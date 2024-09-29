NFL Week 4 Recap: Washington Commanders 42, Arizona Cardinals 14

Jayden Daniels‘ impressive rookie campaign rolled on in Week 4, as the first-year quarterback completed 26 of his 30 passes for 234 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a dominant 42-14 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Daniels added to the scoring with a rushing touchdown, joining Brian Robinson Jr. and Jeremy McNichols on the ground, while his lone passing touchdown came on a perfectly placed throw to Terry McLaurin in the back of the end zone.

In addition to the victory, Commanders fans will be encouraged by the improved pass rush, which disrupted Kyler Murray on 10 of his 29 dropbacks. Despite completing 17 of his 23 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions, Murray was sacked four times in the defeat.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Brian Robinson Jr. stepped up for the Commanders with Austin Ekeler sidelined, rushing for 101 yards on 21 carries. He found the end zone once, moved the chains five times and racked up 76 yards after contact.

Robinson delivered two runs of 10 yards or more, averaging 3.6 yards after contact per carry. He also contributed in the passing game, catching all three of his targets for 12 yards, including a contested grab, while forcing two missed tackles and averaging 6.7 yards after the catch.

BOX SCORE

Commanders Cardinals Total points 42 14 Total offensive plays 67 58 Average EPA per play 0.407 -0.037 Total net yards 450 287 Avg yards per play 6.7 5 Total first downs 28 17 Rushing first downs 11 12 Passing first downs 15 5 Penalty first downs 2 0 Third-down efficiency 75% 36% Fourth-down efficiency 33% 29% Possessions 9 9 Avg plays per drive 8.1 6.7 Avg yards per drive 45 28.7 Avg points per drive 4 1.4 Red-zone possessions 4 2 Red-zone plays 9 7 Red-zone TDs 4 2 Red-zone FGs 1 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 125% 100%

