NFL Week 4 Recap: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 33, Philadelphia Eagles 16

The Buccaneers' explosive offense remained dominant, as Tampa Bay outpaced the Eagles 33-16 in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season.
Baker Mayfield maintained his strong start to the season, finishing 30-of-47 with 347 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Meanwhile, the Eagles offense remained in neutral, as Jalen Hurts was sacked six times.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
Player of the Game
At 34 years old, Lavonte David still can't be stopped. The Buccaneers linebacker was dominant against Philly, finishing with two sacks and eight total tackles. Even though he was targeted seven times, David allowed only 26 yards in coverage. Altogether, David also tacked on three stops and forced an incompletion.
Box Score
|Eagles
|Buccaneers
|Total points
|16
|33
|Total offensive plays
|56
|74
|Average EPA per play
|-0.125
|0.142
|Total net yards
|231
|445
|Avg yards per play
|4.1
|6
|Total first downs
|15
|29
|Rushing first downs
|7
|8
|Passing first downs
|7
|19
|Penalty first downs
|1
|2
|Third-down efficiency
|46%
|62%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|14%
|14%
|Possessions
|10
|11
|Avg plays per drive
|6
|7.6
|Avg yards per drive
|21
|37.1
|Avg points per drive
|1.3
|2.8
|Red zone possessions
|3
|6
|Red zone plays
|9
|15
|Red zone TDs
|2
|4
|Red zone FGs
|0
|1
|Red zone scoring efficiency
|67%
|83%
