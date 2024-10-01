NFL Week 4 Recap: Tennessee Titans 31, Miami Dolphins 12

Nearly nine months ago, quarterbacks Tyler Huntley and Mason Rudolph squared off in a Week 18 affair between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rudolph won that duel, and he took this season's rendition of the two unexpectedly meeting again as the Tennessee Titans toppled the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football, 31-12.

Rudolph entered for an injured Will Levis and did enough alongside a healthy dose of Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears on the ground to get Tennessee its first win of the season.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Anyone who watched the Titans take down the Dolphins noticed a larger-than-average human along their defensive line, pushing his way through traffic to disrupt Miami's best-laid plans. That would be rookie T'Vondre Sweat, who tallied one quarterback pressure and two run-defense tackles for loss or no gain.

The second-round pick continues to show he deserved to be selected on Day 1 back in April.

BOX SCORE

Titans Dolphins Total points 31 12 Total offensive plays 62 54 Average EPA per play -0.265 -0.477 Total net yards 258 192 Avg yards per play 4.2 3.6 Total first downs 16 13 Rushing first downs 8 5 Passing first downs 5 5 Penalty first downs 3 3 Third-down efficiency 33% 17% Fourth-down efficiency 10% 10% Possessions 12 13 Avg plays per drive 5.8 4.7 Avg yards per drive 18.4 13.7 Avg points per drive 2.1 0.9 Red-zone possessions 3 1 Red-zone plays 9 6 Red-zone TDs 2 1 Red-zone FGs 1 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION