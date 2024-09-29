NFL Week 4 Recap: Houston Texans 24, Jacksonville Jaguars 20

And then there were two. The Jacksonville Jaguars join only the Tennessee Titans among teams still in pursuit of a win in 2024, and the Titans will attempt to leave Jacksonville in the dust on Monday night.

The Jaguars fell to the Houston Texans, 24-20, in Week 4 after an impressive game-winning drive led by C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins and Dare Ogunbowale.

Houston throughout the game attacked Jacksonville cornerback Ronald Darby with a heavy dose of Collins and Stefon Diggs, and the veteran defensive back surrendered more than 150 yards in coverage overall, pending reviews.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Twelve receptions, 151 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets will power Nico Collins to an impressive PFF game grade when all is said and done. The Texans' shifty wideout racked up 61 yards after the catch and nine first-down receptions in his team's win.

BOX SCORE

Jaguars Texans Total points 20 24 Total offensive plays 58 68 Average EPA per play -0.003 0.179 Total net yards 303 419 Avg yards per play 5.2 6.2 Total first downs 17 25 Rushing first downs 5 1 Passing first downs 11 22 Penalty first downs 1 2 Third-down efficiency 33% 62% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0% Possessions 12 10 Avg plays per drive 5.5 7.5 Avg yards per drive 23.3 38.1 Avg points per drive 1.5 2.2 Red-zone possessions 3 4 Red-zone plays 8 16 Red-zone TDs 2 3 Red-zone FGs 0 1 Red-zone scoring efficiency 67% 100%

