All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 4 Recap: Washington Commanders 42, Arizona Cardinals 14

2Y7D2YP Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) eludes the reach of Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

By Mark Chichester
Washington Commanders Arizona Cardinals

Jayden Daniels‘ impressive rookie campaign rolled on in Week 4, as the first-year quarterback completed 26 of his 30 passes for 234 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a dominant 42-14 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Daniels added to the scoring with a rushing touchdown, joining Brian Robinson Jr. and Jeremy McNichols on the ground, while his lone passing touchdown came on a perfectly placed throw to Terry McLaurin in the back of the end zone.

In addition to the victory, Commanders fans will be encouraged by the improved pass rush, which disrupted Kyler Murray on 10 of his 29 dropbacks. Despite completing 17 of his 23 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions, Murray was sacked four times in the defeat.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Brian Robinson Jr. stepped up for the Commanders with Austin Ekeler sidelined, rushing for 101 yards on 21 carries. He found the end zone once, moved the chains five times and racked up 76 yards after contact.

Robinson delivered two runs of 10 yards or more, averaging 3.6 yards after contact per carry. He also contributed in the passing game, catching all three of his targets for 12 yards, including a contested grab, while forcing two missed tackles and averaging 6.7 yards after the catch.

BOX SCORE

Commanders Cardinals
Total points 42 14
Total offensive plays 67 58
Average EPA per play 0.407 -0.037
Total net yards 450 287
Avg yards per play 6.7 5
Total first downs 28 17
Rushing first downs 11 12
Passing first downs 15 5
Penalty first downs 2 0
Third-down efficiency 75% 36%
Fourth-down efficiency 33% 29%
Possessions 9 9
Avg plays per drive 8.1 6.7
Avg yards per drive 45 28.7
Avg points per drive 4 1.4
Red-zone possessions 4 2
Red-zone plays 9 7
Red-zone TDs 4 2
Red-zone FGs 1 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 125% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.