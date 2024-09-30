All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

NFL Week 4 Recap: Las Vegas Raiders 20, Cleveland Browns 16

2Y7DH7E Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew hands off to running back Zamir White during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

By Bradley Locker
Las Vegas Raiders Cleveland Browns

The shorthanded Raiders weren't fazed, downing the Browns — whose nightmare start continues — 20-16.

Las Vegas' beleaguered rushing attack finally found its footing, totaling 152 carries on 5.2 yards per attempt. And even without superstar Maxx Crosby, the team's defense attacked Deshaun Watson to the tune of three sacks and an interception. Cleveland's final red-zone try to take the lead was mostly foiled by perplexing clock management by Kevin Stefanski, who allowed time to dwindle and burned one of his final three timeouts before Watson was taken down.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

Player of the Game

It was a career-best afternoon for Raiders edge rusher Tyree Wilson. Last year's seventh overall pick tallied seven pressures on a 23.3% pass-rush win rate. Wilson did well to generate pressure for a Las Vegas defensive line down one of the best defensive players in the league.

Box Score

Browns Raiders
Total points 16 20
Total offensive plays 57 55
Average EPA per play -0.135 -0.145
Total net yards 256 269
Avg yards per play 4.5 4.9
Total first downs 15 17
Rushing first downs 5 8
Passing first downs 9 7
Penalty first downs 1 2
Third-down efficiency 30% 42%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0%
Possessions 9 11
Avg plays per drive 6.9 5.7
Avg yards per drive 25.6 22.4
Avg points per drive 1 1.7
Red zone possessions 2 3
Red zone plays 8 7
Red zone TDs 1 2
Red zone FGs 0 1
Red zone scoring efficiency 50% 100%

Snap Counts & Player Participation

Raiders' Offensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps Played
Gardner Minshew QB 59
Kolton Miller T 59
Andre James C 59
DJ Glaze T 59
Jackson Powers-Johnson G 59
Jakobi Meyers WR 57
Dylan Parham G 51
Tre Tucker WR 50
Brock Bowers TE 48
Harrison Bryant TE 45
Zamir White HB 35
DJ Turner WR 25
Alexander Mattison HB 21
Cody Whitehair G 8
John Samuel Shenker TE 5
Tyreik McAllister WR 4
Andrus Peat G 4
Alex Bachman WR 1
Browns' offensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps Played
James Hudson III T 59
Dawand Jones T 59
Zak Zinter G 59
Deshaun Watson QB 59
Joel Bitonio G 59
Amari Cooper WR 55
Jerry Jeudy WR 51
Jerome Ford HB 46
Elijah Moore WR 43
Nick Harris C 40
Jordan Akins TE 28
Geoff Swaim TE 24
Ethan Pocic C 21
Blake Whiteheart TE 21
D'Onta Foreman HB 13
Cedric Tillman WR 9
James Proche II WR 3
Raiders' defensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps Played
Robert Spillane LB 59
Isaiah Pola-Mao S 59
Tre'von Moehrig S 59
Jakorian Bennett CB 56
Nate Hobbs CB 55
Christian Wilkins DI 53
Adam Butler DI 50
Tyree Wilson ED 42
K'Lavon Chaisson ED 41
Jack Jones CB 39
Luke Masterson LB 34
Charles Snowden ED 29
John Jenkins DI 24
Darnay Holmes CB 12
Amari Burney LB 12
Tommy Eichenberg LB 11
Janarius Robinson ED 8
Nesta Jade Silvera DI 6
Browns' defensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps Played
Ronnie Hickman Jr. S 59
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB 58
Grant Delpit S 58
Denzel Ward CB 55
Devin Bush LB 51
Myles Garrett ED 44
Martin Emerson Jr. CB 44
Greg Newsome II CB 41
Dalvin Tomlinson DI 35
Shelby Harris DI 35
Za'Darius Smith ED 30
Rodney McLeod S 23
Quinton Jefferson DI 22
Ogbo Okoronkwo ED 20
Alex Wright ED 20
Sam Kamara DI 19
Isaiah McGuire ED 14
Cameron Mitchell CB 10
Jordan Hicks LB 5
Winston Reid LB 5
D'Anthony Bell S 1
Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.