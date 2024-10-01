NFL Week 4 Recap: Detroit Lions 42, Seattle Seahawks 29

And then there were two. The Seahawks' undefeated start to the 2024 NFL season is no more, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings now the league's lone unbeatens.
The Detroit Lions were surgical on offense, scoring a touchdown on all five of their red-zone drives in their 42-29 win on Monday Night Football in Week 4 behind Jared Goff‘s perfect 18-for-18 passing performance.
Geno Smith and Goff went toe to toe, as did the team's respective running backs, but a first-quarter D.K. Metcalf fumble allowed the Lions to build a 14-0 lead that they didn't relinquish.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Jared Goff could do no wrong against the Seahawks. Not only did he go a perfect 18-for-18 passing — including 6-for-6 in pressured situations — but he also caught a touchdown pass from wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Goff finished the game with two big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays.
BOX SCORE
|Seahawks
|Lions
|Total points
|29
|42
|Total offensive plays
|78
|50
|Average EPA per play
|0.105
|0.485
|Total net yards
|461
|404
|Avg yards per play
|5.9
|8.1
|Total first downs
|38
|20
|Rushing first downs
|9
|8
|Passing first downs
|23
|11
|Penalty first downs
|6
|1
|Third-down efficiency
|60%
|50%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|20%
|0%
|Possessions
|11
|11
|Avg plays per drive
|7.5
|5.6
|Avg yards per drive
|38.4
|33.7
|Avg points per drive
|2.3
|3.5
|Red-zone possessions
|5
|5
|Red-zone plays
|12
|16
|Red-zone TDs
|3
|5
|Red-zone FGs
|0
|0
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|60%
|100%
