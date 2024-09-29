All
NFL Week 4 Recap: Houston Texans 24, Jacksonville Jaguars 20

2Y7CGWG Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

By Ben Cooper
Houston Texans Jacksonville Jaguars

And then there were two. The Jacksonville Jaguars join only the Tennessee Titans among teams still in pursuit of a win in 2024, and the Titans will attempt to leave Jacksonville in the dust on Monday night.

The Jaguars fell to the Houston Texans, 24-20, in Week 4 after an impressive game-winning drive led by C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins and Dare Ogunbowale.

Houston throughout the game attacked Jacksonville cornerback Ronald Darby with a heavy dose of Collins and Stefon Diggs, and the veteran defensive back surrendered more than 150 yards in coverage overall, pending reviews.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Twelve receptions, 151 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets will power Nico Collins to an impressive PFF game grade when all is said and done. The Texans' shifty wideout racked up 61 yards after the catch and nine first-down receptions in his team's win.

BOX SCORE

Jaguars Texans
Total points 20 24
Total offensive plays 58 68
Average EPA per play -0.003 0.179
Total net yards 303 419
Avg yards per play 5.2 6.2
Total first downs 17 25
Rushing first downs 5 1
Passing first downs 11 22
Penalty first downs 1 2
Third-down efficiency 33% 62%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0%
Possessions 12 10
Avg plays per drive 5.5 7.5
Avg yards per drive 23.3 38.1
Avg points per drive 1.5 2.2
Red-zone possessions 3 4
Red-zone plays 8 16
Red-zone TDs 2 3
Red-zone FGs 0 1
Red-zone scoring efficiency 67% 100%

