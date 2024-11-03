NFL Week 9 Recap: Los Angeles Chargers 27, Cleveland Browns 10

You take the highs with the lows when it comes to Jameis Winston, and Week 9 was on the wrong end of the spectrum for the Cleveland Browns.

Winston made three turnover-worthy plays against the Los Angeles Chargers, whose defense shut down the Browns all game to help the team roll to a 27-10 win.

Los Angeles' secondary forced six incompletions, hauled in three interceptions and dropped another two picks while missing only two tackles.

Derwin James Jr. allowed one catch for three yards on four targets into his coverage. He broke up one pass and picked off another in what should be his highest-graded performance of the season.

Chargers Browns Total points 27 10 Total offensive plays 56 76 Average EPA per play -0.003 -0.313 Total net yards 319 291 Avg yards per play 5.7 3.8 Total first downs 13 21 Rushing first downs 3 3 Passing first downs 10 17 Penalty first downs 0 1 Third-down efficiency 36% 35% Fourth-down efficiency 11% 18% Possessions 14 13 Avg plays per drive 4.9 6.3 Avg yards per drive 21.3 20.8 Avg points per drive 1.8 0.7 Red-zone possessions 3 3 Red-zone plays 5 13 Red-zone TDs 2 1 Red-zone FGs 0 1 Red-zone scoring efficiency 67% 67%

