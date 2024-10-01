All
NFL Week 4 Recap: Tennessee Titans 31, Miami Dolphins 12

2Y7N2MA Tennessee Titans quarterback Mason Rudolph (11) hands the ball to running back Tony Pollard (20) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

By Ben Cooper
Tennessee Titans Miami Dolphins

Nearly nine months ago, quarterbacks Tyler Huntley and Mason Rudolph squared off in a Week 18 affair between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rudolph won that duel, and he took this season's rendition of the two unexpectedly meeting again as the Tennessee Titans toppled the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football, 31-12.

Rudolph entered for an injured Will Levis and did enough alongside a healthy dose of Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears on the ground to get Tennessee its first win of the season.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Anyone who watched the Titans take down the Dolphins noticed a larger-than-average human along their defensive line, pushing his way through traffic to disrupt Miami's best-laid plans. That would be rookie T'Vondre Sweat, who tallied one quarterback pressure and two run-defense tackles for loss or no gain.

The second-round pick continues to show he deserved to be selected on Day 1 back in April.

BOX SCORE

Titans Dolphins
Total points 31 12
Total offensive plays 62 54
Average EPA per play -0.265 -0.477
Total net yards 258 192
Avg yards per play 4.2 3.6
Total first downs 16 13
Rushing first downs 8 5
Passing first downs 5 5
Penalty first downs 3 3
Third-down efficiency 33% 17%
Fourth-down efficiency 10% 10%
Possessions 12 13
Avg plays per drive 5.8 4.7
Avg yards per drive 18.4 13.7
Avg points per drive 2.1 0.9
Red-zone possessions 3 1
Red-zone plays 9 6
Red-zone TDs 2 1
Red-zone FGs 1 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

