NFL Week 9 Recap: Washington Commanders 27, New York Giants 22

The Washington Commanders didn’t need any miracles this week, but they did fend off a comeback attempt from the New York Giants to secure a 27-22 win in Week 9.

In the victory, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels made history by becoming the first rookie in the Super Bowl era to defeat the Giants twice in a single season. Daniels performed well, completing 15 of 22 passes for 208 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, with two big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays.

The Commanders (7-2) extend their lead atop the NFC East, while the Giants fall to 2-7, including an 0-5 record at home.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our team of analysts evaluates every player on every play in real time! Initial grades for 1 p.m. games will then be relocked at 6 p.m. EST, while grades for 4 p.m. games will be relocked at 9 p.m. EST.

Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Daniel Jones delivered his best performance of the 2024 season, completing 20 of 26 passes for 174 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions, with one big-time throw and one turnover-worthy play. Notably, three of his incompletions were due to drops, giving him an adjusted completion percentage of 92.0%.

Jones was especially effective from a clean pocket, where he completed 18 of 22 attempts for 160 yards and two touchdowns, with one big-time throw and no turnover-worthy plays. Impressively, he didn’t earn a single negative grade on his 25 dropbacks without pressure.

BOX SCORE

Commanders Giants Total points 27 22 Total offensive plays 60 59 Average EPA per play 0.299 0.125 Total net yards 369 294 Avg yards per play 6.2 5.0 Total first downs 21 25 Rushing first downs 8 12 Passing first downs 11 10 Penalty first downs 2 3 Third-down efficiency 42% 64% Fourth-down efficiency 33% 40% Possessions 8 7 Avg plays per drive 8.1 8.5 Avg yards per drive 41.0 36.8 Avg points per drive 3.0 2.8 Red-zone possessions 6 3 Red-zone plays 20 8 Red-zone TDs 3 2 Red-zone FGs 2 1 Red-zone scoring efficiency 83% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

Commanders' offensive snap counts

Name Pos. Snaps played Jayden Daniels QB 62 Sam Cosmi G 62 Andrew Wylie T 62 Nick Allegretti G 62 Brandon Coleman T 62 Tyler Biadasz C 62 Terry McLaurin WR 46 John Bates TE 32 Noah Brown WR 31 Zach Ertz TE 30 Austin Ekeler HB 29 Dyami Brown WR 26 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 24 Ben Sinnott TE 24 Jeremy McNichols HB 24 Luke McCaffrey WR 23 Chris Rodriguez Jr. HB 20 Trent Scott T 1

Giants' offensive snap counts

Name Pos. Snaps played Greg Van Roten G 65 Chris Hubbard T 65 Jermaine Eluemunor T 65 Jon Runyan G 65 Daniel Jones QB 65 John Michael Schmitz Jr. C 65 Malik Nabers WR 62 Darius Slayton WR 60 Theo Johnson TE 55 Tyrone Tracy HB 47 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 47 Devin Singletary HB 18 Chris Manhertz TE 16 Daniel Bellinger TE 14 Jalin Hyatt WR 4 Ihmir Smith-Marsette WR 1 Evan Neal T 1

Commanders' defensive snap counts

Name Pos. Snaps played Jeremy Chinn S 65 Frankie Luvu LB 65 Bobby Wagner LB 65 Benjamin St-Juste CB 64 Quan Martin S 64 Mike Sainristil CB 62 Noah Igbinoghene CB 54 Daron Payne DI 44 Jer'Zhan Newton DI 43 Dorance Armstrong ED 43 Dante Fowler Jr. ED 31 Clelin Ferrell ED 31 Phidarian Mathis DI 20 Percy Butler S 20 Sheldon Day DI 17 Jalyn Holmes DI 14 Efe Obada ED 10 Mykal Walker LB 3

Giants' defensive snap counts