NFL Week 9 Recap: New York Jets 21, Houston Texans 13

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) catches a pass before running to score a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J.

By PFF Editorial Team
Houston Texans New York Jets

The Houston Texans kicked off Week 9 with a spooky 21-13 Halloween victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Thursday night.

The game got off to a sloppy start with four fumbles and just seven points scored. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets offense were able to get going in the second half, as they scored 21 unanswered points to put the game out of reach late in the fourth quarter.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

After a sluggish first half from the Jets offense, Garrett Wilson helped ignite the team's second-half success, finishing the game with nine receptions (two of which were contested) from 10 targets for 90 yards (37 of which came after the catch), four first downs and two touchdowns, including his incredible one-handed touchdown grab in the fourth quarter. He also compiled 2.73 yards per route run. Without Wilson, there's no way the Jets win this game.

BOX SCORE

Texans Jets
Total points 13 21
Total offensive plays 75 55
Average EPA per play -0.083 0.031
Total net yards 315 274
Avg yards per play 4.2 5
Total first downs 17 15
Rushing first downs 7 4
Passing first downs 9 11
Penalty first downs 1 0
Third-down efficiency 33% 42%
Fourth-down efficiency 25% 17%
Possessions 9 9
Avg plays per drive 7.9 6.7
Avg yards per drive 28.6 27.4
Avg points per drive 1.2 2.1
Red-zone posessions 4 3
Red-zone plays 18 4
Red-zone TDs 1 0
Red-zone FGs 1 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 50% 0%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

