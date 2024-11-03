NFL Week 9 Recap: Atlanta Falcons 27, Dallas Cowboys 21

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins was in top form on Sunday, completing 19 of 24 passes for 222 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions or turnover-worthy plays, guiding his team to a 27-21 victory over the slumping Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys, now on a three-game losing streak, also lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a hamstring injury during the game.

The Falcons 6-3 Falcons are now in pole position in the NFC South, while the Cowboys have fallen to 3-5, with three of those losses coming at home.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Running back Bijan Robinson caught all seven of his targets for 59 receiving yards, one touchdown and three first downs, with three of those receptions going for 15 or more yards. Robinson racked up an incredible 72 yards after the catch and averaged 3.26 yards per route run.

He was equally effective on the ground, carrying the ball 19 times for 86 yards and five first downs. He forced six missed tackles on his rushes, with 61 of his yards coming after contact.

BOX SCORE

Cowboys Falcons Total points 21 27 Total offensive plays 74 56 Average EPA per play -0.035 0.051 Total net yards 379 307 Avg yards per play 5.1 5.5 Total first downs 22 18 Rushing first downs 7 6 Passing first downs 14 12 Penalty first downs 1 0 Third-down efficiency 23% 31% Fourth-down efficiency 10% 29% Possessions 11 11 Avg plays per drive 7.1 5.8 Avg yards per drive 31.6 25.6 Avg points per drive 1.8 2.3 Red-zone possessions 3 3 Red-zone plays 10 9 Red-zone TDs 2 3 Red-zone FGs 1 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

Cowboys' offensive snap counts

Name Pos. Snaps played Cooper Beebe C 76 Zack Martin G 76 Terence Steele T 76 Tyler Smith G 76 Jalen Tolbert WR 73 Tyler Guyton T 73 CeeDee Lamb WR 63 Jake Ferguson TE 62 Jalen Brooks WR 56 Rico Dowdle HB 55 Dak Prescott QB 46 Cooper Rush QB 30 Ryan Flournoy WR 17 KaVontae Turpin WR 17 Hunter Luepke FB 16 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 15 Dalvin Cook HB 6 Asim Richards T 3

Falcons' offensive snap counts

Name Pos. Snaps played Kirk Cousins QB 57 Jake Matthews T 57 Ryan Neuzil C 57 Chris Lindstrom G 57 Kaleb McGary T 57 Darnell Mooney WR 57 Matthew Bergeron G 57 Ray-Ray McCloud III WR 52 KhaDarel Hodge WR 46 Bijan Robinson HB 42 Kyle Pitts TE 31 Charlie Woerner TE 26 Tyler Allgeier HB 14 Drake London WR 11 Ross Dwelley TE 3 Avery Williams HB 3

Cowboys' defensive snap counts

Name Pos. Snaps played Eric Kendricks LB 57 Trevon Diggs CB 57 DeMarvion Overshown LB 56 Malik Hooker S 55 Jourdan Lewis CB 55 Caelen Carson CB 54 Chauncey Golston ED 53 Donovan Wilson S 50 Osa Odighizuwa DI 42 Carl Lawson ED 36 Mazi Smith DI 28 Tyrus Wheat ED 25 Linval Joseph DI 18 Carlos Watkins DI 16 Israel Mukuamu CB 13 Marist Liufau LB 5 Juanyeh Thomas S 4 Markquese Bell S 2

Falcons' defensive snap counts