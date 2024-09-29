All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 4 Recap: Indianapolis Colts 27, Pittsburgh Steelers 24

2Y7D7HD Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 29th Sep, 2024. Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (1) runs with the ball during NFL game action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. John Mersits/CSM/Alamy Live News

By Bradley Locker
Indianapolis Colts Pittsburgh Steelers

One of the NFL's last unbeaten teams is no more, as the Indianapolis Colts knocked off the 3-0 Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-24.

Even with Anthony Richardson being ruled out with a hip injury in the first quarter, Joe Flacco was effective coming off the bench. On top of that, the Colts' defense made enough plays down the stretch to stave off a Pittsburgh rally, coming up with a stop on fourth-and-10 to seal the game. On the day, the Steelers' offense was limited to just -0.083 EPA/play.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

Player of the Game

Colts receiver Josh Downs was the star of the show in his second game of the season. The former third-round pick finished with eight catches for 88 yards on nine targets, coming up especially big on third down. Downs consistently won against the Steelers' linebackers, picking up six first downs.

Box Score

Steelers Colts
Total points 24 27
Total offensive plays 68 64
Average EPA per play -0.083 0.088
Total net yards 390 360
Avg yards per play 5.7 5.6
Total first downs 22 22
Rushing first downs 8 7
Passing first downs 12 13
Penalty first downs 2 2
Third-down efficiency 54% 53%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0%
Possessions 11 11
Avg plays per drive 6.6 6.7
Avg yards per drive 32.5 30
Avg points per drive 2 2.3
Red zone possessions 4 5
Red zone plays 14 17
Red zone TDs 3 3
Red zone FGs 0 2
Red zone scoring efficiency 75% 100%

Snap Counts & Player Participation

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.