NFL Week 9 Recap: Los Angeles Chargers 27, Cleveland Browns 10

You take the highs with the lows when it comes to Jameis Winston, and Week 9 was on the wrong end of the spectrum for the Cleveland Browns.
Winston made three turnover-worthy plays against the Los Angeles Chargers, whose defense shut down the Browns all game to help the team roll to a 27-10 win.
Los Angeles' secondary forced six incompletions, hauled in three interceptions and dropped another two picks while missing only two tackles.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!
HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS
- S Derwin James Jr., Los Angeles Chargers (88.0)
- EDGE Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers (84.9)
- S Alohi Gilman, Los Angeles Chargers (81.2)
Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our team of analysts evaluates every player on every play in real time! Initial grades for 1 p.m. games will then be relocked at 6 p.m. EST, while grades for 4 p.m. games will be relocked at 9 p.m. EST.
Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Derwin James Jr. allowed one catch for three yards on four targets into his coverage. He broke up one pass and picked off another in what should be his highest-graded performance of the season.
BOX SCORE
|Chargers
|Browns
|Total points
|27
|10
|Total offensive plays
|56
|76
|Average EPA per play
|-0.003
|-0.313
|Total net yards
|319
|291
|Avg yards per play
|5.7
|3.8
|Total first downs
|13
|21
|Rushing first downs
|3
|3
|Passing first downs
|10
|17
|Penalty first downs
|0
|1
|Third-down efficiency
|36%
|35%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|11%
|18%
|Possessions
|14
|13
|Avg plays per drive
|4.9
|6.3
|Avg yards per drive
|21.3
|20.8
|Avg points per drive
|1.8
|0.7
|Red-zone possessions
|3
|3
|Red-zone plays
|5
|13
|Red-zone TDs
|2
|1
|Red-zone FGs
|0
|1
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|67%
|67%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
Browns' offensive snap counts
|Name
|Snaps played
|Joel Bitonio
|79
|Jameis Winston
|79
|Jack Conklin
|79
|Ethan Pocic
|79
|Wyatt Teller
|79
|Jerry Jeudy
|79
|Dawand Jones
|77
|Cedric Tillman
|76
|David Njoku
|61
|Elijah Moore
|60
|Jerome Ford
|36
|Nick Chubb
|28
|Jordan Akins
|25
|Geoff Swaim
|12
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|12
|Jamari Thrash
|4
|Michael Dunn
|2
|Jedrick Wills Jr.
|2
Chargers' offensive snap counts
|Name
|Snaps played
|Zion Johnson
|57
|Bradley Bozeman
|57
|Justin Herbert
|57
|Joe Alt
|57
|Trey Pipkins III
|57
|Rashawn Slater
|57
|Ladd McConkey
|48
|J.K. Dobbins
|42
|Will Dissly
|39
|Quentin Johnston
|39
|Joshua Palmer
|35
|Jalen Reagor
|19
|Scott Matlock
|17
|Eric Tomlinson
|16
|Kimani Vidal
|11
|Simi Fehoko
|9
|Hayden Hurst
|8
|Derius Davis
|2
Browns' defensive snap counts
|Name
|Snaps played
|Grant Delpit
|56
|Denzel Ward
|52
|Mohamoud Diabate
|52
|Martin Emerson Jr.
|48
|Devin Bush
|46
|Myles Garrett
|44
|Juan Thornhill
|44
|Greg Newsome II
|38
|Za'Darius Smith
|29
|Ogbo Okoronkwo
|28
|Shelby Harris
|26
|Dalvin Tomlinson
|26
|Isaiah McGuire
|26
|Michael Hall Jr.
|25
|Rodney McLeod
|20
|Winston Reid
|15
|Maurice Hurst
|13
|Sam Kamara
|11
|Cameron Mitchell
|11
|Ronnie Hickman Jr.
|7
|Nathaniel Watson
|6
|Khaleke Hudson
|2
|Mike Ford
|2
Chargers' defensive snap counts
|Name
|Snaps played
|Alohi Gilman
|75
|Tarheeb Still
|73
|Elijah Molden
|71
|Cam Hart
|70
|Derwin James Jr.
|67
|Daiyan Henley
|67
|Tuli Tuipulotu
|59
|Bud Dupree
|54
|Poona Ford
|39
|Denzel Perryman
|38
|Morgan Fox
|38
|Otito Ogbonnia
|36
|Eli Apple
|34
|Khalil Mack
|33
|Teair Tart
|30
|Troy Dye
|24
|Joey Bosa
|19
|Scott Matlock
|13
|AJ Finley
|9
|Nick Niemann
|9
|Ja'Sir Taylor
|7
|Dicaprio Bootle
|4