NFL Week 9 Recap: Los Angeles Chargers 27, Cleveland Browns 10

2YF75BN Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) passes as he is pressured by Cleveland Browns defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

By Ben Cooper
Los Angeles Chargers Cleveland Browns

You take the highs with the lows when it comes to Jameis Winston, and Week 9 was on the wrong end of the spectrum for the Cleveland Browns.

Winston made three turnover-worthy plays against the Los Angeles Chargers, whose defense shut down the Browns all game to help the team roll to a 27-10 win.

Los Angeles' secondary forced six incompletions, hauled in three interceptions and dropped another two picks while missing only two tackles.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Derwin James Jr. allowed one catch for three yards on four targets into his coverage. He broke up one pass and picked off another in what should be his highest-graded performance of the season.

BOX SCORE

Chargers Browns
Total points 27 10
Total offensive plays 56 76
Average EPA per play -0.003 -0.313
Total net yards 319 291
Avg yards per play 5.7 3.8
Total first downs 13 21
Rushing first downs 3 3
Passing first downs 10 17
Penalty first downs 0 1
Third-down efficiency 36% 35%
Fourth-down efficiency 11% 18%
Possessions 14 13
Avg plays per drive 4.9 6.3
Avg yards per drive 21.3 20.8
Avg points per drive 1.8 0.7
Red-zone possessions 3 3
Red-zone plays 5 13
Red-zone TDs 2 1
Red-zone FGs 0 1
Red-zone scoring efficiency 67% 67%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

Browns' offensive snap counts
Name Snaps played
Joel Bitonio 79
Jameis Winston 79
Jack Conklin 79
Ethan Pocic 79
Wyatt Teller 79
Jerry Jeudy 79
Dawand Jones 77
Cedric Tillman 76
David Njoku 61
Elijah Moore 60
Jerome Ford 36
Nick Chubb 28
Jordan Akins 25
Geoff Swaim 12
Pierre Strong Jr. 12
Jamari Thrash 4
Michael Dunn 2
Jedrick Wills Jr. 2
Chargers' offensive snap counts
Name Snaps played
Zion Johnson 57
Bradley Bozeman 57
Justin Herbert 57
Joe Alt 57
Trey Pipkins III 57
Rashawn Slater 57
Ladd McConkey 48
J.K. Dobbins 42
Will Dissly 39
Quentin Johnston 39
Joshua Palmer 35
Jalen Reagor 19
Scott Matlock 17
Eric Tomlinson 16
Kimani Vidal 11
Simi Fehoko 9
Hayden Hurst 8
Derius Davis 2
Browns' defensive snap counts
Name Snaps played
Grant Delpit 56
Denzel Ward 52
Mohamoud Diabate 52
Martin Emerson Jr. 48
Devin Bush 46
Myles Garrett 44
Juan Thornhill 44
Greg Newsome II 38
Za'Darius Smith 29
Ogbo Okoronkwo 28
Shelby Harris 26
Dalvin Tomlinson 26
Isaiah McGuire 26
Michael Hall Jr. 25
Rodney McLeod 20
Winston Reid 15
Maurice Hurst 13
Sam Kamara 11
Cameron Mitchell 11
Ronnie Hickman Jr. 7
Nathaniel Watson 6
Khaleke Hudson 2
Mike Ford 2
Chargers' defensive snap counts
Name Snaps played
Alohi Gilman 75
Tarheeb Still 73
Elijah Molden 71
Cam Hart 70
Derwin James Jr. 67
Daiyan Henley 67
Tuli Tuipulotu 59
Bud Dupree 54
Poona Ford 39
Denzel Perryman 38
Morgan Fox 38
Otito Ogbonnia 36
Eli Apple 34
Khalil Mack 33
Teair Tart 30
Troy Dye 24
Joey Bosa 19
Scott Matlock 13
AJ Finley 9
Nick Niemann 9
Ja'Sir Taylor 7
Dicaprio Bootle 4
