NFL Week 4 Recap: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 33, Philadelphia Eagles 16

The Buccaneers' explosive offense remained dominant, as Tampa Bay outpaced the Eagles 33-16 in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season.

Baker Mayfield maintained his strong start to the season, finishing 30-of-47 with 347 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Meanwhile, the Eagles offense remained in neutral, as Jalen Hurts was sacked six times.

Player of the Game

At 34 years old, Lavonte David still can't be stopped. The Buccaneers linebacker was dominant against Philly, finishing with two sacks and eight total tackles. Even though he was targeted seven times, David allowed only 26 yards in coverage. Altogether, David also tacked on three stops and forced an incompletion.

Box Score

Eagles Buccaneers Total points 16 33 Total offensive plays 56 74 Average EPA per play -0.125 0.142 Total net yards 231 445 Avg yards per play 4.1 6 Total first downs 15 29 Rushing first downs 7 8 Passing first downs 7 19 Penalty first downs 1 2 Third-down efficiency 46% 62% Fourth-down efficiency 14% 14% Possessions 10 11 Avg plays per drive 6 7.6 Avg yards per drive 21 37.1 Avg points per drive 1.3 2.8 Red zone possessions 3 6 Red zone plays 9 15 Red zone TDs 2 4 Red zone FGs 0 1 Red zone scoring efficiency 67% 83%

Snap Counts & Player Participation