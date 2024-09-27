NFL Week 4 Recap: Dallas Cowboys 20, New York Giants 15

The Dallas Cowboys kicked off Week 4 with a 20-15 victory over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Thursday night.

Story of the evening for the Cowboys was the re-emergence of their run defense. After getting dominated on the ground the last two weeks, Dallas' front seven put together a strong performance, allowing just 26 rushing yards on the evening. For the Giants, Malik Nabers was dominant despite the loss, as he 115 receiving yards from 12 receptions.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Even though the Cowboys defense seemingly couldn't get out of its own way for most of the game, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was one of the biggest bright spots, as he continually made crucial tackles to keep New York short of the sticks. His fantastic closing was on full display throughout the evening, as the Texas product finished with two tackles and a stop against the run to go with five tackles, four stops and a forced incompletion in coverage.

Until Thursday night, Overshown has struggled to recreate his Week 1 performance (88.6 overall grade), finishing with two sub-50.0-graded performances in Weeks 2 and 3. Overshown appeared to be back to playing like his Week 1 self against the Giants.

BOX SCORE

Cowboys Giants Total points 20 15 Total offensive plays 51 65 Average EPA per play 0.237 -0.069 Total net yards 293 278 Avg yards per play 5.8 4.3 Total first downs 14 16 Rushing first downs 5 4 Passing first downs 9 12 Penalty first downs 0 0 Third-down efficiency 30% 31% Fourth-down efficiency 14% 30% Possessions 8 8 Avg plays per drive 7.1 8.6 Avg yards per drive 32.6 30.9 Avg points per drive 2.2 1.7 Red-zone posessions 1 3 Red-zone plays 3 5 Red-zone TDs 1 0 Red-zone FGs 0 2 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 67%

