NFL Week 4 Recap: Kansas City Chiefs 17, Los Angeles Chargers 10

The Chiefs‘ dominance of the AFC West continued with a 17-10 victory over the Chargers in Los Angeles.

Patrick Mahomes‘ 54-yard connection with rookie Xavier Worthy gave Kansas City's offense life, and a Samaje Perine touchdown was enough for K.C. to prevail in a close affair.

Travis Kelce returned to expected form with seven catches for 89 yards. On the other side of things, rookie Ladd McConkey continued to turn heads with five catches for 67 yards and a score.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Player of the Game

Might the Chiefs have another superstar corner on their hands? Kansas City's Jaylen Watson was masterful in SoFi Stadium. Playing 56 snaps, the third-year Watson was targeted five times but didn't permit a single reception. Watson even had a chance at an interception but dropped it.

Box Score

Chiefs Chargers Total points 17 10 Total offensive plays 58 53 Average EPA per play -0.046 -0.149 Total net yards 335 218 Avg yards per play 5.8 4.1 Total first downs 16 12 Rushing first downs 5 3 Passing first downs 9 9 Penalty first downs 2 0 Third-down efficiency 56% 31% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0% Possessions 11 10 Avg plays per drive 5.8 5.9 Avg yards per drive 27.9 19.8 Avg points per drive 1.4 0.9 Red zone possessions 2 3 Red zone plays 5 7 Red zone TDs 1 1 Red zone FGs 1 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 33%

Snap Counts & Player Participation

Chiefs' Offensive snap counts

Name Pos. Snaps Played Joe Thuney G 62 Patrick Mahomes QB 62 Jawaan Taylor T 62 Creed Humphrey C 62 Trey Smith G 62 Wanya Morris T 62 Travis Kelce TE 54 Xavier Worthy WR 45 Justin Watson WR 43 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR 32 Noah Gray TE 32 Kareem Hunt HB 28 Samaje Perine HB 25 Skyy Moore WR 13 Carson Steele HB 11 Mecole Hardman Jr. WR 10 Jared Wiley TE 10 Rashee Rice WR 4 Mike Caliendo G 2

Chargers' offensive snap counts

Name Pos. Snaps Played Zion Johnson G 56 Jamaree Salyer T 56 Sam Mustipher C 56 Bradley Bozeman C 56 Justin Herbert QB 56 Trey Pipkins III T 56 Joshua Palmer WR 44 Ladd McConkey WR 43 Quentin Johnston WR 43 J.K. Dobbins HB 40 Hayden Hurst TE 35 Will Dissly TE 20 Scott Matlock DI 18 Gus Edwards HB 14 Simi Fehoko WR 12 Eric Tomlinson TE 7 Hassan Haskins HB 2 Jordan McFadden G 1 Stone Smartt TE 1

Chiefs' defensive snap counts

Name Pos. Snaps Played Trent McDuffie CB 56 Jaylen Watson CB 56 Justin Reid S 55 Nick Bolton LB 54 Bryan Cook S 52 George Karlaftis ED 51 Drue Tranquill LB 49 Chris Jones DI 44 Tershawn Wharton DI 37 Chamarri Conner S 31 Leo Chenal LB 31 Felix Anudike-Uzomah ED 26 Mike Pennel DI 18 Malik Herring ED 18 Nazeeh Johnson CB 17 Derrick Nnadi DI 13 Jaden Hicks S 5 Cameron Thomas ED 3

Chargers' defensive snap counts