NFL Week 4 Recap: Tennessee Titans 31, Miami Dolphins 12

Nearly nine months ago, quarterbacks Tyler Huntley and Mason Rudolph squared off in a Week 18 affair between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Rudolph won that duel, and he took this season's rendition of the two unexpectedly meeting again as the Tennessee Titans toppled the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football, 31-12.
Rudolph entered for an injured Will Levis and did enough alongside a healthy dose of Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears on the ground to get Tennessee its first win of the season.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Anyone who watched the Titans take down the Dolphins noticed a larger-than-average human along their defensive line, pushing his way through traffic to disrupt Miami's best-laid plans. That would be rookie T'Vondre Sweat, who tallied one quarterback pressure and two run-defense tackles for loss or no gain.
The second-round pick continues to show he deserved to be selected on Day 1 back in April.
BOX SCORE
|Titans
|Dolphins
|Total points
|31
|12
|Total offensive plays
|62
|54
|Average EPA per play
|-0.265
|-0.477
|Total net yards
|258
|192
|Avg yards per play
|4.2
|3.6
|Total first downs
|16
|13
|Rushing first downs
|8
|5
|Passing first downs
|5
|5
|Penalty first downs
|3
|3
|Third-down efficiency
|33%
|17%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|10%
|10%
|Possessions
|12
|13
|Avg plays per drive
|5.8
|4.7
|Avg yards per drive
|18.4
|13.7
|Avg points per drive
|2.1
|0.9
|Red-zone possessions
|3
|1
|Red-zone plays
|9
|6
|Red-zone TDs
|2
|1
|Red-zone FGs
|1
|0
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|100%
|100%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
