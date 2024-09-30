NFL Week 4 Recap: Las Vegas Raiders 20, Cleveland Browns 16

The shorthanded Raiders weren't fazed, downing the Browns — whose nightmare start continues — 20-16.

Las Vegas' beleaguered rushing attack finally found its footing, totaling 152 carries on 5.2 yards per attempt. And even without superstar Maxx Crosby, the team's defense attacked Deshaun Watson to the tune of three sacks and an interception. Cleveland's final red-zone try to take the lead was mostly foiled by perplexing clock management by Kevin Stefanski, who allowed time to dwindle and burned one of his final three timeouts before Watson was taken down.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

Player of the Game

It was a career-best afternoon for Raiders edge rusher Tyree Wilson. Last year's seventh overall pick tallied seven pressures on a 23.3% pass-rush win rate. Wilson did well to generate pressure for a Las Vegas defensive line down one of the best defensive players in the league.

Box Score

Browns Raiders Total points 16 20 Total offensive plays 57 55 Average EPA per play -0.135 -0.145 Total net yards 256 269 Avg yards per play 4.5 4.9 Total first downs 15 17 Rushing first downs 5 8 Passing first downs 9 7 Penalty first downs 1 2 Third-down efficiency 30% 42% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0% Possessions 9 11 Avg plays per drive 6.9 5.7 Avg yards per drive 25.6 22.4 Avg points per drive 1 1.7 Red zone possessions 2 3 Red zone plays 8 7 Red zone TDs 1 2 Red zone FGs 0 1 Red zone scoring efficiency 50% 100%

Snap Counts & Player Participation

Raiders' Offensive snap counts

Name Pos. Snaps Played Gardner Minshew QB 59 Kolton Miller T 59 Andre James C 59 DJ Glaze T 59 Jackson Powers-Johnson G 59 Jakobi Meyers WR 57 Dylan Parham G 51 Tre Tucker WR 50 Brock Bowers TE 48 Harrison Bryant TE 45 Zamir White HB 35 DJ Turner WR 25 Alexander Mattison HB 21 Cody Whitehair G 8 John Samuel Shenker TE 5 Tyreik McAllister WR 4 Andrus Peat G 4 Alex Bachman WR 1

Browns' offensive snap counts

Name Pos. Snaps Played James Hudson III T 59 Dawand Jones T 59 Zak Zinter G 59 Deshaun Watson QB 59 Joel Bitonio G 59 Amari Cooper WR 55 Jerry Jeudy WR 51 Jerome Ford HB 46 Elijah Moore WR 43 Nick Harris C 40 Jordan Akins TE 28 Geoff Swaim TE 24 Ethan Pocic C 21 Blake Whiteheart TE 21 D'Onta Foreman HB 13 Cedric Tillman WR 9 James Proche II WR 3

Raiders' defensive snap counts

Name Pos. Snaps Played Robert Spillane LB 59 Isaiah Pola-Mao S 59 Tre'von Moehrig S 59 Jakorian Bennett CB 56 Nate Hobbs CB 55 Christian Wilkins DI 53 Adam Butler DI 50 Tyree Wilson ED 42 K'Lavon Chaisson ED 41 Jack Jones CB 39 Luke Masterson LB 34 Charles Snowden ED 29 John Jenkins DI 24 Darnay Holmes CB 12 Amari Burney LB 12 Tommy Eichenberg LB 11 Janarius Robinson ED 8 Nesta Jade Silvera DI 6

Browns' defensive snap counts