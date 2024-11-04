All
NFL Week 9 Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 28, Jacksonville Jaguars 23

2YF7WCP Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scrambles under pressure from Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd, center, and Jaguars defensive end Arik Armstead during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

By Mark Chichester

Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley delivered standout performances to help the Philadelphia Eagles overcome some self-inflicted obstacles in a 28-23 victory over the Jaguars in Week 9.

Hurts completed 19 of his 25 passes for 238 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while also adding 66 rushing yards and a score on the ground. Barkley complemented him with 150 rushing yards and a touchdown of his own.

The Eagles appeared to outmatch the Jaguars, but the game stayed closer than it should have. Head coach Nick Sirianni opted against taking easy points, as the Eagles went 0-for-2 on fourth downs and missed on all three of their 2-point conversion attempts. These decisions led to a long 57-yard field goal attempt by Jake Elliott with 2:16 remaining, which he missed, giving Jacksonville the ball at their own 47-yard line.

The Jaguars' go-ahead drive was cut short when Trevor Lawrence misfired on a back-shoulder throw into the end zone, a throw linebacker Nakobe Dean intercepted for his first career pick.

Lawrence finished the game 16-of-31 for 168 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions, earning a 68.1 PFF grade upon initial review.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jalen Hurts appears to have found his groove.

After starting the season with five consecutive single-game passing grades below 71.0, Hurts has now graded above 75.0 in each of his last three games, with this performance (90.9) marking a season-best.

Hurts completed 19-of-25 passes for 238 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, recording a season-high three big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays. He was particularly effective on deep passes, connecting on all four attempts of 20-plus yards for 127 yards and two touchdowns, generating a perfect 158.3 passer rating on those throws.

As always, Hurts was a force on the ground, adding 66 yards, one touchdown, and three first downs on 13 rushing attempts. Two of those carries went for 10 or more yards, and he averaged 5.1 yards per carry on the day.

BOX SCORE

Jaguars Eagles
Total points 23 28
Total offensive plays 51 73
Average EPA per play -0.324 0.013
Total net yards 215 416
Avg yards per play 4.2 5.7
Total first downs 14 21
Rushing first downs 3 6
Passing first downs 10 13
Penalty first downs 1 2
Third-down efficiency 40% 53%
Fourth-down efficiency 14% 0%
Possessions 11 13
Avg plays per drive 5.1 6.1
Avg yards per drive 17.9 29.7
Avg points per drive 1.4 2
Red-zone possessions 3 5
Red-zone plays 6 13
Red-zone TDs 2 3
Red-zone FGs 0 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 67% 60%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

Eagles' offensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps played
Jalen Hurts QB 79
Landon Dickerson G 79
Mekhi Becton G 79
Cam Jurgens C 79
Lane Johnson T 79
Fred Johnson T 78
DeVonta Smith WR 76
Grant Calcaterra TE 73
Saquon Barkley HB 57
Jahan Dotson WR 42
A.J. Brown WR 37
Johnny Wilson WR 35
Jack Stoll TE 31
Kenneth Gainwell HB 22
E.J. Jenkins TE 11
Ainias Smith WR 5
Reed Blankenship S 3
Ben VanSumeren LB 2
Jack Driscoll T 1
Will Shipley HB 1
Jaguars' offensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps played
Brandon Scherff G 54
Trevor Lawrence QB 54
Walker Little T 54
Mitch Morse C 53
Anton Harrison T 51
Brian Thomas Jr. WR 49
Parker Washington WR 46
Evan Engram TE 43
Cooper Hodges G 33
Austin Trammell WR 33
Tank Bigsby HB 28
Blake Hance G 21
Travis Etienne Jr. HB 17
Luke Farrell TE 14
Tim Jones WR 14
D'Ernest Johnson HB 13
Brenton Strange TE 9
Elijah Cooks WR 3
Cole Van Lanen T 3
Josiah Deguara TE 1
Luke Fortner C 1
Eagles' defensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps played
Isaiah Rodgers CB 54
C.J. Gardner-Johnson S 54
Reed Blankenship S 54
Quinyon Mitchell CB 54
Zack Baun LB 53
Nakobe Dean LB 53
Cooper DeJean CB 52
Jalen Carter DI 52
Josh Sweat ED 42
Brandon Graham ED 37
Milton Williams DI 22
Nolan Smith ED 22
Jordan Davis DI 21
Moro Ojomo DI 16
Bryce Huff ED 6
Avonte Maddox CB 1
Thomas Booker IV DI 1
Jaguars' defensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps played
Andre Cisco S 79
Tyson Campbell CB 79
Darnell Savage S 78
Foyesade Oluokun LB 71
Ronald Darby CB 61
Devin Lloyd LB 61
Travon Walker ED 58
Josh Hines-Allen ED 55
DaVon Hamilton DI 54
Jarrian Jones CB 53
Ventrell Miller LB 45
Tyler Lacy DI 41
Jeremiah Ledbetter DI 40
Arik Armstead ED 37
Montaric Brown CB 18
Jordan Jefferson DI 16
Myles Cole ED 11
Yasir Abdullah LB 6
Antonio Johnson S 5
