for a 39-yard touchdown to end the game and seal an LA victory.
Two red-zone interceptions by Geno Smith plagued the Seattle offense, with rookie Kam Kinchens taking one 103 yards the other way for a paramount touchdown.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS
OG Kevin Dotson, Los Angeles Rams – 91.7
S Kam Kinchens, Los Angeles Rams – 91.1
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks – 89.4
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Rams guard Kevin Dotson helped fuel Los Angeles' come-from-behind divisional win. Dotson permitted only one pressure on 47 pass-blocking snaps while posting a 91.2 run-blocking grade — the highest in a game in his career, pending final review.
BOX SCORE
|Rams
|Seahawks
|Total points
|26
|20
|Total offensive plays
|68
|74
|Average EPA per play
|-0.089
|-0.27
|Total net yards
|374
|380
|Avg yards per play
|5.5
|5.1
|Total first downs
|21
|20
|Rushing first downs
|3
|3
|Passing first downs
|13
|15
|Penalty first downs
|5
|2
|Third-down efficiency
|38%
|33%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|0%
|20%
|Possessions
|13
|15
|Avg plays per drive
|6.1
|5.5
|Avg yards per drive
|26.7
|23.8
|Avg points per drive
|1.4
|1.3
|Red zone posessions
|3
|4
|Red zone plays
|16
|10
|Red zone TDs
|1
|1
|Red zone FGs
|2
|0
|Red zone scoring efficiency
|100%
|25%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
Rams' offensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps Played
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|73
|Alaric Jackson
|T
|73
|Kevin Dotson
|G
|73
|Justin Dedich
|G
|73
|Beaux Limmer
|C
|73
|Kyren Williams
|HB
|72
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|67
|Rob Havenstein
|T
|66
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|50
|Davis Allen
|TE
|40
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|30
|Tyler Johnson
|WR
|28
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|27
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|25
|Hunter Long
|TE
|24
|Josh Blackwell
|CB
|8
|Warren McClendon Jr.
|T
|7
|Noah Sewell
|LB
|3
|Xavier Smith
|WR
|1
|Blake Corum
|HB
|1
Seahawks' offensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps Played
|Geno Smith
|QB
|79
|Laken Tomlinson
|G
|79
|Connor Williams
|C
|79
|Charles Cross
|T
|79
|Anthony Bradford
|G
|79
|AJ Barner
|TE
|72
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|71
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|71
|Mike Jerrell
|T
|62
|Kenneth Walker III
|HB
|60
|Jake Bobo
|WR
|42
|Cody White
|WR
|35
|Zach Charbonnet
|HB
|20
|George Fant
|T
|17
|Brady Russell
|TE
|8
|Pharaoh Brown
|TE
|6
|Dareke Young
|WR
|6
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|WR
|3
|Jalen Sundell
|C
|1
Rams' defensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps Played
|Quentin Lake
|S
|79
|Cobie Durant
|CB
|79
|Darious Williams
|CB
|78
|Christian Rozeboom
|LB
|77
|Jared Verse
|ED
|68
|Ahkello Witherspoon
|CB
|67
|Byron Young
|ED
|64
|Kobie Turner
|DI
|56
|Jaylen McCollough
|S
|56
|Braden Fiske
|DI
|48
|Kamren Kinchens
|S
|41
|Kamren Curl
|S
|40
|Michael Hoecht
|ED
|37
|Bobby Brown III
|DI
|24
|Tyler Davis
|DI
|21
|Desjuan Johnson
|DI
|10
|Jake Hummel
|LB
|7
|Charles Woods
|CB
|7
|Omar Speights
|LB
|4
|Josh Wallace
|CB
|3
|Nick Hampton
|ED
|2
|Jonah Williams
|DI
|1
Seahawks' defensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps Played
|Tyrel Dodson
|LB
|73
|Julian Love
|S
|73
|Coby Bryant
|S
|73
|Tariq Woolen
|CB
|73
|Ernest Jones
|LB
|73
|Devon Witherspoon
|CB
|73
|Leonard Williams
|DI
|54
|Derick Hall
|ED
|52
|Boye Mafe
|ED
|50
|Josh Jobe
|CB
|47
|Byron Murphy II
|DI
|40
|Jarran Reed
|DI
|39
|Johnathan Hankins
|DI
|25
|Roy Robertson-Harris
|DI
|24
|Dre'Mont Jones
|ED
|24
|K'Von Wallace
|S
|10