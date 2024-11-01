NFL Week 9 Recap: New York Jets 21, Houston Texans 13

The Houston Texans kicked off Week 9 with a spooky 21-13 Halloween victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Thursday night.
The game got off to a sloppy start with four fumbles and just seven points scored. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets offense were able to get going in the second half, as they scored 21 unanswered points to put the game out of reach late in the fourth quarter.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
After a sluggish first half from the Jets offense, Garrett Wilson helped ignite the team's second-half success, finishing the game with nine receptions (two of which were contested) from 10 targets for 90 yards (37 of which came after the catch), four first downs and two touchdowns, including his incredible one-handed touchdown grab in the fourth quarter. He also compiled 2.73 yards per route run. Without Wilson, there's no way the Jets win this game.
BOX SCORE
|Texans
|Jets
|Total points
|13
|21
|Total offensive plays
|75
|55
|Average EPA per play
|-0.083
|0.031
|Total net yards
|315
|274
|Avg yards per play
|4.2
|5
|Total first downs
|17
|15
|Rushing first downs
|7
|4
|Passing first downs
|9
|11
|Penalty first downs
|1
|0
|Third-down efficiency
|33%
|42%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|25%
|17%
|Possessions
|9
|9
|Avg plays per drive
|7.9
|6.7
|Avg yards per drive
|28.6
|27.4
|Avg points per drive
|1.2
|2.1
|Red-zone posessions
|4
|3
|Red-zone plays
|18
|4
|Red-zone TDs
|1
|0
|Red-zone FGs
|1
|0
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|50%
|0%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
