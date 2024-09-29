All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 4 Recap: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 33, Philadelphia Eagles 16

2Y7C9MP Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

By Bradley Locker
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Philadelphia Eagles

The Buccaneers' explosive offense remained dominant, as Tampa Bay outpaced the Eagles 33-16 in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season.

Baker Mayfield maintained his strong start to the season, finishing 30-of-47 with 347 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Meanwhile, the Eagles offense remained in neutral, as Jalen Hurts was sacked six times.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

Player of the Game

At 34 years old, Lavonte David still can't be stopped. The Buccaneers linebacker was dominant against Philly, finishing with two sacks and eight total tackles. Even though he was targeted seven times, David allowed only 26 yards in coverage. Altogether, David also tacked on three stops and forced an incompletion.

Box Score

Eagles Buccaneers
Total points 16 33
Total offensive plays 56 74
Average EPA per play -0.125 0.142
Total net yards 231 445
Avg yards per play 4.1 6
Total first downs 15 29
Rushing first downs 7 8
Passing first downs 7 19
Penalty first downs 1 2
Third-down efficiency 46% 62%
Fourth-down efficiency 14% 14%
Possessions 10 11
Avg plays per drive 6 7.6
Avg yards per drive 21 37.1
Avg points per drive 1.3 2.8
Red zone possessions 3 6
Red zone plays 9 15
Red zone TDs 2 4
Red zone FGs 0 1
Red zone scoring efficiency 67% 83%

Snap Counts & Player Participation

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.