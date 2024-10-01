NFL Week 4 Recap: Detroit Lions 42, Seattle Seahawks 29

And then there were two. The Seahawks' undefeated start to the 2024 NFL season is no more, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings now the league's lone unbeatens.

The Detroit Lions were surgical on offense, scoring a touchdown on all five of their red-zone drives in their 42-29 win on Monday Night Football in Week 4 behind Jared Goff‘s perfect 18-for-18 passing performance.

Geno Smith and Goff went toe to toe, as did the team's respective running backs, but a first-quarter D.K. Metcalf fumble allowed the Lions to build a 14-0 lead that they didn't relinquish.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jared Goff could do no wrong against the Seahawks. Not only did he go a perfect 18-for-18 passing — including 6-for-6 in pressured situations — but he also caught a touchdown pass from wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Goff finished the game with two big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays.

BOX SCORE

Seahawks Lions Total points 29 42 Total offensive plays 78 50 Average EPA per play 0.105 0.485 Total net yards 461 404 Avg yards per play 5.9 8.1 Total first downs 38 20 Rushing first downs 9 8 Passing first downs 23 11 Penalty first downs 6 1 Third-down efficiency 60% 50% Fourth-down efficiency 20% 0% Possessions 11 11 Avg plays per drive 7.5 5.6 Avg yards per drive 38.4 33.7 Avg points per drive 2.3 3.5 Red-zone possessions 5 5 Red-zone plays 12 16 Red-zone TDs 3 5 Red-zone FGs 0 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 60% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION