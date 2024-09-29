NFL Week 4 Recap: Denver Broncos 10, New York Jets 9

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos edged out a 10-9 win over the New York Jets in a rain-soaked defensive battle on Sunday.

Both offenses struggled to find rhythm early, with the teams combining for just 2.19 yards per play in the first half. Nix had a rough start, completing only seven passes for -7 yards, but rebounded in the second half, delivering his first NFL touchdown with a third-quarter pass to Courtland Sutton, capping off an 87-yard drive to give Denver a 7-6 lead.

The Jets had one last chance, but Greg Zuerlein missed a 50-yard field goal attempt in the final minute, allowing Denver to hold on for the win.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jets linebacker Quincy Williams was outstanding despite the team’s loss, showcasing his versatility across all phases of the game. He registered three defensive stops in the run game, including two tackles for loss.

Williams also made an impact against the pass, tallying two more defensive stops, one of which came from a forced fumble on a hard hit to Tyler Badie. Although he was targeted twice in coverage, both receptions resulted in a combined loss of one yard, with Williams making a defensive stop on each play.

BOX SCORE

Broncos Jets Total points 10 9 Total offensive plays 56 70 Average EPA per play -0.368 -0.301 Total net yards 179 233 Avg yards per play 3.2 3.3 Total first downs 12 16 Rushing first downs 8 3 Passing first downs 3 11 Penalty first downs 1 2 Third-down efficiency 21% 29% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0% Possessions 13 13 Avg plays per drive 5 6 Avg yards per drive 12.8 16.6 Avg points per drive 0.7 0.6 Red-zone possessions 1 2 Red-zone plays 3 7 Red-zone TDs 1 0 Red-zone FGs 0 2 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

