NFL Week 9 Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 28, Jacksonville Jaguars 23

Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley delivered standout performances to help the Philadelphia Eagles overcome some self-inflicted obstacles in a 28-23 victory over the Jaguars in Week 9.

Hurts completed 19 of his 25 passes for 238 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while also adding 66 rushing yards and a score on the ground. Barkley complemented him with 150 rushing yards and a touchdown of his own.

The Eagles appeared to outmatch the Jaguars, but the game stayed closer than it should have. Head coach Nick Sirianni opted against taking easy points, as the Eagles went 0-for-2 on fourth downs and missed on all three of their 2-point conversion attempts. These decisions led to a long 57-yard field goal attempt by Jake Elliott with 2:16 remaining, which he missed, giving Jacksonville the ball at their own 47-yard line.

The Jaguars' go-ahead drive was cut short when Trevor Lawrence misfired on a back-shoulder throw into the end zone, a throw linebacker Nakobe Dean intercepted for his first career pick.

Lawrence finished the game 16-of-31 for 168 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions, earning a 68.1 PFF grade upon initial review.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our team of analysts evaluates every player on every play in real time! Initial grades for 1 p.m. games will then be relocked at 6 p.m. EST, while grades for 4 p.m. games will be relocked at 9 p.m. EST.

Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jalen Hurts appears to have found his groove.

After starting the season with five consecutive single-game passing grades below 71.0, Hurts has now graded above 75.0 in each of his last three games, with this performance (90.9) marking a season-best.

Hurts completed 19-of-25 passes for 238 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, recording a season-high three big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays. He was particularly effective on deep passes, connecting on all four attempts of 20-plus yards for 127 yards and two touchdowns, generating a perfect 158.3 passer rating on those throws.

As always, Hurts was a force on the ground, adding 66 yards, one touchdown, and three first downs on 13 rushing attempts. Two of those carries went for 10 or more yards, and he averaged 5.1 yards per carry on the day.

BOX SCORE

Jaguars Eagles Total points 23 28 Total offensive plays 51 73 Average EPA per play -0.324 0.013 Total net yards 215 416 Avg yards per play 4.2 5.7 Total first downs 14 21 Rushing first downs 3 6 Passing first downs 10 13 Penalty first downs 1 2 Third-down efficiency 40% 53% Fourth-down efficiency 14% 0% Possessions 11 13 Avg plays per drive 5.1 6.1 Avg yards per drive 17.9 29.7 Avg points per drive 1.4 2 Red-zone possessions 3 5 Red-zone plays 6 13 Red-zone TDs 2 3 Red-zone FGs 0 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 67% 60%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

Eagles' offensive snap counts

Name Pos. Snaps played Jalen Hurts QB 79 Landon Dickerson G 79 Mekhi Becton G 79 Cam Jurgens C 79 Lane Johnson T 79 Fred Johnson T 78 DeVonta Smith WR 76 Grant Calcaterra TE 73 Saquon Barkley HB 57 Jahan Dotson WR 42 A.J. Brown WR 37 Johnny Wilson WR 35 Jack Stoll TE 31 Kenneth Gainwell HB 22 E.J. Jenkins TE 11 Ainias Smith WR 5 Reed Blankenship S 3 Ben VanSumeren LB 2 Jack Driscoll T 1 Will Shipley HB 1

Jaguars' offensive snap counts

Name Pos. Snaps played Brandon Scherff G 54 Trevor Lawrence QB 54 Walker Little T 54 Mitch Morse C 53 Anton Harrison T 51 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 49 Parker Washington WR 46 Evan Engram TE 43 Cooper Hodges G 33 Austin Trammell WR 33 Tank Bigsby HB 28 Blake Hance G 21 Travis Etienne Jr. HB 17 Luke Farrell TE 14 Tim Jones WR 14 D'Ernest Johnson HB 13 Brenton Strange TE 9 Elijah Cooks WR 3 Cole Van Lanen T 3 Josiah Deguara TE 1 Luke Fortner C 1

Eagles' defensive snap counts

Name Pos. Snaps played Isaiah Rodgers CB 54 C.J. Gardner-Johnson S 54 Reed Blankenship S 54 Quinyon Mitchell CB 54 Zack Baun LB 53 Nakobe Dean LB 53 Cooper DeJean CB 52 Jalen Carter DI 52 Josh Sweat ED 42 Brandon Graham ED 37 Milton Williams DI 22 Nolan Smith ED 22 Jordan Davis DI 21 Moro Ojomo DI 16 Bryce Huff ED 6 Avonte Maddox CB 1 Thomas Booker IV DI 1

Jaguars' defensive snap counts