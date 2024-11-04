NFL Week 9 Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 28, Jacksonville Jaguars 23

Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley delivered standout performances to help the Philadelphia Eagles overcome some self-inflicted obstacles in a 28-23 victory over the Jaguars in Week 9.
Hurts completed 19 of his 25 passes for 238 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while also adding 66 rushing yards and a score on the ground. Barkley complemented him with 150 rushing yards and a touchdown of his own.
The Eagles appeared to outmatch the Jaguars, but the game stayed closer than it should have. Head coach Nick Sirianni opted against taking easy points, as the Eagles went 0-for-2 on fourth downs and missed on all three of their 2-point conversion attempts. These decisions led to a long 57-yard field goal attempt by Jake Elliott with 2:16 remaining, which he missed, giving Jacksonville the ball at their own 47-yard line.
The Jaguars' go-ahead drive was cut short when Trevor Lawrence misfired on a back-shoulder throw into the end zone, a throw linebacker Nakobe Dean intercepted for his first career pick.
Lawrence finished the game 16-of-31 for 168 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions, earning a 68.1 PFF grade upon initial review.
HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS
- LB Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles (92.8)
- LB Nakobe Dean, Philadelphia Eagles (91.9)
- QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (90.5)
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Jalen Hurts appears to have found his groove.
After starting the season with five consecutive single-game passing grades below 71.0, Hurts has now graded above 75.0 in each of his last three games, with this performance (90.9) marking a season-best.
Hurts completed 19-of-25 passes for 238 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, recording a season-high three big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays. He was particularly effective on deep passes, connecting on all four attempts of 20-plus yards for 127 yards and two touchdowns, generating a perfect 158.3 passer rating on those throws.
As always, Hurts was a force on the ground, adding 66 yards, one touchdown, and three first downs on 13 rushing attempts. Two of those carries went for 10 or more yards, and he averaged 5.1 yards per carry on the day.
BOX SCORE
|Jaguars
|Eagles
|Total points
|23
|28
|Total offensive plays
|51
|73
|Average EPA per play
|-0.324
|0.013
|Total net yards
|215
|416
|Avg yards per play
|4.2
|5.7
|Total first downs
|14
|21
|Rushing first downs
|3
|6
|Passing first downs
|10
|13
|Penalty first downs
|1
|2
|Third-down efficiency
|40%
|53%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|14%
|0%
|Possessions
|11
|13
|Avg plays per drive
|5.1
|6.1
|Avg yards per drive
|17.9
|29.7
|Avg points per drive
|1.4
|2
|Red-zone possessions
|3
|5
|Red-zone plays
|6
|13
|Red-zone TDs
|2
|3
|Red-zone FGs
|0
|0
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|67%
|60%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
Eagles' offensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps played
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|79
|Landon Dickerson
|G
|79
|Mekhi Becton
|G
|79
|Cam Jurgens
|C
|79
|Lane Johnson
|T
|79
|Fred Johnson
|T
|78
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|76
|Grant Calcaterra
|TE
|73
|Saquon Barkley
|HB
|57
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|42
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|37
|Johnny Wilson
|WR
|35
|Jack Stoll
|TE
|31
|Kenneth Gainwell
|HB
|22
|E.J. Jenkins
|TE
|11
|Ainias Smith
|WR
|5
|Reed Blankenship
|S
|3
|Ben VanSumeren
|LB
|2
|Jack Driscoll
|T
|1
|Will Shipley
|HB
|1
Jaguars' offensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps played
|Brandon Scherff
|G
|54
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|54
|Walker Little
|T
|54
|Mitch Morse
|C
|53
|Anton Harrison
|T
|51
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|49
|Parker Washington
|WR
|46
|Evan Engram
|TE
|43
|Cooper Hodges
|G
|33
|Austin Trammell
|WR
|33
|Tank Bigsby
|HB
|28
|Blake Hance
|G
|21
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|HB
|17
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|14
|Tim Jones
|WR
|14
|D'Ernest Johnson
|HB
|13
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|9
|Elijah Cooks
|WR
|3
|Cole Van Lanen
|T
|3
|Josiah Deguara
|TE
|1
|Luke Fortner
|C
|1
Eagles' defensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps played
|Isaiah Rodgers
|CB
|54
|C.J. Gardner-Johnson
|S
|54
|Reed Blankenship
|S
|54
|Quinyon Mitchell
|CB
|54
|Zack Baun
|LB
|53
|Nakobe Dean
|LB
|53
|Cooper DeJean
|CB
|52
|Jalen Carter
|DI
|52
|Josh Sweat
|ED
|42
|Brandon Graham
|ED
|37
|Milton Williams
|DI
|22
|Nolan Smith
|ED
|22
|Jordan Davis
|DI
|21
|Moro Ojomo
|DI
|16
|Bryce Huff
|ED
|6
|Avonte Maddox
|CB
|1
|Thomas Booker IV
|DI
|1
Jaguars' defensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps played
|Andre Cisco
|S
|79
|Tyson Campbell
|CB
|79
|Darnell Savage
|S
|78
|Foyesade Oluokun
|LB
|71
|Ronald Darby
|CB
|61
|Devin Lloyd
|LB
|61
|Travon Walker
|ED
|58
|Josh Hines-Allen
|ED
|55
|DaVon Hamilton
|DI
|54
|Jarrian Jones
|CB
|53
|Ventrell Miller
|LB
|45
|Tyler Lacy
|DI
|41
|Jeremiah Ledbetter
|DI
|40
|Arik Armstead
|ED
|37
|Montaric Brown
|CB
|18
|Jordan Jefferson
|DI
|16
|Myles Cole
|ED
|11
|Yasir Abdullah
|LB
|6
|Antonio Johnson
|S
|5