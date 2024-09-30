NFL Week 4 Recap: Las Vegas Raiders 20, Cleveland Browns 16

The shorthanded Raiders weren't fazed, downing the Browns — whose nightmare start continues — 20-16.
Las Vegas' beleaguered rushing attack finally found its footing, totaling 152 carries on 5.2 yards per attempt. And even without superstar Maxx Crosby, the team's defense attacked Deshaun Watson to the tune of three sacks and an interception. Cleveland's final red-zone try to take the lead was mostly foiled by perplexing clock management by Kevin Stefanski, who allowed time to dwindle and burned one of his final three timeouts before Watson was taken down.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
Player of the Game
It was a career-best afternoon for Raiders edge rusher Tyree Wilson. Last year's seventh overall pick tallied seven pressures on a 23.3% pass-rush win rate. Wilson did well to generate pressure for a Las Vegas defensive line down one of the best defensive players in the league.
Box Score
|Browns
|Raiders
|Total points
|16
|20
|Total offensive plays
|57
|55
|Average EPA per play
|-0.135
|-0.145
|Total net yards
|256
|269
|Avg yards per play
|4.5
|4.9
|Total first downs
|15
|17
|Rushing first downs
|5
|8
|Passing first downs
|9
|7
|Penalty first downs
|1
|2
|Third-down efficiency
|30%
|42%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|0%
|0%
|Possessions
|9
|11
|Avg plays per drive
|6.9
|5.7
|Avg yards per drive
|25.6
|22.4
|Avg points per drive
|1
|1.7
|Red zone possessions
|2
|3
|Red zone plays
|8
|7
|Red zone TDs
|1
|2
|Red zone FGs
|0
|1
|Red zone scoring efficiency
|50%
|100%
Snap Counts & Player Participation
Raiders' Offensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps Played
|Gardner Minshew
|QB
|59
|Kolton Miller
|T
|59
|Andre James
|C
|59
|DJ Glaze
|T
|59
|Jackson Powers-Johnson
|G
|59
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|57
|Dylan Parham
|G
|51
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|50
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|48
|Harrison Bryant
|TE
|45
|Zamir White
|HB
|35
|DJ Turner
|WR
|25
|Alexander Mattison
|HB
|21
|Cody Whitehair
|G
|8
|John Samuel Shenker
|TE
|5
|Tyreik McAllister
|WR
|4
|Andrus Peat
|G
|4
|Alex Bachman
|WR
|1
Browns' offensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps Played
|James Hudson III
|T
|59
|Dawand Jones
|T
|59
|Zak Zinter
|G
|59
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|59
|Joel Bitonio
|G
|59
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|55
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|51
|Jerome Ford
|HB
|46
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|43
|Nick Harris
|C
|40
|Jordan Akins
|TE
|28
|Geoff Swaim
|TE
|24
|Ethan Pocic
|C
|21
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|21
|D'Onta Foreman
|HB
|13
|Cedric Tillman
|WR
|9
|James Proche II
|WR
|3
Raiders' defensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps Played
|Robert Spillane
|LB
|59
|Isaiah Pola-Mao
|S
|59
|Tre'von Moehrig
|S
|59
|Jakorian Bennett
|CB
|56
|Nate Hobbs
|CB
|55
|Christian Wilkins
|DI
|53
|Adam Butler
|DI
|50
|Tyree Wilson
|ED
|42
|K'Lavon Chaisson
|ED
|41
|Jack Jones
|CB
|39
|Luke Masterson
|LB
|34
|Charles Snowden
|ED
|29
|John Jenkins
|DI
|24
|Darnay Holmes
|CB
|12
|Amari Burney
|LB
|12
|Tommy Eichenberg
|LB
|11
|Janarius Robinson
|ED
|8
|Nesta Jade Silvera
|DI
|6
Browns' defensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps Played
|Ronnie Hickman Jr.
|S
|59
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|LB
|58
|Grant Delpit
|S
|58
|Denzel Ward
|CB
|55
|Devin Bush
|LB
|51
|Myles Garrett
|ED
|44
|Martin Emerson Jr.
|CB
|44
|Greg Newsome II
|CB
|41
|Dalvin Tomlinson
|DI
|35
|Shelby Harris
|DI
|35
|Za'Darius Smith
|ED
|30
|Rodney McLeod
|S
|23
|Quinton Jefferson
|DI
|22
|Ogbo Okoronkwo
|ED
|20
|Alex Wright
|ED
|20
|Sam Kamara
|DI
|19
|Isaiah McGuire
|ED
|14
|Cameron Mitchell
|CB
|10
|Jordan Hicks
|LB
|5
|Winston Reid
|LB
|5
|D'Anthony Bell
|S
|1