Top players under 25 for All 32 NFL teams

Penei Sewell headlines the next wave: Sewell won't turn 25 until Week 2 of the season, but he's still grading among the very best players in the league.

C.J. Stroud still has time: Stroud will be entering his third NFL season, but he's still only 23 and has earned an 86.0 PFF grade since entering the NFL.

As part of our ongoing 2025 NFL preview series, we've already rolled out our Top 25 Players Under 25, ranked all 32 starting quarterbacks and identified the top three players on every team heading into the new season.

Now, we’re shifting the spotlight to the next wave of NFL talent — the top players who will still be under 25 years old on Week 1 of the 2025 campaign.

From breakout stars to ascending role players, these are the foundational building blocks on every roster. This piece highlights the key under-25 contributors on each team, using PFF grade and wins above replacement (WAR) to underscore their value heading into the new season. Incoming rookies weren't included here, as we have yet to get a glimpse of their performance at the NFL level.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

