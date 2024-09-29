NFL Week 4 Recap: Minnesota Vikings 31, Green Bay Packers 29

The Sam Darnold Cinderella story continued in Week 4, as the Vikings quarterback threw three touchdown passes to help the Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 31-29.
Sam Darnold‘s connection with Jordan Addison, who scored twice, fueled a fast start that saw them get out to a 28-point lead early in the game. While Green Bay mounted a second-half rally, the Vikings held firm to continue their undefeated start to the season.
Now 4-0 for the first time since 2016, Minnesota has trailed for less than 4 minutes all season but will need to avoid a midseason slump like the one that derailed their 5-0 start eight years ago.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson made several key catches to help seal the victory. Targeted eight times, he hauled in six receptions for 85 yards, a touchdown and three first downs.
Jefferson also secured his lone contested catch, with two of his grabs going for 15-plus yards. When Sam Darnold targeted Jefferson, he posted an impressive 148.4 passer rating.
BOX SCORE
|Vikings
|Packers
|Total points
|31
|29
|Total offensive plays
|64
|74
|Average EPA per play
|-0.009
|-0.147
|Total net yards
|385
|446
|Avg yards per play
|6
|6
|Total first downs
|21
|23
|Rushing first downs
|5
|2
|Passing first downs
|13
|19
|Penalty first downs
|3
|2
|Third-down efficiency
|45%
|42%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|0%
|0%
|Possessions
|15
|15
|Avg plays per drive
|5
|5.4
|Avg yards per drive
|24.1
|27.9
|Avg points per drive
|1.9
|1.8
|Red-zone possessions
|6
|5
|Red-zone plays
|16
|12
|Red-zone TDs
|3
|4
|Red-zone FGs
|1
|0
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|67%
|80%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
