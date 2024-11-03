NFL Week 9 Recap: Washington Commanders 27, New York Giants 22

The Washington Commanders didn’t need any miracles this week, but they did fend off a comeback attempt from the New York Giants to secure a 27-22 win in Week 9.
In the victory, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels made history by becoming the first rookie in the Super Bowl era to defeat the Giants twice in a single season. Daniels performed well, completing 15 of 22 passes for 208 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, with two big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays.
The Commanders (7-2) extend their lead atop the NFC East, while the Giants fall to 2-7, including an 0-5 record at home.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!
HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS
- QB Daniel Jones, New York Giants (90.9)
- LB Bobby Wagner, Washington Commanders (85.9)
- S Jeremy Chinn, Washington Commanders (80.7)
Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our team of analysts evaluates every player on every play in real time! Initial grades for 1 p.m. games will then be relocked at 6 p.m. EST, while grades for 4 p.m. games will be relocked at 9 p.m. EST.
Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Daniel Jones delivered his best performance of the 2024 season, completing 20 of 26 passes for 174 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions, with one big-time throw and one turnover-worthy play. Notably, three of his incompletions were due to drops, giving him an adjusted completion percentage of 92.0%.
Jones was especially effective from a clean pocket, where he completed 18 of 22 attempts for 160 yards and two touchdowns, with one big-time throw and no turnover-worthy plays. Impressively, he didn’t earn a single negative grade on his 25 dropbacks without pressure.
BOX SCORE
|Commanders
|Giants
|Total points
|27
|22
|Total offensive plays
|60
|59
|Average EPA per play
|0.299
|0.125
|Total net yards
|369
|294
|Avg yards per play
|6.2
|5.0
|Total first downs
|21
|25
|Rushing first downs
|8
|12
|Passing first downs
|11
|10
|Penalty first downs
|2
|3
|Third-down efficiency
|42%
|64%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|33%
|40%
|Possessions
|8
|7
|Avg plays per drive
|8.1
|8.5
|Avg yards per drive
|41.0
|36.8
|Avg points per drive
|3.0
|2.8
|Red-zone possessions
|6
|3
|Red-zone plays
|20
|8
|Red-zone TDs
|3
|2
|Red-zone FGs
|2
|1
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|83%
|100%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
Commanders' offensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps played
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|62
|Sam Cosmi
|G
|62
|Andrew Wylie
|T
|62
|Nick Allegretti
|G
|62
|Brandon Coleman
|T
|62
|Tyler Biadasz
|C
|62
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|46
|John Bates
|TE
|32
|Noah Brown
|WR
|31
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|30
|Austin Ekeler
|HB
|29
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|26
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|24
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|24
|Jeremy McNichols
|HB
|24
|Luke McCaffrey
|WR
|23
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|HB
|20
|Trent Scott
|T
|1
Giants' offensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps played
|Greg Van Roten
|G
|65
|Chris Hubbard
|T
|65
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|T
|65
|Jon Runyan
|G
|65
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|65
|John Michael Schmitz Jr.
|C
|65
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|62
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|60
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|55
|Tyrone Tracy
|HB
|47
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|47
|Devin Singletary
|HB
|18
|Chris Manhertz
|TE
|16
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|14
|Jalin Hyatt
|WR
|4
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|WR
|1
|Evan Neal
|T
|1
Commanders' defensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps played
|Jeremy Chinn
|S
|65
|Frankie Luvu
|LB
|65
|Bobby Wagner
|LB
|65
|Benjamin St-Juste
|CB
|64
|Quan Martin
|S
|64
|Mike Sainristil
|CB
|62
|Noah Igbinoghene
|CB
|54
|Daron Payne
|DI
|44
|Jer'Zhan Newton
|DI
|43
|Dorance Armstrong
|ED
|43
|Dante Fowler Jr.
|ED
|31
|Clelin Ferrell
|ED
|31
|Phidarian Mathis
|DI
|20
|Percy Butler
|S
|20
|Sheldon Day
|DI
|17
|Jalyn Holmes
|DI
|14
|Efe Obada
|ED
|10
|Mykal Walker
|LB
|3
Giants' defensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps played
|Tyler Nubin
|S
|62
|Deonte Banks
|CB
|62
|Bobby Okereke
|LB
|61
|Azeez Ojulari
|ED
|58
|Jason Pinnock
|S
|56
|Brian Burns
|ED
|53
|Cor'Dale Flott
|CB
|53
|Dexter Lawrence
|DI
|51
|Micah McFadden
|LB
|50
|Andru Phillips
|CB
|48
|Rakeem Nunez-Roches
|DI
|47
|D.J. Davidson
|DI
|25
|Armon Watts
|DI
|14
|Tomon Fox
|ED
|13
|Nick McCloud
|CB
|9
|Elijah Chatman
|DI
|8
|Isaiah Simmons
|LB
|6
|Adoree' Jackson
|CB
|6