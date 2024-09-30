NFL scores and recaps for every Week 4 game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 4 game, including advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, players of the game and more.

Click below to jump to a game:

DAL@NYG | NO@ATL | DEN@NYJ | PHI@TB | JAX@HOU | MIN@GB | PIT@IND LAR@CHI | CIN@CAR | WSH@ARI | NE@SF | CLE@LV | KC@LAC | BUF@BAL TEN@MIA | SEA@DET

The Dallas Cowboys kicked off Week 4 with a 20-15 victory over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Thursday night.

Story of the evening for the Cowboys was the re-emergence of their run defense. After getting dominated on the ground the last two weeks, Dallas' front seven put together a strong performance, allowing just 26 rushing yards on the evening. For the Giants, Malik Nabers was dominant despite the loss, as he 115 receiving yards from 12 receptions.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

The Atlanta Falcons didn't score an offensive touchdown yet handed the New Orleans Saints their second straight loss. A 58-yard Younghoe Koo field goal with two seconds remaining — in addition to three other kicks, one special teams touchdown and one defensive score — gave the Falcons the 26-24 win in Week 4.

Both teams move to 2-2 with the result. The Falcons have a quick turnaround with a Thursday night affair against the Buccaneers in Week 5, while the Saints have the tough task of trying to right the ship against the Kansas City Chiefs next Monday night.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos edged out a 10-9 win over the New York Jets in a rain-soaked defensive battle on Sunday.

Both offenses struggled to find rhythm early, with the teams combining for just 2.19 yards per play in the first half. Nix had a rough start, completing only seven passes for -7 yards, but rebounded in the second half, delivering his first NFL touchdown with a third-quarter pass to Courtland Sutton, capping off an 87-yard drive to give Denver a 7-6 lead.

The Jets had one last chance, but Greg Zuerlein missed a 50-yard field goal attempt in the final minute, allowing Denver to hold on for the win.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

The Buccaneers' explosive offense remained dominant, as Tampa Bay outpaced the Eagles 33-16 in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season.

Baker Mayfield maintained his strong start to the season, finishing 30-of-47 with 347 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Meanwhile, the Eagles offense remained in neutral, as Jalen Hurts was sacked six times.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

And then there were two. The Jacksonville Jaguars join only the Tennessee Titans among teams still in pursuit of a win in 2024, and the Titans will attempt to leave Jacksonville in the dust on Monday night.

The Jaguars fell to the Houston Texans, 24-20, in Week 4 after an impressive game-winning drive led by C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins and Dare Ogunbowale.

Houston throughout the game attacked Jacksonville cornerback Ronald Darby with a heavy dose of Collins and Stefon Diggs, and the veteran defensive back surrendered more than 150 yards in coverage overall, pending reviews.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

The Sam Darnold Cinderella story continued in Week 4, as the Vikings quarterback threw three touchdown passes to help the Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 31-29.

Sam Darnold‘s connection with Jordan Addison, who scored twice, fueled a fast start that saw them get out to a 28-point lead early in the game. While Green Bay mounted a second-half rally, the Vikings held firm to continue their undefeated start to the season.

Now 4-0 for the first time since 2016, Minnesota has trailed for less than 4 minutes all season but will need to avoid a midseason slump like the one that derailed their 5-0 start eight years ago.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

One of the NFL's last unbeaten teams is no more, as the Indianapolis Colts knocked off the 3-0 Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-24.

Even with Anthony Richardson being ruled out with a hip injury in the first quarter, Joe Flacco was effective coming off the bench. On top of that, the Colts' defense made enough plays down the stretch to stave off a Pittsburgh rally, coming up with a stop on fourth-and-10 to seal the game. On the day, the Steelers' offense was limited to just -0.083 EPA/play.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

For all the heat No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams took for his understandably shaky performance through his first few NFL games, he now has the Chicago Bears sitting at 2-2 after the team was 0-4 at this time last year.

There remains room for improvement from the 22-year-old, but he went without a turnover-worthy play for the first time in his young NFL career in the Bears' 24-18 Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Andy Dalton threw for 220 yards, two touchdowns and an interception but couldn’t replicate last week’s success in his matchup against his former team, as the Cincinnati Bengals held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 34-24 for their first win of the season.

Joe Burrow looked clinical at points for Cincinnati, finishing 22-of-31 for 232 yards, two scores and an interception himself, though he also finished with zero turnover-worthy plays.

Chase Brown added 80 rushing yards and two scores, while Ja'Marr Chase also delivered a highlight-reel 63-yard touchdown, helping the Bengals avoid an 0-4 start.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Jayden Daniels‘ impressive rookie campaign rolled on in Week 4, as the first-year quarterback completed 26 of his 30 passes for 234 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a dominant 42-14 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Daniels added to the scoring with a rushing touchdown, joining Brian Robinson Jr. and Jeremy McNichols on the ground, while his lone passing touchdown came on a perfectly placed throw to Terry McLaurin in the back of the end zone.

In addition to the victory, Commanders fans will be encouraged by the improved pass rush, which disrupted Kyler Murray on 10 of his 29 dropbacks. Despite completing 17 of his 23 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions, Murray was sacked four times in the defeat.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

With Jordan Mason toting the rock on offense and Fred Warner patrolling the box on defense, the San Francisco 49ers are a well-oiled machine.

Warner's pick-six and Mason's 160 total yards helped the 49ers cruise past the New England Patriots in Week 4, 30-13.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

The shorthanded Raiders weren't fazed, downing the Browns — whose nightmare start continues — 20-16.

Las Vegas' beleaguered rushing attack finally found its footing, totaling 152 carries on 5.2 yards per attempt. And even without superstar Maxx Crosby, the team's defense attacked Deshaun Watson to the tune of three sacks and an interception. Cleveland's final red-zone try to take the lead was mostly foiled by perplexing clock management by Kevin Stefanski, who allowed time to dwindle and burned one of his final three timeouts before Watson was taken down.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

The Chiefs‘ dominance of the AFC West continued with a 17-10 victory over the Chargers in Los Angeles.

Patrick Mahomes‘ 54-yard connection with rookie Xavier Worthy gave Kansas City's offense life, and a Samaje Perine touchdown was enough for K.C. to prevail in a close affair.

Travis Kelce returned to expected form with seven catches for 89 yards. On the other side of things, rookie Ladd McConkey continued to turn heads with five catches for 67 yards and a score.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Derrick Henry broke free for an 87-yard touchdown run – the longest in Ravens' history – as part of a 198-yard rushing performance that propelled Baltimore to a 35-10 win over the previously unbeaten Buffalo Bills.

The Bills, hampered by defensive injuries, were simply unable to keep up for most of the game. Josh Allen managed just 180 passing yards and a fumble, though he did hit on one highlight-worthy 52-yard pass to Khalil Shakir.

Still, Buffalo‘s once-dominant defense was exposed, and Henry and Jackson capitalized to hand the Bills their first loss of the season.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Coming soon! Click here to see PFF's best bets for this game!

Coming soon! Click here to see PFF's best bets for this game!