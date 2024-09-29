NFL Week 4 Recap: Indianapolis Colts 27, Pittsburgh Steelers 24

One of the NFL's last unbeaten teams is no more, as the Indianapolis Colts knocked off the 3-0 Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-24.

Even with Anthony Richardson being ruled out with a hip injury in the first quarter, Joe Flacco was effective coming off the bench. On top of that, the Colts' defense made enough plays down the stretch to stave off a Pittsburgh rally, coming up with a stop on fourth-and-10 to seal the game. On the day, the Steelers' offense was limited to just -0.083 EPA/play.

Player of the Game

Colts receiver Josh Downs was the star of the show in his second game of the season. The former third-round pick finished with eight catches for 88 yards on nine targets, coming up especially big on third down. Downs consistently won against the Steelers' linebackers, picking up six first downs.

Box Score

Steelers Colts Total points 24 27 Total offensive plays 68 64 Average EPA per play -0.083 0.088 Total net yards 390 360 Avg yards per play 5.7 5.6 Total first downs 22 22 Rushing first downs 8 7 Passing first downs 12 13 Penalty first downs 2 2 Third-down efficiency 54% 53% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0% Possessions 11 11 Avg plays per drive 6.6 6.7 Avg yards per drive 32.5 30 Avg points per drive 2 2.3 Red zone possessions 4 5 Red zone plays 14 17 Red zone TDs 3 3 Red zone FGs 0 2 Red zone scoring efficiency 75% 100%

