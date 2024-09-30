NFL Week 4 Recap: Kansas City Chiefs 17, Los Angeles Chargers 10

The Chiefs‘ dominance of the AFC West continued with a 17-10 victory over the Chargers in Los Angeles.
Patrick Mahomes‘ 54-yard connection with rookie Xavier Worthy gave Kansas City's offense life, and a Samaje Perine touchdown was enough for K.C. to prevail in a close affair.
Travis Kelce returned to expected form with seven catches for 89 yards. On the other side of things, rookie Ladd McConkey continued to turn heads with five catches for 67 yards and a score.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
Player of the Game
Might the Chiefs have another superstar corner on their hands? Kansas City's Jaylen Watson was masterful in SoFi Stadium. Playing 56 snaps, the third-year Watson was targeted five times but didn't permit a single reception. Watson even had a chance at an interception but dropped it.
Box Score
|Chiefs
|Chargers
|Total points
|17
|10
|Total offensive plays
|58
|53
|Average EPA per play
|-0.046
|-0.149
|Total net yards
|335
|218
|Avg yards per play
|5.8
|4.1
|Total first downs
|16
|12
|Rushing first downs
|5
|3
|Passing first downs
|9
|9
|Penalty first downs
|2
|0
|Third-down efficiency
|56%
|31%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|0%
|0%
|Possessions
|11
|10
|Avg plays per drive
|5.8
|5.9
|Avg yards per drive
|27.9
|19.8
|Avg points per drive
|1.4
|0.9
|Red zone possessions
|2
|3
|Red zone plays
|5
|7
|Red zone TDs
|1
|1
|Red zone FGs
|1
|0
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|100%
|33%
Snap Counts & Player Participation
Chiefs' Offensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps Played
|Joe Thuney
|G
|62
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|62
|Jawaan Taylor
|T
|62
|Creed Humphrey
|C
|62
|Trey Smith
|G
|62
|Wanya Morris
|T
|62
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|54
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|45
|Justin Watson
|WR
|43
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|32
|Noah Gray
|TE
|32
|Kareem Hunt
|HB
|28
|Samaje Perine
|HB
|25
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|13
|Carson Steele
|HB
|11
|Mecole Hardman Jr.
|WR
|10
|Jared Wiley
|TE
|10
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|4
|Mike Caliendo
|G
|2
Chargers' offensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps Played
|Zion Johnson
|G
|56
|Jamaree Salyer
|T
|56
|Sam Mustipher
|C
|56
|Bradley Bozeman
|C
|56
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|56
|Trey Pipkins III
|T
|56
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|44
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|43
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|43
|J.K. Dobbins
|HB
|40
|Hayden Hurst
|TE
|35
|Will Dissly
|TE
|20
|Scott Matlock
|DI
|18
|Gus Edwards
|HB
|14
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|12
|Eric Tomlinson
|TE
|7
|Hassan Haskins
|HB
|2
|Jordan McFadden
|G
|1
|Stone Smartt
|TE
|1
Chiefs' defensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps Played
|Trent McDuffie
|CB
|56
|Jaylen Watson
|CB
|56
|Justin Reid
|S
|55
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|54
|Bryan Cook
|S
|52
|George Karlaftis
|ED
|51
|Drue Tranquill
|LB
|49
|Chris Jones
|DI
|44
|Tershawn Wharton
|DI
|37
|Chamarri Conner
|S
|31
|Leo Chenal
|LB
|31
|Felix Anudike-Uzomah
|ED
|26
|Mike Pennel
|DI
|18
|Malik Herring
|ED
|18
|Nazeeh Johnson
|CB
|17
|Derrick Nnadi
|DI
|13
|Jaden Hicks
|S
|5
|Cameron Thomas
|ED
|3
Chargers' defensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps Played
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|CB
|62
|Alohi Gilman
|S
|62
|Kristian Fulton
|CB
|62
|Elijah Molden
|S
|61
|Daiyan Henley
|LB
|59
|Khalil Mack
|ED
|55
|Tuli Tuipulotu
|ED
|50
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|43
|Tarheeb Still
|CB
|42
|Otito Ogbonnia
|DI
|41
|Poona Ford
|DI
|37
|Morgan Fox
|DI
|33
|Bud Dupree
|ED
|31
|Troy Dye
|LB
|15
|AJ Finley
|S
|15
|Teair Tart
|DI
|12
|Scott Matlock
|DI
|1