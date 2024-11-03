NFL Week 9 Recap: Atlanta Falcons 27, Dallas Cowboys 21

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins was in top form on Sunday, completing 19 of 24 passes for 222 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions or turnover-worthy plays, guiding his team to a 27-21 victory over the slumping Dallas Cowboys.
The Cowboys, now on a three-game losing streak, also lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a hamstring injury during the game.
The Falcons 6-3 Falcons are now in pole position in the NFC South, while the Cowboys have fallen to 3-5, with three of those losses coming at home.
HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS
- WR Drake London, Atlanta Falcons (90.5)
- T Kaleb McGary, Atlanta Falcons (88.2)
- QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (86.4)
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Running back Bijan Robinson caught all seven of his targets for 59 receiving yards, one touchdown and three first downs, with three of those receptions going for 15 or more yards. Robinson racked up an incredible 72 yards after the catch and averaged 3.26 yards per route run.
He was equally effective on the ground, carrying the ball 19 times for 86 yards and five first downs. He forced six missed tackles on his rushes, with 61 of his yards coming after contact.
BOX SCORE
|Cowboys
|Falcons
|Total points
|21
|27
|Total offensive plays
|74
|56
|Average EPA per play
|-0.035
|0.051
|Total net yards
|379
|307
|Avg yards per play
|5.1
|5.5
|Total first downs
|22
|18
|Rushing first downs
|7
|6
|Passing first downs
|14
|12
|Penalty first downs
|1
|0
|Third-down efficiency
|23%
|31%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|10%
|29%
|Possessions
|11
|11
|Avg plays per drive
|7.1
|5.8
|Avg yards per drive
|31.6
|25.6
|Avg points per drive
|1.8
|2.3
|Red-zone possessions
|3
|3
|Red-zone plays
|10
|9
|Red-zone TDs
|2
|3
|Red-zone FGs
|1
|0
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|100%
|100%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
Cowboys' offensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps played
|Cooper Beebe
|C
|76
|Zack Martin
|G
|76
|Terence Steele
|T
|76
|Tyler Smith
|G
|76
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|73
|Tyler Guyton
|T
|73
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|63
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|62
|Jalen Brooks
|WR
|56
|Rico Dowdle
|HB
|55
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|46
|Cooper Rush
|QB
|30
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|17
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|17
|Hunter Luepke
|FB
|16
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|15
|Dalvin Cook
|HB
|6
|Asim Richards
|T
|3
Falcons' offensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps played
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|57
|Jake Matthews
|T
|57
|Ryan Neuzil
|C
|57
|Chris Lindstrom
|G
|57
|Kaleb McGary
|T
|57
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|57
|Matthew Bergeron
|G
|57
|Ray-Ray McCloud III
|WR
|52
|KhaDarel Hodge
|WR
|46
|Bijan Robinson
|HB
|42
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|31
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|26
|Tyler Allgeier
|HB
|14
|Drake London
|WR
|11
|Ross Dwelley
|TE
|3
|Avery Williams
|HB
|3
Cowboys' defensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps played
|Eric Kendricks
|LB
|57
|Trevon Diggs
|CB
|57
|DeMarvion Overshown
|LB
|56
|Malik Hooker
|S
|55
|Jourdan Lewis
|CB
|55
|Caelen Carson
|CB
|54
|Chauncey Golston
|ED
|53
|Donovan Wilson
|S
|50
|Osa Odighizuwa
|DI
|42
|Carl Lawson
|ED
|36
|Mazi Smith
|DI
|28
|Tyrus Wheat
|ED
|25
|Linval Joseph
|DI
|18
|Carlos Watkins
|DI
|16
|Israel Mukuamu
|CB
|13
|Marist Liufau
|LB
|5
|Juanyeh Thomas
|S
|4
|Markquese Bell
|S
|2
Falcons' defensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps played
|Justin Simmons
|S
|76
|Mike Hughes
|CB
|76
|Jessie Bates III
|S
|76
|Kaden Elliss
|LB
|75
|A.J. Terrell
|CB
|72
|Nate Landman
|LB
|72
|Dee Alford
|CB
|70
|Arnold Ebiketie
|ED
|54
|Matthew Judon
|ED
|39
|Demone Harris
|ED
|38
|David Onyemata
|DI
|34
|Grady Jarrett
|DI
|32
|Kentavius Street
|DI
|25
|James Smith-Williams
|ED
|23
|DeAngelo Malone
|ED
|23
|Zach Harrison
|DI
|18
|Ta'Quon Graham
|DI
|16
|Kevin King
|CB
|7
|Clark Phillips III
|CB
|4
|Richie Grant
|S
|4
|Eddie Goldman
|DI
|2