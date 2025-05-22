Ranking the NFL divisions by strength heading into 2025

The AFC West and NFC North project as the strongest divisions in 2025: Each features multiple playoff-caliber teams and little to no weak links, making every divisional matchup a high-stakes contest.

Several rising teams could reshape the playoff landscape: The Texans, Commanders and Falcons have made key offseason improvements that position them to contend in 2025.

Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

With sweeping changes across the league following free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, several divisions look dramatically different heading into the new season. From blockbuster trades and coaching changes to franchise-altering draft picks, every team has either reloaded or been left behind.

Now that the dust has settled, it's time to reassess the landscape. Here’s how all eight NFL divisions stack up, ranked by the overall strength of the teams within them.

1. NFC NORTH: LIONS, VIKINGS, PACKERS, BEARS

Cumulative over/under win total: 37

The Lions, Vikings and Packers all finished the 2024 season ranked inside the top 10 of PFF’s power rankings. The Bears were the only team in the NFC North to fall outside that range, landing at No. 24. However, with significant upgrades to their interior offensive line — which posted just a 70.1 blocking grade — and sweeping changes to the coaching staff, Chicago is a legitimate dark horse to contend for a wild-card spot.

Coaching transitions in Detroit and a quarterback change in Minnesota add some uncertainty, but top to bottom, this division is loaded with competitive rosters. Every NFC North matchup in 2025 figures to be a battle — a true murderer’s row on the divisional slate.

2. AFC WEST: CHIEFS, CHARGERS, RAIDERS, BRONCOS

Cumulative over/under win total: 37

The Chiefs are still the Chiefs, winners of nine straight AFC West titles and fresh off a third consecutive conference championship. They remain the team to beat, finishing last season ranked No. 2 in PFF’s power rankings. But the gap may be closing. The Broncos, who ranked fourth in team defensive grade (78.8) and second in EPA allowed per play in 2024, made notable additions with Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga and Jahdae Barron. If Bo Nix takes a step forward in his second season, Denver could quickly become one of the league’s toughest opponents.

Meanwhile, Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers are coming off a wild-card berth and are built to contend for double-digit wins again in 2025. And even the “worst” team in the division — now led by Pete Carroll with Geno Smith at quarterback — is far from an easy out. There’s no soft landing in the AFC West anymore.

3. NFC WEST: RAMS, CARDINALS, SEAHAWKS, 49ERS

Cumulative over/under win total: 37

If the Cardinals take the next step — and there’s reason to believe they can — the NFC West could turn into a four-team slugfest. Kyler Murray quietly posted his second-highest big-time throw rate (4.7%) in 2024 while keeping his turnover-worthy play percentage at a career-low 2.4%. With the defensive reinforcements Arizona added this offseason, they’re well-positioned to push for a 10-win campaign.

The Rams remain one of the toughest outs in the league, and if not for the blizzard in their playoff game against the Eagles, they might have been on their way to the NFC Championship Game. Seattle faces more uncertainty, with Sam Darnold stepping in at quarterback and no D.K. Metcalf in the receiving corps. As for the 49ers, health will be the biggest variable, but one key area they addressed was the run defense, which ranked 28th in the NFL last year in terms of run-defense grade. Their draft class should go a long way toward correcting that.

4. AFC NORTH: RAVENS, BENGALS, STEELERS, BROWNS

Cumulative over/under win total: 34

The AFC North remains a competitive division, but it’s no longer the juggernaut it was just a few years ago. The Ravens have claimed back-to-back division titles and are firmly in their Super Bowl window heading into 2025. The Bengals, with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins all returning, should again field one of the league’s most dangerous offenses. However, their defense regressed in 2024, ranking 20th in EPA per play. Getting Trey Hendrickson back on the field and in the fold could be key — if the defense can hold up, Burrow is more than capable of carrying them to a playoff berth.

In Pittsburgh, it's nearly sacrilegious to predict a losing season, but despite having one of the league’s best defensive lines, there’s little to get excited about offensively. The team still hasn't locked in Aaron Rodgers, and even if they do, it’s questionable how well he fits Arthur Smith’s scheme. If not Rodgers, rookie Will Howard could end up being the guy — a major gamble in a competitive division.

As for the Browns, their quarterback situation is a full-blown mystery, with four players reportedly in contention for the starting job. Kevin Stefanski has two Coach of the Year awards, but the team’s win total projection (4.5) tells the story.

5. NFC EAST: EAGLES, COMMANDERS, COWBOYS, GIANTS

Cumulative over/under win total: 34

The NFC East sent both representatives to the NFC championship game last January, but those two teams — the Eagles and Commanders — are carrying most of the weight for the division as a whole.

Philadelphia lost key talent in free agency, but reloaded effectively enough to remain one of the favorites to return to the Super Bowl in 2025. Washington, meanwhile, struck gold with Jayden Daniels, who earned PFF’s Rookie of the Year honors. The offense looks promising, but the defense must improve after ranking 29th in team grade (60.0), including a 54.2 run-defense grade and just 258 total pressures (21st). Upgrades in the front seven are a step in the right direction.

The Cowboys were derailed by injuries at quarterback last season, and while the arrival of Brian Schottenheimer as head coach brings some uncertainty, they still have the talent to be competitive — especially if the run defense, which graded out at a league-worst 49.3 in 2024, can bounce back.

As for the Giants, their quarterback situation remains unresolved, with three players currently in contention for the starting role. The offensive line hasn’t seen meaningful improvement, which raises concerns regardless of who starts under center. However, the additions of Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland should help bolster a secondary that ranked 26th in coverage grade (52.5) last season.

6. NFC SOUTH: BUCS, FALCONS, PANTHERS, SAINTS

Cumulative over/under win total: 30

The Buccaneers have claimed the NFC South crown in four straight seasons, matching the Saints’ longest run since the division’s inception in 2002. Despite losing offensive coordinator Liam Coen, Tampa Bay brings back much of its core and projects once again as the division favorite, hovering around a 10-win expectation.

The Falcons could be primed for a breakout offensively. They boast a strong offensive line, elite skill talent in Drake London and Bijan Robinson, and the potential for fireworks if Michael Penix Jr. — who ended the 2024 season with a stellar 94.5 passing grade in Week 18 — is unleashed. Their defense, however, remains a concern and could be what holds them back from true contention.

The Panthers were among the league’s worst teams last year, finishing 31st in PFF’s power rankings and earning a dismal 45.0 team defensive grade, including just a 37.5 grade against the run. That said, they’ve made major upgrades on defense through both free agency and the draft and added a true WR1 in Tetiaroa McMillan. Carolina could be a sneaky riser in 2025 if those pieces click.

The Saints, meanwhile, appear headed for a rebuild. With Derek Carr now retired, uncertainty at quarterback looms, and the roster around that position may not be strong enough to compensate. A long year could be ahead in New Orleans.

7. AFC EAST: BILLS, PATRIOTS, DOLPHINS, JETS

Cumulative over/under win total: 34

The Bills have claimed the AFC East title five years running and remain well-positioned to extend that streak. Josh Allen continues to play at an elite level, posting five consecutive seasons with a top-tier offensive grade, a testament to his consistency and ceiling as one of the game’s most impactful quarterbacks.

The Patriots, meanwhile, may surprise people. Despite coming off a rough 2024 campaign, their over/under win total of 8.5 reflects major organizational changes. The roster and coaching staff are virtually unrecognizable from a year ago. If rookie quarterback Drake Maye takes a meaningful step forward, New England could enter the playoff conversation.

The Dolphins took a clear step back in 2024, finishing with eight wins, and expectations shouldn’t be much higher in 2025. With lingering questions on both sides of the ball, it’s hard to project significant improvement, and a slight regression wouldn’t be surprising.

Then there’s the Jets, arguably the biggest wildcard in the division. With Justin Fields under center, expect a run-heavy approach and plenty of close games. The defense should keep them competitive, but whether they can turn those close contests into wins remains to be seen.

8. AFC SOUTH: TEXANS, JAGUARS, COLTS, TITANS

Cumulative over/under win total: 30

The Texans captured their second straight AFC South title in 2024 behind rising star C.J. Stroud, but their offensive line remains a concern. Outside of Laremy Tunsil — who’s no longer with the team — no lineman earned a grade above 70.5 last season. That said, Houston’s defense should continue to fly around and keep them atop the division as the team to beat.

The Jaguars are firmly in the mix, as well. Their success may hinge on how quickly new offensive coordinator Liam Coen and quarterback Trevor Lawrence can establish chemistry. Much will also depend on how they utilize two-way talent Travis Hunter, whose impact could be felt on both sides of the ball.

The Colts face uncertainty at quarterback, but their defense provides a solid foundation. They earned a 74.5 team defensive grade in 2024 and could take another step forward this year.

As for the Titans, the rebuild is still in full swing. Even with Cam Ward under center, they enter 2025 as a team likely headed for another top-five draft pick. After finishing as PFF’s lowest-ranked team last season, expectations remain low while they work to reshape the roster.