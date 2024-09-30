All
NFL Week 4 Recap: Kansas City Chiefs 17, Los Angeles Chargers 10

2Y7DE2R Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is stopped by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

By Bradley Locker

The Chiefs‘ dominance of the AFC West continued with a 17-10 victory over the Chargers in Los Angeles.

Patrick Mahomes‘ 54-yard connection with rookie Xavier Worthy gave Kansas City's offense life, and a Samaje Perine touchdown was enough for K.C. to prevail in a close affair.

Travis Kelce returned to expected form with seven catches for 89 yards. On the other side of things, rookie Ladd McConkey continued to turn heads with five catches for 67 yards and a score.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Player of the Game

Might the Chiefs have another superstar corner on their hands? Kansas City's Jaylen Watson was masterful in SoFi Stadium. Playing 56 snaps, the third-year Watson was targeted five times but didn't permit a single reception. Watson even had a chance at an interception but dropped it.

Box Score

Chiefs Chargers
Total points 17 10
Total offensive plays 58 53
Average EPA per play -0.046 -0.149
Total net yards 335 218
Avg yards per play 5.8 4.1
Total first downs 16 12
Rushing first downs 5 3
Passing first downs 9 9
Penalty first downs 2 0
Third-down efficiency 56% 31%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0%
Possessions 11 10
Avg plays per drive 5.8 5.9
Avg yards per drive 27.9 19.8
Avg points per drive 1.4 0.9
Red zone possessions 2 3
Red zone plays 5 7
Red zone TDs 1 1
Red zone FGs 1 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 33%

Snap Counts & Player Participation

Chiefs' Offensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps Played
Joe Thuney G 62
Patrick Mahomes QB 62
Jawaan Taylor T 62
Creed Humphrey C 62
Trey Smith G 62
Wanya Morris T 62
Travis Kelce TE 54
Xavier Worthy WR 45
Justin Watson WR 43
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR 32
Noah Gray TE 32
Kareem Hunt HB 28
Samaje Perine HB 25
Skyy Moore WR 13
Carson Steele HB 11
Mecole Hardman Jr. WR 10
Jared Wiley TE 10
Rashee Rice WR 4
Mike Caliendo G 2
Chargers' offensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps Played
Zion Johnson G 56
Jamaree Salyer T 56
Sam Mustipher C 56
Bradley Bozeman C 56
Justin Herbert QB 56
Trey Pipkins III T 56
Joshua Palmer WR 44
Ladd McConkey WR 43
Quentin Johnston WR 43
J.K. Dobbins HB 40
Hayden Hurst TE 35
Will Dissly TE 20
Scott Matlock DI 18
Gus Edwards HB 14
Simi Fehoko WR 12
Eric Tomlinson TE 7
Hassan Haskins HB 2
Jordan McFadden G 1
Stone Smartt TE 1

 

Chiefs' defensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps Played
Trent McDuffie CB 56
Jaylen Watson CB 56
Justin Reid S 55
Nick Bolton LB 54
Bryan Cook S 52
George Karlaftis ED 51
Drue Tranquill LB 49
Chris Jones DI 44
Tershawn Wharton DI 37
Chamarri Conner S 31
Leo Chenal LB 31
Felix Anudike-Uzomah ED 26
Mike Pennel DI 18
Malik Herring ED 18
Nazeeh Johnson CB 17
Derrick Nnadi DI 13
Jaden Hicks S 5
Cameron Thomas ED 3
Chargers' defensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps Played
Asante Samuel Jr. CB 62
Alohi Gilman S 62
Kristian Fulton CB 62
Elijah Molden S 61
Daiyan Henley LB 59
Khalil Mack ED 55
Tuli Tuipulotu ED 50
Denzel Perryman LB 43
Tarheeb Still CB 42
Otito Ogbonnia DI 41
Poona Ford DI 37
Morgan Fox DI 33
Bud Dupree ED 31
Troy Dye LB 15
AJ Finley S 15
Teair Tart DI 12
Scott Matlock DI 1
