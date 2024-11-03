All
NFL Week 9 Recap: Washington Commanders 27, New York Giants 22

2YF79H7 New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) bobbles the ball against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

By Mark Chichester
Washington Commanders New York Giants

The Washington Commanders didn’t need any miracles this week, but they did fend off a comeback attempt from the New York Giants to secure a 27-22 win in Week 9.

In the victory, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels made history by becoming the first rookie in the Super Bowl era to defeat the Giants twice in a single season. Daniels performed well, completing 15 of 22 passes for 208 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, with two big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays.

The Commanders (7-2) extend their lead atop the NFC East, while the Giants fall to 2-7, including an 0-5 record at home.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Daniel Jones delivered his best performance of the 2024 season, completing 20 of 26 passes for 174 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions, with one big-time throw and one turnover-worthy play. Notably, three of his incompletions were due to drops, giving him an adjusted completion percentage of 92.0%.

Jones was especially effective from a clean pocket, where he completed 18 of 22 attempts for 160 yards and two touchdowns, with one big-time throw and no turnover-worthy plays. Impressively, he didn’t earn a single negative grade on his 25 dropbacks without pressure.

BOX SCORE

Commanders Giants
Total points 27 22
Total offensive plays 60 59
Average EPA per play 0.299 0.125
Total net yards 369 294
Avg yards per play 6.2 5.0
Total first downs 21 25
Rushing first downs 8 12
Passing first downs 11 10
Penalty first downs 2 3
Third-down efficiency 42% 64%
Fourth-down efficiency 33% 40%
Possessions 8 7
Avg plays per drive 8.1 8.5
Avg yards per drive 41.0 36.8
Avg points per drive 3.0 2.8
Red-zone possessions 6 3
Red-zone plays 20 8
Red-zone TDs 3 2
Red-zone FGs 2 1
Red-zone scoring efficiency 83% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

 

Commanders' offensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps played
Jayden Daniels QB 62
Sam Cosmi G 62
Andrew Wylie T 62
Nick Allegretti G 62
Brandon Coleman T 62
Tyler Biadasz C 62
Terry McLaurin WR 46
John Bates TE 32
Noah Brown WR 31
Zach Ertz TE 30
Austin Ekeler HB 29
Dyami Brown WR 26
Olamide Zaccheaus WR 24
Ben Sinnott TE 24
Jeremy McNichols HB 24
Luke McCaffrey WR 23
Chris Rodriguez Jr. HB 20
Trent Scott T 1
Giants' offensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps played
Greg Van Roten G 65
Chris Hubbard T 65
Jermaine Eluemunor T 65
Jon Runyan G 65
Daniel Jones QB 65
John Michael Schmitz Jr. C 65
Malik Nabers WR 62
Darius Slayton WR 60
Theo Johnson TE 55
Tyrone Tracy HB 47
Wan'Dale Robinson WR 47
Devin Singletary HB 18
Chris Manhertz TE 16
Daniel Bellinger TE 14
Jalin Hyatt WR 4
Ihmir Smith-Marsette WR 1
Evan Neal T 1
Commanders' defensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps played
Jeremy Chinn S 65
Frankie Luvu LB 65
Bobby Wagner LB 65
Benjamin St-Juste CB 64
Quan Martin S 64
Mike Sainristil CB 62
Noah Igbinoghene CB 54
Daron Payne DI 44
Jer'Zhan Newton DI 43
Dorance Armstrong ED 43
Dante Fowler Jr. ED 31
Clelin Ferrell ED 31
Phidarian Mathis DI 20
Percy Butler S 20
Sheldon Day DI 17
Jalyn Holmes DI 14
Efe Obada ED 10
Mykal Walker LB 3
Giants' defensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps played
Tyler Nubin S 62
Deonte Banks CB 62
Bobby Okereke LB 61
Azeez Ojulari ED 58
Jason Pinnock S 56
Brian Burns ED 53
Cor'Dale Flott CB 53
Dexter Lawrence DI 51
Micah McFadden LB 50
Andru Phillips CB 48
Rakeem Nunez-Roches DI 47
D.J. Davidson DI 25
Armon Watts DI 14
Tomon Fox ED 13
Nick McCloud CB 9
Elijah Chatman DI 8
Isaiah Simmons LB 6
Adoree' Jackson CB 6
